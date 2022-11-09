Story Saved
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Best water geyser under 5000 for this winter season

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 09, 2022 01:40 IST
Summary:

A water geyser heats the water quickly and stores it for a long time. Here are the ten best water geysers under 5000.

Best water geysers under 5000.

Hot water is necessary during winters, especially in India, where winters can get cold. Water geysers, also known as water heaters, are convenient and easy for heating water. They cost less, last longer and even help to save money in terms of installation and electricity bills.

But before making the right choice, you must consider factors like the type of geyser you want, your budget, how often you will be using it and the tank size needed.

Here is a list of the best water geysers under 5000.

1. Candes 15 Litre Automatic Storage ISI Approved Vertical Electric Water Heater

The Candes 15-litre Automatic Storage Electric Water Heater is strong and effective. Its exterior is made of rust-resistant ABS material that extends the lifespan of this heater. The overheat cut-off functionality of this geyser keeps it safe from overheating hazards.

Specification:

  • Price : Rs.3, 894
  • Capacity: 15 litres
  • Colour : Ivory
  • Voltage : 230 volts (AC)
  • Wattage : 2000 watts
  • Material : Metal
  • Product dimensions : 49 x 32 x 34 centimetres
  • Weight: 8 kg 600 g
ProsCons
Value for moneyTakes time to heat water
Affordable 
Great product 
Candes 15 Litre Automatic Storage ISI Approved Vertical Electric Water Heater (Geyser) 5 Star Rated with Installation Kit & Special Anti Rust Body, (Ivory)
50% off 3,894 7,849
Buy now

2. Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater

Built using a copper heating element, the Bajaj Splendora instant water geyser offers excellent efficiency and durability. Its stainless steel tank and ABS external body are rigid, and the heater can withstand 6 bars of pressure, perfect for use in high-rise structures without any hassle. The fire retardant cable available with this device ensures fire safety.

Specification:

  • Price : Rs. 2, 999
  • Capacity : 3 litres
  • Colour : White
  • Voltage : 230 volts (AC)
  • Wattage : 3000 watts
  • Material : Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
  • Product dimensions : 23.3 x 20 x 38.8 centimetres
  • Weight : 2 kg 200 g
ProsCons
Easy to useAutomatic start-up needs to improve
Easy to installNot durable enough
Value for money 
Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater, White
46% off 2,984.71 5,500
Buy now

3. Havells instanio 3-Litre 3KW instant water heater

Efficient and quick, the Havells Instanio water geyser is perfect for regular use. Made using shock and rust-resistant ABS material, the device’s exterior body is quite durable. Additionally, the internal tank is made of 304-grade stainless steel adding to the product’s durability. Its 0.65 MPa bar pressure makes it ideal for pressure pump uses and for high-rise buildings.

Specification

  • Price : Rs. 3, 699
  • Capacity : 3 litres
  • Colour : Mustard
  • Voltage : 240 volts (AC)
  • Wattage : 3000 watts
  • Material : ABS and Stainless Steel
  • Product Dimensions : 22.5 x 37.3 x 19.0 centimetres
  • Weight : 3 kg
ProsCons
Compact and slim designCostly
Power light is large and visibleDifficult to get water at constant high temperature
Safety features such as drain valve and temperature control 
Havells Instanio 3-Litre  3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser) White Mustard
30% off 3,645 5,230
Buy now

4. Mr.SHOT® AMAZE instant running water heater

The Mr. Shot Amaze instant water heater conserves more energy than other geysers. You can install this highly advanced water geyser almost anywhere. This geyser is made of unbreakable top-class ABS material and is convenient to use in bathrooms and kitchens.

Specification

  • Price : Rs. 2, 300
  • Capacity : 1 litre
  • Colour : Violet
  • Voltage : 230 volts (AC)
  • Wattage : 3000 watts
  • Material : First Class ABS
  • Product Dimensions :15 x 18 x 25 centimetres
  • Weight : 1 kg 860 g
ProsCons
Instant useCheap material
Thin body and streamlined appearanceUnsafe
Pollution free 
Easy to install 
Portable 
Mr.SHOT® AMAZE (Fitted with MCB and ON/OFF SWITCH) Instant Running Water Heater | Made of first class ABS plastic | Auto Cut Off and Manual Reset Thermostat | (3000W, ISI Certified) | VOILET
40% off 2,400 3,999
Buy now

5. FILOX™ 1L instant portable water heater

The FILOX™ 1L Instant Portable Water Heater is lightweight, compact and attractively designed. It offers excellent portability enabling users to shift it anywhere without hassle. It provides handy usage as you simply need to hang it without additional plumbing. Just connect it to a power source and a water tap and get hot water instantly.

