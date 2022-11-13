Story Saved
Best Olympus camera you can buy in 2022

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 13, 2022 22:51 IST
Summary:

Mirrorless cameras are gaining traction in recent times. Olympus is one the best and leading manufacturers of digital and optical equipment, especially in the mirrorless segment. We have created a list of the best Olympus cameras that might help you while buying one.

product info
Best Olympus camera

Olympus (now known as OM System) is one of the largest manufacturers of digital cameras and optical equipment. Olympus is generally known for its Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera. Micro Four Thirds cameras have a smaller sensor size than APS-C which makes the camera smaller and lightweight. The Micro Four Thirds system is a cooperation between Olympus and Panasonic. Hence, the camera and lens of both brands are interchangeable. Olympus has launched the majority of models in its main categories: OM-D, PEN, and Tough series. OM-D series consists of professional mirrorless cameras while the PEN series consists of compact cameras. Tough series consist of strong and weatherproof cameras for adventures.

We have composed a list of Olympus cameras that are best in the segment by comparing the picture quality, image sensor, product rating and product price that might help you decide while buying an Olympus camera.

1. OM System OM-1

OM-1 is the most advanced camera launched by Olympus. It features a 20 MP Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor along with the TruePic X engine delivering stunning details. It is packed with several features like a Quad Pixel AI AF, an extended range of ISO up to 1,02,400 and very fast shooting speed in a single camera. It also has 5-axis body stabilization and IP53 weather protection for outdoor uses.

Specifications:

  • Camera Sensor: 20 MP Stacked BSI Live MOS
  • Lens: Micro Four Thirds
  • Sensitivity Range: ISO 80 -1,02,400
  • Processor: TruePic X Dual Quad Core Processor
  • Viewfinder: Electronic viewfinder with 5.76M dots
  • Autofocus: 1053-point cross-type AI detect Quad Pixel AF
  • Maximum Shooting Rate: 120fps with fixed AF, 50fps with AF tracking
  • Maximum Video Resolution: C4K at 60p, 4K at 60p
  • Storage Type: SDHC (UHS-I / II), SDXC (UHS-I / II), ‎SD
  • Weight: 454 g
ProsCons
20 MP Stacked BSI Live MOS sensorNo support for 8K
TruePic X engineThe low resolution of the viewfinder
Quad Pixel AI AF 
IP53 weatherproofing 
cellpic
OM System OM-1 Camera Body, Black
13% off 173,990 199,990
Buy now

2. Olympus OMD-EM-1-Mark-III

OMD-EM-1-Mark-III is one of the best professional cameras with a TruePic IX engine and a 20.4 MP Live MOS sensor delivering amazing results. It offers some of the best features like 50MP handheld high-res shot, 7.5-stop-stabilisation and Live ND which extends the exposure times.

Specifications:

  • Camera Sensor: 20.4 MP Live MOS
  • Lens: Micro Four Thirds
  • Sensitivity Range: ISO 64-25,600
  • Processor: TruePic IX
  • Viewfinder: Electronic viewfinder with 2.36M dots
  • Autofocus: 121-point cross-type Phase Detection AF
  • Maximum Shooting Rate: Mechanical shutter: 18fps with C-AF; Electronic shutter: 60fps with S-AF
  • Maximum Video Resolution: C4K at 24p, 4K at 30p, 25p, 24p
  • Storage Type: 2 slots (UHS-I and UHS-II) SD, SDHC, SDXC
  • Weight: 504 g
ProsCons
7.5-stop-stabilisationThe viewfinder can be upgraded
TruePic IX engine 
50MP handheld high-res shot 
Live ND 
cellpic
Olympus OMD-EM-1-Mark-III Mirrorless Digital Camera Body Black
8% off 161,499 175,990
Buy now

3. Olympus OM-D E-M1X

OM-D E-M1X is a game-changing camera by Olympus with a 20MP Live MOS sensor and two TruePic VIII engines for high speed and high image quality like never before. It also comes with a 7.5 stop stabilisation and other amazing features like handheld high-res shot, Live ND and a new AF system all in dust, splash and freeze-proof body.

