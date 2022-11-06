Best OnePlus mobile accessories

OnePlus is a Chinese smartphone manufacturer founded in December 2013. The company's flagship phone, the OnePlus One, was released in April 2014. Since then, the company has released several other devices, all of which are highly popular in India. Besides producing smartphones, OnePlus also manufactures a range of accessories that can be used with their devices. These range from cases and covers to screen protectors and power banks. In this article, we will take a look at the best OnePlus mobile accessories that are currently available and can help to improve your experience with the company's devices. Best OnePlus mobile accessories 1. OnePlus Type-C to 3.5mm Adapter (White) One of the most useful and best OnePlus accessories is the Type-C to 3.5mm Adapter. This adapter allows you to connect your OnePlus phone to any standard 3.5mm headphone jack. This is extremely useful as you can use your existing headphones with your OnePlus phone without having to buy new ones. The adapter is also very well-built and is designed to match the aesthetic of the OnePlus phone. Specifications Connector Type: USB-C

USB-C Colour: White

White Dimensions:9.6 x 4 x 9.6 cm

Pros Cons Connect 3.5mm headphones with your OnePlus phones Limited Warranty Type 1-year warranty Lightweight

2. OnePlus Warp Charge Type-C Cable (100cm) The Warp Charge Type-C Cable from OnePlus is another great accessory for your phone. This cable is used to charge your OnePlus phone and is also capable of transferring data at high speeds. The cable is 100cm long, which makes it very convenient to use. It is also very well-built and looks great. Specifications Connector Type: USB-C

USB-C Cable Type: Charging

Charging Length: 100 cm

Pros Cons Long cable A bit expensive Fast charging Aesthetically-designed

3. OnePlus Warp Charge Type-C to Type-C Cable 100cm The Warp Charge Type-C to Type-C Cable from OnePlus is one of the best OnePlus accessories for the latest OnePlus phone. This cable is used to connect your phone to another device with a USB Type-C port. The cable is meticuiously designed and is made from high-quality materials. It also comes in the signature OnePlus red and white colour scheme. Specifications Colour: Red and White

Red and White Weight: 66 grams

66 grams Length:100 cm

Pros Cons Supports WARP charging It is a bit expensive Made from premium materials Compact and tangle-free

4. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones with a mic If you are looking for a good pair of wired earphones to use with your OnePlus phone, then the Nord Wired Earphones with mic are a great option. These earphones are designed to provide great sound quality and are also very comfortable to wear. They come with a built-in microphone, which is ideal for making calls or recording audio. The earphones are also very well-built and look great. Plus, they come with an IPX4 rating, which makes them resistant to sweat and water. Specifications Type: Wired earphones

Wired earphones Colour: Black

Black Form factor: In ear

Pros Cons Enhanced bass Compatible only with smartphones having a 3.5mm jack Voice assistant support IPX4 waterproof

5. OnePlus Bullets Z2 (Earphones) The Bullets Z2 earphones from OnePlus are one of the best wireless earphones that you can get. They are very comfortable to wear and come with great sound quality. The 12.4mm drivers produce a rich and detailed sound. The AI noise cancellation feature ensures that you get the best sound quality even in noisy environments. They also have a very long battery life, about 30 hours, and come with a fast charging feature. In addition, they are also very well-built and look great. You can get them in different colours like black, blue, and red. Specifications Connectivity technology: BlueTooth

BlueTooth Colour: Black, blue, and red

Black, blue, and red Water resistance: IP55 rating

Pros Cons 30 hours playback Can get discomforting after prolonged use 12.4 mm bass driver Comfortable all-day use

6. OnePlus Nord Watch The OnePlus Nord Watch is a great accessory for your phone as it allows you to stay connected even when you are away from your phone. The watch has a 1.78” AMOLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, which makes it very clear and bright. It has a lot of health-related features, such as fitness tracking, sleep tracking, and more. It is also very well-built and looks great. Plus, it comes with 10 days of battery life, which is very impressive. Specifications Style: Modern

Modern Colour: Black

Black Screen:1.78 inches AMOLED

Pros Cons AMOLED display Costly when compared to other brands Multiple health-tracking features Enhanced Battery Life

7. OnePlus Bumper Case The Bumper Case from OnePlus is a great way to protect your phone from scratches and bumps. The case is made from high-quality polycarbonate and has a soft-touch finish. The design of the case fits the OnePlus phone seamlessly. It feels like it is a part of the phone. The black colour adds a dash of style to the phone. Specifications Colour: Black

