Story Saved
New Delhi 33oCC
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
New Delhi 33oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best OnePlus 4 GB RAM mobile phone - A complete buyer’s guide!

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 29, 2022 17:02 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

If you are looking for the best OnePlus mobile phones, having 4GB RAM is the minimum specification required for hassle-free operations. Here’s the complete buyer’s guide for the best OnePlus 4GB RAM mobile phones.

product info
Get your hands on the best OnePlus full-HD phones now!

OnePlus is one of the globally known mobile phone brands, which offers some fantastic mobile phones with great RAM and storage so that you’re never out of space. These phones come with the latest features and excellent storage so that you can store all pictures and videos hassle-free.If you are here to find the best OnePlus 4 GB RAM mobile phones on Amazon, only one OnePlus 4 GB RAM mobile phone is available. In this list, we have also added the best 4GB RAM mobile phones from other brands.

1. OnePlus Nord N20 SE (Blue Oasis 4GB RAM 64GB storage) smartphone

Launched by OnePlus recently in September 2022, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE is the first mobile phone in our list of the best OnePlus 4 GB RAM mobile phones. Equipped with a dual sim, octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE is a magnificent mobile phone. In addition, a whopping 6.56-inch display offers the best viewing experience. The phone comes in the Blue Oasis colour only.

Specifications:

  • OS -Android 12
  • RAM - ‎4 GB
  • Product dimensions -16.51 x 7.62 x 1.02 cm
  • Processor -Octa Core, 2.3 GHz processor
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 64 GB
  • Colour - Blue Oasis
  • Battery power rating - 5000 mAH
  • Item weight - 187 grams

ProsCons
Lightweight and easy to handle Average RAM and storage 
Prowerful processor  
Fits in the budget  
cellpic
OnePlus Nord N20 SE (Blue Oasis 4GB RAM 64GB Storage) Smartphone
37% off 15,850 24,990
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy M12

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is a 4GB RAM mobile phone that comes with a whopping 269 PPI pixel density. The mobile phone also features a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP quad camera setup to capture all moments in real-time. In addition, the 64GB internal memory ensures you are never out of storage.

Specifications:

  • OS - Android 11
  • RAM - 4 GB
  • Product dimension - 1 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Processor - Exynos 850
  • Camera features - Front
  • Battery power rating - 6000 mAH
  • Product weight - 221 grams

ProsCons
Budget-friendly mobile phone Smaller screen size 
Exceptional camera quality Looks heavy and bulky 
Decent RAM  
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue,4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 6000 mAh with 8nm Processor | True 48 MP Quad Camera | 90Hz Refresh Rate
8% off 11,999 12,999
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy M32

Another Samsung mobile phone offering 4GB RAM is the Samsung Galaxy M32. It is a high-definition mobile phone equipped with all the latest features, including a 6000 mAh battery, Super AMOLED - Infinity U-cut display, and so on. In addition, this phone is extremely lightweight and easy to operate.

Specifications:

  • OS - Android 11, OneU 3.1
  • RAM - 4 GB
  • Product description - 0.9 x 7.4 x 15.9 cm
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Camera features - Front
  • Colour - Black
  • Battery power rating - 6000 mAH
  • Product wieght - 196 grams

ProsCons
Extremely easy to carry and operate Limited storage 
Budget-friendly Available in only one colour 
Great camera quality  
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display | 6000mAh Battery | 64MP Quad Camera
32% off 11,499 16,999
Buy now

  1. Realme Narzo 50i

With a wide display, the Realme Narzo 50i is Realme's newest edition. This mobile phone comes in a unique Mint Green colour, which looks classy from angles. In addition, the phone is equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage for hassle-free functioning. The best part of the phone is its 6.5-inch large display, which offers an immersive viewing experience on every watch.

Specifications:

  • OS - Android 11
  • RAM - ‎4 GB
  • Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm
  • Processor - Octa-core processor
  • Sotrage in-built - 64GB
  • Colour - Mint Green
  • Battery - 5000 mAH
  • Item weight - 195 grams
ProsCons
Highly affordable Available in only one colour 
Comes with excellent connectivity  
Excellent storage  
cellpic
realme narzo 50i (Mint Green, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) - 6.5" inch Large Display | 5000mAh Battery
15% off 8,499 9,999
Buy now

5. I KALL K570 Smartphone (6.53HD+, 4GB, 64GB) (Sky Blue)

Featuring a 6.53-inch HD + display and high-functioning processor, the I KALL K570 is a budget-friendly mobile phone that comes in a magnificent sky blue colour. This phone is equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which means you have ample space to store all pictures and videos. In addition, if you are looking for a sleek, simple and stylish mobile phone that fits your budget rightly, this can be an ideal pick.

