Best water geyser under 5000 for this winter season

Best water geysers under 5000.

Hot water is necessary during winters, especially in India, where winters can get cold. Water geysers, also known as water heaters, are convenient and easy for heating water. They cost less, last longer and even help to save money in terms of installation and electricity bills. But before making the right choice, you must consider factors like the type of geyser you want, your budget, how often you will be using it and the tank size needed. Here is a list of the best water geysers under 5000. 1. Candes 15 Litre Automatic Storage ISI Approved Vertical Electric Water Heater The Candes 15-litre Automatic Storage Electric Water Heater is strong and effective. Its exterior is made of rust-resistant ABS material that extends the lifespan of this heater. The overheat cut-off functionality of this geyser keeps it safe from overheating hazards. Specification: Price : Rs.3, 894

Rs.3, 894 Capacity: 15 litres

15 litres Colour : Ivory

Ivory Voltage : 230 volts (AC)

230 volts (AC) Wattage : 2000 watts

2000 watts Material : Metal

Metal Product dimensions : 49 x 32 x 34 centimetres

49 x 32 x 34 centimetres Weight: 8 kg 600 g

Pros Cons Value for money Takes time to heat water Affordable Great product

2. Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater Built using a copper heating element, the Bajaj Splendora instant water geyser offers excellent efficiency and durability. Its stainless steel tank and ABS external body are rigid, and the heater can withstand 6 bars of pressure, perfect for use in high-rise structures without any hassle. The fire retardant cable available with this device ensures fire safety. Specification: Price : Rs. 2, 999

Rs. 2, 999 Capacity : 3 litres

3 litres Colour : White

White Voltage : 230 volts (AC)

230 volts (AC) Wattage : 3000 watts

3000 watts Material : Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Product dimensions : 23.3 x 20 x 38.8 centimetres

23.3 x 20 x 38.8 centimetres Weight : 2 kg 200 g

Pros Cons Easy to use Automatic start-up needs to improve Easy to install Not durable enough Value for money

3. Havells instanio 3-Litre 3KW instant water heater Efficient and quick, the Havells Instanio water geyser is perfect for regular use. Made using shock and rust-resistant ABS material, the device’s exterior body is quite durable. Additionally, the internal tank is made of 304-grade stainless steel adding to the product’s durability. Its 0.65 MPa bar pressure makes it ideal for pressure pump uses and for high-rise buildings. Specification Price : Rs. 3, 699

Rs. 3, 699 Capacity : 3 litres

3 litres Colour : Mustard

Mustard Voltage : 240 volts (AC)

240 volts (AC) Wattage : 3000 watts

3000 watts Material : ABS and Stainless Steel

ABS and Stainless Steel Product Dimensions : 22.5 x 37.3 x 19.0 centimetres

22.5 x 37.3 x 19.0 centimetres Weight : 3 kg

Pros Cons Compact and slim design Costly Power light is large and visible Difficult to get water at constant high temperature Safety features such as drain valve and temperature control

4. Mr.SHOT® AMAZE instant running water heater The Mr. Shot Amaze instant water heater conserves more energy than other geysers. You can install this highly advanced water geyser almost anywhere. This geyser is made of unbreakable top-class ABS material and is convenient to use in bathrooms and kitchens. Specification Price : Rs. 2, 300

Rs. 2, 300 Capacity : 1 litre

1 litre Colour : Violet

Violet Voltage : 230 volts (AC)

230 volts (AC) Wattage : 3000 watts

3000 watts Material : First Class ABS

First Class ABS Product Dimensions : 15 x 18 x 25 centimetres

15 x 18 x 25 centimetres Weight : 1 kg 860 g

Pros Cons Instant use Cheap material Thin body and streamlined appearance Unsafe Pollution free Easy to install Portable

5. FILOX™ 1L instant portable water heater The FILOX™ 1L Instant Portable Water Heater is lightweight, compact and attractively designed. It offers excellent portability enabling users to shift it anywhere without hassle. It provides handy usage as you simply need to hang it without additional plumbing. Just connect it to a power source and a water tap and get hot water instantly. Specification Price : Rs. 1, 049

