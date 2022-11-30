Story Saved
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Best soundbars for TV in 2022: Excellent speakers at a budget

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 30, 2022 17:36 IST
Summary:

Do you want excellent audio from your television? You need to select the best soundbars for your TV. These speaker systems may quickly improve your home entertainment experience without the hassle of typical wiring. Read on to learn more about the best soundbars for TV.

Best soundbars for TV

Television speakers require a lot of areas to generate decent audio, and there isn't much space with thin TV sets. This implies that, as nice as the image quality seems, your TV's built-in loudspeakers are probably not very good.

If you want strong, high-quality sound for your home entertainment system, you can invest in a better sound system: a soundbar. Listed here are some of the best soundbars for TV that you can invest in.


1. Sonos Arc

Whether you're new to Sonos or have just a few Sonos speakers around your home, the Home Decorating Institute's experts believe that its Sonos Arc is indeed the ideal soundbar for most homes. While it isn't the cheapest (or the costliest), it is one of the simplest to install and operate. Not just by its tiny and stylish form but also by the fact that you can alter settings immediately from your smartphone using the simple Sonos app. Alternatively, an HDMI eARC connector allows you to utilize your current TV remote to change the volume.

Specifications

  • Dimensions: 3.4 x 45 x 4.5"
  • Weight: 6.2kg
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI input (eARC)
  • How to play: Sonos app, Google Home, Alexa, iPhone Airplay 2

ProsCons
  • Simple to set up and operate 
  • Smart home connectivity (Google Assistant & Alexa) 
  • Dolby Atmos surround audio 
  • Speech processing mode and many EQ settings
  • Expensive
  • Not appropriate for televisions smaller than 49" in size.
Sonos Arc - The Premium Hdmi Soundbar with Dolby Atmos (White)
99,999
2. ROKU

This tiny, low-cost soundbar is an ideal solution for anybody looking to upgrade their TV's speaker arrangement at a low cost. You'll also receive the benefits of an embedded media player, allowing you to stream shows & access all your favourite applications via Roku's strong streaming platform. If you're not a huge fan of your smart TV's apps or interface, the Roku Stream bar is a great alternative because it mixes audio and streaming services.

Specifications

  • Dimensions: 2.4 x 14 x 4.2"
  • Weight: 1kg
  • Connectivity: HDMI, HDMI-ARC, Optic, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth
  • Support: Roku control, Roku application, Google, Alexa, Apple Home, and Apple AirPlay are all used to operate the device.

ProsCons
  • Robust streaming platforms and audio in one 
  • Compatible to smart speakers (Google Assistant & Alexa) 
  • Lightweight and small design
  • The design isn't as appealing as that of other soundbars.
  • Very tiny 
Roku Streambar 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Premium Audio, All In One, Includes Roku Voice Remote, Released 2020
20% off 18,894 23,618
3. SENNHEISER

Anyone prepared to spend on their home theatre’s audio system and wants excellent audio performance should consider this soundbar. Despite being one of the priciest soundbars, it received top marks for performance and use and astounded the reviewers with its superb audio quality. This soundbar has strong bass. It has great sound quality and is strong.

Specifications

  • Dimensions: 49.8" x 5.3" x 6.7"
  • Weight: 18 Kg
  • Connectivity- Options include eARC (HDMI 2.1), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet.
  • Support: Controller, Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connection, and Tidal Connect are all supported.
ProsCons
  • Clear, 3D quality sound 
  • All-in-one design 
  • Simple to set it up and then use
  • Expensive 
  • Bulky 
  • Incompatible with voice assistants

4. SONY HT-A5000

The Sony soundbar's ease of setup is one of its many pros. A front display is indeed a valuable feature for showing volume, and its thin and compact form makes it the perfect option for modest living areas. Although you give up some subfrequencies, the sound of this all-in-one bar is engaging, crisp, and delivers a solid punch. The soundbar's settings and volume levels are clearly visible, making it simple to recognize which settings are active when selected.

Specifications

  • Connectivity: USB, Optical, HDMI, HDMI eARC, Remote
  • Weight: 5.8kg
  • Connectivity: Built-in Chromecast, Spotify Connected, Google Assistant, Alexa, and AirPlay 2 all work with Bluetooth.
  • Support: Compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant
ProsCons
  • Simple setup
  • Clear speech 
  • Attractive, compact design
Pricey
Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode)
23% off 26,932 34,990
5. YAMAHA YAS-209

This soundbar has Alexa built-in, so you can stop TV without even picking up the remote at a great price. The soundbar does come with a subwoofer, so you'll need a little additional space close to your TV, but most reviewers said it was simple to set up. The ubiquitous audio enhances the film experience and gives film sound from the convenience of your own home, yet it's simple to turn off if you don't want it there.

