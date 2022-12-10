Story Saved
New Delhi 23oCC
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
New Delhi 23oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best Vacuum Cleaners for sofa under 6,999!

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 10, 2022 19:43 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Modern lifestyles have become highly dependent on vacuum cleaners for cleaning requirements. Vacuum cleaners for the home, which come in various sizes, enable you to keep your surroundings spotless. When selecting the best vacuum cleaners for sofa, you should look into the numerous models available, including steam cleaners, hand-held vacuums, dry vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and others. These incredible sofa cleaners make cleaning quick and simple. Image download failed.

product info
the best Vacuum Cleaners for sofa

One of the most frequently used areas in your home is any sofa or chair with upholstery, making spills inevitable. Over time, it may become dirty with regular dust, pet hair, or bird dander. Vacuuming your sofa or couch regularly is vital to prolong its life and keep it fresh and clean. Here are some of the best vacuum cleaners for sofa along with specifications and descriptions to help you pick the best vacuum cleaner for your home. These will help you eliminate the debris, dust, and everyday messes that accumulate on your upholstery and sofa effortlessly.

Best vacuum cleaners for sofa in India

1. Agaro Regal 800W Handheld Vacuum cleaner

The Agaro Regal 800W Handheld Vacuum cleaner utilises an 800W motor and 6.5 kPa suction to provide excellent cleaning results in no time. The durable ABS design makes the vacuum rugged and suitable for long-term use. The Crevice nozzle with a long edge length and long cyclonic tubing allows good reach over fabrics and flat surfaces, while the multiple cleaning brush heads effectively remove dust and dirt particles.

Specifications

  • Wattage: 800 Watts
  • Weight: 1.76 Kg
  • Dimensions: 15 x 15 x 50 CM
  • Power Source: ‎Electric corded
ProsCons
  • Good suction power 
  • Heating issues 
  • Lightweight & Durable Body 
 
  • Crevice nozzle 
 
cellpic
AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight & Durable Body, Small/Mini Size ( Black)
21% off 1,665 2,099
Buy now

2. Eureka Forbes 1000 Watts Trendy Zip Vacuum Cleaner

With its powerful suction power and lightweight and compact design, the Eureka Forbes 1000 Watts is the perfect portable vacuum cleaner for cleaning out your car, home or business. The vacuum on-board storage compartments let you quickly find replacement parts, from vacuums' spares and spare filters to crevice tools and dusting brushes, without needing to retrieve those things manually. In addition, its retractable cord will also switch to extensions, like a hose and others, while still in motion, without needing to fumble around with the task manually.

Specifications

  • Wattage: 1000 Watts
  • Weight: 3.2 Kg
  • Dimensions: 30 x 21 x 19.5 CM
  • Power Source: ‎Electric corded
ProsCons
  • Reusable dust Bag 
  • Very noisy
  • Powerful Suction Control 
 
  • Lightweight 
 
cellpic
Eureka Forbes Trendy Zip 1000 Watts powerful suction vacuum cleaner with resuable dust bag & 5 accessories,1 year warrantycompact,light weight & easy to use (Black)
31% off 2,749 3,999
Buy now

3. Inalsa Spruce-1200W Vacuum Cleaner for Home

This vacuum cleaner comes with an inbuilt blower, so it can be used on high ceilings, in the car and on stairs so that you can give your home and family a well-deserved clean. The powerful vacuum has a motorised brush roll that effectively removes dust from all surfaces, and its 360-degree wheels make cleaning a breeze. It features a cord length of 4.5 m, making it ideal for outdoor use, and it features a high-filtration cloth dust bag for effortless cleaning. It can also be used as many as four times by washing and drying the dust bag.

Specifications

  • Wattage: 1200 Watts
  • Weight: 3.7 Kg
  • Dimensions: 23.5 x 34.5 x 20.5 CM
  • Power Source: ‎Electric corded
ProsCons
  • Excellent build quality 
  • Heating issues 
  • Can reach hard-to-reach areas 
 
  • Solid-body 
 

4. KENT 16002 Bed & Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner 450W

Are you looking for a simple yet powerful tool that reduces back pain and sore muscles while vacuuming? Kent 16002 HEPA Dust & Bacteria Vacuum Cleaner is the solution. With its 450W motor, this vacuum cleaner creates a fast-spinning vortex to separate dust into its cylindrical container. Its HEPA filter ensures minimal release of dust and bacteria back into the environment than traditional vacuum cleaners. Its flexible design is an ideal tool for cleaning flat surfaces like mattresses,  pillows, bed sheets, blankets, couches and sofas.

