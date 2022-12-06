Best power banks to keep your devices running

The USP of power banks is that they are portable.

Everyone values communication. Mobiles are an essential part of your lives and you cannot function without them. It is easy to power your phones when you are at home, but what about when you are travelling? It becomes challenging and that’s why you need a power bank. When you choose a power bank, you should look for a lightweight model, that provides a reliable source of power, charge all mobile phones and have a USB charging lead. When you want to gift someone for a festive occasion, power banks also serve as a great gift idea. Buying a power bank is a tough task as there are a variety of options. There are cheap ones, pricey ones and sometimes we are just paying for a brand name. One of the key metrics you look at includes speed when you are recharging the connected device and also when you are recharging the power bank itself. The capacity and the weight of the power bank are important parameters. Remember, ports and connections matter too. Waterproofing and LED screens are valuable add-ons. Some of the high-end generic models of power banks available for your use in India are: Best Generic Power Bank 1. Mi Power Bank 3i 20000 mAh This is a powerful power bank which can simultaneously charge three devices. There are two input ports with which you can charge the power bank in different ways. Specifications · Capacity: 20000 mAh · Output ports: Triple ports · Input ports: Dual input ports · Connector type: Both USB and micro-USB · Power: 18 W fast charging · Dimensions: 15.1X7.2X2.6 cms. · Manufacturer: Xiaomi India · Protection: 12-chip layer protection

Pros Cons The product comes with a 6 months domestic warranty Some customers have complained about the longer charging time. Provides instant power delivery Long-lasting power with premium support.

2. URBN 10000 mAh Li-polymer This power bank comes with a dual USB port. It facilitates super-fast charging which enables a fast set-up of your mobile. It is also a lightweight model. · Output port: Dual USB port of 2.4 Amp · Cable type: Type-C USB cable · Body: Ultra Compact · Connector Type: USB or micro-USB · Power: 12 W · Dimensions: 2.2X6.3X9 cms · Compatibility: Most phone models · Weight: 180 gms

Pros Cons It can charge a 3000 mAh phone battery 2.4 times and a 4000 mAh phone battery 1.8 times. If kept with other objects like pens etc, the paint tends to wear off There is a 6-month replacement warranty It enables fast charging only when you use a fast charger. Its small size is an advantage

3. Ambrane 20000 Ah Li-Polymer Power Bank. This power bank comes with 9 layers of chipset protection. Protection from temperature resistance ensures that you can charge your mobile phone safely and securely. Specifications Capacity: 20000mAh Output ports: triple ports Compatibility: iPhone, iPad and Samsung phones. Charging speed: 20W fast charging Input port: fast charging Type C port Battery Type: Lithium Polymer Battery with LED battery indicators Dimensions: 13X7X2.8 cms Weight: 370 gms Batteries: Two product-specific batteries included

Pros Cons It has excellent power backup. You can use your phone continuously for 5 hours after that. It is a little heavy to carry and doe not easily fit in. The LED indicators on the phone signal when the battery is becoming weak. The charging ability of the phone is determined by the capacity of the phone charger.

4. Mi 10000 AH Li-Polymer, micro-USB, Type C input port, Power bank 3i with 18 W fast charging. Xiaomi’s power bank comes with a 10,000 AH capacity also, This model offers dual USB output with quick charge 3.0 with a single port. It features a Type- C port and a two-way, Type-C fast chain of 18 W standard. It has 12 layers of circuit protection and a smart power management facility. Specifications Brand: MI Manufacturer: Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited Product Dimensions: 14.8X 7.4X 1.5 cms, Net weight: 251 grams Battery: Lithium power battery with 10000 Milliamp hours Devices that can be charged: These include tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, and fitness bands. Charging: facilitates fast charging. Voltage: 9 volts Number of ports: 2

Pros Cons Triple input and output ports It has only one capacity option Supports 18 W fast charging The C-type port and the slow charging speed are some of the customer criticisms.

5. MI Pocket Power Bank Pro The MI brand has established its dominion over the smartphone industry. The next step in consolidating the brand has been the power bank industry. This pocket power bank is a lightweight and highly portable version. Specifications Dimensions: 9X6.4X2.4 cms. Weight: 200 grams Special features: Fast charging, pocket size Battery power charging: 10000 Milliamp hours. No.of ports: 2 USB- A type and one C type. Capacity: 10000 mAh Amazon price: ₹1,499 Devices it can be connected to: Multiple devices. Two devices can be charged simultaneously. Exterior: Hard ABS exterior Charging support: 18 W fast charging support LED Indicators: 4 LED indicators are present which show the charging status. Connectivity Type: Lithium Polymer

Pros Cons The pocket size is an advantage which enables it to be carried around easily. Customers have complained of the charging time not being effective It is compatible with many devices

6. PTron Dynamo Pro This Li-Polymer battery can charge multiple devices multiple times. Made in India, this product has an ABS exterior and a highly effective multi-layer chip. The device also has four LED indicators which show the charging status. You can use both the Type C (PD) and a micro-USB cable. Specifications Connector Type: USB and micro-USB Brand: PTron Battery: 10,000 mAh Compatibility: Smartphones, cameras and tablets Colour: Black Size: 14.3X6.7X1.5 cms Weight: 220 grams Special Features: Fast charging Battery Power Rating: 10000 Milliamp Hours

Pros Cons It is an economical, portable model which enables the charging of two devices. Some customers felt that the product was charging slowly. Its hard ABS exterior and multi-layer protection prevent short circuits

7. Gionee 10000 Ah Power Bank This device has a metal frame with a comfortable grip. It has an ergonomic design with a digital power meter which enables you to always know the charging level. It has an 18 W fast charging support which enables devices to be charged fast. The device comes with an integrated circuit and several built-in measures against overheating and voltage fluctuation. Specifications Capacity: 10000 mAh Connectivity Type: Lithium Polymer Battery Ports: Two USB ports from (5V /9V/ 12V/ 3A etc) Charging Times: 5 Hours Special Features: Digital Display Fast charging Dimensions: 11X1.2X6 cms Weight: 165 grams Battery Power rating: 10000 milliamps mAh Colour: White

Pros Cons It has an LED feature which shows the status of the power charge. Customers felt that the charging capacity of the battery is not very fast. The protective circuitry protects the device from short circuits. We can charge multiple devices. Customers also felt that the device overheated when the battery was charging.

