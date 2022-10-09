Buy the best Vivo mobile phones with 4GB RAM this 2022!

1. What does 4GB RAM mean?
RAM is the main memory used by the apps and programs on a mobile phone. A mobile phone with 4GB RAM has around 4 billion memory bytes for apps.
Smartphones have made everyday tasks easier, connecting people to their loved ones in different parts of the world with just a single tap. While some people look for the latest features and technology in smartphones, others consider their appearance, size and performance. RAM is one of a smartphone's most significant yet overlooked features, enabling a phone to offer smooth multitasking performance. The idea is pretty simple: more RAM means more apps and processes that can run simultaneously. If you want high-performing and powerful 4GB mobile phones, the ones from the house of Vivo make a great choice.
Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phones offer powerful processors, the latest connectivity features and large displays. Chatting on social networking sites, watching YouTube videos, playing games, listening to music and managing emails have become more convenient with the latest Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phone.
7 Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phones
1. Vivo U20
Vivo U20 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 675 for a powerful gaming experience and effortless multitasking. It is 6.53 inches in size.
|Pros
|Cons
2. Vivo Y21
This solid, all-rounder Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phone is 6.51 inches and comes with MediaTek Helio P35 gaming chipset, along with a durable battery, assures seamless multitasking throughout the day.
|Pros
|Cons
3. Vivo Y21G
With an Octa-core MediaTek Helio chipset, and a water drop style display of 6.51 inches, the Vivo Y21G mobile phone is worth a buy. It offers color accuracy, viewing angles, better power consumption and invariable color reproduction.
|Pros
|Cons
4. Vivo Y21T
Next on this list is Vivo Y21T which has 6.58 inches IPS LCD panel that offers a decent pixel density and an amazing 90Hz refresh rate. The 50MP primary, 2MP depth and 2MP macro lens in the back panel camera can record 1080 videos most precisely.
|Pros
|Cons
5. Vivo Y19
Another top-quality Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phone is the exclusive Y19 powered by MediaTek Helio P65 MT6768 chipset. Its display is 6.53 inches and has IPS technology.
|Pros
|Cons
6. Vivo Y15
Vivo Y15 features 6.51 inches IPS LCD with decent pixel density and a 12 nm Helio P35 chipset. The UI element improvises with the input of the Funtouch 11.1 custom interface.
|Pros
|Cons
7. Vivo Y30
Vivo Y30 has 6.47 inches display, a quad-camera configuration and Helio P35 chipset to offer top-quality video recording and great functionality.
|Pros
|Cons
Best 3 important features for consumers
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Vivo U20
|5000mAH lithium-ion battery with 18W fast charging
|Android Pie v9
|16MP+8MP+2MP AI triple rear camera and 16MP selfie camera
|Vivo Y21
|5000mAH Type-C battery with 18W fast charging
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|13MP+2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera
|Vivo Y21G
|5000mAH Type-C battery with 18W fast charging
|Funtouch OS 12.0
|13MP+2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera
|Vivo Y21T
|5000mAH Type-C battery with 18W fast charging
|Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11
|50MP+2MP+2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera
|Vivo Y19
|5000mAH lithium-ion battery with 18W dual engine fast charging
|Android Pie v9
|16MP+8MP+2MPAI Triple rear camera and 16MP selfie camera
|Vivo Y15
|5000mAH lithium-ion battery
|Android Pie v9
|13MP+8MP+2MPTriple rear camera and 16MP selfie camera
|Vivo Y30
|5000mAH lithium-ion battery
|Funtouch OS 10 based on Android v10
13MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear camera and8MP selfie camera
Best value for money
The U20 gives the greatest value out of all the Vivo 4GB RAM smartphones! It provides excellent performance and has a stunning 16MP back camera, a strong battery, and an easy-to-use UI. With a price tag of about Rs. 15, 000, this smartphone also has an Android Pie v9.0 operating system and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE Octa-core CPU.
Best overall
The Vivo Y21G makes the greatest Vivo 4GB RAM smartphone without a doubt because of its water drop-style display, excellent battery life, and dedicated secondary storage support. Due to its exceptional lightness, it is ideal for business people who frequently use their phones on the go. The Y21G is the ideal phone to get in 2022 because it has the ideal blend of low costs and incredible features.
How to find the perfect Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phone?
Some tips that can help you choose the best Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phone are:
Best Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phone price list
|S.no
|Vivo 4GB RAM Mobile Phone
|Prices (Rs)
|1.
|Vivo U20
|15, 000
|2.
|Vivo Y21
|13,489
|3.
|Vivo Y21G
|13, 499
|4.
|Vivo Y21T
|15, 490
|5.
|Vivo Y19
|20, 000
|6.
|Vivo Y15
|12,500
|7.
|Vivo Y30
|14, 990
Yes, 4GB RAM offers sufficient space for several medium apps, games, and OS to work together in sync. But heavy users should understand that RAM is a finite resource that can soon run out with prolonged use throughout the day.
4GB RAM is sufficient for playing basic games without animation and graphics. However, the more advanced games and apps with intense graphics require 8GB and even 12GB RAM. For normal use, a Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phone would suffice.
With a 4GB RAM mobile phone, users can load up several browser tabs while leaving sufficient RAM for working with apps like Microsoft Word, playing basic games and using email. 4GB RAM is the minimum specification for the majority of users.
Yes, RAM has a significant influence on a phone's speed. Without enough RAM, apps can shut as the user changes to another one, which would cause delays when the user went back to the prior app they had used. More RAM allows for easier and quicker access to more apps, giving the user the impression that their phone is operating