Buying guide for best Google phones in India

Google phones come with stellar specifications designed to boost user experience.

Google, America’s leading multinational organisation, needs no introduction. The company has excelled in the internet and computing technologies for several decades. And now, the company is also leading the charts with its exclusive range of smartphones. Google phones exhibit the perfect blend of stunning design and powerful features. These smartphones make life easy with features such as Google Assistant, Google Duo, Google Allo, and much more. You should consider purchasing a Google phone if you are looking for a new smartphone. To help you further, we have compiled a list of the best Google phones in India with complete specs and pricing. 1. Google Pixel 6a Google’s newest addition to its range of smartphones, the Google Pixel 6a, is bundled with innovative features. Powered by a Tensor processor, the smartphone unleashes a smooth experience with seamless multitasking and juggling. The powerful all-day battery (4410 mAh) allows the phone to run for an extended period. The smartphone has a stellar 12-megapixel camera with tools such as s Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, and Portrait Mode, allowing you to capture stunning imagery. Specifications · Model name: Pixel 6a · Operating system: Android 12 · Screen size: 6.1 inches · Screen resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels · Rear camera megapixel: 12.2 + 12 MP · Front camera megapixel: 8 MP · Battery capacity: 4410 mAh · CPU: Google Tensor Processor · RAM: 6 GB · Weight: 178.42 grams · Dimensions: 15.22 x 7.18 x 0.88 cm

Pros Cons Great performance powered by Google Tensor No facial unlock feature Fast charging No MicroSD slot Exceptional battery life The display is only 60Hz Wide range of camera features

2. Google Pixel 6 Pro One of the best Google phones in India, the Pixel 6 Pro, is a feature-packed Google 5G smartphone. Powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core Google Tensor processor, a strong camera, and next-gen security features, the smartphone is the fastest Pixel launched by Google so far. One of the best aspects of the smartphone is its camera. It features a triple camera configuration with a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP and a 48MP one. Specifications · Model name: Pixel 6 Pro · Operating system: Android 12 · Screen size: 6.7 inches · Screen resolution: 1440 x 3120 pixels · Rear camera megapixel: 50 + 12 + 48 MP · Front camera megapixel: 11.1 MP · Battery capacity: 5003 mAh · CPU: Google Tensor Processor · RAM: 12 GB · Weight: 349 grams · Dimensions: 16.38 x 7.57 x 0.89 cm

Pros Cons Powered by Google Tensor chipset No MicroSD slot Qi Fast charging Average battery life Nice display with 120Hz New 50MP camera with the ability to capture maximum light

3. Google Pixel 6 5 G The Google Pixel 6 is a completely reimagined version of the previous Pixel phones launched by the company. Powered by the home-built Tensor chipset, this smartphone is very fast and features an octa-core Cortex X1, Cortex A55, and Cortex A76 processor layout.The smartphone is best known for its dual camera configuration on the rear side, with a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Besides, features such as autofocus, HDR mode, optical image stabilisation, auto flash, digital zoom, face detection, etc, ensure superior imagery. Specifications · Model name: Pixel 6 · Operating system: Android 12 · Screen size: 6.4 inches · Screen resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels · Rear camera megapixel: 50 + 12 MP · Front camera megapixel: 8 MP · Battery capacity: 4614 mAh · CPU: Google Tensor Processor · RAM: 8 GB · Weight: 175 grams · Dimensions: 15.85 x 7.47 x 0.89 cm

Pros Cons Powered by Google Tensor chipset No MicroSD slot Long battery life Complicated design 30W wireless and Qi wireless charging Wide range of camera features

4. Google Pixel 5 5 G The Google Pixel 5 is an excellent buy for those looking for a stunning hardware design, powerful camera setup, and larger battery life. It is powered by a 6 x 1.8 GHz octa-core Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon processor and ensures seamless 5G connectivity for a superior user experience. In addition, the smartphone has a dual camera configuration of 12MP + 16MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. Furthermore, the Night Sight feature also allows for vibrant photos, even at night time. Specifications · Model name: Pixel 5 · Operating system: Android 11 · Screen size: 6 inches · Screen resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels · Rear camera megapixel: 12 + 16 MP · Front camera megapixel: 8 MP · Battery capacity: 4000 mAh · CPU: Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon · RAM: 6 GB · Weight: 143 grams · Dimensions: 14.48 x 7.11 x 0.76 cm

