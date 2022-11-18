Story Saved
Best over the ear headphones that are a must-Buy this season

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 18, 2022 20:41 IST
Summary:

If you are looking for the best over-the-ear headphones, here is a list of the top, most affordable headphones you can buy. Looking for the best over-the-ear headphones?

Best over the ear headphones

Audio devices have become a necessity these days. Be it for work or recreation, good-quality headphones can amp up any experience. So, if you are looking for the best over the ear headphones, this is the right place to start your search. Here is a list of the best over-the-ear headphones that are now on the market in India. We have also included key details about each headphone, including its sound quality, build quality, comfort, looks, battery life, and how it stacks up against its rivals.

Best over the ear headphones for you

1. boAt Rockerz 550

boAT is one of India's most well-known audio brands. Their headphones are among the best Bluetooth headphones you can get in a low price range, and this product is no exception. Because of its style and high quality, Rockers 550 are easy to carry anywhere.

Specifications:

  • Compatible devices: ‎Mobile, laptop, and tablet
  • Special features: ‎Lightweight; microphone included
  • Headphones form factor: ‎Over-ear
  • Connector type: ‎Wireless
  • Maximum operating distance: ‎10 Metres
  • Item weight: ‎245 g
  • Playback time: 20 Hours
ProsCons
Value for money productBuild and comfort could be better
Good sound with ample bass 
Good battery life 
cellpic
boAt Rockerz 550 Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Upto 20 Hours Playback, 50MM Drivers, Soft Padded Ear Cushions and Physical Noise Isolation, Without Mic (Black)
64% off 1,799 4,999
Buy now

2. boAt NIRVANA 751ANC

These boAT Nirvana headphones instantly became a people's favourite when it was released in February 2022. With Bluetooth v5.0 and active noise cancellation, it promises an astonishing 65-hour listening time. In addition, it offers an ambient sound option that makes it possible for you to remain aware of your surroundings while music is playing.

Specifications:

  • Compatible devices: ‎Bluetooth devices
  • Special features: ‎Microphone, wireless, bluetooth 5.0
  • Headphones form factor: ‎Over-ear
  • Connector type: ‎Wireless
  • Maximum operating distance: ‎10 Metres
  • Noise control: Active noise cancellation
  • Playback: 65 Hours
ProsCons
Value for money productFeels a bit heavy
Great battery life 
Good bassy sound 
cellpic
boAt NIRVANAA 751ANC Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones With Mic, with Up to 65H Playtime,ASAP Charge, Ambient Sound Mode, Immersive Sound,Carry Pouch(Gunmetal Grey)
50% off 3,999 7,990
Buy now

3. Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2

Boult has grown in popularity over the years as a result of the low prices it charges for its goods. The Bass Buds Q5 has 40 mm speakers, IPX5 water resistance, and a beautiful appearance that makes it a quality pair of headphones.

Specifications:

  • Hardware platform: ‎Laptop, PC, tablet
  • Special features: ‎Lightweight, voice command, wired, water resistant
  • Headphones form factor: ‎Over-ear
  • Connector type: ‎Wired
  • Noise control: Sound isolation
  • Item weight: ‎150 g
ProsCons
Decent audio outputCannot be worn for longer periods of time
Affordable product 
Decent build quality 
cellpic
Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Lightweight Stereo Wired Over Ear Headphones Set with Mic with Deep Bass, Comfortable Ear Cushions, & Long Cord (Black)
76% off 599 2,499
Buy now

4. Redgear Cosmo 7

Thanks to the quality and style it offers, Redgear has gained immense popularity among gamers. These headphones provide excellent sound quality, a built-in microphone, and RGBs.

Specifications:

  • Special features: ‎noise cancelling,RGB LED light effect on ear-ups
  • Microphone form factor: ‎In-line
  • Headphones form factor: ‎Over-ear
  • Item weight: ‎608 g
  • Connector type: Wired
ProsCons
Good audio outputSound leaking
Looks amazing 
Comfortable 
cellpic
Redgear Cosmo 7,1 Usb Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones With Mic With Virtual Surround Sound,50Mm Driver, Rgb Leds & Remote Control(Black)
41% off 1,599 2,699
Buy now

5. pTron Studio Pixel

pTron is a well-known maker of low-cost audio equipment. This pTron Studio Pixel was unveiled in June 2022. It is a Bluetooth-enabled headset that is competitively priced. The earcups include LEDs to enhance their look. At higher settings, the deep bass of these headphones is of exceptional quality and does not distort.

Specifications:

  • Compatible devices: ‎Cellphones, tablets, laptops, desktops
  • Special features: ‎Over-Ear wireless headphone; 40Hrs playback time; bluetooth 5.0
  • Headphones form factor: ‎Over-ear
  • Maximum operating distance: ‎10 Metres
  • Cable feature: ‎Without cable
  • Item weight: ‎210 g
  • Range: 10 Meters
  • Water resistance: IPX4
ProsCons
Value for moneyCushioning could be better
Low latency mode 
Good sound output 
cellpic
pTron Studio Pixel Over-Ear Wireless Gaming Headphones with 30ms Low Latency, 40Hrs Playtime, 40mm Drivers, Punchy Bass, BT5.3, with HD Mic with ENC & Type-C Fast Charging (Black)
75% off 999 3,999
Buy now

6. Sennheiser HD 206

Sennheiser is a popular brand among experts when it comes to headphones. These headphones are comfortable to wear and provide excellent sound. Because the HD205s lacks Bluetooth and a microphone, it is only suitable for those who do not care at all about these functions.