Specifications

  • Wattage: 450 Watts
  • Weight: 2.3 Kg
  • Dimensions: 40 x 22.5 x 33 CM
  • Power Source: ‎Electric corded
ProsCons
  • Good suction capacity 
  • Heavy 
  • efficient UVC light 
 
  • Hassle-free bag usage 
 
cellpic
KENT 16002 Bed & Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner 450W | Cyclonic Technology for Dust Collection | UV Disinfection | Reduced Air Pollution
7% off 6,999 7,500
Buy now

5. TUSA Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Use the TUSA cordless handheld vacuum cleaner to clean your house and garage safely. It is equipped with high suction power and long-lasting power so you can eliminate all dirt particles everywhere. With its long-lasting battery, you can keep cleaning for hours without recharging the device. In addition to being powered by a powerful motor, this vacuum removes dirt from floors. You should use it only dry. This vacuum is excellent, has a strong motor, and great suction power, and can handle dirt on your floor (such as hair and even finer dust). It will keep your house spotless.

Specifications

  • Volts: 12 Volts
  • Weight: 1.1 Kg
  • Dimensions: 38 x 12.5 x 14 CM
  • Power Source: Battery
ProsCons
  • Storage bag is a good accessory 
  • Less suction power
  • Design is good 
 
  • Easy to use 
 
cellpic
Tusa Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, High Power Cordless Mini Vacuum Cleaner (Black)
24% off 3,399 4,499
Buy now

6. Maharsh enterprise 220-240 V, 50 Hz, 1000 W Blowing and Sucking Dual Purpose Vacuum Cleaner

It features a compact design, is lightweight, and is easy to store, which makes it a great choice for daily cleaning. A powerful motor makes this vacuum suitable for all types of flooring, such as tile, laminate, and carpet. The easy-to-use Unique Auto-Switch Function transforms it into a mobile fan with a stream of air 11 inches wide at high speed. This vacuum cleaner is powerful and effective for every type of dirt. This vacuum cleaner also removes dirt, spills and electronic pollution. You can clean upholstery, carpeting, delicate fabrics, and footwear with a blower accessory.

Specifications

  • Wattage: 1000 Watts
  • Weight: 0.48 Kg
  • Dimensions: 19 x 14 x 9 CM
  • Power Source: ‎Electric corded
ProsCons
  • Good length of the cord 
  • Heating problems 
  • Good suction power 
 
  • Easy washing of filters 
 
cellpic
Maharsh enterprise 220-240 V, 50 Hz, 1000 W Blowing and Sucking Dual Purpose Vacuum Cleaner (Standard size, Red)
38% off 1,856 2,999
Buy now

7. Panasonic MC-DL201 700-Watt Vacuum Cleaner

The Panasonic MC-DL201 is a mini-cleaning vacuum that can vacuum, sweep and clean. It has a very powerful 700 W motor for better cleaning power. Your home, office and car will look cleaner with the help of this versatile unit. The MC-DL201 is built for all your everyday cleaning needs, including carpets, stairs and in cars. The flexible nozzles let you clean along walls, upholstery, and upholstery crevices and corners. The blower works great on light dirt and hair, while the suction cleans deeper into corners and cracks to leave surfaces sparkling clean. 

Specifications

  • Wattage: 700 Watts
  • Weight: 2.58 Kg
  • Dimensions: 12.6 x 36 x 17.2 CM
  • Power Source: ‎Electric corded
ProsCons
  • Good attachments 
  • Poor suction power 
  • Easy to clean and handle 
 
  • Good built 
 

8. AGARO Storm 2000 Watts Vacuum Cleaner

The Agaro Storm 2000W vacuum cleaner includes several accessories to help you clean your home and get more done in less time. The Powerful machine comes with a 5 metres long cord and an automatic cord winder for easy storage. Its 360-degree front caster swivel wheel makes it easy to clean in any direction, while its variable suction power setting allows you to choose from low - medium - high power settings. This vacuum cleaner is built to last, with a 1-year manufacturer's warranty on the main unit and accessories.

