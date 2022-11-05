Buy these best mobile chargers and never run out of charge on your phone

Best mobile chargers

The best mobile chargers let you charge your phone quickly and efficiently without damaging the batteries. They ensure minimum heating and support high charging speed, are often quite affordable and give you value for money. Before buying a mobile charger, look for the charging capacity, and specify the USB socket and the power consumption. There are multiple chargers available in the market. Here is a list of the best mobile chargers you can buy. Best mobile chargers for you 1. Mi 33W Sonic Charge 2.0 Charger The Mi 33W Sonic charger comes with fast charging and is very powerful. It has a certified Qualcomm quick charge 3.0, which provides fast charging for your device. The best part is the charger comes with a 33 W intelligent output. It means the charger can intelligently regulate the power output as per the device. Moreover, it comes with a type C cable that helps you fast charge your devices. Plus, the charger is durable and crafted using the best materials.

Specifications Product Dimensions: 6 x 6 x 3 cm; 146 grams

6 x 6 x 3 cm; 146 grams Connector Type: USB

USB Special Feature: Fast charging

Fast charging Mounting Hardware: Charger, 100cm Type C cable

Charger, 100cm Type C cable Wattage: 33 Watts

33 Watts Power Source: Corded electric

Corded electric Total USB Ports:2

Pros Cons Fast charging with durability Works well for Android phones only 33 W intelligent Output 2 USB ports Ultra-fast adapter

2. Mi USB 18W Dual Port Charger for Mi Cellular Phones The Mi 18W dual fast charger is fast, compact, and safe. The best part is that it can charge two devices at the same time. Thus, you don't have to worry about carrying two chargers. It is quick and productive and is Qualcomm quick charge 3.0. The charger supports 18 W fast charging. Moreover, it supports the universal range of 100-240 V, and its design is compact and durable. Specifications Product Dimensions: 5 x 3.5 x 6.7 cm; 68 grams

5 x 3.5 x 6.7 cm; 68 grams Connector Type: USB

USB Power Source Type: Corded electric

Corded electric USB ports: Dual

Dual Compatibility: Qualcomm Qc 3.0 compatible

Qualcomm Qc 3.0 compatible Manufacturer: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Display Features: Wireless

Pros Cons Fast charging Works well for android phones only Dual USB ports Qualcomm Qc 3.0 compatible Durable design

3. Oraimo Elite Dual Port Oraimo is a USB charger with a dual port with a total output of 2.4 A current. The charger with its 3X fast charging is super quick. The dual USB ports allow you to charge two devices at the same time. Did you know the best part? The charger is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The universal charger by Oraimo is durable and ultra-portable to use.

Specifications Product Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 3 cm; 99.2 grams

10 x 10 x 3 cm; 99.2 grams Wattage: 12 Watts

12 Watts Power Source: Corded electric

Corded electric Compatible Devices: Phone with Micro USB port

Phone with Micro USB port Manufacturer: Oraimo

Oraimo Mounting Hardware: OCW-I64DN

OCW-I64DN USB Ports : Dual

Pros Cons Fast charging with three times better performance Design could have been better Dual USB ports Supports both android and iOS devices Travel friendly

4. Mi Wall Charger for Mobile Phones with Micro USB Cable The Mi wall charger is fast and provides more power in a single package. It comes with 2A fast charging cable with a quick data transfer facility. The design of the charger is sturdy and durable. It is BiS certified and is 1.2m in length. The charger is compatible with all devices with micro USB port charging ports like Bluetooth speakers, smartwatches, power banks, etc.

Specifications Product Dimensions: 6.4 x 4.4 x 2.2 cm; 100 grams

6.4 x 4.4 x 2.2 cm; 100 grams Manufacturer: Mi, Xiaomi

Mi, Xiaomi Compatible Devices: Speakers, cellular phones, smartwatches

Speakers, cellular phones, smartwatches Special Features: Fast Charging

Fast Charging Mounting Hardware: Charger, micro USB cable

Charger, micro USB cable Wattage: 10 Watt

10 Watt Power Source: Corded electric

Corded electric USB Ports:1

Pros Cons Fast charging Has a single USB port Compatible with all micro USB port devices like speakers, smartwatches, mobile phones etc Supports Android devices only Sturdy and durable design BIS certified

5. Cablebasket Mobile Charger for Android The CableBasket mobile charger comes with three USB ports. It auto-connects the device and charges at the fastest speed. The charger has a sturdy and durable design that reduces heat flow. The smart adapter lets you charge three devices simultaneously and has a built-in regulator for safety. The charger has universal compatibility, which charges most devices like Bluetooth, neckbands, headphones etc.

Specifications Product Dimensions: 15.24 x 7.62 x 2.54 cm; 80 grams

15.24 x 7.62 x 2.54 cm; 80 grams Mounting Hardware: Micro USB cable charging dock

Micro USB cable charging dock Wattage: 12 Watts

12 Watts Connector Type: Micro USB Type B, USB Type C, Lighting type connector

Micro USB Type B, USB Type C, Lighting type connector USB Ports: 3

3 Power Source: Corded electric

Corded electric Special Features: USB charger hub, USB charger adapter, fast charging

Pros Cons Fast Charging Looks bulky Durable and sturdy design Built-in voltage regulator Has three USB ports to charge multiple devices at the same time

6. Fast Mobile Charger by Oppo Charge your smartphone anywhere and anytime with an Oppo charger. The Mater 2.4 A Portable USB Charger is compatible with most Android smartphones. It is your perfect companion for a smartphone. The design is compact and lightweight, which makes it easy to carry around.

