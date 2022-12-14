Best water purifiers

It might seem simple to purchase the best water purifier. However, choosing one might be difficult given the many elements to consider and the variety of purifiers available. You may get high-quality purifiers from the convenience of your home thanks to internet purchasing at Amazon. A wide selection of the best water purifiers is available from reliable companies like those listed here. So select the best water purifier for your home and power your way to better health. 10 Best Water Purifiers for Your Home 1. KENT Supreme RO+UF Water Purifier KENT Supreme performs many levels of filtration using RO (Reverse osmosis) along with UF (Ultraviolet filters) to eradicate dissolved impurities, including arsenic, rust, pesticides, and fluorides, removes all of the bacteria and viruses to produce water that is pure and perfect for consumption. The TDS control system enables adjustment of the purity level of purified water while also preserving important minerals. The UV LED in the tank keeps purified water pure for a long duration. Brackish water, tap water, and municipal water are all compatible with this unit. It has a capacity of 8 litres and a purification rate of 20 litres per hour; it purifies water rapidly. Specifications Capacity : ‎8 litres

: ‎8 litres Purification capacity : up to 20 L/hr

: up to 20 L/hr Weight : 7.6 Kg

: 7.6 Kg Dimensions: 40 x 25 x 52.5 CM

Pros Cons The storage tank can accommodate 8 litres The quality of plastic is poor Excellent purification process No change in the water taste

2. HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV HUL's Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV is one of the best water purifiers for people who depend on borewells. To ensure 100% RO water, it provides six stages of purification. To make drinking water pure and sweet, it enriches it with minerals like calcium and magnesium. With its Smart Power Saving Mode, it can operate without a voltage stabiliser and can handle TDS levels up to 2000 ppm. The company offers a free installation, and please note that we'll be in touch with you within 24 hours if you are located in a metro area. For others who purchase, please wait for up to two days for a post-delivery contact from the brand. Specifications Capacity : ‎7 litres

: ‎7 litres Purification capacity : up to 20 L/hr

: up to 20 L/hr Weight : 7 Kg

: 7 Kg Dimensions:30 x 22.2 x 36 CM

Pros Cons Can purify up to 20 litres per hour Needs high maintenance Enriches water with magnesium and calcium Advance Alert System

3. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura Using its patented Mineral Guard Technology, it retains all essential natural minerals such as Calcium and Magnesium, resulting in a perfect blend of healthy and safe drinking water. UV-C technology ensures that every drop of water is as healthy and safe as boiled water. Ultra Filtration will improve your drinking water with three systems: clearness and filtration from bacterial and viral impurities, in addition to being tasteless if you're on city water. A Taste Adjuster ensures taste will depend on what kind of water you are on. It comes with 8 Purification technology stages. Specifications Capacity : ‎7 litres

: ‎7 litres Purification capacity : up to 20 L/hr

: up to 20 L/hr Weight : 6.6 Kg

: 6.6 Kg Dimensions:31.6 x 25.1 x 46.2 CM

Pros Cons More filtration power Leaking issues Impressive design No change in the taste of the water

4. V-Guard Zenora RO+UF+MB Water Purifier It comes in 7 Purification stages, such as Zenora's intelligent design, which incorporates a world-class RO Membrane. It effectively removes impurities commonly found in Indian water supplies while requiring minimal maintenance. An advanced hollow fibre UF membrane polishes the water, filtering any debris before they pass into your drinking water. Using RO+UF+MB Model technology, you can treat water up to 2000 parts per million (ppm), making this the best water purifier suitable for irrigation, private borewell and municipal water. Specifications Capacity : ‎7 litres

: ‎7 litres Purification capacity : up to 12 L/hr

: up to 12 L/hr Weight : 8.2 Kg

: 8.2 Kg Dimensions:34.5 x 20.5 x 45 CM

Pros Cons Good quality water Small storage tank Less noise Compact size

5. Blue Star Excella 6 L RO + UV Water Purifier The Black Star Excella 6 L RO+UV Water Purifier can purify up to 6 litres of water per session and is perfect for homes with larger families. With two layers of RO+UV, it removes the bad taste and odour, while retaining vital minerals. A unique Aqua Taste Booster (ATB) technology helps keep tap water clean by preventing cloudiness, making it hygienic and safe to use without worrying about contaminating your drinking water. Its high-capacity tank allows you to purify more water at once, producing a fresher taste in your drinking water. Specifications Capacity : ‎6 litres

: ‎6 litres Purification capacity : up to 12 L/hr

: up to 12 L/hr Weight : 8 Kg

: 8 Kg Dimensions:34.5 x 20.5 x 45 CM

Pros Cons Lightweight with a good look Noise when filtering The high degree of quality purification Good sensors

6. AquaSure From Aquaguard Amaze Water purified by our product will have low levels of toxic substances like lead, mercury, and arsenic. Plus, there is zero virus or bacteria content. UV-C purification ensures that every drop of water is as healthy and safe as water that has been boiled for 20 minutes. A taste Adjuster (MTDS) provides water with the appropriate level of sweetness, depending on its source. Water purifier with 6 stages of purification for 7 litres. This best water purifier can be used on all water sources like tankers, bore wells, and water from municipalities. Specifications Capacity : ‎7 litres

: ‎7 litres Purification capacity : up to 15 L/hr

: up to 15 L/hr Weight : 4.7 Kg

: 4.7 Kg Dimensions:30 x 23.8 x 43 CM

Pros Cons Durable Cartridge Smaller tank capacity Affordable Multi-stage purification

7. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF Safe for drinking at a TDS of 2000 ppm, this product can be used for the treatment of a variety of sources of water. The box of this best water purifierincludes a water purifier, installation kit, and external sediment filter. The brand will contact you in metro cities within 24 hours of delivery to arrange free installation. You can measure the TDS of your water with a TDS metre, but your purified water should have a TDS of below 2000 PPM. Specifications Capacity : ‎7 litres

: ‎7 litres Purification capacity : up to 15 L/hr

: up to 15 L/hr Weight : 4.7 Kg

: 4.7 Kg Dimensions:30 x 23.8 x 43 CM

Pros Cons Energy-efficient No water level indicator 7-stage water purification Germkill kit change indicator

8. AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV Z1 UV+ UF water purifier features a top-of-the-line AO Smith advanced ultraviolet lamp (UV). This is India's first UV-purified hot water system, with water at two choices of 45 degrees and 80 degrees, which can be used for tea or food preparations for babies, soothing a sore throat, etc. AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV| UV+ UF super purification provides a comfortable cold shower even under high pressure. At night, a glow effect guides you to this best water purifier. Specifications Capacity : ‎10 litres

: ‎10 litres Purification capacity : up to 30 L/hr

: up to 30 L/hr Weight : 11.7 Kg

: 11.7 Kg Dimensions:36.9 x 32.6 x 48.2CM

Pros Cons Water fills in quite quickly Press the child lock to get hot water Several indicators such as filter replacement, hot water temperature Additional heating function

9. Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF + Taste Enhancer Livpure GLO PRO++ is 7 stages of advanced purification like A sediment filter, pre-activated carbon absorbers, an antiscalant cartridge, reverse osmosis membranes, UV disinfection, and silver-impregnated post-carbon filters. For input water with a TDS of up to 2000 ppm, Taste Enhancer enhances the taste and provides purified & healthy water. Ultraviolet radiation disinfects the water, so it is safe to drink without handling dangerous chemicals. This process doesn't affect the water's taste and consumes less power. Through Ultrafiltration, bacteria and viruses are removed from the water without removing any beneficial minerals, ensuring the safety and purity of the water. Specifications Capacity : ‎7 litres

: ‎7 litres Purification capacity : up to 15 L/hr

: up to 15 L/hr Weight : 7.4 Kg

: 7.4 Kg Dimensions:24 x 29.5 x 50.5CM

Pros Cons 7-stage advanced purification No Water Dispensing without Electricity Can add an extra filter Enhances taste

10. Proven® Copper + Mineral RO+UV+UF Traditional practice requires water to be stored overnight to charge with 99.8% pure copper. Copper+ Eco Mineral RO+UV+UF+TDS charges water with 99.8% pure copper in real-time. Ultra-Filtration, or u-filtration, results in clear water in addition to being clean and bacteria-free*. You won't lose essential minerals when filtering your water through u-filtration. With RO technology, TDS is reduced, hardness is reduced, and pesticides and heavy metals are removed. Bacteria, viruses, protozoa and cysts are eliminated. Specifications Capacity : 10 litres

: 10 litres Purification capacity : up to 12 L/hr

: up to 12 L/hr Weight : 7 Kg

: 7 Kg Dimensions:39 x 21 x 54CM

Pros Cons Good storage capacity replace the spun filter every two months Good taste of water Impressive design

Best 3 features of the best water purifier

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 KENT Supreme Water Purifier The storage tank can accommodate 8 litres Excellent purification process No change in the water taste HUL Pureit Advanced Pro RO+UV Can purify up to 20 litres per hour Enriches water with magnesium and calcium Advance Alert System Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura More filtration power Impressive design No change in the taste of the water V-Guard Zenora Water Purifier Good quality water Less noise Compact size Blue Star Excella Water Purifier Lightweight with a good look the high degree of quality purification Good sensors AquaSure From Aquaguard Amaze Durable Cartridge Affordable Multi-stage purification HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Energy-efficient 7-stage water purification Germkill kit change indicator AO Smith Z1 Hot+ Water fills in quite quickly Several indicators such as filter replacement, hot water temperature Additional heating function Livpure GLO PRO++ 7-stage advanced purification Can add an extra filter Enhances taste Proven® Copper Good storage capacity Good taste of water Impressive design

Best value for money Want an affordable yet classy design water purifier for your home and office purposes? Proven copper + Mineral RO + UV + UF adjustable water purifier is ideal for any buyer. Made in India and best for home and office purposes. Its colour makes it elegant and sassy and serves the purest water of all time. All the features available at such a great price make this the best water purifier when it comes to value for money. Best overall Kent Supreme RO + UF water purifier is considered the best in the market. It is suitable for any number of family members. It has a 20 LPH output capacity with 8L storage. One of the unique features of the best water purifier is that it comes with 4 years of free service from the company. The material is a plastic body which makes it more convenient to clean and wash it without giving you electrical shocks. It is fully made and manufactured in India with enhanced technology and lifetime security. Now, this best water purifier can get pure water anytime you want. How to find the perfect water purifier The water purifier must perform many levels of filtration using RO (Reverse osmosis) and UF (Ultraviolet filters) to eradicate dissolved impurities, including arsenic, rust, pesticides, and fluorides, and removes all of the bacteria and viruses, to produce water that is pure and perfect for consumption. There must be a TDS control system to adjust the purity level of purified water while preserving essential minerals in the best water purifier. To ensure 100% RO water, it must provide six stages of purification. Using RO+UF+MB Model technology, you can treat water up to 2000 parts per million (ppm), making it suitable for irrigation, private borewell and municipal water. When you compare all these aspects, Kent Supreme RO + UF water purifier emerges as the best water purifier. Product price list of the best water purifier