Specifications:

  • Compatible devices: ‎All 3.5mm jack devices
  • Special features: ‎High-quality leatherette ear pads
  • Microphone form factor: ‎No mic
  • Headphones form factor: ‎Over-ear
  • Item weight: ‎215 g
  • Noise control: Active noise cancellation
ProsCons
Great sound qualityLacks mic and Bluetooth
Comfortable 
Affordable 
cellpic
Sennheiser HD 206 507364 Wired Over Ear Headphones Without Mic (Black)
25% off 1,490 1,990
Buy now

7. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO

These headphones from Zebronics include voice assistant functionality, 40mm drivers, and a 21-hour playing time. They provide high-quality sound at an affordable price.

Specifications:

  • Special features ‎volume-Control, 40mm drivers, assistant support
  • Microphone form factor: ‎with microphone
  • Headphones form factor: ‎Over-ear
  • Connector type ‎Wireless
  • Item weight ‎200 g
ProsCons
Decent soundConnectivity issues sometimes
Good Battery life 
Affordable 
cellpic
Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO On-Ear Wireless Headphone with BTv5.0, Up to 21 Hours Playback, 40mm Drivers with Deep Bass, Wired Mode, USB-C Type Charging(Black)
47% off 999 1,899
Buy now

8. Sony WH-1000XM4

This Sony product is on the pricey side but is worth it. They are Bluetooth headphones that have a lot to offer in terms of functions and quality. They also have an ANC and ambient mode.

Specifications:

  • Processor count ‎4
  • Special features: ‎noise cancelling
  • Microphone form factor: ‎Built-In
  • Headphones form factor: ‎Over-ear
  • Battery average life: ‎30 Hours
  • Connector type ‎wireless: Bluetooth 5.0
  • Item weight: ‎255 g
ProsCons
Great ANCCan get sweaty after prolonged use
Excellent Sound Quality 
Good Battery Life 
cellpic
Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Mic,30 Hrs Battery, Multi Point-Black |Instant Bank Discount of INR 2000 on Select Prepaid transactions
17% off 24,990 29,990
Buy now

9. Sony WH-1000XM5

Another high-end product from Sony, the WH01000XM5 model has even more features than its more senior sibling, the XM4. Once again, these headphones are costly, but if you're ready to invest the money, they're worth it.

Specifications:

  • Special features: ‎Foldable, ANC, elegant design, crystal clear, hands-free calling
  • Headphones form factor: ‎Over-ear
  • Playback: 30 hours with quick charging support
  • Item weight: ‎250 g
ProsCons
Excellent audioBass can be improved
ANC works flawlessly 
Great battery with quick charge support  
cellpic
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, 8 Mics for Clear Calling, 3 Min Quick Charge - Black | Instant Bank Discount of INR 2000 on Select Prepaid transactions
14% off 29,990 34,990
Buy now

10. Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Another set of reasonably priced headphones is the Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. These headphones have a mic, a bassy sound, and a 10-hour playing duration.

Specifications:

  • Compatible devices: ‎All smartphones (apple, android, windows, etc.) having bluetooth
  • Special features: ‎10-hour battery life and deep bass
  • Microphone form factor: ‎Built-In
  • Headphones form factor: ‎Over-ear
  • Connector type: ‎Wireless, wired
  • Item weight: 210 g
ProsCons
Value for money productBuild quality could be better
Good sound with ample bass 
Decent battery life 
cellpic
Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Hi-Fi Mic and 10 Hours Battery Life, Over Ear Headphones with Super Soft Cushions and Deep Bass (Carbon Black)
50% off 999 1,999
Buy now

Three best features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
boAt Rockerz 550Value for money productGood sound with ample bassGood Battery Life
boAt NIRVANA 751ANCValue for money productGreat Battery LifeGood bassy sound
Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2Decent audio outputAffordable productDecent build quality
Redgear Cosmo 7Good audio outputLooks amazingComfortable
pTron Studio Pixel Value for moneyLow Latency ModeGood sound output
Sennheiser HD 206Great Sound QualityComfortableAffordable
Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRODecent soundAffordableGood Battery Life
Sony WH-1000XM4Great ANCExcellent Sound QualityGood Battery Life
Sony WH-1000XM5Excellent AudioANC works flawlesslyGreat Battery with quick charge support 
Leaf BassValue for money productGood sound with ample bassDecent Battery life

Best value for money

Redgear Cosmo 7 is the most value for money product amongst the bunch listed above. It is because of the features it offers along with the build quality and comfort. It also looks the most premium among other affordable over the ear headphones.

Best overall

The best overall product depends on the use case and money. The Sony WH-1000XM5 is an excellent option for those with a bigger budget who want an all-purpose camera headphone. For the general public, these headphones are the finest available. In comparison to their rivals, they have features that are not only useful but also perform the best.

How to find the perfect value-for-money phone?

There are a few things you should never overlook while shopping for speakers.

Good sound quality: What purpose does a headphone serve if the sound is not of a good calibre? Customers should constantly search for the most incredible sound quality on a limited budget.

Decent Playback Time: If you're planning to use your headset on Bluetooth, ensure that it has 6 hours of playback time, at at least 60% volume.

Connectivity: It is usually nice to have a headphone that has a connectivity range of 10 meters. An extra benefit would be a Type-C connection.

These are the tips you need to remember before finding the best over-the-ear headphones under a budget.

Best over the ear headphones

S.noProductPrice
1.boAt Rockerz 550 1.499
2.boAt NIRVANA 751ANC 3,999
3.Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 599
4.Redgear Cosmo 7 1.699
5.pTron Studio Pixel  999
6.Sennheiser HD 206 1.490
7.Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO 999
8.Sony WH-1000XM4 19.990
9.Sony WH-1000XM5 26.990
10.Leaf Bass 999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best over the ear headphones that are a must-Buy this season