8. Redmi 20000 mAh Redmi 20000 mAh has an anti-slip body and 12-layer circuit protection. We can easily and efficiently always handle the power bank. This device supports fast charging of our device at a faster rate. It also features two ports for convenient charging. Specifications Batteries: Advanced Li-Polymer batteries Ports: Micro-USB and a USB-C port Colours: Classic Black and white Manufacturer: Redmi India Warranty: 6 months warranty from manufacturing date Size: 15.4X7.4X 2.7 cm. Size: 447 grams

Pros Cons More durable with better charging efficiency. The heavy weight of the device is one of the user criticisms. Advanced level of chipset protection which protects against short circuits.

9. Phillips 10000 mAh Powerbank You all know Phillips for the many consumer products that it has launched into the market in the past. Phillips has also introduced a power bank with powerful features. Those of you for whom brand value is important may consider the above Phillips power bank. This power bank comes with three ports and supports a quick charge of 3.0. It can deliver 18 watts of power to your device. Specifications Product Dimensions: 13.4X 6.8X 1.5 cm Weight: 222 grams Colour: Black Battery Power rating: 10000 milliamp hours. Connectivity type: Micro-USB and Type-C

Pros Cons The lithium Polymer battery makes the product more durable At present, the supply on Amazon may be a constraint. It can charge multiple devices at once.

10. Realme 10000 Mah Power Bank Realme has progressed from a phone company to making power banks. This product has two ports. This facilitates the quick charging of two devices. This product also has an adjustable charging mechanism which allows it to charge different devices with different charging power requirements. Specifications Dimensions: 15.6X7.3X1.5 cms Weight: 210 Grams Colour: Black, Yellow Battery Power rating: 10000 milliamp hours Other display features: Wireless Ports available: These include the Type A, Type C and a Micro USB connector Capacity: 10000 mAh Voltage: 12 W fast charging

Pros Cons Helps to keep multiple devices powered up Customers felt that its charging capacity is not up to the mark. 14 layers of circuit protection help in safely charging devices.

Price of power banks at a glance:

Product Price MI Powerbank 20000 mAh ₹ 1,999 URBN 10000 mAh Li-Polymer ₹ 888 Ambrane 20000 Ah Li-Polymer Power Bank ₹ 1,199 Mi 10000 Ah Li-Polymer ₹ 1,149 Mi Pocket Pro power bank ₹ 1,499 PTron Dynamo Pro ₹ 599 Gionee 10000 Ah power bank ₹ 800 Redmi 20000 mAh power bank ₹ 1,899 Phillips 10000 mAh power bank Price Unavailable Real Me 10000 mAh power bank ₹ 1,399

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Mi Power Bank 3i 20000 mAh 20000 mAh 434 gms 18W fast charging URBN 10000 mAh Li-Polymer 10000 mAh 180 gms 12 W fast charging Ambrane 20000 Ah Li-Polymer Power Bank 20000 mAh 370 grams 20W fast charging Mi 10000 Ah Li-Polymer 10000 mAh 251 grams 9 volts fast charging Mi Pocket Pro power bank 10000 mAh 200 grams 18W fast charging PTron Dynamo Pro 10000 mAh 190 grams Fast charging Gionee 10000 Ah power bank 10000 mAh 165 Grams 12 W fast charging Redmi 20000 mAh power bank 20000 mAh 447 grams 18W fast charging Phillips 10000 mAh power bank 10000 mAh 222 grams Fast charging Real Me 10000 mAh power bank 10000 mAh 210 gms 12 W Fast Charging

Best value for money The PTron Dynamo and the Gionee power banks offer the best value for the money paid. However, you must understand that it is a trade-off between the capacity of the power bank and its price. PTron Dynamo is surely the best generic power bank. Best overall On comparison of the features; in the higher capacity powerbanks, the Mi Power bank 3i 20000 mAh and the Ambrane 20000 Ah Li-Polymer are some of the better power banks. This device can be carried over longer periods requiring frequent charging. In the lower-capacity power banks, the Mi 10000 Li-Polymer power bank is one of the better power banks for shorter travels. When compared on all these aspects, Mi Power bank 3i 20000 mAh is the best generic power bank. How to find the perfect power bank? Three important power bank features for consumer awareness. 1) Charging capacity: You need to filter our search for power banks based on the charging capacity. Power banks with 10,000 mAh can charge a phone up to 4 times and a tablet up to 2.5 times. 2) Portable and Lightweight: Look for power banks which are portable and lightweight. The idea of a power bank is that it must help you with charging your phones when you are on the move. The heavier power banks may have higher capacity but are not extremely portable. 3) Fast charging and charge retention: Power banks also should have high charging input and output. The higher the amperes of the product, the faster should be the charging capacity. Power banks also need to charge fast and maintain the charge for long periods. Based on all these aspects, the best generic power bank is Mi Power bank 3i 20000 mAh.