Pros Cons Great battery life Underpowered processor 5G support No MicroSD slot Wide range of camera features IP68 Water resistant certification

5. Google Pixel 5a 5 G Next on the list is the Google Pixel 5a, which offers a host of features at a decent price range. The smartphone comes with an OLED display, Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon processor, and 18W fast charging capability. In addition, the dual camera configuration of 12MP + 16MP rear cameras and 8MP front camera allows users to experience excellent picture quality. Specifications · Model name: Pixel 5a · Operating system: Android 11 · Screen size: 6.3 inches · Screen resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels · Rear camera megapixel: 12 + 16 MP · Front camera megapixel: 8 MP · Battery capacity: 4680 mAh · CPU: Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon · RAM: 6 GB · Weight: 410 grams · Dimensions: 15.49 x 7.37 x 0.76 cm

Pros Cons Large and vibrant OLED panel Bulky smartphone Good battery life No high screen refresh rate Good picture quality IP67 Water resistant certification

6. Google Pixel 4a This premium smartphone features a flawless design, an attractive display panel, and an IP rating. With fast charging and wireless charging capability, the smartphone enjoys a long battery life. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor that ensures superior performance. The 6GB RAM supports gaming and multitasking. There is also a 3.5 mm headphone jack, which is absent in many new flagship devices. Specifications · Model name: Pixel 4a · Operating system: Android 10 · Screen size: 5.8 inches · Screen resolution: 1080 x 2160 pixels · Rear camera megapixel: 12.2 MP + 8MP · Front camera megapixel: 8 MP · Battery capacity: 3140 mAh · CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 · RAM: 6 GB · Weight: 141.75 grams · Dimensions: 30.48 x 25.4 x 20.32 cm

Pros Cons Vibrant Full HD+ OLED 5.8-inch panel Non-expandable storage Decent battery life Good picture quality Waterproof and dustproof

7. Google Pixel 3 With a powerful battery backup, impressive camera, and expansive bezel-less display, the Pixel 3 is one of the best Google phones in India. The smartphone is powered by a 2.5GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor that makes multitasking easy for the users. In addition, the Pixel 3 is an excellent device for photography and videography. It features a dual front camera of 8MP + 8MP configuration, making it ideal for selfie lovers. Specifications · Model name: Pixel 3 · Operating system: Android 9 · Screen size: 5.5 inches · Screen resolution: 1440 x 2960 pixels · Rear camera megapixel: 12.2 MP · Front camera megapixel: 8 MP + 8MP · Battery capacity: 2915 mAh · CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit · RAM: 4 GB · Weight: 146 grams · Dimensions: 14.5 x 6.8 x 0.8 cm

Pros Cons A vibrant OLED 5.5-inch panel Non-expandable storage Good battery life Excellent picture quality Supports quick charging

8. Google Pixel 3 XL If you are looking for a budget-friendly phone loaded with innovative features, you can certainly consider buying the Pixel 3 XL. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit processor and showcases a Full HD+ 6.3-inch display. In addition, the 12.2 MP rear camera and dual front cameras offer features such as Portrait Mode, Super Res Zoom, Night Sight, and HDR Plus for excellent imagery. Specifications · Model name: Pixel 3 XL · Operating system: Android 9 · Screen size: 6.3 inches · Screen resolution: 1440 x 2960 pixels · Rear camera megapixel: 12.2 MP · Front camera megapixel: 8 MP + 8MP · Battery capacity: 3430 mAh · CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit · RAM: 4 GB · Weight: 184 grams · Dimensions: 15.8 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm

Pros Cons Strong performance None Good battery life Excellent picture quality with a dual front camera

