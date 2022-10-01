Story Saved

Buy the best OnePlus large display phones available on amazon

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 01, 2022 14:57 IST
Summary:

Are you looking for a OnePlus mobile phone with a large display? Here is a list of the best models from OnePlus curated for you.

product info
Buy the best OnePlus mobile phone with a large display here.

Whenever one thinks about a smartphone with excellent display quality, the OnePlus brand will remain at the top of their mind. OnePlus smartphones have carved a niche with their incredible display, robust performance and durability, unmatched in the industry. If you are looking for a OnePlus mobile phone with a large display, you have reached the right place.

Through extensive research and analysis, we have prepared a list of a few chosen OnePlus mobile phones with large displays that would not only stun you with their specs, but you will undoubtedly feel that they are "value for money" due to their rich features and reliability in the long run. So, let us dive into the details and find out which phone suits your requirements.

List of best OnePlus phones with wider and better display

1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The first on our list is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. This smartphone is available in black dusk colour, with 6GB RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. The screen size is 6.59 inches, which makes watching movies or playing games a grand experience. The phone also features a 5000 mAH battery, backed up by a 33W SuperVOOC fast-charging option.

Specifications :

  • OS - Oxygen OS
  • RAM - ‎6GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm
  • Processor - Qualcomm
  • In-built storage - 128GB
  • Colour - Black Dusk
  • Battery - 5000 mAH
  • Item weight - 195 g
ProsCons
It offers excellent storage and RAM It comes in only one colour 
Equipped with the powerful processor  
Budget-friendly and easy to handle  
cellpic
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
5% off 18,999 19,999
Buy now

2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T is a 5G smartphone with a Mediatek Dimensity processor. The phone comes in two variants – 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM/256GB internal storage. These two variants give you enough RAM and storage to play heavy games or run multiple applications with utmost ease. The screen size is6.59 inches.Its minimal and sleek look has the power to mesmerise everyone.

Specifications :

  • OS - OxygenOS
  • RAM - ‎8GB/12GB
  • Product dimensions - 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm
  • Processor - Mediatek Dimensity
  • In-built storage - 128GB/256GB
  • Colour - Grey Shadow
  • Battery - 4500 mAh
  • Item weight - 190 g
ProsCons
Easy to handle and operate It tends to lag at times 
It comes with excellent storage  
Long-lasting battery life  
cellpic
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Gray Shadow, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
28,999
Buy now

3. OnePlus 10R 5G

Are you looking for a budget-friendly OnePlus mobile phone with a large display? If so, there is nothing better than choosing the OnePlus 10R 5G. It is another 5G smartphone that comes in a beautiful forest green colour. The screen size is6.7 inches. If you're someone who loves to play games and binge-watch tv shows, this phone can be an ideal pick. Additionally, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage ensure you neither face lagging nor run out of space in a long time.

Specifications :

  • OS - OxygenOS
  • RAM - ‎12GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm
  • Processor - MTK D8100 Max
  • In-built storage - 256GB
  • Colour - Forest Green
  • Battery - 5000 mAh
  • Item weight - 190 g
ProsCons
Excellent screen size with high resolution The camera's image processing is not up to the mark
It comes with a progressive processor The body seems a bit bulky
Great RAM and internal storage 
cellpic
OnePlus 10R 5G (Forest Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC)
14% off 36,999 42,999
Buy now

4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has a whopping 6.43-inch display and octa-core monster processor. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is an excellent pick if you're searching for the best OnePlus phones with a wider and better display. Additionally, the phone comes with an AMOLED display and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for maximum security. The elegant grey mirror colour makes the phone captivating.

Specifications:

  • OS - OxygenOS
  • RAM - ‎8GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎7.3 x 0.8 x 16.1 cm
  • Processor - Mediatek
  • In-built storage - 128GB
  • Colour - Grey Mirror
  • Battery - 4500mAh
  • Item weight - 173 g
ProsCons
Equipped with high RAM Heating issues found. 
Progressive processor  
Extremely lightweight and easy to handle  
cellpic
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Gray Mirror, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
24,998
Buy now

5.OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus 10T 5G is another excellent mobile phone designed to offer the best user experience. This phone gives a flagship performance in every use. Additionally, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage ensures you can store and run heavy apps and games. If you're looking forOnePlus phones with a wider and better display, this phone comes with a6.7 Inch display making itone of the strongest competitors in the segment.

