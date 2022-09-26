Buy the Best Realme 128GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones on Amazon

Realme Mobile

Best Realme 128GB internal memory mobile phones 1. Realme 9 Pro Plus With a bezel-less display that ensures you enjoy a captivating visual experience, the Realme 9 Pro Plus offers a perfect all-around mobile phone experience. Its power-packed 128GB internal storage and advanced RAM performance make the Realme 9 Pro Plus stand out from other similar mobile phones. Specifications: ● Display: 6.4 inches ● Internal memory: 128GB ● Battery: 4500 mAh ● Processor: MediaTekDimensity 920

Pros Cons On-screen optical fingerprint sensor Battery not up to the mark when compared to its competitors Super AMOLED display

2. Realme 9 Considered one of the most popular smartphones in the market today, the Realme 9 is the phone you must check today. A power-packed processor and excellent 128GB storage with a large crystal-clear display boost the Realme 9’s functioning. A not-so-expensive phone in today’s market, the Realme 9 is a good choice for your regular browsing, photography, binge watching and moderate gaming. Specifications: ● Display: 6.4 inches ● Internal memory: 128GB ● Battery: 5000 mAh ● Processor: Snapdragon 680

Pros Cons Modern features like a strong battery and super HD display in a reasonable budget The processor is not the latest 108MP rear camera It offers Dart charging, not Super Dart

3. Realme 9 5G SE A bigger-than-life mobile phone, the Realme 9 5G SE is among the latest Realme mobile phones with 5G connectivity. The display is one of the biggest compared to other Realme phones and offers the best viewing experience. Enjoying movies, playing games, and storing the best memories is easier with the Realme 9 5G SE. Specifications: ● Display: 6.6 inches ● Internal memory: 128GB ● Battery: 5000 mAh ● Processor: Snapdragon 778G

Pros Cons With 5G and a superb 16MP front camera in the best budget It offers a 48MP rear camera

4. Realme 8 Another excellent phone by Realme, the Realme 8, offers a fantastic all-around mobile phone experience. With a beautiful camera and amazing 5000 mAh battery performance, the Realme 8 is a power-packed phone for your daily usage. Specifications: ● Display: 6.4 inches ● Internal memory: 128GB ● Battery: 5000 mAh ● Processor: MediaTekHelio G95

Pros Cons A good budget phone with a 5000 mAh robust battery Equipped with 4GB RAM, not good when compared to similar phones

5. Realme GT Neo 3 5G With a 6.7 inches display and a mammoth 8GB RAM, Realme’s GT Neo 3 is the mobile phone you are looking for. Enjoy a never-ending movie-watching experience and play your favourite games on Realme’s one of the finest mobile phones. Specifications: ● Display: 6.7 inches ● Internal memory: 128GB ● Battery: 5000 mAh ● Processor: MediaTekDimensity 8100

Pros Cons Superb 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage combo It does not offer expandable storage 5G support

6. Realme C35 This 128GB mobile phone by Realme offers the most pleasant user experience. It has a long battery life and has an incredible 50MP + 2MP + 0.3M rear triple camera setup. This phone is suitable for those moderate phone users who need a bigger display and a more robust battery. Specifications: ● Display: 6.6 inches ● Internal memory: 128GB ● Battery: 5000 mAh ● Processor: Unisoc T616

Pros Cons A decent buy with a 6.6 inches display and decent storage options Offers only 4GB RAM It comes with quick charging Not equipped with the latest processor

7. Realme GT 2 Pro If you are looking to buy a Realme smartphone that offers an advanced processor, super storage, and the finest camera, among many more things, the Realme GT 2 Pro is the best mobile option to go for. Play your favourite games, and enjoy watching the best movies in HD with the best volume on the Realme GT 2 Pro. Specifications: ● Display: 6.7 inches ● Internal memory: 128GB ● Battery: 5000 mAh ● Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Pros Cons Equipped with the latest processor and 5G service It does not offer expandable storage It comes with super dart charging A little heavier than other mobile phones

8. Realme 8S With a bigger and better display, the Realme 8S ranks among one of the best 5G mobile phones with 128GB internal storage on Amazon in the sub- ₹20,000 price band. With massive internal as well as expandable storage options, the Realme 8S is the ultimate phone to store your precious photos, videos and files. Specifications: ● Display: 6.5 inches ● Internal memory: 128GB ● Battery: 5000 mAh ● Processor: MediatekDimensity 810

Pros Cons 6GB RAM The camera is not that good Expendable storage options of up to 1TB Only 4500 mAh battery

9. RealmeNarzo 50 Pro With camera quality among the top in this budget, the Narzo 50 Pro is an all-around power-packed mobile phone. Apart from its 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage capacity, it is also a 5G-ready phone. Its 5000 mAh battery keeps you worry-free whenever you travel. Specifications: ● Display: 6.4 inches ● Internal memory: 128GB ● Battery: 5000 mAh ● Processor: MediatekDimensity 920

Pros Cons 5G mobile phone Comes without expandable storage It has a 6GB of RAM

Best three features for you

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Realme 9 Pro Plus 6.4 inches Provides expandable storage 6GB RAM Realme 9 6.4 inches Provides expandable storage 6GB RAM Realme 9 5G 6.6 inches Provides expandable storage 6GB RAM Realme 8 6.4 inches 5000 mAh battery 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP quad camera Realme GT Neo 3 5G 6.7 inches 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera 8GB RAM Realme C35 6.5 inches Provides expandable storage 50MP + 2MP + 0.3MP triple rear camera Realme GT 2 Pro 6.7 inches Provides expandable storage 8GB RAM Realme 8s 5G 6.5 inches display Provides expandable storage 6GB RAM RealmeNarzo 50 Pro 6.4 inches display 48MP + 8MP + 2MP ultra HD camera 6GB RAM

Best value for money Realme 128GB internal memory mobile phone If you need the best value for money Realme 128 GB internal memory mobile phone, then you should choose the Realme 8s 5G model. Apart from the128 GB internal storage and additional expandable storage of around 256GB, this phone is also 5G-ready and has 6GB RAM, which makes it stand out in its price band. Best overall Realme 128GB internal memory mobile phone The Realme GT 2 Pro is the best overall Realme 128GB internal memory mobile phone on Amazon. The GT 2 Pro has a massive expandable storage option of around 1TB. The biggest display screen of 6.7 inches alongside a powerful 8GB RAM make the GT 2 Pro the best option among all Realme 128GB internal memory mobile phones How to find the best Realme 128GB internal memory mobile phone? To find the best Realme 128GB internal memory mobile phone, you must first figure out why you need the phone with this specific storage feature. If you want to store many videos and photos and play several high-end games, it would be better to go for a phone with 256GB of internal storage. Once you have figured out your basic needs regarding the Realme 128GB internal memory phone, you need to check out the other hardware features and functionalities of different models to shortlist your preferred models. Go through their respective ratings and customer reviews on Amazon to understand their real-life performance. Best Realme 128GB internal memory mobile phone price list (September 2022)

S.no Product Price 1 Realme 9 Pro Plus ₹ 29,000 2 Realme 9 ₹ 15,979 3 Realme 9 5G ₹ 16,299 4 Realme 8 ₹ 15,999 5 Realme GT Neo 3 5G ₹ 34,999 6 Realme C35 ₹ 13,790 7 Realme GT 2 Pro ₹ 39,800 8 Realme 8S 5G ₹ 16,138 9 RealmeNarzo 50 Pro ₹ 17,999