Specifications:

  • Camera Sensor: 20.4 MP Live MOS
  • Lens: Micro Four Thirds
  • Sensitivity Range: ISO 64-25,600
  • Processor: 2x TruePic VIII
  • Viewfinder: Electronic viewfinder with 2.36M dots
  • Autofocus: 121-point cross-type Phase Detection AF
  • Maximum Shooting Rate: 60fps with fixed AF, 18fps with AF tracking
  • Maximum Video Resolution: 4K at 24p
  • Storage Type: SD, SDHC, SDXC
  • Weight: 997 g
ProsCons
2 TruePic VIII engineCamera is heavy
7.5-stop-stabilisationThe viewfinder can be upgraded
Live ND 
New Phase Detection AF 
cellpic
Olympus OM-D E-M1X 20.4 MP Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body Only)- Black
37% off 189,990 299,990
Buy now

4. Olympus OMD-EM-5-Mark-III

OMD-EM-5-Mark-III is a small and lightweight yet powerful camera by Olympus. It features a 20 MP Live MOS sensor and a TruePic VIII engine. It has 6.5 stop stabilisation along with On-Chip Phase Detection AF for steady and smooth shots.

Specifications:

  • Camera Sensor: 20.4 MP Live MOS
  • Lens: Micro Four Thirds
  • Sensitivity Range: ISO 200-25,600
  • Processor: TruePic VIII
  • Viewfinder: Electronic viewfinder with 2.36M dots
  • Autofocus: 121-point cross-type Phase Detection AF
  • Maximum Shooting Rate: Mechanical Shutter:- 10fps with AF locked on the first frame, 6 fps with C-AF; Electronic Shutter: 30fps with fixed AF, 10fps with AF tracking
  • Maximum Video Resolution: C4K at 24p, 4K at 30p, 25p, 24p
  • Storage Type: SD, SDHC, SDXC
  • Weight: 414 g
ProsCons
20.4 MP Live MOS sensorThe sensor is smaller in size
TruePic VIII engineGrips are not so good
6.5 stop stabilisation 
121-point Phase Detection AF 
cellpic
Olympus OMD-EM-5-Mark-III Mirrorless Digital Camera Body.(Black)
7% off 99,799 106,995
Buy now

5. Olympus OMD-EM-10-Mark-IV

OMD-EM-10-Mark-IV is a compact, lightweight and beginner-friendly camera from Olympus. It has a flip-down monitor for dedicated selfie mode. It is equipped with a 20 MP Live MOS sensor, a TruePic VIII engine, a contrast-detection AF system, and in-body 5-axis image stabilization.

Specifications:

  • Camera Sensor: 20.3 MP Live MOS
  • Lens: Micro Four Thirds
  • Sensitivity Range: ISO 80-25,600
  • Processor: TruePic VIII
  • Viewfinder: Electronic viewfinder with 2.36M dots
  • Autofocus: 121 Contrast-detection AF
  • Maximum Shooting Rate: High: 15fps, Low: 6.3fps
  • Maximum Video Resolution: 4K at 30p
  • Storage Type: SD, SDHC, SDXC (UHS-I/UHS-II)
  • Weight: 499 g
ProsCons
20 MP Live MOS sensorNo mic port provided
TruePic VIII engineThe flip screen doesn't work with a tripod
5-axis image stabilisation 
Contrast-detection AF system 
cellpic
Olympus OMD-EM-10-Mark-IV Mirrorless Digital Camera with Lens 14-42mm f3.5-5.6-EZ Black (V207132BU000)
6% off 89,990 96,000
Buy now

6. Olympus PEN E-PL10

PEN E-PL10 is a small entry-level camera by Olympus. It is easy to control along with a touch-based interface and flip-down screen. Though beginner friendly, it also includes advanced features like in-camera RAW editing, in-body image stabilisation and 4K at 30p.

Specifications:

  • Camera Sensor: 16.1 MP Live MOS
  • Lens: Micro Four Thirds
  • Sensitivity Range: ISO 200-25,600
  • Processor: TruePic VIII
  • Viewfinder: Not Available
  • Autofocus: 121-point contrast AF
  • Maximum Shooting Rate: High: 14.1fps, Low: 4.8fps
  • Maximum Video Resolution: 4K at 30p
  • Storage Type: SDHC, SDXC (UHS-I compatible)
  • Weight: 454 g
ProsCons
16.1 MP Live MOS sensorNo viewfinder provided
TruePic VIII engine 
In-body image stabilisation 
Silent shooting mode 
cellpic
Olympus PEN E-PL10 Black
25% off 93,830 125,068
Buy now

7. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III

OM-D E-M10 Mark III, even though a little older model, contains great features to be counted in. It boasts a 16 MP Live MOS sensor along with a TruePic VIII engine for accurate and noiseless results. It also has in-body 5-axis image stabilisation for blue-free images.