Specifications:

  • OS - Android 10.0
  • RAM - 4 GB
  • Product dimensions - 7.7 x 1 x 16.3 cm; 285 grams
  • Colour - Sky Blue
  • Connectivity technology - Wi-Fi
  • Special features - Bluetooth tethering, Dual SIM, USB, Primary camera, Radio, GPS, Flashlight, Wifi
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Phone talk time - 4 Hours
  • Phone standby time - 36 Hours
  • Item weight - 285 grams

ProsCons
Affordable and easy on the pocketOnly 6.53-inch screen size
Great battery life Available in only one colour 
Excellent camera quality Heavy 
cellpic
IKALL K570 Smartphone (6.53HD+, 4GB, 64GB) (Sky Blue)
27% off 7,999 10,999
Buy now

6. Redmi Note 9

Another phone in the list of best 4GB RAM mobile phones is the Redmi Note 9. It comes in the classic Arctic White colour, which attracts every phone lover. In addition, it is equipped with features such as 4GB RAM, Android V10 operating system and Mediatek Helio G85 processor to offer you an impressive experience in every use. The best part is this phone comes in several other shades as well.

Specifications:

  • OS - Android V10
  • RAM - 4 GB
  • Product dimensions - 16.1 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm
  • Processor - Mediatek Helio G85
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 64 GB
  • Colour - Arctic White
  • Battery power rating - 5020 mAh
  • Item weight - 199 grams

ProsCons
Wide display size The phone looks bulky 
Excellent processor  
Decent battery life  
cellpic
Redmi Note 9 (Arctic White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) - 48MP Quad Camera & Full HD+ Display
9% off 13,599 14,999
Buy now

7. OPPO A16e

The last 4GB mobile phone on our list is the Oppo A16e. This phone is one of the best budget-friendly phones and comes with a whopping 4GB of RAM. In addition, features such as the latest operating system and fingerprint sensor ensure maximum security. Besides this, the phone is extremely easy to operate and looks sleek.

Specifications:

  • OS - Android 11
  • RAM - ‎4 GB
  • Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 175 grams
  • Colour - Blue
  • Battery power rating - 4230
  • Processor - MediaTek Helio P22
  • Item weight - 175 grams
ProsCons
Thin, lightweight, and easy to carryLimited RAM size
Low on price Available in only one colour 
Great camera quality  
cellpic
OPPO A16e (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
37% off 9,999 15,990
Buy now

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus Nord N20 SEHD+ displayLong and quality displayDual AI camera
Samsung Galaxy M12Long-lasting battery life Long and quality displayExpandable RAM
Samsung Galaxy M32Sleek and simple design Comes with expandable storage Long-lasting battery life 
Realme narzo 50iSimple and compact designLarge full-size screenMP3 ringtones
I KALL K570Smooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode 
Redmi Note 9FM radioDigital zoom camera focusSimple and sturdy look 
Oppo A16eDecent camera Good battery backup Excellent communication technologies 

Best value for money

Out of all options available, one mobile phone with 4GB RAM that truly stands out is the Realme Narzo 50i. This phone is equipped with all the latest features and 4GB RAM so that you are never out of storage. The price of this phone is only 8,999.

Best overall

Out of all options available on the list, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE is one of the best phones on the list. This phone comes with the best features. In addition, the price of the phone is 16,990.

How to find the perfect OnePlus 4GB RAM mobile phone?

In today’s advanced world, buying a phone is no longer a luxury. We have got you covered if you’re looking for the best Oneplus 4 GB RAM mobile phone. When purchasing a mobile phone, there are several factors to look for. Here is the complete list of pointers to be mindful of when purchasing the best Oneplus 4 GB RAM mobile phone -

  • Price of the product
  • Great camera quality
  • Sufficient storage capacity
  • Power saving mode
  • Full HD display
  • All-day battery life
  • High resolution

Products price list

Product name Actual price Discounted price 
OnePlus Nord N20 SE 24,999 16,990
Samsung Galaxy M12 12,999 10,499
Samsung Galaxy M32 16,999 14,999
Realme narzo 50i 9,999 8,999
I KALL K570 10,999 7,999
Redmi Note 9 14,999 12,699
Oppo A16e 15,990 10,490

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 48% on hair conditioners
Best full HD Google phones in India: Here are your top picks
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get comfy t-shirts for women at up to 75% off
Gaming console under 20,000: Buyer's guide
OnePlus 32MP Front Camera Phones - A complete guide!

Best OnePlus 4 GB RAM mobile phone - A complete buyer’s guide!

1. Is 4GB RAM enough in a mobile phone?

2. List the features to consider when looking for the best 4GB mobile phones.

3. What is the OnePlus 4 GB RAM mobile phone's price on Amazon?

4. Name some brands that offer excellent quality OnePlus 4GB RAM mobile phones.

5. Can I find OnePlus 4 GB RAM mobile phone on Amazon?

View More
electronics FOR LESS