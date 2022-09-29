Best OnePlus 4 GB RAM mobile phone - A complete buyer’s guide!

Get your hands on the best OnePlus full-HD phones now!

OnePlus is one of the globally known mobile phone brands, which offers some fantastic mobile phones with great RAM and storage so that you’re never out of space. These phones come with the latest features and excellent storage so that you can store all pictures and videos hassle-free.If you are here to find the best OnePlus 4 GB RAM mobile phones on Amazon, only one OnePlus 4 GB RAM mobile phone is available. In this list, we have also added the best 4GB RAM mobile phones from other brands. 1. OnePlus Nord N20 SE (Blue Oasis 4GB RAM 64GB storage) smartphone Launched by OnePlus recently in September 2022, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE is the first mobile phone in our list of the best OnePlus 4 GB RAM mobile phones. Equipped with a dual sim, octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE is a magnificent mobile phone. In addition, a whopping 6.56-inch display offers the best viewing experience. The phone comes in the Blue Oasis colour only. Specifications: OS -Android 12

RAM - ‎4 GB

Product dimensions -16.51 x 7.62 x 1.02 cm

Processor -Octa Core, 2.3 GHz processor

In-built storage (in GB) - 64 GB

Colour - Blue Oasis

Battery power rating - 5000 mAH

Item weight - 187 grams

Pros Cons Lightweight and easy to handle Average RAM and storage Prowerful processor Fits in the budget

2. Samsung Galaxy M12 The Samsung Galaxy M12 is a 4GB RAM mobile phone that comes with a whopping 269 PPI pixel density. The mobile phone also features a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP quad camera setup to capture all moments in real-time. In addition, the 64GB internal memory ensures you are never out of storage. Specifications: OS - Android 11

RAM - 4 GB

Product dimension - 1 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm

Device interface - Touchscreen

Processor - Exynos 850

Camera features - Front

Battery power rating - 6000 mAH

Product weight - 221 grams

Pros Cons Budget-friendly mobile phone Smaller screen size Exceptional camera quality Looks heavy and bulky Decent RAM

3. Samsung Galaxy M32 Another Samsung mobile phone offering 4GB RAM is the Samsung Galaxy M32. It is a high-definition mobile phone equipped with all the latest features, including a 6000 mAh battery, Super AMOLED - Infinity U-cut display, and so on. In addition, this phone is extremely lightweight and easy to operate. Specifications: OS - Android 11, OneU 3.1

RAM - 4 GB

Product description - 0.9 x 7.4 x 15.9 cm

Device interface - Touchscreen

Camera features - Front

Colour - Black

Battery power rating - 6000 mAH

Product wieght - 196 grams

Pros Cons Extremely easy to carry and operate Limited storage Budget-friendly Available in only one colour Great camera quality

Realme Narzo 50i With a wide display, the Realme Narzo 50i is Realme's newest edition. This mobile phone comes in a unique Mint Green colour, which looks classy from angles. In addition, the phone is equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage for hassle-free functioning. The best part of the phone is its 6.5-inch large display, which offers an immersive viewing experience on every watch. Specifications: OS - Android 11

RAM - ‎4 GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm

Processor - Octa-core processor

Sotrage in-built - 64GB

Colour - Mint Green

Battery - 5000 mAH

Item weight - 195 grams

Pros Cons Highly affordable Available in only one colour Comes with excellent connectivity Excellent storage

5. I KALL K570 Smartphone (6.53HD+, 4GB, 64GB) (Sky Blue) Featuring a 6.53-inch HD + display and high-functioning processor, the I KALL K570 is a budget-friendly mobile phone that comes in a magnificent sky blue colour. This phone is equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which means you have ample space to store all pictures and videos. In addition, if you are looking for a sleek, simple and stylish mobile phone that fits your budget rightly, this can be an ideal pick. Specifications: OS - Android 10.0

RAM - 4 GB

Product dimensions - 7.7 x 1 x 16.3 cm; 285 grams

Colour - Sky Blue

Connectivity technology - Wi-Fi

Special features - Bluetooth tethering, Dual SIM, USB, Primary camera, Radio, GPS, Flashlight, Wifi

Device interface - Touchscreen

Phone talk time - 4 Hours

Phone standby time - 36 Hours

Item weight - 285 grams

Pros Cons Affordable and easy on the pocket Only 6.53-inch screen size Great battery life Available in only one colour Excellent camera quality Heavy

6. Redmi Note 9 Another phone in the list of best 4GB RAM mobile phones is the Redmi Note 9. It comes in the classic Arctic White colour, which attracts every phone lover. In addition, it is equipped with features such as 4GB RAM, Android V10 operating system and Mediatek Helio G85 processor to offer you an impressive experience in every use. The best part is this phone comes in several other shades as well. Specifications: OS - Android V10

RAM - 4 GB

Product dimensions - 16.1 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm

Processor - Mediatek Helio G85

In-built storage (in GB) - 64 GB

Colour - Arctic White

Battery power rating - 5020 mAh

Item weight - 199 grams

Pros Cons Wide display size The phone looks bulky Excellent processor Decent battery life

7. OPPO A16e The last 4GB mobile phone on our list is the Oppo A16e. This phone is one of the best budget-friendly phones and comes with a whopping 4GB of RAM. In addition, features such as the latest operating system and fingerprint sensor ensure maximum security. Besides this, the phone is extremely easy to operate and looks sleek. Specifications: OS - Android 11

RAM - ‎4 GB

Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 175 grams

Colour - Blue

Battery power rating - 4230

Processor - MediaTek Helio P22

Item weight - 175 grams

Pros Cons Thin, lightweight, and easy to carry Limited RAM size Low on price Available in only one colour Great camera quality

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord N20 SE HD+ display Long and quality display Dual AI camera Samsung Galaxy M12 Long-lasting battery life Long and quality display Expandable RAM Samsung Galaxy M32 Sleek and simple design Comes with expandable storage Long-lasting battery life Realme narzo 50i Simple and compact design Large full-size screen MP3 ringtones I KALL K570 Smooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode Redmi Note 9 FM radio Digital zoom camera focus Simple and sturdy look Oppo A16e Decent camera Good battery backup Excellent communication technologies

Best value for money Out of all options available, one mobile phone with 4GB RAM that truly stands out is the Realme Narzo 50i. This phone is equipped with all the latest features and 4GB RAM so that you are never out of storage. The price of this phone is only ₹8,999. Best overall Out of all options available on the list, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE is one of the best phones on the list. This phone comes with the best features. In addition, the price of the phone is ₹16,990. How to find the perfect OnePlus 4GB RAM mobile phone? In today’s advanced world, buying a phone is no longer a luxury. We have got you covered if you’re looking for the best Oneplus 4 GB RAM mobile phone. When purchasing a mobile phone, there are several factors to look for. Here is the complete list of pointers to be mindful of when purchasing the best Oneplus 4 GB RAM mobile phone - Price of the product

Great camera quality

Sufficient storage capacity

Power saving mode

Full HD display

All-day battery life

High resolution Products price list

Product name Actual price Discounted price OnePlus Nord N20 SE ₹ 24,999 ₹ 16,990 Samsung Galaxy M12 ₹ 12,999 ₹ 10,499 Samsung Galaxy M32 ₹ 16,999 ₹ 14,999 Realme narzo 50i ₹ 9,999 ₹ 8,999 I KALL K570 ₹ 10,999 ₹ 7,999 Redmi Note 9 ₹ 14,999 ₹ 12,699 Oppo A16e ₹ 15,990 ₹ 10,490