Specifications

  • Dimensions: Subwoofer: 7.5 16.5 16; Center unit: 36.62 2.5 4.25
  • Weight Subwoofer: 17.4 lbs., Center unit: 6 lbs.
  • Operation: Remote control, built-in Alexa,
  • Connectivity: Spotify Connect, HDMI, Optical, Wi-Fi
ProsCons
  • Good value
  • Clearly audible audio
  • Simple to set up
  • Built-in Alexa
  • Not compatible with Google Assistant
  • Higher volume distortion that is audible
Yamaha YAS-209 200 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar with Alexa (Black)
18% off 32,899 39,990
6. SAMSUNG HW-Q990B

If you have a bigger TV or want to set up a home theatre, this soundbar and loudspeaker combination by Samsung is a wonderful choice. Although it's a massive, bulky collection of equipment that requires a lot of areas to accommodate, everything is connected wirelessly so you don't have to worry about covering any long connections. The music seemed incredibly clear without sounding thin, and the treble & bass both sounded in perfect harmony. This soundbar is pricey, but it's worth the additional money if you want the best audio quality.

Specifications

  • Dimensions: 48.5 x 2.7 x 5.4 inches, the subwoofer is 8.7 x 16.3 x 16.1, and the rear speakers are 5.1 x 7.9 x 5.5 inches.
  • Weight: 7.7 kg.
  • Operation: Remote, built-in Alexa, AirPlay 2, Spotify
  • Connect: HDMI, HDMI eARC, optical, Wi-Fi

ProsCons
  • Outstanding audio quality
  • Wireless connection 
  • High performance 
  • Bulky and occupying space
  • High price 
Samsung Wireless, USB, Bluetooth soundbar HW-Q990B with 11 Channels, 1 subwoofer Channel, and 2 up-Firing Channels, Dolby True HD with Siri Assistant Smart Speaker (Black)
33% off 99,990 149,900
7. VIZIOM-Series Elevate M512E-K6

This selection from Vizio is a great option if you're searching for a bar at a semi-price that contains a subwoofer plus two side speakers. Despite having a slim and streamlined appearance, the system does not connect wirelessly, and the lengthy proprietary wires may make a clean setup difficult. However, the audio quality of the soundbar compensates for it. Excellent sound quality is present. In addition to the acoustic quality of this soundbar, the remote does have a Led screen so that you can readily monitor any level changes.

Specifications

  • Weight: 8.73 lbs.
  • Dimensions: 41.38 x 2.60 x 4.73"
  • Connectivity: HDMI, HDMI eARC, optical, USB, Bluetooth, AUX in (3.5mm jack)
  • Support: Working remotely

ProsCons
  • Excellent audio quality
  • Midrange cost
  • leek and slim style
  • Long wires 
  • No Wi-Fi

8. BOSE Smart Soundbar 900

Bose soundbar with all-in-one features for smaller rooms and smart homes that desire a hassle-free, user-friendly audio update. This model receives great marks for usability, with users finding it simple to set things up and use. Both your TV & soundbar can be controlled with a remote, or you may use the Bose app to make additional soundbar settings. The sound coming from the soundbar is clear and balanced. The audio was outstanding and had a good sense of space.

Specifications

  • Weight: 12.68 lbs. Dimensions: 2.29 x 41.14 x 4.21".
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth Operation Remote, Alexa & Google Assistant
  • Support: Built-in Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, Ethernet, USB, Wi-Fi, HDMI eARC, Optical,

ProsCons
  • Simple to set up
  • Works with Alexa and Google 
  • Assistant Sleek, contemporary design
  • Improved surround sound is possible.
Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-in, Bluetooth connectivity - Black
104,900
Best 3 features

ProductDimensionsConnectivity Weight (in kg) 
Arc3.4 x 45 x 4.5"Wi-Fi connectivity, HDMI input (eARC)6.2
ROKU2.4 x 14 x 4.2”HDMI, HDMI-ARC, Optical, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth1
SENNHEISER49.8 x 5.3 x 6.7”eARC (HDMI 2.1), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet18.4 
SONY HT-A500047.75 x 2.75 x 5.62"HDMI, HDMI eARC/ARC, Optical, USB, Bluetooth5.8 
YAMAHA YAS-20936.62 × 2.5 × 4.25’’HDMI, Optical, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth7.8
SAMSUNG HW-Q990B48.5 x 2.7 x 5.4"HDMI, HDMI eARC, Optical, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth7.7
VIZIO M-Series Elevate M512E-K641.38 x 2.60 x 4.73"HDMI, HDMI eARC, optical, AUX in (3.5mm jack), USB, Bluetooth3.9
BOSE Smart Soundbar 9002.29 x 41.14 x 4.21"HDMI eARC, Optical, Ethernet, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth5.7 

Products price list in table

ProductPrice
Sonos Arc Premium Soundbar 99,999
ROKU Streambar 18,999
SENNHEISER Consumer Audio Soundbar 41,100
SONY HT-A5000 26,990
YAMAHA YAS-209 Wireless Subwoofer   24,835
SAMSUNG Bluetooth HW-Q990B 99,990
VIZIO M-Series Elevate M512E-K6 28,543
BOSE Smart Soundbar 900 104900

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

FAQs

1. What differentiates 5.1 sound bars from 2.1 soundbars?

2. Can any soundbar be used with any TV?

3. What is a soundbar with 5.1 channels?

4. Do soundbars work well for music?

5. What about soundbars for gaming?