Specifications Product Dimensions: 8 x 6 x 2.06 cm; 99.96 grams

8 x 6 x 2.06 cm; 99.96 grams Connector Type: Micro USB Type B

Micro USB Type B Manufacturer: Life Care

Life Care Wattage: 12 Watts

12 Watts Power Source: Corded electric

Corded electric USB Ports: 1

1 Mounting Hardware Type: Wall

Pros Cons Fast charging technology Only 1 USB port Lightweight and durable design Compatible with Android and Windows phones

7. Tessco BC-205 22W Multi-Wall USB Travel Charger The USB charger by Tessco comes with a four-port USB. The charger has an output capacity of 4 Amp that provides you with a fast charging facility. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and ensures quicker and more efficient charging without heating the device. Moreover, it has automatic voltage adjustments that protect the device from sudden surges.

Specifications Product Dimensions: 17.9 x 7.8 x 4.4 cm; 120 grams

17.9 x 7.8 x 4.4 cm; 120 grams Wattage: 22 Watts

22 Watts Power Source: Electronics

Electronics USB Ports: 4

4 Connector Type: USB

USB Compatible Devices: Tablets, cameras, cellular phones

Tablets, cameras, cellular phones Manufacturer: Tessco

Pros Cons Lets you charge four devices at the same time Bulky to carry Compatible with both android and iOS devices Fast charging

8. UNIGEN 20W Dual Port USB & Type C PD Fast Charger Adapter The mobile charger by UNIGEN allows you to charge two devices simultaneously. It is equipped with 20 W power delivery and 18 W quick charge. The charger is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Moreover, the charger is small, so it is very portable.

Specifications Product Dimensions: 8 x 4 x 4 cm; 90 grams

8 x 4 x 4 cm; 90 grams Compatible Devices: Tablets, laptops, cellular phones

Tablets, laptops, cellular phones Wattage: 18 Watt

18 Watt Connector Type: USB Type C, USB Type Lightning

USB Type C, USB Type Lightning USB ports: 2

2 Power Source: Corded electric

Corded electric Brand:UNIGEN

Pros Cons Compatible with mobile phones and tablets Gives an average performance Dual port output 20W PD fast charger Travel friendly

9. Ambrane RAAP S1 Charger If you are looking for a compact and handy charger, then Ambrane is your choice. The charger can be used effortlessly for everyday purposes and is compatible with all devices. It gives an output of a maximum of 2.1 A. The wall mobile charger is safe to use and provides multi-protection.

Specifications Product Dimensions: 4 x 2 x 5.6 cm; 45 grams

4 x 2 x 5.6 cm; 45 grams Input Voltage: 220 Volt

220 Volt Connector Type: Micro USB

Micro USB Manufacturer: Ambrane

Ambrane Display Features: Wireless

Wireless USB Ports: 1

1 Output:2.1A

Pros Cons Compatible with mobile phones and tablets Only 1 USB port Sleek and durable body

10. KOTSUN Ultra Fast Charger The 2.4 A portable mobile charger is compatible with all Android devices. It is compact and lightweight and is equipped with flash charging. It also has in-built safety that avoids overheating of the device.

Specifications Product Dimensions: 10 x 4 x 2 cm; 80 gram

10 x 4 x 2 cm; 80 gram Wattage: 12 Watt

12 Watt Power Source: Corded electric

Corded electric USB Ports: 1

1 Connector Type: Mini USB

Mini USB Mounting Hardware: Fast charging

Pros Cons Fast charging Only 1 USB port Sleek and durable body

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Mi 33W SonicCharge 6 x 6 x 3 cm; 146 Grams 2 33 Mi USB 18W Dual Port Charger 5 x 3.5 x 6.7 cm; 68 Grams 2 NA Oraimo Elite Dual Port 10 x 10 x 3 cm; 99.2 Grams 2 12 Mi Wall Charger 6.4 x 4.4 x 2.2 cm; 100 Grams 1 10 CableBasket Mobile Charger 15.24 x 7.62 x 2.54 cm; 80 Grams 3 12 Fast Mobile Charger by Oppo 8 x 6 x 2.06 cm; 99.96 Grams 1 12 Tessco BC-205 17.9 x 7.8 x 4.4 cm; 120 Grams 4 22 UNIGEN 20W Dual Port USB 8 x 4 x 4 cm; 90 Grams 2 18 Ambrane RAAP S1 Charger 4 x 2 x 5.6 cm; 45 Grams 1 NA KOTSUN Ultra Fast Charger 10 x 4 x 2 cm; 80 Grams 1 12

Best value for money The mobile charge by Oraimo is the best value for money. It has dual USB port charging and is compatible with Android and iOS devices. The high-speed charging facility provides multiple protection against short circuits, heating etc. Plus, the compact design makes it travel-friendly. Best overall The Mi 33W SonicCharge is fast and powerful. It comes with a Type C cable and intelligently regulates power output depending on the connected device. Moreover, the charger is durable and has a sturdy design. How to find the perfect mobile charger? The best mobile charger is the one that charges your phone quickly and efficiently. Make a list of what you require when buying a mobile charger. It could be power consumption, charging capacity, and type of USB socket. Moreover, you could always buy a charger from a reliable brand.Some crucial elements to remember before selecting a charger are the type of cord, shape and design. These factors with the price range would help you choose the suitable mobile charger. Product price list

S.no Product Price 1. Mi 33W SonicCharge Rs. 1999 2. Mi USB 18W Dual Port Charger Rs. 799 3. Oraimo Elite Dual Port Rs. 649 4. Mi Wall Charger Rs. 599 5. CableBasket Mobile Charger Rs. 1199 6. Fast Mobile Charger by Oppo Rs. 799 7. Tessco BC-205 Rs. 949 8. UNIGEN 20W Dual Port USB Rs. 2999 9. Ambrane RAAP S1 Charger Rs. 499 10. KOTSUN Ultra Fast Charger Rs. 999