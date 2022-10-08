Story Saved
New Delhi 22oCC
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
New Delhi 22oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best Realme mobiles with 4GB RAM you can buy online

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 08, 2022 01:23 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Realme android phones have everything one can want in a budget-efficient smartphone device. Apart from sufficient internal memory, impressive camera quality, decent battery life, and a powerful processor are some qualities that led this brand into the Indian market.

product info
Best Realme mobiles

The process of buying a smartphone comprises days of browsing, suggestive chit-chat with peers on the best gadgets, and a thorough assessment of the budget. If you are planning on buying an android in India within a considerable price range of 10,000 to 15,000; Realme has some of the best selections of smartphones with varying technical specifications and diverse features.

In general, android phones are used to click great pictures, send emails, watch videos of high quality, and play some lightweight games. All these things can be enjoyed in an android with 4 GB of internal memory. Realme offers a wide range of mobiles with 4GB RAM and expandable memory of up to 128GB and more.

Some of those best Realme mobiles have been listed with their best features so you can easily compare and make a cost-effective decision.

Top 10 Realme mobiles with 4GB internal memory

1. Realme narzo 50i

If you like to watch movies online on your mobile, Realme Narzo, with its 6.5-inch large display screen, is the perfect gadget choice for you. Its octa-core processor allows you to shuffle between different tasks on your phone without slowing down.

Specifications:

Camera : 8MP Primary Camera | 5MP Front Camera

OS‎ : Android 11

Product dimensions‎ : 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm

Weight : 195 Grams

Item model number ‎: RMX3231

Connectivity technologies : ‎4g

Display technology ‎: LCD, LCD

Audio jack‎ : 3.5 mm

Colour‎ : Mint Green

Battery power rating‎ : 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Splash-proof coatingNo gorilla glass protection
Support for a dedicated micro SD cardNot good for gaming
1080p video recording 
cellpic
realme narzo 50i (Mint Green, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) - with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
20% off 7,999 9,999
Buy now

2. Realme 8i

Realme 8i is the right android smartphone for those who don't often spend on devices. It gives you the full value of your money with multi-tasking features such as split-screen and background sound adjustments. Moreover, its 16 MP front camera is a delight for selfie lovers.

Specifications:

Camera : 50MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

OS‎ : Android 11

Product dimensions ‎: 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm

Weight : 194 Grams

Item model number ‎: RMX3151

Connectivity technologies : ‎4g

Display technology ‎: NA

Audio jack ‎: 3.5 mm

Colour‎ : Space Black

Battery power Rating‎: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
120 Hz displayBloatware
Decent front cameraLack of optimization in processor
Impressive battery and performance 
cellpic
realme 8i (Space Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage), Medium
26% off 11,800 15,999
Buy now

3. Realme narzo 50A Prime

The Realme Narzo series has some of the most impeccable smartphone models with features that are impossible to find in androids of 10,000 budget. Narzo 50A Prime is one such model with AI triple camera and 128 GB storage. There is so much you can explore on your android with a resolution of 2408*1080 FHD+.

Specifications:

Camera : 50MP AI Triple Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera

OS ‎: Android 11

Product dimensions ‎: 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm

Weight : 193 Grams

Item model number‎ : RMX3516

Connectivity technologies : ‎4g

Display technology‎ : NA

Audio jack‎ : NA

Colour ‎: Black

Battery power rating ‎: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
AI triple rear cameraPoor macro sensor
Good display and design 
Impressive battery life 
cellpic
realme narzo 50A Prime (Flash Black, 4GB RAM+128GB Storage) FHD+ Display | 50MP AI Triple Camera (No Charger Variant) | Flat 3000 Off
24% off 10,999 14,499
Buy now

4. Realme C11

In this list of Realme 4GB internal memory mobiles, the C11 is another popular smartphone option with an octa-core processor. The display size and memory completely justify the price of this smartphone, but it can't be said for its camera quality which is quite average for a Realme Android.

Specifications:

Camera : 8MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera

OS ‎: Android 11

Product dimensions ‎: 16.5 x 7.6 x 5.2 cm

Weight : 190 Grams

Item model number ‎: RMX3231

Connectivity technologies : ‎4g

Display technology ‎: NA

Audio jack‎ : NA

Colour ‎: Cool Blue

Battery power rating‎ : 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Good displaySlow charging
Satisfactory battery life 
Clean software 
cellpic
realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage), Medium (RMX3231)
13% off 8,745 9,999
Buy now

5. Realme C21Y

If your idea of the best android smartphone consists of a budget device with a Unisoc T610 processor and 6.5-inch display, then you can purchase Realme C21Y without any second thoughts. Given the price of the mobile, it is safe to say that the camera quality is better than other smartphones in a similar range.