Specifications

  • Wattage: 2000 Watts
  • Weight: 7.18 Kg
  • Dimensions: 32.5 x 32.5 x 53.5 CM
  • Power Source: ‎Electric corded
ProsCons
  • Good suction power 
  • Noisy operation 
  • Good built  
 
  • Easy to use 
 
cellpic
AGARO Storm 2000 Watts Vacuum Cleaner with Powerful 24 kPa Suction Power, Dry vacuuming, 4 litres dust Bag (Black)
28% off 5,781 7,999
Buy now

9. Swiss Military VC03 Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner

The Swiss Military CAR VACUUM cleaners can solve your dust, debris and pet hair problems. This product is designed with a washable filter with a longer life, flexible hose and strong suction motors. It has multiple attachments that make cleaning dirt in all types of homes easier. The cleaner protects your car’s interior from wear by removing dust and debris from the interior. The unit is small enough to fit on your car’s tool tray or glove compartment and can even be used in tight spaces such as between seats.

Specifications

  • Wattage: 120 Watts
  • Weight: 0.45 Kg
  • Dimensions: 30.2 x 7.4 x 7.6  CM
  • Power Source: Battery
ProsCons
  • Good suction power 
  • Low Operating time 
  • Very handy and easy to use 
 
  • Wireless option 
 
cellpic
Swiss Military VC03 Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner | Wireless Vacuum Cleaner for Home, Car, Living Room | Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting Car Pet Hair Vacuum with Powerful Motor
46% off 1,547 2,890
Buy now

Best 3 features of vacuum cleaners for sofa

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
AGARO Regal Good suction power Lightweight & Durable Body Crevice nozzle 
Eureka Forbes 1000 Watts Reusable dust Bag Powerful Suction Control Lightweight 
Inalsa Spruce-1200W Excellent build quality Can reach hard-to-reach areas Solid-body 
KENT 16002 Bed & UpholsterGood suction capacity efficient UVC light Hassle-free bag usage 
TUSA Wireless Handheld Storage bag is a good accessorDesign is good Easy to use 
Maharsh enterprise 220-240 V Good length of the cord Good suction power Easy washing of filters 
Panasonic MC-DL201  good attachments Easy to clean and handle Good built 
AGARO Storm Good suction power Good builtEasy to use 
Swiss Military VC03 Good suction power Very handy and easy to use Wireless option 

Best value for money

Want an affordable yet powerful car vacuum cleaner? Swiss Military VC03 Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner is one of the best vacuum cleaners for sofa. It has different attachment settings to deliver professional performance, like premium brands. It is easily carried anywhere and considered as the best value for money offer. So, if you are on a tight budget, then this vacuum cleaner is one of the best options for your home. As it is a wireless device, you can also use it in your car.

Best overall

Worried about how to clean your dusty sofa now and then in your busy schedule? Don’t worry because you can avail of Agaro handheld vacuum cleaner, one of the best vacuum cleaners for sofa. It comes with a mini size that is very convenient to use even daily, and is lightweight and durable. It is so portable in size that it can even be carried from one place to another without any stress. The usual surface recommendation is the upholstery. It also comes with a cloth filter for cleaning. Warranty can be availed by calling customer care.

How to find the perfect vacuum cleaners for sofa

Cleaning a full-size sofa is a headache these days, and you need to get one of the best vacuum cleaners for sofa for your home. To select one, prepare a list of things to consider like the product should not be hefty to avoid self-injury. The product should be easy to install and use for better cleaning results. The vacuum cleaner must come up with moderate to higher suction capacity to make your sofa corner clean and dust free for a longer duration. It should be power efficient and comes with various accessories to clean the cleaner. It should contain HEPA technology to make your sofa bacteria and germs-free for children. Consider these criteria once you have bought a sofa vacuum cleaner. Else, you can directly opt for AGARO Storm 2000 Watts Vacuum Cleaner which is known for its powerful performance and cool features.

Products price list in table 

S.noProductPrice
1.AGARO Regal Rs. 1,656 
2.Eureka Forbes 1000 Watts Rs. 2,799 
3.Inalsa Spruce-1200W Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 3,195 
4.KENT 16002 Bed & Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 6,999 
5.TUSA Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 3,399 
6.Maharsh enterprise 220-240 V Rs. 1,856 
7.Panasonic MC-DL201 700-Watt Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 3,031 
8.AGARO Storm Rs. 5,899 
9.Swiss Military VC03 Rs. 1,547 

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

RELATED STORIES
Top 10 best kingston hard drives you can buy online!
Best LG TVs on amazon: From budget to premium options
Best mobile screen guards for iPhone 13: Top picks
5G mobile phone under15000
Best Philips steam iron to buy for home use

Best Vacuum Cleaners for sofa under 6,999

Can a sofa be cleaned with a vacuum?

How frequently should a sofa be vacuumed?

Can a fabric couch be vacuumed?

How should a sofa be vacuumed?

Can you clean a couch with a carpet cleaner?

View More
electronics FOR LESS