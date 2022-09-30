Buy Google 4G mobile phones today!

Top Google 4G mobile phones
While buying mobile phones, we mainly look at a phone with a long-lasting battery, a great camera, plenty of storage space, speedy processing, a clear display, a high-pixel camera, a fingerprint sensor, and wireless charging. The most important feature we are looking for is Near Field Communication, which helps transmit data to other phones. Some of us also want the phone system to be compatible with video streaming and light to heavy gaming.
You get all of these features and much more with Google Phones. Many renowned Google mobile phones ensure smooth, fast, unlimited space, reliable, realistic, and the best efficient performance.
The best part is that they have unlimited storage in Google Photos. Pixel handsets have data caps that provide backing up photos to the cloud. These mobile phones have brilliant pixel features, saving the photos in their original quality.
Top Google 4G mobile phones:
1. Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black
The Google Pixel 2 128GB mobile has excellent features, such as a 5 inches (12.7 cm) display with a screen resolution of Full HD 1080 x 1920 pixels, and works on the Android v8 operating system. This mobile phone features a 12.2MP primary camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. This mobile phone has a 5-inch screen with more pixels resolution. It has features of the Android operating system, which have a 2.35 GHz and 1.9 GHz core processor. It helps in the fast working of the phone.
Specifications:
- OS - Android
- RAM - 4 GB
- Product dimensions - 14.6 x 0.8 x 7 cm; 145 Grams
- Batteries - 1 A battery is required. (included)
- Item model number - Pixel 2
- Wireless communication technologies - Bluetooth WiFi, Wi-Fi
- Connectivity technologies - GSM;CDMA;HSPA;4G LTE;EVDO
- Special features - Single SIM; Music Player; Video Player; E-ma Emailer
- Resolution - 1080 x 1920
- Other camera features - Front
- Form factor - Touchscreen Phone
- Colour - Just Black
- Battery - Power Rating 2700 mAh
- The box contains - Handset, USB Type-C 18W Adapter with USB-PD, C-C Cable (USB 2.0), SIM Tool, Quick Switch Adapter, and 3.5 mm to USB-C Earbud Adapter.
- Manufacturer- HTC Corporation
- Country of origin - India
- Item weight - 145 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a great display with 1080 pixels
|It has less warranty time of 6 months
|The phone contains a large amount of space that is 128GB
|The cost of a phone is high
|It also has 4GB RAM
|
2.Google Pixel 6a (Charcoal, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Google tensor powers the Google Pixel 6a. It is very fast in its day-to-day operations. It has good privacy features, and that's why it is secure to use this phone. It has a different type of newly invented battery, which is adaptable to you. Google specially makes the chip for this phone. The battery has a feature of all-day charging and works on an algorithm that saves the battery from other apps.
Its 12-megapixel camera has excellent tools such as motion mode, portrait mode and magic eraser. It is a super fast phone that updates apps with great speed. It has a unique and trendy charcoal colour. It has a large display of 6.1 cm and has a large amount of storage of 6GB RAM.
Specifications
- OS - Android 12
- RAM - 12
- Product dimensions - 15.22 x 7.18 x 0.88 cm; 178.42 grams
- Batteries - 1 A battery
- Item model number - G1AZG
- Special features - Camera, Fast Charging
- Other display features - Wireless
- Form factor - Smartphone
- Colour - Charcoal
- Battery power rating - 4410 mAh
- Phone talk time - 24 Hours
- The box includes - SIM Tray Ejector, User manual, USB Cable
- Manufacturer - Google
- Country of origin - Hong Kong
- Item weight - 178 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a good camera with motion mode, portrait mode and magic eraser
|It has less warranty period of 6 months
|It has a super battery which is adaptable and charges quickly
|It is costly
|It has a large display of 6.1 cm
|
3 . Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White)
This product also provides relevant accessories and has a maximum guarantee of six months. It has 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of data space. The colour of this phone is white. It has the best camera features, which give a perfect photo. It has elements of Google Assistant, which helps you to text, call and translate.
Specifications:
- Brand - Google
- Manufacturer - Google
- Series - Pixel
- Colour - White, Clearly White
- Item height - 5.77 Inches
- Item width - 2.7 Inches
- Standing screen display size - 5.7 Inches
- Product dimensions - 0.84 x 6.86 x 14.66 cm; 162 Grams
- Batteries - 1 AAA battery required. (included)
- Processor brand - Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Processor speed - 2.84 GHz
- Processor count - 8
- RAM size - 6 GB
- Operating system - Android
- Are batteries included- Yes
- Lithium battery energy content - 10 Watt Hours
- Lithium battery weight - 10 Grams
- Number of lithium ion cells - 1
- Included components- 18 W USB-C power adapter; 1 m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0), Quick Switch adapter, SIM tool
- Manufacturer - Google
- Country of origin - China
- Item weight - 162 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|It has the features of a good camera
|It has a feature of 64 GB storage, which is less
|It provides less warranty time which is six months only
|It is a renewed phone, not a new phone
4. Google Pixel 2 XL (18:9 display, 64 GB) black
This phone has a great display, which helps the user to view the best videos and photos due to its larger display. It has a Snapdragon octa-core processor with Pixel 2XL, which helps in the seamless and smooth functioning of the phone. This phone is fast and secure, enabling playing games and shooting videos effectively, efficiently, and fast. It has an internal storage of64GB. These photos and videos will be saved in the Google Cloud for risk mitigation. It has a primary camera of 12.2MP and an 8MP of front-facing camera with a 2.35 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon, which has an 835 64-bit octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, and a single SIM.