Specifications:

  • Camera Sensor: 16.1 MP Live MOS
  • Lens: Micro Four Thirds
  • Sensitivity Range: ISO 200-25,600
  • Processor: TruePic VIII
  • Viewfinder: Electronic viewfinder with 2.36M dots
  • Autofocus: 121-point contrast AF
  • Maximum Shooting Rate: High: 8.6fps, Low: 4.8fps
  • Maximum Video Resolution: 4K at 30p
  • Storage type: SDHC, SDXC (UHS-I, UHS-II, Eye-Fi card compatible)
  • Weight: 410 g
ProsCons
16 MP Live MOS sensorLimited Movements of the LCD screen
TruePic VIII engine 
In-body 5-axis image stabilisation 
121-point contrast AF 
cellpic
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera with 14-42mm EZ Lens & 16GB SDHC Card (Black) (Silver)
21% off 51,499 64,999
Buy now

8. Olympus Tough TG – 6

Olympus Tough TG – 6 is a totally different breed on this list. It is specially made for adventures with a body waterproof up to 15m, dustproof, crushproof up to 100kgf, freezeproof to -10℃ and shockproof to 2.1m. Moreover, it has a 12 MP CMOS sensor and TruePic VIII engine.

Specifications:

  • Camera Sensor: 12 MP BSI CMOS
  • Sensitivity Range: ISO 100-12,800
  • Processor: TruePic VIII
  • Viewfinder: Not Available
  • Autofocus: 25 point CMOS contrast detection
  • Maximum Shooting Rate: High: 20fps, Low: 5fps
  • Maximum Video Resolution: 4K at 30p
  • Storage Type: SD, SDHC, SDXC
  • Weight: 250 g
ProsCons
12 CMOS sensorSmall sensor size
TruePic VIII engine 
Waterproof up to 15m 
Macro mode 
cellpic
Olympus TG – 6 Black Water Proof Camera, 12 MP, 4X Zoom Lens, LCD Rear Screen
39,990
Buy now

Best 3 features of Olympus cameras

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OM System OM-120 MP Stacked BSI Live MOS sensorTruePic X engineQuad Pixel AI AF
Olympus OMD-EM-1-Mark-IIITruePic IX engine7.5-stop-stabilisationLive ND
Olympus OM-D E-M1X2 TruePic VIII engine7.5-stop-stabilisationLive ND
Olympus OMD-EM-5-Mark-III20.4 MP Live MOS sensor121-point Phase Detection AF6.5 stop stabilisation
Olympus OMD-EM-10-Mark-IV5-axis Image StabilisationContrast-detection AF systemTruePic VIII engine
Olympus PEN E-PL1016.1 MP Live MOS sensorIn-body image stabilisationSilent shooting mode
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IIITruePic VIII engineIn-body 5-axis image stabilisation121-point contrast AF
Olympus Tough TG – 6

Waterproof up to 15m

 

TruePic VIII engineMacro mode

Best value-for-money product

Olympus OMD-EM-1-Mark-III is the best value-for-money product on this list. It has a TruePic IX engine and a 20 MP Live MOS sensor along with 7.5-stop-stabilisation for clear, detailed, and blur-free results. It has features like 50MP handheld high-res shot and Live ND along with a dustproof, splashproof and freezeproof body giving it the best value at this price.

Best overall product

Olympus OM-1 is the best product on this list because of the features that no camera has. It has an advanced 20 M Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor and TruePic X engine along with a Quad Pixel AI AF for clear, noiseless and accurate images. It also has 5-axis body stabilisation for blur-free results. It has several other features like an extended range of ISO up to 1,02,400, very fast shooting speed and IP53 weather protection,making it the best.

How to find the perfect camera?

Here are a few points to check while choosing the best camera:

  1. Does the product have a good image sensor?
  2. Does the product have an in-built image stabilisation system?
  3. Does the product have a good autofocus system?
  4. Does the product have good image processing capability?

These points may vary with the price range and person-to-person, but make sure to check out a few different products in the same price range before buying.

Price list

S.noProductPrice
1.OM System OM-1 1,73,990
2.Olympus OMD-EM-1-Mark-III 1,67,191
3.Olympus OM-D E-M1X 1,89,990
4.Olympus OMD-EM-5-Mark-III 99,799
5.Olympus OMD-EM-10-Mark-IV 76,228
6.Olympus PEN E-PL10 85,227
7.Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III 56,999
8.Olympus Tough TG – 6 39,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

1. What is a mirrorless camera?

2. What is ISO?

3. What is an electronic viewfinder?

4. What is Micro Four Thirds?

5. What is RAW?

