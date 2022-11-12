Best sports headphones you must have: Our top picks

Best sports head phones

What is a workout without some pumping beats in the background, right? But what about when you head outdoors to breathe fresh air while you sweat it out? Working out while listening to your favourite songs or podcasts gives extra motivation. It helps you focus on your goal and work out better without boredom. Hence, it is a good idea to invest in the best sports headphones that come with exciting features and are sweatproof. 10 Best sports headphones for you 1. boAt Rockerz 255 Neo in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with Mic Featuring ENx tech for environmental noise cancellation for hassle-free voice calls and multiple controls to connect, disconnect, reject as well as play and pause music, this Bluetooth neckband by boAt is one of the best sports headphones. It also features smart magnetic buds to power on and off, ASAP Charge technology, the ability to connect with two devices simultaneously, and is sweatproof. Specifications Product dimensions: ‎45 x 2 x 2 cm

Product weight: 26 grams

Batteries: ‎1 Lithium polymer batteries required. (included)

Compatible devices: ‎Bluetooth devices

Special features: ‎ Microphone included

Battery cell composition: ‎Polymer

Connector type: ‎Wireless

Available colours: Furious blue

Pros Cons 25 hours of total playback Complaints about Bluetooth functioning ENx Technology for clear calling experience Dual pairing Bluetooth technology

2. Sony MAIN-16795 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphone with Mic Available in three popular colours- red, black and blue, these Bluetooth wireless in-ear headphones by Sony offer 8.5 hours of playback and NFC one-touch pairing. This is one of the Best Sports Headphones that also feature a built-in microphone to help you enjoy hands-free calls. This sweatproof device can also be used during rain as the wrap-around headband offers free movement to run, cycle, hike and even hit the gym. Specifications Product dimensions: ‎ ‎9.35 x 6.73 x 16.18 cm

Product weight: 200 grams

Batteries: ‎1 Lithium metal battery required (included)

Compatible devices: Sony

Special features: ‎In-ear and earbud

Battery cell composition: Lithium Ion‎

Connector type: ‎Wireless

Available colours: Blue, black and red

Pros Cons Easy to make and take calls on-the-go Complaints about the mic being far Easy one-touch pairing via Bluetooth with NFC IPX4 splashproof design to be sweatproof and used in light rain

3. Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth True Wireless Waterproof Sports Earbuds Featuring the exceptional Jabra ShakeGrip technology assuring the buds remain intact in your ears even during intense workouts, this sweatproof sports earbud is worth every penny. What also makes this one of the best sports headphonesis its Intelligent Noise Control and Hear Through technology. Specifications Product dimensions: ‎ 6.96 x 4.03 x 2.53 cm

Product weight: 6 grams

Batteries: ‎‎3 Lithium Ion batteries required (included)

Compatible devices: Bluetooth devices

Special features: ‎Compact design and charging cable

Battery cell composition: ‎N/A

Connector type: ‎Wireless

Available colours: Mint and black

Pros Cons Jabra ShakeGrip Technology Slightly pricey Ultra-compact design Active Noise Cancellation

4. JBL Endurance Race TWS | Active Sports Earbuds with Mic JBL has never failed to impress its audience with its exceptional products, and the same goes for these sports headphones. With pure bass sound boosted by a 6 mm dynamic driver, 10 hours of battery life, IP67-certified dust and waterproof design and quick 10 minutes charge, this makes for a good purchase. Specifications Product dimensions: ‎‎7 x 4.4 x 2.7 cm

Product weight: 57 grams

Batteries: ‎‎1 Lithium Ion battery required (included)

Compatible devices: ‎Mobile phones, tablets, desktops and laptops

Special features: ‎ JBL headphones app to optimize settings

Battery cell composition:‎ Lithium Ion

Connector type: ‎Wireless

Available colours: Black

Pros Cons JBL Headphones app for optimisation Complaints about connecting with some devices IP67-certified dust and waterproof design Perfect fit with enhancer and Twistlock design

5. JBL Endurance RunBT, Sports in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones with Mic The Endurance RunBT headphones have 6 hours of playback time and a dynamic frequency response range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz. You can wear the headphone either in or behind the ear, thanks to its Fliphook Technology, and it comes with an IPX5 sweatproof design for your convenience. Specifications Product dimensions: ‎3.6 x 9.5 x 16.1 cm

Product weight: 1 gram

Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion batteries required

Compatible devices: All bluetooth devices

Special features: ‎‎Magnetic earbuds, flexsoft eartips, fliphook and twist lock technology

Battery cell composition: ‎ Lithium ion

Connector type: ‎Wireless

Available colours: Black, yellow and red

Pros Cons Fliphook & TwistLock Technology Shorter wire as compared to others Voice Assistant Support Super light in weight

6. boAt Airdopes 441 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic Water-resistant, sweatproof, immersive 6 mm audio drivers, IWP Technology for seamless pairing, single touch voice assistance and touch controls, these Airdopes by boAt are the best sports headphones. You can keep them plugged in throughout your sports activities, as they come with up to 5 hours of playback per charge. Specifications Product dimensions: ‎ 7 x 3.8 x 3.1 cm