9. Google Pixel 3a XL The Google Pixel 3a XL is another great smartphone with the best configuration to deliver a power-packed performance. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, this 6-inch device is very affordably priced. In addition, the 12.2 MP rear and 8 MP front cameras have many innovative features that allow the users to click excellent images and record some high-quality videos. Specifications · Model name: Pixel 3a XL · Operating system: Android 9 · Screen size: 6.0 inches · Screen resolution: 1080 x 2160 pixels · Rear camera megapixel: 12.2 MP · Front camera megapixel: 8 MP · Battery capacity: 3700 mAh · CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 · RAM: 4 GB · Weight: 167 grams · Dimensions: 16 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm

Pros Cons 6-inch OLED display Non-expandable storage Good battery backup Decent picture quality

10. Google Pixel 2 XL This smartphone is all about strong performance, a great display, and an impressive camera. It is powered by the 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4GB RAM to ensure lag-free performance. In addition, the dual-pixel sensor feature ensures great photographs in bright and low-light conditions. The 8 MP front camera also comes with a fixed focus feature. Specifications · Model name: Pixel 2 XL · Operating system: Android 8 · Screen size: 6.0 inches · Screen resolution: 1440 x 2880 pixels · Rear camera megapixel: 12.2 MP · Front camera megapixel: 8 MP · Battery capacity: 3520 mAh · CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 · RAM: 4 GB · Weight: 175 grams · Dimensions: 15.8 x 7.7 x 0.8 cm

Pros Cons 6-inch OLED display No headphone jack Good battery backup that lasts up to 7 hours Lack of wireless charging Excellent picture quality

Best 3 features for consumers

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Google Pixel 6a 5G Powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core Google Tensor processor Dual camera configuration with 12.2MP and 12MP ultra-wide angle cameras Fast-charging battery lasts all-day Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G Powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core Google Tensor processor 50MP rear camera that captures 150% more light 120Hz AMOLED 1440 x 3120 pixels display Google Pixel 6 5G Powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core Google Tensor processor 6 .4-inch OLED panel with 90Hz Dual camera configuration with 50MP and 12MP ultra-wide angle cameras Google Pixel 5 5G Powered by Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon Custom-made Titan M chip to secure sensitive data Dual camera configuration with 12MP and 16MP ultra-wide angle cameras Google Pixel 5a 5G Powered by Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon 2.4 Milliamp Hours battery for more power Dual camera configuration with 12MP and 16MP ultra-wide angle cameras Google Pixel 4a Powered by Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon Fast-charging and wireless charging capability Dual rear camera configuration with 12.2 MP and 8MP and 8MP front camera for selfies Google Pixel 3 Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 8MP + 8MP front camera for excellent selfies 2915 mAh battery that supports quick-charging Google Pixel 3 XL Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit A dual front camera, 8 MP + 8MP for excellent selfies 3430mAh battery that supports quick charging Google Pixel 3a XL Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit Decent performance while running multiple tasks together 8MP front camera for good picture quality Google Pixel 2 XL Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit Great camera with Motion Photos, Dual pixel autofocus, and OIS 3520 mAh non-removable battery

Best value for money The Google Pixel 4a is among the best value for money Google phones. It features an attractive design and long-lasting battery life. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor and 6GB RAM make it the ideal device for multitasking, gaming, and for regular usage. It is priced at Rs. 27,990. Best overall The Google Pixel 6 5G offers tremendous value in terms of performance. The home-built Tensor processor is very fast and ideal for those looking for gaming or creating basic animation gifs. In addition, the primary rear camera is 50MP, which ensures vibrant imagery with richer colours. Also, features such as optical image stabilisation, autofocus, and face detection make it great for professional photography and videography. How to find Google phone in India? There are two factors to consider when selecting a smartphone: your needs and your budget. Once you know the type of features you need, making the best choice will be easy. Every device has pros and cons, so choosing one that suits your precise requirements and your budget is essential. Make sure to carefully consider the processor, battery, operating system, RAM, storage, display, and camera quality before purchasing. Price of Google phones at a glance:

Product Price in Rs Google Pixel 6a 36,420 Google Pixel 6 Pro 64,400 Google Pixel 6 5G 43,950 Google Pixel 5 5G 40,200 Google Pixel 5a 5G 34,999 Google Pixel 4a 27,990 Google Pixel 3 21,999 Google Pixel 3 XL 29,999 Google Pixel 3a XL 27,500 Google Pixel 2 XL 17,999