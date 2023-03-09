Story Saved
Best wired mobile headsets

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 17, 2022 13:11 IST
Summary:

This article aims to highlight the best wired mobile headsets that are currently available in the market. To make the best purchase decision, it is important to understand what type of headphones would best suit your needs. This blog will provide an overview of the different types of wired headphones, their prices, as well as their pros and cons.

Best wired headsets to buy online

Even though there are wireless headsets available in the market, some people still prefer to use wired headphones. The main reason is that wired headphones offer better sound quality and are more affordable. These headphones are also less likely to experience signal dropouts. Moreover, they do not require batteries and are less likely to cause interference with other devices.

There are different types of wired headphones available in the market, and thus choosing the right one can be a daunting task. To help you out, we have compiled a list of the best wired mobile headsets that are currently available.

1.Sony MDR-EX14AP wired in ear headset with mic (Blue)

The Sony MDR-EX14AP has an in-ear design and comes with a mic. It is made of high-quality plastic and offers good sound quality. The headphones are comfortable to wear and are economical. The headphones come with a 9 mm neodymium driver that supports a frequency range of 8-22000 Hz and have a sensitivity of 100 dB. The headset also comes with a 1-year warranty. However, it is limited to manufacturing defects only.

Specifications:

Colour: Blue

Dimensions: 12 x 2 x 4 cm

Weight: 150 grams

Compatible with: All smartphones

ProsCons
AffordableThe sound quality could have been better
Attractive design 
Supports a high-frequency range 
Sony MDR-EX14AP Wired in Ear Headset with Mic (Blue)
34% off 850 1,290
Buy now

Audio-Technica Sonic Fuel

The Audio-Technica AT-CLR100iS is an in-ear headset that is comfortable to wear. The lightweight and ergonomic design of the headphones makes them ideal for long listening sessions. The headphones come with a noise-cancellation feature that allows you to enjoy your music and calls without any distractions. The headphones also have in-line control that enables you to answer calls and control your music without picking up your phone.

Specifications:

Form factor: In-ear

Dimensions: 17.7 x 7.1 x 3.8 cm

Weight: 40 grams

ProsCons
Noise cancellationThe drivers could have been bigger
Lightweight design 
Affordable  
Audio-Technica Sonic Fuel | Wired Earphones with Microphone and 8.5mm Powerful Sound Drivers | in-line Controls | Lightweight & Comfort fit | CLR100iS (Black)
46% off 699 1,292
Buy now

3.Blaupunkt EM10

The Blaupunkt EM10 is an in-ear headset that offers great sound quality. The headphones have a deep bass HD sound that makes them ideal for listening to music. The headphones are comfortable to wear with a 45-degree angle that perfectly fits the ear canal. They also have a noise-cancelling feature that allows you to enjoy your music and calls without any distractions. The L-shaped connector jack ensures more durability and less damage during long usage. The best part, however, is the price, which makes them one of the most affordable wired headphones on the market.

Specifications:

Colour: Black

Weight: 10 grams

Driver size: 10 mm

Frequency response: 20Hz ~ 20kHz

Cable length: 120 cm

ProsCons
Noise cancellationBuild could have been better
45-degree in-ear design 
L-shape connector jack 
Blaupunkt EM10 in-Ear Wired Earphone with Mic and Deep Bass HD Sound Mobile Headset with Noise Isolation and with customised Extra Ear gels
62% off 499 1,299
Buy now

4.Redragon H120 wired over-ear gaming headset

If you love gaming, then the Redragon H120 is the perfect headset for you. The headphones are specifically designed for gaming and offer various features that make them ideal for gaming. They come with a noise-cancelling mic that allows you to communicate with your teammates without any distractions. The noise isolation feature, on the other hand, lets you enjoy your gaming sessions without any external noise. The headphones also have an in-line control and come with over-the-ear cushioning that makes them comfortable to wear.

Specifications:

Brand: Redragon

Form factor: Over-ear

Weight: 150 grams

Dimensions: 18 x 7.5 x 15 cm

ProsCons
Crystal clear soundAfter-sales performance and service could be improved
High-quality cable 
Supports PC, laptop, mobile, console and more 
Redragon H120 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset with Microphone and Volume Control for Mobiles/Smart Devices, PC and PS4 (Black)
24% off 749 990
Buy now

5.boAt BassHeads 900

The popular brand boAt offers great sound quality with its BassHeads 900. The headphones come with 40 mm neodymium drivers that offer a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz that provides a balanced sound for a complete listening experience. The headphones have an on-ear design with swivel earcups, providing a flexible and comfortable fit for everyone. They are also easy to carry, so you can take them with you wherever you go.

Specifications:

Colour: Carbon Black

Sensitivity: 101db ±3db

Impedance: 32Ω

Weight: 150 grams

ProsCons
Enhanced listening experienceNo noise cancellation
Tangle-resistant cable 
Portable 
boAt BassHeads 900 On-Ear Wired Headphone with Mic
68% off 799 2,490
Buy now

6.Cosmic Byte GS430

The Cosmic Byte GS430 provides immersive 3D gaming sound that makes them ideal for gaming. The headphones also have flexible noise cancellation that eliminates all external noise so you can concentrate on your game. The drivers offer a frequency response of 15Hz-20kHz, which provides a balanced sound. They are also comfortable to wear with their over-ear design and come with a padded headband that makes them comfortable even during long gaming sessions. The most attractive feature, in our opinion, is the 7-colour RGB lighting that adds a touch of style to the headphones.