Specification

  • Price : Rs. 1, 049
  • Capacity : 1 litre
  • Colour : White and Blue
  • Voltage : 220 volts (AC)
  • Wattage : 3000 watts
  • Material : ABS Plastic
  • Product dimension : 26 x 15 x 14 centimetres
  • Weight : 1 kg 130 g
ProsCons
Lightweight and compactVery little water flow
HygienicThe geyser does not heat water at high speed
Ingenious design and simple constructionTakes up a lot of energy
Lasts long 
FILOX™ 1L instant portable water heater/geyser Instant Running Water Heater ABS Plastic, Auto Cut Off and Manual Reset, Inlet and Outlet Thread (BLUE-WHITE)
58% off 1,049 2,499
Buy now

6. Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater

Get easy access to hot water anytime with the Crompton InstaBliss water geyser. It is intelligently engineered to protect its heating component from overheating or dry heating damage. The anti-siphon protection feature of this geyser limits water backflow from the tank. Premium quality stainless steel and non-ferrous plate are durable materials that resist corrosion, ensure longevity and preserve heat.

Specification

  • Price : Rs. 999
  • Capacity : 3 litres
  • Colour : Ivory
  • Voltage : 230 volts (AC)
  • Wattage : 3000 watts
  • Material : Rust Proof PP Body
  • Product imensions : 19 x 18.5 x 37.5 centimetres
  • Weight : 2 kg 480 g
ProsCons
HandyNot durable
Easy to useDesign and style are not good
Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety
36% off 2,799 4,400
Buy now

7. CSI INTERNATIONAL Instant Water Geyser

Equipped with a low power consumption feature of just 3 W, the CSI International instant water heater can be used for several hours without worrying about your electricity bills going up. This is the perfect water geyser for instant water heating, all thanks to its 5-bar pressure.

Specification:

  • Price: Rs. 1, 049
  • Capacity: 1 litre
  • Colour: Red
  • Voltage: 230 volts (AC)
  • Wattage: 3000 watts
  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Product Dimensions: 49 x 32 x 34 centimetres
  • Weight: 1 kg 340 g
ProsCons
Only 1 unit of power usage for 64-litre hot waterThe reset switch is missing
No additional plumbing neededThe power cord is too short
Easy to handlePoor quality moulded plug
Budget-friendlyHanging nails and input hose are missing
CSI INTERNATIONAL Instant Water Geyser 1 L Portable (Manufacturer), Water Heater, Portable Water Heater, Geysers Made of First Class ABS Plastic
60% off 1,049 2,599
Buy now

8. CAPITAL® 1L Instant Portable Water Heater Geyser

This vertical instant portable water geyser from CAPITAL® is perfect for large wall spaces and is useful for quick water heating in bathrooms and kitchens. The geyser comes with a 6 bar pressure rating making it an ideal choice for high-rise buildings.

Specification

  • Price : Rs. 1, 049
  • Capacity : 1 litre
  • Colour : Blue
  • Voltage : 220 volts (AC)
  • Wattage : 3000 watts
  • Material : Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
  • Product dimensions : 10 x 10 x 10 centimetres
  • Weight : 1 kg 80 g
ProsCons
Attractively designedThe available pipe is too short
Portable 
Handy usage 
Compact design 
CAPITAL® 1L instant portable water heater geyser for use home , office , restaurant , labs, clinics , saloon , beauty parlor (Without MCB, Blue)
65% off 1,049 2,999
Buy now

9. Racold Pronto Neo 3 Litres 3Kw Vertical Instant Water Heater(Geyser)

Take home the Racold Pronto Neo water geyser and enjoy a hot shower in just a few minutes. Its PUF insulation keeps water hot for a long time and comes with safety measures, like Anti-Syphon System that prevents dry-heating. With high-pressure withstanding potential, this product is perfect for high-rise structures with pressure pumps installed and will add great beauty to your home with its impressive Italian design.