Black Material: Polycarbonate

Pros Cons Polycarbonate material Slightly expensive Durable Perfect fit

8. OnePlus Gaming Triggers If you love to play mobile games on your OnePlus phone, then you should get the Gaming Triggers (Black). These triggers attach to the side of your phone and provide a physical button to press. This makes it much easier to play games as you don’t have to rely on the touchscreen. The triggers are also very well-built and look great. Plus, they are also compatible with other Android and iOS phones. Specifications Colour: Black

Black Style: Professional

Professional Water Resistance: Yes

Pros Cons Supports most battle-royale games Works even when screen protectors and cases are applied Waterproof and lightweight

9. OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic If you want a true-wireless earbud experience, then the Nord Buds from OnePlus are a great option. These earbuds are very comfortable to wear and have great sound quality, thanks to the 12.4mm Titanium drivers. The earbuds have a built-in 4-design microphone, which is great for making calls or recording audio. They also come with IP55 dust and water resistance. Plus, they have a very long battery life, about 30 hours on a single charge. And the ultra-fast charging feature gives you 5 hours of usage after just 10 minutes of charging. Specifications Model name: TWS Nord

TWS Nord Connectivity type: True Wireless

True Wireless Weight: 47 grams

Pros Cons Great sound quality Supported on OnePlus 6 series devices and up only Fast charging AI noise cancellation

10. OnePlus Smart Band Finally, the OnePlus Smart Band is a great accessory for your phone if you are looking only for a smart band but not a full-fledged smartwatch. The band has a 1.1” colour touch screen. It has 13 dedicated exercise modes, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate, and sleep-tracking features. The smart band is 5ATM and IP68 certified, ensuring you can wear it on your wrist without any worries. Specifications Colour: Black

Black Model name: W101IN

Pros Cons Small form factor The display is not that great Multiple exercise modes IP68 rating

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Type-C to 3.5mm Adapter (White) Blazingly fast 1-year warranty Great design OnePlus Warp Charge Type-C Cable (100cm) Long cable Premium build Supports fast charging OnePlus Warp Charge Type-C to Type-C Cable 100cm Type-C to Type-C Water resistant Designed from high-quality materials OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones with a mic Great sound quality 9.2mm Dynamic Drivers IPX 4 rating OnePlus Bullets Z2 (Earphones) Quick charge Anti-distortion audio technology IP55 rating OnePlus Nord Watch Bright AMOLED display One tap vitals measurement 105 fitness modes OnePlus Bumper Case Made of polycarbonate Sleek Design Rigid and tough OnePlus Gaming Triggers Tactile feedback Side independence Waterproof OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with a Mic Flagship-level battery 12.4mm Titanium drivers with Dolby Atmos support Sleek look OnePlus Smart Band Compact design OTA software updates 14 days battery life

Best value for money Of all the best OnePlus mobile accessories that we compared, the OnePlus Bullets Z2 (Earphones) offer the best value for money. They are equipped with all the features that you would expect from a good pair of earphones, such as great sound quality, comfort, long battery life, and more. They are priced at just Rs. 1,999, which makes them very affordable. Best overall product The best OnePlus accessory, hands down, has to be the OnePlus Watch. Smartwatches have become an extension of our phones, and the OnePlus Watch is no different. It allows you to stay connected with the world even when you are away from your phone. It has all the features of a premium smartwatch, such as a bright and clear display, health tracking, and more. Plus, it comes with an impressive 10 days of battery life. It is priced at Rs. 4,999, which is very reasonable for a smartwatch of this quality. How to find the best OnePlus mobile accessory There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question since it depends on your needs and budget. However, we would recommend that you start by looking at the products that we have listed in this article. These are the best OnePlus accessories that are currently available in the market. You can also read online reviews to get a better idea of what other people are saying about these products. Once you have narrowed down your options, you can then decide which one is the best for you. Products price list

S.no Product Price 1. OnePlus Type-C to 3.5mm Adapter (White) Rs. 390 2. OnePlus Warp Charge Type-C Cable (100cm) Rs. 849 3. OnePlus Warp Charge Type-C to Type-C Cable 100cm Rs. 849 4. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones with a mic Rs. 799 5. OnePlus Bullets Z2 (Earphones) Rs. 1,999 6. OnePlus Nord Watch Rs. 4,999 7. OnePlus Bumper Case Rs. 2,224 8. OnePlus Gaming Triggers Rs. 825 9. OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic Rs. 2,799 10. OnePlus Smart Band Rs. 1,699