Specifications:

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 22 x 19.4 x 7.8 cm

Weight: 380 grams

ProsCons
Immersive sound qualityThe product is slightly heavy
Flexible noise cancellation boom mic 
Multi-platform compatibility 
Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over ear Headphone, 7 Color RGB LED and Microphone for PC, PS5, Xbox, Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops (with mic,Black)
47% off 799 1,499
Buy now

7.Philips Audio SHE1505

The Philips Audio SHE1505 is designed with a perfect in-ear seal design that blocks out external noise. The headphones come with 10 mm drivers that offer rich bass and clear sound, making them ideal for music lovers. You also get 3 interchangeable rubber ear-tips so you can find the perfect fit for your ears. The integrated microphone and call button let you answer calls without picking up your phone. The headphones are also affordable and come with a 1-year warranty.

Specifications:

Colour: Black

Form factor: In ear

Cable length: 1.2 metre

ProsCons
AffordableBuild quality can be better
Rich bass 
Great design 
Philips Audio SHE1505 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black)
18% off 329 399
Buy now

8.JBL C100SI

The JBL C100SI comes in a premium metallic finish and has angled buds that fit perfectly in your ear. The drivers offer dynamic sound with pure bass sound, making them ideal for people who love music. The in-line mic with one-button multi-function remote control lets you manage your calls and music without picking up your phone. You also get quick launch access to Siri or Google Assistant which lets you perform various tasks hands-free. The headphones come with a standard one-year warranty.

Specifications:

Colour: Red

Form factor: In ear

Headphones jack: 3.5 mm

Weight: 50 grams

ProsCons
JBL signature soundWire is thin
Multi-function remote 
Access to Google Assistant/Siri 
JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Red)
50% off 649 1,299
Buy now

9.Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2

As the name suggests, the Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 is specifically designed for people who love bass. It has been packed with extra punchy and deep bass which accentuates the warm midst and crystal clear sparkly highs, enabling you to enjoy your music to the fullest. The voice command feature lets you take hands-free calls and access Siri or Google Assistant. The headphones are also affordable, which makes them one of the best options in the market. It works with all Android and iOS devices, including tablets, smart TVs and laptops.

Specifications:

Colour: Black

Form factor: Over ear

Dimentions: 18 x 22 x 9 cm

Weight: 150 grams

ProsCons
Rich bassDelicate wire
Voice control access 
Compatible with multiple OS 
Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Lightweight Stereo Wired Over Ear Headphones Set with Mic with Deep Bass, Comfortable Ear Cushions, & Long Cord (Black)
76% off 599 2,499
Buy now

10.Realme Buds 2

The Realme Buds 2 are one of the most popular wired headphones in the market. The attractive feature of these headphones is the 11.2 mm bass-boosting driver that offers a rich sound experience. The in-line remote has three tactile buttons that let you take calls and manage your music without picking up your phone. The matte finish and the tangle-free cable make them stylish and easy to carry. The headphones are compatible with all Android and iOS devices. They are available in three colours - black, green and orange.

Specifications:

Driver: 11.2 mm

Form factor: In ear

Headphones jack: 3.5 mm

Weight: 14.18 grams

ProsCons
11.2mm bass-boosting driverCable is very thin
In-line remote 
Stylish 
realme Buds 2 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Green)
Check Price on Amazon

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony MDR-EX14AP9 mm driversTangle-free cableLightweight
Audio-Technica Sonic FuelNoise cancellationAffordableIn-line controls for music and calls
Blaupunkt EM10Secure fitIsolate external noiseMultifunctional remote
Redragon H120 Wired Over-Ear Gaming HeadsetNoise cancellation and noise isolation6-foot-long cableComfortable fit
boAt BassHeads 900PortableComfortable fitGreat sound quality
Cosmic Byte GS430Great sound qualityDesigned especially for gamersCompatible with multiple platforms
Philips Audio SHE1505Deep bass10 mm speaker driver1.2-metre-long cable
JBL C100SIJBL signature soundNoise cancelling microphoneSleek, glossy & ergonomic design
Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2Voice CommandWater resistantLightweight
Realme Buds 2Deep BassSleek, stylish lookVoice assistant support

Best value for money

The Philips Audio SHE1505 is the best value-for-money wired headphones. They are the most affordable headphones on the list and offer great sound quality. The 10 mm speaker driver offers deep bass, and the cable is durable. The headphones will last you for years, making it our top pick in this category.

Best overall product

Our top pick for the best-wired headphones is the Sony MDR-EX14AP. These headphones offer great sound quality and are comfortable to wear. The 9 mm drivers offer great bass, and the wire manager saves the wire from getting tangled. The headphones are also lightweight and can be easily carried around. The cherry on top is their affordability, which makes them the best-wired headphones overall.

How to find the perfect wired mobile headset

When it comes to finding the perfect wired mobile headset, there are a few things that you need to keep in mind. First and foremost, you must decide what headphones would best suit your needs.

If you are looking for a headset that can be used for making calls, then you should opt for a headset that has a noise-cancelling feature. On the other hand, if you are looking for a headset to use while working out, you should opt for a sweat-resistant headset.

Once you have decided what type of headphones you need, the next step is to decide your budget. Wired headphones are available at a wide range of prices; thus, you need to find a headset that fits your budget.

Lastly, you need to consider the features you are looking for in a headset. Some features you may want to look for include a built-in microphone, volume control and sound quality.

Price list

ProductPrice
Sony MDR-EX14AP 875
Audio-Technica Sonic Fuel 699
Blaupunkt EM10 549
Redragon H120 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset 589
boAt BassHeads 900 799
Cosmic Byte GS430 849
Philips Audio SHE1505 329
JBL C100SI 599
Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 599
Realme Buds 2 599

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