Specification

  • Price : Rs. 3, 399
  • Capacity : 3 litres
  • Colour : Off-White
  • Voltage : 230 volts (AC)
  • Wattage : 3000 watts
  • Material : Stainless Steel
  • Product dimensions : 33.5 x 20.9 x 20.5 centimetres
  • Weight : 2 kg 700 g
ProsCons
High power heating element ensures hot water in no timeSmall
Safe against high pressure and temperatureExpensive
Automatic temperature controlLacks a few essential features
Energy-efficient 
No dry heating instances 
Racold Pronto Neo 3 Litres 3Kw Vertical Instant Water Heater(Geyser), White
19% off 3,344 4,150
Buy now

10. AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater

Featuring Blue Diamond Technology, this water geyser offers excellent durability. The glass lining of the internal tank is corrosion-resistant. Made using heavy-gauge alloy steel, the tank is robust as well. Its heating component is made of Incoloy, which prevents the accumulation of calciferous substances.

Specification

  • Price : Rs. 3, 149
  • Capacity : 3 litres
  • Colour : White
  • Voltage : 230 volts (AC)
  • Wattage : 3000 watts
  • Material : Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
  • Product dimensions : 38.4 x 24.5 x 19.7 centimetres
  • Weight : 4 kg 200 g
ProsCons
Long-lastingBlue and red indicators require more intensity
Made of top-quality materialMakes unpleasant sound
Good customer ratings 
Value for money 

Best 3 important features for consumer

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Candes 15 Litre Automatic Storage ISI Approved Vertical Electric Water Heater230 volts (AC)2000 wattsMetal
Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater230 volts (AC)3000 wattsAcrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Havells Instanio 3-Litre  3KW Instant Water Heater240 volts (AC)3000 wattsABS and Stainless Steel
Mr.SHOT® AMAZE Instant Running Water Heater230 volts (AC)3000 wattsFirst Class ABS
ILOX™ 1L Instant Portable Water Heater220 volts (AC)3000 wattsABS Plastic
Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater230 volts (AC)3000 wattsRust Proof PP Body
CSI INTERNATIONAL Instant Water Geyser230 volts (AC)3000 wattsStainless Steel
CAPITAL® 1L instant portable water heater geyser220 volts (AC)3000 wattsAcrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Racold Pronto Neo 3 Litres 3Kw Vertical Instant Water Heater(Geyser)230 volts (AC)3000 wattsStainless Steel
AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater230 volts (AC)3000 wattsAcrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Best value for money

If you want an appliance that serves the right purpose without increasing your energy bill, then the AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater will be the right choice. Strong and functional, this water geyser comes with 3000 watts, a Blue Glass formulation heating element and a capacity of 3 litres. It has a strong tank featuring Blue Diamond Glass-Lining technology that offers double corrosion resistance compared to industry standards. Advanced insulation ensures high-density and uniform foam distribution, and zero gaps between the insulation and tank ensure maximum power savings and energy efficiency.

Best overall

Crompton’s InstaBliss 3-litre instant water geyser is elegant, durable and energy efficient. With a storage capacity of 3 litres and a storage tank made of stainless steel material, this water geyser offers faster heating and keeps water hot for a long time. The non-ferrous plate prevents corrosion of the tank and provides high-quality performance.

How to find the best water geyser under 5000?

Consider the following when looking for the best water geyser under 5000:

  • Size and Type: Water geysers under 5000 come in varied sizes. Always choose a large one that can meet your hot water requirements. Consider the number of people in your family and the amount of hot water used regularly.
  • Energy Efficiency: Water geysers can account for a good portion of your home’s energy usage. Therefore, look for Energy Star-certified units that help bring down energy costs. Also, consider the time a geyser takes to heat water. Geysers with higher recovery rates mean you will get hot water quickly. And when you get hot water quickly, it automatically means a reduced electricity bill.

Best water geyser under 5000 price list:

S.No.ProductPrice
1. Candes 15 Litre Automatic Storage ISI Approved Vertical Electric Water Heater  3, 894                         
2. Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater  2, 999
3. Havells Instanio 3-Litre  3KW Instant Water Heater  3, 699
4. Mr.SHOT® AMAZE Instant Running Water Heater  2, 300
5. FILOX™ 1L Instant Portable Water Heater  1, 049
6. Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater  2, 499
7. CSI INTERNATIONAL Instant Water Geyser  1, 049
8. CAPITAL® 1L Instant Portable Water Heater Geyser  1, 049
9. Racold Pronto Neo 3 Litres 3Kw Vertical Instant Water Heater(Geyser) Rs. 3, 399
10. AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater Rs. 3, 149

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

FAQs

1. Is a 15-litre water geyser perfect for a family of four people?

2. What geyser size is best?

3. Do instant geysers consume less power?

4. Are electric water geysers safe?

5. Are instant water geysers under 5000 perfect for bathrooms?