Specifications:
- OS - Android
- RAM - 4 GB
- Product dimensions - 15.8 x 0.8 x 7.7 cm; 175 Grams
- Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer battery is required (included)
- Item model number - Pixel 2 XL
- Wireless communication technologies - Bluetooth WiFi, WiFi Hotspot
- Connectivity technologies - GSM, 4G LTE, CDMA, HSPA
- Special features - Single SIM, E-maEmaildeo Player, Music Player
- Other display features - Wireless
- Device interface - primary Touchscreen
- Resolution - 1440 x 2880
- Other camera features - 8MP (Front camera)
- Audio Jack - 3.5 mm
- Form factor - Touchscreen Phone
- Colour - Black
- Battery power rating - 3520
- Phone talk time - 13 Hours
- The box contains - Handset, USB Type-C 18W Adapter with USB-PD, C-C Cable (USB 2.0), SIM Tool, Quick Switch Adapter, and 3.5 mm to USB-C Earbud Adapter
- Manufacturer - Google
- Country of origin - US
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a great display
|It has a warranty of 6 months
|The phone is too costly
|It has less space than other phone
5. Google Pixel 2 (just black)
The Google Pixel 2 mobile phone has 128GB of memory and a 6-inch screen with 1080 x 1920 pixels, and it works on the Android 8 operating system. It has a primary camera of 12.2MP and a front-facing camera of 8MP. It has a tremendous working lithium-ion battery with 3520 mAH. It provides a one-year manufacturer warranty for devices and six months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories.
Specifications:-
- OS - Android
- RAM - 4 GB
- Product Dimensions - 14.6 x 0.8 x 7 cm
- Batteries- 1A batteries are required (included)
- Item model number- Pixel 2
- Wireless communication - technologiesBlueWiFi, Wi-Fi
- Connectivity technologies - GSM;CDMA;HSPA;4G LTE;EVDO
- Special features - Single SIM; Music Player; Video Player; E-ma Emailer display features - Wireless
- Device interface - primary Touchscreen
- Resolution - 1080 x 1920
- Other camera features - Front
- Form factor - Touchscreen Phone
- Colour - Just Black
- Battery power rating - 2700
- Manufacturer - HTC Corporation
- Country of origin - India
- Item weight - 145 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Great battery backup because of the lithium-ion battery
|It is costlier than other Android phones
|Saving photos directly to the cloud
|
Best three features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black
|Full HD 1080 x 1920 pixels
|Power Rating 2700
|128Gb
|Google Pixel 6a (Charcoal, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
|12 megapixel camera
|The Lithium Polymer battery has a capacity of 24 hours
|64Gb
|Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White)
|Good Camera
|Lithium Battery
|64Gb
|Google Pixel 2 XL (18:9 Display, 64 GB) Black
|Pixel 2XL
|Battery Power Rating - 3520
|128Gb
|Google Pixel 2 (Just Black)
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Battery Power Rating - 2700
|128Gb
Best value for money
The Google Pixel 6a is a phone that offers the best value for money. It is powered by Google Tensor, the first chip designed by Google just for Pixel. It has 12-megapixel camera and tools such as Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode.
Best overall
The best overall phone on our list is the Google Pixel 4a. This phone has great features such as SoC and RAM for playing video games and other games. The battery of this phone gives 24 hours of talk time when fully charged. This phone has a great display, which offers a crystal clear picture. This phone's camera is excellent, with great Pixel 4a features, a 12 MP camera, and a 1.7 aperture with optical stabilisation.
A front camera has features such as Live HDR+ and Night Sight, and we can capture wonderful pictures. It has excellent storage, such as 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. This phone has the feature of an adaptive battery, which adapts to the usage of the phone. The battery has a capacity of 24 hours. It has the feature of automatically filtering the photo as per need.
How to find the best Google mobile phone for ourselves?
- It should be affordable, not exceed your budget for mobile phones.
- If you invest more, the quality must be better than other phones in the market.
- Mobile phones should have good sound, camera, and battery quality.
- You should compare the features of different mobile phones to similar models.
- It would help if you analysed the reviews on Amazon before buying it.
Products price list
|S. No.
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black
| ₹18,000
|2.
|Google Pixel 6a (Charcoal, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
| ₹34,999
|3.
|Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White)
| ₹16,999
|4.
|Google Pixel 2 XL (18:9 Display, 64 GB) Black
| ₹23,999
|5.
|Google Pixel 2 (Just Black)
| ₹20,999
