Best over the ear headphones that are a must-Buy this season

1. What is the best headphone under ₹3000 in the year 2022?
Redgear Cosmo 7 is the best headphone under ₹3000 you can buy in 2022. It has all the fundamentals of a good headphone, from sound quality to battery life.
Audio devices have become a necessity these days. Be it for work or recreation, good-quality headphones can amp up any experience. So, if you are looking for the best over the ear headphones, this is the right place to start your search. Here is a list of the best over-the-ear headphones that are now on the market in India. We have also included key details about each headphone, including its sound quality, build quality, comfort, looks, battery life, and how it stacks up against its rivals.
Best over the ear headphones for you
1. boAt Rockerz 550
boAT is one of India's most well-known audio brands. Their headphones are among the best Bluetooth headphones you can get in a low price range, and this product is no exception. Because of its style and high quality, Rockers 550 are easy to carry anywhere.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money product
|Build and comfort could be better
|Good sound with ample bass
|Good battery life
2. boAt NIRVANA 751ANC
These boAT Nirvana headphones instantly became a people's favourite when it was released in February 2022. With Bluetooth v5.0 and active noise cancellation, it promises an astonishing 65-hour listening time. In addition, it offers an ambient sound option that makes it possible for you to remain aware of your surroundings while music is playing.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money product
|Feels a bit heavy
|Great battery life
|Good bassy sound
3. Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2
Boult has grown in popularity over the years as a result of the low prices it charges for its goods. The Bass Buds Q5 has 40 mm speakers, IPX5 water resistance, and a beautiful appearance that makes it a quality pair of headphones.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent audio output
|Cannot be worn for longer periods of time
|Affordable product
|Decent build quality
4. Redgear Cosmo 7
Thanks to the quality and style it offers, Redgear has gained immense popularity among gamers. These headphones provide excellent sound quality, a built-in microphone, and RGBs.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Good audio output
|Sound leaking
|Looks amazing
|Comfortable
5. pTron Studio Pixel
pTron is a well-known maker of low-cost audio equipment. This pTron Studio Pixel was unveiled in June 2022. It is a Bluetooth-enabled headset that is competitively priced. The earcups include LEDs to enhance their look. At higher settings, the deep bass of these headphones is of exceptional quality and does not distort.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money
|Cushioning could be better
|Low latency mode
|Good sound output
6. Sennheiser HD 206
Sennheiser is a popular brand among experts when it comes to headphones. These headphones are comfortable to wear and provide excellent sound. Because the HD205s lacks Bluetooth and a microphone, it is only suitable for those who do not care at all about these functions.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great sound quality
|Lacks mic and Bluetooth
|Comfortable
|Affordable
7. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO
These headphones from Zebronics include voice assistant functionality, 40mm drivers, and a 21-hour playing time. They provide high-quality sound at an affordable price.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent sound
|Connectivity issues sometimes
|Good Battery life
|Affordable
8. Sony WH-1000XM4
This Sony product is on the pricey side but is worth it. They are Bluetooth headphones that have a lot to offer in terms of functions and quality. They also have an ANC and ambient mode.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great ANC
|Can get sweaty after prolonged use
|Excellent Sound Quality
|Good Battery Life
9. Sony WH-1000XM5
Another high-end product from Sony, the WH01000XM5 model has even more features than its more senior sibling, the XM4. Once again, these headphones are costly, but if you're ready to invest the money, they're worth it.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent audio
|Bass can be improved
|ANC works flawlessly
|Great battery with quick charge support
10. Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Another set of reasonably priced headphones is the Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. These headphones have a mic, a bassy sound, and a 10-hour playing duration.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money product
|Build quality could be better
|Good sound with ample bass
|Decent battery life
Best value for money
Redgear Cosmo 7 is the most value for money product amongst the bunch listed above. It is because of the features it offers along with the build quality and comfort. It also looks the most premium among other affordable over the ear headphones.
Best overall
The best overall product depends on the use case and money. The Sony WH-1000XM5 is an excellent option for those with a bigger budget who want an all-purpose camera headphone. For the general public, these headphones are the finest available. In comparison to their rivals, they have features that are not only useful but also perform the best.
How to find the perfect value-for-money phone?
There are a few things you should never overlook while shopping for speakers.
Good sound quality: What purpose does a headphone serve if the sound is not of a good calibre? Customers should constantly search for the most incredible sound quality on a limited budget.
Decent Playback Time: If you're planning to use your headset on Bluetooth, ensure that it has 6 hours of playback time, at at least 60% volume.
Connectivity: It is usually nice to have a headphone that has a connectivity range of 10 meters. An extra benefit would be a Type-C connection.
These are the tips you need to remember before finding the best over-the-ear headphones under a budget.
Best over the ear headphones
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|boAt Rockerz 550
|₹1.499
|2.
|boAt NIRVANA 751ANC
|₹3,999
|3.
|Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2
|₹599
|4.
|Redgear Cosmo 7
|₹1.699
|5.
|pTron Studio Pixel
|₹999
|6.
|Sennheiser HD 206
|₹1.490
|7.
|Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO
|₹999
|8.
|Sony WH-1000XM4
|₹19.990
|9.
|Sony WH-1000XM5
|₹26.990
|10.
|Leaf Bass
|₹999
Consumers should look out for the following:
But, most important of all, the consumer must check customer reviews.
Redgear Cosmo 7 can be said to be a gaming headset. It looks amazing, along with practical features like good battery life, sound output, mic extension, connectivity, etc.
Sennheiser HD205 is a wired headset and lacks basic features like Bluetooth and a mic, but if it comes to the sound quality, it is best in this price range. So, if your only concern is sound quality, go for this one.
Sony WH-1000XM5 is arguably the best headphone in the market right now.