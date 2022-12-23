The 10 Best Trimmers Under ₹ 1000

Trimmers are a great tool for maintaining your appearance, whether you wish to groom unwanted hair, maintain the desired style of your beard or trim your hair. You can get trimmers that are cordless or corded with a battery life ranging from 30 minutes to more, depending on your usage and preferences. A rechargeable battery can be used to power wireless trimmers. A body groomer that has a variety of attachments and features is indeed a good investment. We have compiled a list of the ten best trimmers for you to choose from. Best-selling trimmers under 1000 for you 1. PHILIPS BT1232/15 Skin-friendly Beard Trimmer A skin-friendly trimmer with DuraPower technology, this trimmer is strong and effective. A USB cable is included with this cordless, rechargeable trimmer. This timmer is an excellent option for men seeking a reputable, small-but-powerful trimmer that is branded. This device can be powered continuously for 8 hours. It can simply trim those difficult-to-reach regions due to the form and design of the blades. The trimmer is made even more appealing by the included travel-lock button. Specifications: Colour: Blue

Weight: 0.13 kg

Power source: Battery powered

Material: Plastic

Dimensions: 8.47 x 17 x 6 cm

Blade material: Stainless steel

Pros Cons Stainless steel blades Battery life could be improved Easy to hold and use Charging indicator

2. SYSKA HT200U Beard Pro Trimmer HT200U comes with a simple 5-comb length adjustment feature. With absolute ease, it enables you to get the ideal looks. Four stubble comb attachments, measuring 1mm, 3mm, 5mm and 7mm, are also included. A flawless trimming experience is provided by the trimmer's self-sharpening stainless steel blades. The built-in charge indicator on the cordless device further increases convenience. Full charging of the trimmer only takes about 6 hours. The runtime is roughly 40 minutes. The detangled glide is made possible by the ergonomic stubble comb design. Specifications: Colour: Black

Weight: 260 grams

Power source: USB charging

Dimensions: 20 x 11 x 15 mm

Blade material: Stainless-Steel

Pros Cons 5 length settings Average performance Self-sharpening stainless steel blades Compact design

3. Philips Nose Trimmer Nt3650/16 This Philips nose trimmer is a battery-operated device that is perfect for trimming ear, eyebrow and nose hair. It comes with a protective guard system and eyebrow combs. No yanking or tugging - thanks to the safety guard mechanism. Among the features of the precision of technology is a dual-sided cutter with 16 cutting holes that move quickly. Better cuts and a clean finish are guaranteed by these cutting slots. Even when wet, the textured handle offers a secure grip and control. For those seeking a branded trimmer for less than INR 1,000, this battery-powered model is for you. Specifications: Colour: Gray

Weight: 0.12 kg

Power source: Battery powered

Material: Plastic

Dimensions: 36 x 100 x 190 mm

Pros Cons Protective guard system Takes time to trim Fast and efficient Fully washable

4. Bombay Shaving Trimmer Men A flash USB charging port is included with the cordless trimmer from Bombay Shaving Company. With just 1.5 hours of charge, the trimmer can operate for 80 minutes. Sharp cuts and simple control are promised by the stainless steel blades, which won't rust. During trimming, the smart lock feature offers increased simplicity and precision. The lithium battery of the trimmer is used to recharge its robust motor. Almost 20 different styles may be created with the simple settings dial on the trimmer's front. Specifications: Colour: Black

Weight: 200 grams

Power source: Corded electric

Material: Plastic

Dimensions: 25 x 15 x 10 cm

Blade material: Alloy steel

Pros Cons Flash USB charging Trim length may be improved Comes with 2 adjustable beard combs Smart lock feature

5. Nova NHT-1045 Rechargeable Trimmer You may enjoy a hassle-free grooming experience in the convenience of your own home with the Nova NHT 1045 Cordless Trimmer. With its ergonomic design, this trimmer is convenient to use. This trimmer has a variety of accessories that will help you keep well-groomed. Your skin won't be cut or harmed by its stainless steel blade and free-floating head, which will offer you a thorough and tidy trim. The trimmer is rechargeable and portable, so you may use it whether you are at home or on vacation. Specifications: Colour: Black

Weight: 200 grams

Power source: Battery powered

Material: Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene

Dimensions: 45 x 110 x 140 mm

Blade material: Stainless steel

Pros Cons Sharp blades Not-so-good battery life Smooth trim Waterproof attachments

6. Syska HT200 PRO Trimmer With skin-friendly stainless steel blades for a comfortable trimming experience, the Syska HT200 Pro Ultratrim beard trimmer is designed for a seamless trimming experience. The blades' distinctive self-sharpening technology ensures that they remain sharp and efficient right from the start of use. Cleaning the trimmer is simple due to the replaceable head. This is a tempting alternative for men seeking a trimmer under ₹1000 that offers good value. It has 10 length settings and comes with a 1-year trimmer guarantee. Specifications: Colour: Black

Weight: 230 grams

Power source: Battery powered

Dimensions: 19.2 x 11.8 x 1.4 cm

Blade material: Stainless steel

Pros Cons 10 lock-in settings Difficult to handle USB charging Self-sharpening blades