Specifications :

  • OS - OxygenOS
  • RAM - ‎12GB
  • Product dimensions - 7.5 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm
  • Processor - Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform
  • In-built storage - 256GB
  • Colour - Moonstone Black
  • Battery - 4800 mAh
  • Item weight - 204g
ProsCons
Excellent storageIt might lag at times 
Excellent for playing games It shows some heating effects 
It comes with all-day battery life  
cellpic
OnePlus 10T 5G (Moonstone Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
54,999
Buy now

6. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch display. This smartphone has the latest operating system and 12GB RAM for hassle-free functioning. Besides this, its volcanic black colour gives it a classy look. Additionally, it features a 5000 mAh battery, which keeps you going all day long.

Specifications:

  • OS - OxygenOS
  • RAM - 12GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎7.4 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm
  • Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • In-built storage - 256GB
  • Colour - Volcanic Black
  • Battery - 5000 mAh
  • Item weight - 200 g
ProsCons
Excellent Camera features Wide-angle video shooting in 8K missing
Awesome RAM and internal storage capacityImage stabilisation issue
Long battery lifeThe fingerprint sensor lags at times
cellpic
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Volcanic Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
7% off 66,999 71,999
Buy now

7. OnePlus Nord N20 SE

OnePlus Nord N20 SE is a decent phone for those looking for moderate usage. It is a 4G phone with only 4GB RAM and a2.3 GHz processor. Additionally, it comes with a6.56-inch display to offer an immersive experience. The phone is available in classic black colour.This one can be ideal if you're searching for a budget-friendly OnePlus mobile phone with a large display.

Specifications :

  • Operating system -Android 11 (Go edition)
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Product dimensions -14.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm
  • Processor -Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • In-built storage - 64GB
  • Colour - Classic black
  • Battery power rating -5000mAh
  • Item weight -350 g
ProsCons
Good cameraNo fingerprint sensor and FM radio 
Decent display Low RAM and internal storage
5000 mAH battery 
cellpic
OnePlus Nord N20 SE (Celestial Black, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
38% off 15,540 24,999
Buy now

Three best features:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Features excellent storagePowerful processor Equipped with an excellent battery 
OnePlus Nord 2T 5GMassive screen resolutionGood battery backupIt offers a sleek look 
OnePlus 10R 5GLooks sleek and simpleExcellent storage Excellent RAM size 
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5GClear and Smooth display Additional 1TB microSD supportAI-infused triple camera
OnePlus 10T 5GHigh camera resolutionExcellent processor 150W SuperVOOC
OnePlus 10 Pro 5GMassive screen size Good battery backupGreat storage space available
OnePlus Nord N20 SELarge screen resolutionDecent  battery Affordable price

Best value for money

In our list of best OnePlus phones with large screens, one mobile phone which genuinely stands out as the best "value for money" device is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. It is a 5G phone with advanced features, decent RAM and internal storage. Although this phone comes with 6.59-inch display size, it is priced decently, making it affordable.

Best overall OnePlus mobile phone with a large display

So many options for OnePlus mobile phones with large displays may have confused you. However, there is no reason to remain confused. Out of the present products, one mobile phone which is an ice-breaker is the OnePlus 10T 5G. Although this phone features a 6.7 Inch display, it offers an immersive experience that keeps you hooked all day long. Additionally, its unique features make it worth buying. Although its price is at the higher end, it is a long-term investment if you want a phone that can be used for a long time.

How to find the best OnePlus mobile phone with a larger screen?

Are you looking for the right OnePlus phone with a larger screen? There are a plethora of factors that can affect your decision directly or indirectly. When choosing a phone, you must be mindful of several features. The following steps can help you choose the best one for you:

  1. Decide the reason you need a phone with a larger display. Do you want to watch videos, work on graphics, shoot videos and edit them, or want to play high-end games?
  2. Once you know your primary usage, look for the factors that will affect it. For example, if you want to shoot and edit videos, look for a OnePlus mobile phone with a large display along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. If you need one for gaming, look for a phone with high processor speed, excellent RAM and storage. However, if you need one for binge-watching, choose one with a strong battery.
  3. Decide your budget. It is important to fix a budget to narrow down your search.
  4. Check the ratings and reviews on Amazon before finally deciding to purchase a particular model.

September 2022 price list of OnePlus mobile phones with large display

ProductActual PriceDiscounted Price
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 19,999 18,999
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G  33,999 33,999
OnePlus 10R 5G 42,999 36,999
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 24,998 24,998
OnePlus 10T 5G 54,999 54,999
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 71,999 66,999
OnePlus Nord N20 SE 24,999Rs 15,840