Rs. 1, 049 Capacity : 1 litre

1 litre Colour : White and Blue

White and Blue Voltage : 220 volts (AC)

220 volts (AC) Wattage : 3000 watts

3000 watts Material : ABS Plastic

ABS Plastic Product dimension : 26 x 15 x 14 centimetres

26 x 15 x 14 centimetres Weight : 1 kg 130 g

Pros Cons Lightweight and compact Very little water flow Hygienic The geyser does not heat water at high speed Ingenious design and simple construction Takes up a lot of energy Lasts long

6. Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater Get easy access to hot water anytime with the Crompton InstaBliss water geyser. It is intelligently engineered to protect its heating component from overheating or dry heating damage. The anti-siphon protection feature of this geyser limits water backflow from the tank. Premium quality stainless steel and non-ferrous plate are durable materials that resist corrosion, ensure longevity and preserve heat. Specification Price : Rs. 999

Rs. 999 Capacity : 3 litres

3 litres Colour : Ivory

Ivory Voltage : 230 volts (AC)

230 volts (AC) Wattage : 3000 watts

3000 watts Material : Rust Proof PP Body

Rust Proof PP Body Product imensions : 19 x 18.5 x 37.5 centimetres

19 x 18.5 x 37.5 centimetres Weight : 2 kg 480 g

Pros Cons Handy Not durable Easy to use Design and style are not good

7. CSI INTERNATIONAL Instant Water Geyser Equipped with a low power consumption feature of just 3 W, the CSI International instant water heater can be used for several hours without worrying about your electricity bills going up. This is the perfect water geyser for instant water heating, all thanks to its 5-bar pressure. Specification: Price: Rs. 1, 049

1, 049 Capacity: 1 litre

1 litre Colour: Red

Red Voltage: 230 volts (AC)

230 volts (AC) Wattage: 3000 watts

3000 watts Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Product Dimensions: 49 x 32 x 34 centimetres

49 x 32 x 34 centimetres Weight: 1 kg 340 g

Pros Cons Only 1 unit of power usage for 64-litre hot water The reset switch is missing No additional plumbing needed The power cord is too short Easy to handle Poor quality moulded plug Budget-friendly Hanging nails and input hose are missing

8. CAPITAL® 1L Instant Portable Water Heater Geyser This vertical instant portable water geyser from CAPITAL® is perfect for large wall spaces and is useful for quick water heating in bathrooms and kitchens. The geyser comes with a 6 bar pressure rating making it an ideal choice for high-rise buildings. Specification Price : Rs. 1, 049

1, 049 Capacity : 1 litre

1 litre Colour : Blue

Blue Voltage : 220 volts (AC)

220 volts (AC) Wattage : 3000 watts

3000 watts Material : Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Product dimensions : 10 x 10 x 10 centimetres

10 x 10 x 10 centimetres Weight : 1 kg 80 g

Pros Cons Attractively designed The available pipe is too short Portable Handy usage Compact design

9. Racold Pronto Neo 3 Litres 3Kw Vertical Instant Water Heater(Geyser) Take home the Racold Pronto Neo water geyser and enjoy a hot shower in just a few minutes. Its PUF insulation keeps water hot for a long time and comes with safety measures, like Anti-Syphon System that prevents dry-heating. With high-pressure withstanding potential, this product is perfect for high-rise structures with pressure pumps installed and will add great beauty to your home with its impressive Italian design. Specification Price : Rs. 3, 399

Rs. 3, 399 Capacity : 3 litres

3 litres Colour : Off-White

Off-White Voltage : 230 volts (AC)

230 volts (AC) Wattage : 3000 watts

3000 watts Material : Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Product dimensions : 33.5 x 20.9 x 20.5 centimetres

33.5 x 20.9 x 20.5 centimetres Weight : 2 kg 700 g

Pros Cons High power heating element ensures hot water in no time Small Safe against high pressure and temperature Expensive Automatic temperature control Lacks a few essential features Energy-efficient No dry heating instances

10. AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater Featuring Blue Diamond Technology, this water geyser offers excellent durability. The glass lining of the internal tank is corrosion-resistant. Made using heavy-gauge alloy steel, the tank is robust as well. Its heating component is made of Incoloy, which prevents the accumulation of calciferous substances. Specification Price : Rs. 3, 149

3, 149 Capacity : 3 litres

3 litres Colour : White

White Voltage : 230 volts (AC)

230 volts (AC) Wattage : 3000 watts

3000 watts Material : Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Product dimensions : 38.4 x 24.5 x 19.7 centimetres

38.4 x 24.5 x 19.7 centimetres Weight : 4 kg 200 g

Pros Cons Long-lasting Blue and red indicators require more intensity Made of top-quality material Makes unpleasant sound Good customer ratings Value for money

Best 3 important features for consumer

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Candes 15 Litre Automatic Storage ISI Approved Vertical Electric Water Heater 230 volts (AC) 2000 watts Metal Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater 230 volts (AC) 3000 watts Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Havells Instanio 3-Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater 240 volts (AC) 3000 watts ABS and Stainless Steel Mr.SHOT® AMAZE Instant Running Water Heater 230 volts (AC) 3000 watts First Class ABS ILOX™ 1L Instant Portable Water Heater 220 volts (AC) 3000 watts ABS Plastic Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater 230 volts (AC) 3000 watts Rust Proof PP Body CSI INTERNATIONAL Instant Water Geyser 230 volts (AC) 3000 watts Stainless Steel CAPITAL® 1L instant portable water heater geyser 220 volts (AC) 3000 watts Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Racold Pronto Neo 3 Litres 3Kw Vertical Instant Water Heater(Geyser) 230 volts (AC) 3000 watts Stainless Steel AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater 230 volts (AC) 3000 watts Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Best value for money If you want an appliance that serves the right purpose without increasing your energy bill, then the AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater will be the right choice. Strong and functional, this water geyser comes with 3000 watts, a Blue Glass formulation heating element and a capacity of 3 litres. It has a strong tank featuring Blue Diamond Glass-Lining technology that offers double corrosion resistance compared to industry standards. Advanced insulation ensures high-density and uniform foam distribution, and zero gaps between the insulation and tank ensure maximum power savings and energy efficiency. Best overall Crompton’s InstaBliss 3-litre instant water geyser is elegant, durable and energy efficient. With a storage capacity of 3 litres and a storage tank made of stainless steel material, this water geyser offers faster heating and keeps water hot for a long time. The non-ferrous plate prevents corrosion of the tank and provides high-quality performance. How to find the best water geyser under 5000? Consider the following when looking for the best water geyser under 5000: Size and Type: Water geysers under 5000 come in varied sizes. Always choose a large one that can meet your hot water requirements. Consider the number of people in your family and the amount of hot water used regularly.

Water geysers under 5000 come in varied sizes. Always choose a large one that can meet your hot water requirements. Consider the number of people in your family and the amount of hot water used regularly. Energy Efficiency: Water geysers can account for a good portion of your home’s energy usage. Therefore, look for Energy Star-certified units that help bring down energy costs. Also, consider the time a geyser takes to heat water. Geysers with higher recovery rates mean you will get hot water quickly. And when you get hot water quickly, it automatically means a reduced electricity bill. Best water geyser under 5000 price list:

S.No. Product Price 1. Candes 15 Litre Automatic Storage ISI Approved Vertical Electric Water Heater ₹ 3, 894 2. Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater ₹ 2, 999 3. Havells Instanio 3-Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater ₹ 3, 699 4. Mr.SHOT® AMAZE Instant Running Water Heater ₹ 2, 300 5. FILOX™ 1L Instant Portable Water Heater ₹ 1, 049 6. Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater ₹ 2, 499 7. CSI INTERNATIONAL Instant Water Geyser ₹ 1, 049 8. CAPITAL® 1L Instant Portable Water Heater Geyser ₹ 1, 049 9. Racold Pronto Neo 3 Litres 3Kw Vertical Instant Water Heater(Geyser) Rs. 3, 399 10. AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater Rs. 3, 149