7. Zebronics ZEB-HT101 Cordless/Cord Use Trimmer With the ZEB-HT101 trimmer, you can get the ideal trim and look your best. It has a contemporary appeal and a digital display. You can use it both in corded as well as cordless modes, so you can either plug it in and trim or go cordless for up to 90 minutes. The trimmer features a USB fast-charge capability. It has three-speed settings, four guide combs that range in size from 3 to 12 millimetres and a blade with a rounded safety tip. Specifications: Colour: Black

Weight: 148 grams

Power source: Battery powered

Dimensions: 6.5 x 7 x 19.5 cm

Blade Material: Stainless steel

Pros Cons ABS material and sleek design Blade levellers can be of a smaller size 4 guide combs Sharpening stainless steel blades

8. VGR V-937 Professional Hair Trimmer This is a perfect grooming trimmer with high-quality stainless steel blades that gives a trim that is more precise, smooth and effective. It is designed to make trimming in hard-to-reach areas simple and is comfortable to hold and operate. Using the three included cutting guidelines, you may simply change the length of the trim by no more than 4.5mm. It features a built-in lithium-ion battery that can be recharged; after a full 4-hour charge, it may be used continuously for about 500 minutes. The LED display features a charging indicator and a power-remaining indicator. Specifications: Colour: Black

Weight: 100 grams

Power source: Battery powered

Material: Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene

Dimensions: 16 x 4 x 3.5 cm

Blade Material: Stainless steel

Pros Cons Precision blade Blade design can be improved LED Display 3 attachment guards

9. VEGA Power Series P3 Beard Trimmer for Men The VEGA Power series men's trimmer is undoubtedly trendy in all facets. It has titanium blades, which provide controlled, precise and crisp trimming. The trimmer has a digital display, and its functionality and usability are improved by the travel-lock feature. This powerful trimmer is guaranteed to become every modern man's favourite with a 160-minute run time. You have the flexibility of choice with its 40-length settings, which range from 0.5mm to 20mm. Plus, it has both cord and cordless use. Specifications: Weight: 118 grams

Power source: Battery

Material: Titanium

Dimensions: 16.5 x 4.2 x 3.5 cm

Blade material: Titanium

Pros Cons Titanium blades Zero blades are not efficient Travel lock 2 comb attachments

10. SYSKA HT1250 BeardPro Trimmer with Fast Charge The HT1250 from the Syska brand makes shaving your beard hassle-free. A beard trimmer unlike any other created to define straight or curved lines and edges will help you say goodbye to imperfect lines and untidy beards. The premium trimming blades are designed for safe, simple and hygienic trimming. Specifications: Colour: Blue

Weight: 210 grams

Power source: Battery

Material: Plastic

Dimensions: 18 x 7 x 7 cm

Blade material: Titanium coated

Pros Cons Fast charge No flexible level adjustments Self-sharpening titanium-coated blades Easy to use

Best 3 features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 PHILIPS BT1232/15 Battery powered 0.13 kg Stainless steel SYSKA HT200U USB charging 0.26 kg Stainless steel Philips Nose Trimmer Nt3650/16 Battery powered 0.12 kg Stainless steel Bombay Shaving Trimmer Men Corded electric 0.2 kg Alloy steel Nova NHT-1045 Battery powered 0.2 kg Stainless steel Syska HT200 PRO Battery powered 0.23 kg Stainless steel Zebronics ZEB-HT101 Battery powered 0.15 kg Stainless steel VGR V-937 Battery powered 0.1 kg Stainless steel VEGA Power Series P3 Battery powered 0.118 kg Titanium coated SYSKA HT1250 Battery powered 0.21 kg Titanium coated

Best value for money NOVA NHT 1045 is the model that comes at just ₹430. The brand has captured the men’s world as well providing its trust and utility-based products and one such product is NOVA NHT 1045. With just one charge, you can use it for straight 30 minutes. So no more spending time and money each time in the salon when you can make just a one-time investment and enjoy an ultimate trimming experience for a lifetime. Get your hands on this budget-friendly trimmer today. Best overall A must-have grooming essential, the new Philips BT1232 cordless-friendly beard trimmer ends your hunt for a quality trimmer. Its washable head makes it easy to use. This trimmer comes with a USB charging cord. It effectively trims your beard and moustache, regardless of size. It is portable, light and simple to operate. Take advantage of the current deal without hesitation. How to find the perfect trimmer under 1000 Who doesn’t want a trimmer that comes within 1000 bucks? If you search for a professional beard trimmer that comes with other functionalities as well then you should consider a few things first. The cord of the trimmer matters the most as a cordless trimmer lasts longer and is travel friendly. The charging and the running time is the vital consideration because no one wants to run out of power during a beard trim. That’s a mood spoiler and a brand repellent. You can pick either blades made from stainless steel or titanium-coated ones for a smooth trim finish. Different transition buttons for power control and skin sensor technology enhance the likeability of the product. Price list

S.no Product Price 1. PHILIPS BT1232/15 ₹ 843 2. SYSKA HT200U ₹ 621 3. Philips Nose Trimmer Nt3650/16 ₹ 984 4. Bombay Shaving Trimmer Men ₹ 589 5. Nova NHT-1045 ₹ 429 6. Syska HT200 PRO Trimmer ₹ 735 7. Zebronics ZEB-HT101 ₹ 649 8. VGR V-937 ₹ 893 9. VEGA Power Series P3 ₹ 899 10. SYSKA HT1250 ₹ 849