Specifications:

Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP | 5MP Front Camera

OS‎ : Android 11

Product dimensions‎ : 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm

Weight : 200 Grams

Item model number ‎: NA

Connectivity technologies : ‎4g

Display technology‎ : NA

Audio jack‎ : NA

Colour ‎: Cross Blue

Battery power rating ‎: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Reverse chargingNo gorilla glass protection
Rear-mounted fingerprint scannerAverage camera quality
LCD screen with a bright display 
cellpic
realme C21Y (Cross Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage), Medium
18% off 9,780 11,999
Buy now

6. Realme 9i

In terms of flawless designs and feature-rich android models, Realme has come a long way in the past few years, and the 9i model is vivid proof. In addition to 1TB, expandable memory, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (SM6225) processor of this phone makes it a preferable choice for playing games and streaming videos.

Specifications:

Camera : 50MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

OS‎ : Android 11

Product dimensions ‎: 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm

Weight : 190 Grams

Item model number ‎: ‎RMX3491

Connectivity technologies : ‎4g

Display technology‎ : NA

Audio jack ‎: NA

Colour‎ : Prism Blue

Battery power rating‎ : 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Good for daylight photographyPoor sensors
Impressive sound qualitySlow refresh rate
Decent battery life 
cellpic
Realme 9i (Prism Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
36% off 12,774 19,990
Buy now

7.Realme C25Y

128 GB of inbuilt storage with expandable memory of 256 GB and a 6.5-inches display screen, Realme C25Y somehow entails a combination of other Realme 4GB internal memory mobile phones. However, the Unisoc T610 octa-core processor is the one thing that sets this cost-efficient handset apart from other phones of the same series.

Specifications:

Camera : 50MP + 2MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera

OS ‎: Android 11

Product dimensions ‎: 10 x 2 x 3 cm

Weight : 440 Grams

Item model number ‎: ‎C25Y

Connectivity technologies : ‎4g

Display technology ‎: ‎LCD, LED

Audio jack ‎: NA

Colour‎ : Blue

Battery power rating ‎: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Efficient primary cameraNo 5G support
Satisfactory performance 
Impressive colour and design 
cellpic
Realme C25Y (Glacier Blue, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)
21% off 10,990 13,990
Buy now

8. Realme C25S

If you spend a significant span of your day on your mobile to manage multiple tasks, then Realme C25S is hands down, the best Realme 4GB RAM smartphone under 15,000 for you. You may not be intrigued by its mainstream camera quality, but its 6000 mAh battery is exactly why you would want to spend your money on this model.

Specifications:

Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera

OS‎ : Android 11

Product dimensions ‎: 16.4 x 7.6 x 1 cm

Weight : 209 Grams

Item model number ‎: ‎RMX3197

Connectivity technologies : ‎4g

Display technology ‎: ‎NA

Audio jack‎ : NA

Colour‎ : Watery Grey

Battery power rating‎ : 6000 mAh

ProsCons
Battery lifePoor camera quality
Smooth processing 
Seamless viewing experience 
cellpic
realme C25S (Watery Grey, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

Best value for money

Realme 4GB internal memory mobile range has 8i and 9i models that serve the purpose of a smartphone within a pretty good deal. Both these android sets have remarkable battery life and stellar camera quality for devices in this price range. The best part is, both these models have powerful processors for adequate performance and these are available online in different colours.

Best overall Realme 4GB internal memory android mobile

Among all these models, the best option contemplates the qualities an average consumer would expect in a new smartphone device. However, the Realme C25 series has managed to surpass all other mobile phone ranges with its camera, battery life, and price. Between C25Y and C25C, the latter lacks the quality of the front camera, and therefore Realme C25Y is the best phone with 4GB RAM.

How to find the best Realme mobile

Choosing a suitable android can be one serious dilemma for users who don't want to spend a lot on gadget shopping. Every smartphone buyer has a specification in mind that affects their purchase decision. If you wish to buy the best Realme android mobile phone with 4 GB internal memory and various other features, then you should set your preference for it.

Before buying the phone, you must keep in mind the uses of the device. Those who like to play games online or offline should always stick to the processor and the graphics segments. On the other hand, working professionals can use it to send emails, share crucial files, and stream videos or music online.

Buying a Realme android online is easier for those with a limited budget because this brand is known for offering a myriad of features even in phones under 10,000. Also, some Realme phones with good cameras can cost an extra 2000 or 3000 above your budget, but that additional amount will add up to your benefit in the long run.

Product price list

ProductPrice
Realme narzo 50i 8,499
Realme 8i 12,198
Realme narzo 50A Prime 9,499
Realme C11 8,789
Realme C21Y 9,890
Realme 9i 13,693
Realme C25Y 10,770
Realme C25S 11,950

 

 

 

 

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.” 

RELATED STORIES
Vivo 16MP front camera phone: Specifications, models, and features
Laptops under 90,000: Buying guide
Best headphones under 3,000: A go-to guide
10 best Linux laptops to look for in 2022
OPPO 64GB internal memory mobile phones

Frequently asked question (FAQs)

1. what brands offer the best phones with 4 GB internal memory?

2. Does Realme C3 come with 4 GB internal memory?

3. Does Realme 5 have a decent camera?

. What are the best Realme phones under 10000?

5. What Realme phones support 5G?

View More
electronics FOR LESS