Product weight: 50 grams

Batteries: ‎3 Lithium polymer batteries required (included)

Compatible devices: Bluetooth devices

Special features: ‎Sweatproof and IWP technology

Battery cell composition: ‎Lithium polymer

Connector type: ‎Wireless

Available colours: Active black, raging red, spirit lime, sporty blue, RCB black, Aztec fusion, black star, jazzy blue, techno purple, mint green and mint purple

Pros Cons Single touch Voice Assistance Complaints on after-sales service Up to 30 Hours of playback 500 mAh charging case

7. Shokz OpenRun - Open-Ear Bluetooth Bone Conduction Sport Headphones Featuring a comfortable open-ear fit and light in weight wrap-around frame, Shokz OpenRun also makes for the Best Sports Headphones. Its 8th-generation bone conduction technology delivers high-quality audio while ensuring you are aware of your surroundings outside for safety purposes. Other features include an IP67 waterproof rating making it sweatproof and waterproof, 8 hours of usage, a 10-minute quick charge and fantastic sound quality. Specifications Product dimensions: ‎ 17 x 13.5 x 6.8 cm

Product weight: 26 grams

Batteries: ‎1 Lithium polymer battery required (included)

Compatible devices: Laptops, mobile phones and tablets

Special features: ‎Fast charging and sweatproof

Battery cell composition: ‎Lithium polymer

Connector type: ‎Wireless

Available colours: Black, blue, grey and red

Pros Cons Open-Ear comfort for focus and safety No details on warranty from the brand IP67 waterproof rating 8 hours of non-stop music and calls

8. Sony WF-XB700 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic Also water and sweat-resistant, this is another of the Best Sports Headphones by Sony, with 18 hours of usage and 10 minutes of quick charge features. You can use the buttons to conveniently play, stop and skip music, adjust volume, and connect your smartphone's Google Assistant or Siri. Specifications Product dimensions: ‎ ‎10.92 x 5.99 x 14.5 cm

Product weight: 46 grams

Batteries: ‎1 Lithium polymer battery required (included)

Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices

Special features: ‎Bluetooth 5.0 and built-in mic

Battery cell composition: ‎Lithium ion

Connector type: ‎Wireless

Available colours: Black and blue

Pros Cons Extra bass for amazing and powerful sound No noise cancellation 18 hours battery life and quick charge Magnetic Charging Case for protection and charge on-the-go

Best 3 important features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 boAt Rockerz 255 Neo in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with Mic ASAP Charge Technology 25 Hours of Total Playback 1-year warranty Sony MAIN-16795 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphone with Mic Quick one-touch pairing via Bluetooth with NFC IPX4 splashproof design to be used when sweating and in light rain 1-year warranty Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth True Wireless Waterproof Sports Earbuds Jabra ShakeGrip Technology ensures the buds stay in the ears Active Noise Cancellation 2-year warranty JBL Endurance Race TWS | Active Sports Earbuds with Mic IP67-certified dust and waterproof design Perfect fit with enhancer and Twistlock design 1-year warranty JBL Endurance RunBT, Sports in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones with Mic Fliphook & TwistLock Technology Voice Assistant Support 1-year warranty boAt Airdopes 441 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic Single touch Voice Assistance Up to 30 Hours of playback 1-year warranty Shokz OpenRun - Open-Ear Bluetooth Bone Conduction Sport Headphones IP67 waterproof rating 8 hours of non-stop music and calls Different colours available Sony WF-XB700 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic 18 hours battery life and quick charge Magnetic Charging Case for protection and charge on-the-go Different colours available

Best value for money sports headphones The best value for money sports headphones is theboAt Airdopes 441 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic. Available at an affordable price, it comes with a series of features, including sweat resistance, IWP Technology, single-touch voice assistance, and touch controls. It is available in multiple colours. Overall best sports headphone The best overall sports headphones are theJabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth True Wireless Waterproof Sports Earbuds that feature ShakeGrip technology, Intelligent Noise Control and HearThrough technology for the best user experience. Available in the colours Mint and Black, they have a very compact design. How to find the best sports headphones Finding theBest Sports Headphones is easy and not much of a challenge, thanks to the dozens of brands available. To find the best from the lot, ensure that you are thorough with your exact needs. If we talk specifically about sports headphones, some may need them for the gym, while others may need them for running or cycling outside. Hence, the features may vary and accordingly, one must buy the product. Products price list

S.no Product Price 1. boAt Rockerz 255 Neo in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with Mic ₹ 1199 2. Sony MAIN-16795 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphone with Mic ₹ 11,782 3. Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth True Wireless Waterproof Sports Earbuds ₹ 14,999 4. JBL Endurance Race TWS | Active Sports Earbuds with Mic ₹ 4,999 5. JBL Endurance RunBT, Sports in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones with Mic ₹ 1,799 6. boAt Airdopes 441 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic ₹ 1,999 7. Shokz OpenRun - Open-Ear Bluetooth Bone Conduction Sport Headphones ₹ 13,499 8. Sony WF-XB700 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic ₹ 7,212