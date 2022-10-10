Story Saved
Get ready for the next level of mobility with these iQOO 5G mobile phones

  Published on Oct 10, 2022 06:20 IST
  • If you are looking for such smartphones that can be durable and reliable for the long run, then you must check these IQOO 5G mobile phones available on Amazon.

Best IQOO 5G mobile phones to buy

iQOO, a Vivo brand, has been in the race to become one of India’s prominent mobile manufacturers. This Vivo brand has grown exponentially in just two years, with a market share of over 5%. Made by Vivo, the iQOO smartphones are among the most popular in different age groups. With its flagship and upper-end midrange products, the company aims to provide high-quality, affordable products to all.

We have finalised a list of some of the best iQOO 5G mobile phones for you. The list below has an impartial and objective analysis of the best iQOO 5G mobile phones available on Amazon. Check out these phones by Vivo to select the one you think suits your requirements in the best way.

A comprehensive list of iQOO 5G mobile phones

1. iQOO 9 SE 5G

A pretty attractive product at a pretty attractive price, the iQOO 9 SE 5G is not just a pretty good deal but a beast with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal memory options. This phone is distinguished from its competitors by its older Snapdragon 888 chipset. In addition to its Super AMOLED display, the device also features 66W charging. The cameras can take vivid pictures and videos throughout the night and day.

Specifications:

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)

Display : 6.62-inch Super AMOLED panel with HDR10+ support, 1200 nits peak brightness, and 120hz adaptive refresh rate

Battery : 4500 mAh

Rear camera : 48MP(f/1.8) + 2MP(f/2.4) + 13MP (f/2.2)

Front camera : 16MP(f/2.0)

RAM : 8GB/12GB

Internal storage : 128GB/256GB

ProsCons
Performance at the highest levelBattery life is average
Stylish designBloatware
66W super fast chargingThe camera setup deserves a few improvements
cellpic
iQOO 9 SE 5G (Sunset Sierra, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 | 66W Flash Charge
23% off 30,990 39,990
Buy now

2. iQOO 7 Legend 5G

With its all-rounder capabilities from the start, the iQOO 7 legend seems an attractive choice for those looking for a high-performance phone. A top-tier phone designed with top-tier hardware has been developed by iQOO with the support of BMW, a world leader in motorsports. With its high-performance processor, high-quality cameras, and lightning-fast wired charging, the iQOO 7 Legend is one of the most attractive smartphones on the market. The phone is available with 8GB/12GB of RAM options and 5G bandwidth support, which is an impressive level of quality and function.

Specifications:

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)

Display : 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with 1300 nits peak brightness, 120hz adaptive refresh rate, and HDR10+ support

RAM : 8/12GB

Internal storage : 128GB/256GB

Battery : 4000 mAh

Fast charging : Yes, 66W (100% charging in 17 minutes)

Rear camera : 48MP(f/1.8) + 13MP (f/2.5) + 13MP(f/2.2)

Front camera : 16MP (f/2.0)

ProsCons
Performs excellentlyThe headphone jack is not supported
Sleek and stylish designBloatware
66W wireless chargingCameras could be improved
cellpic
iQOO 7 Legend 5G (Legendary Track Design, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 3GB Extended RAM | Upto 9 Months No Cost EMI | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement
11% off 39,990 44,990
Buy now

3. iQOO Neo 6 5G

With the Neo 6, IQOO has stepped into a highly competitive market and has never shied away from the competition. Fast charging at 80W is one of this phone’s features, as well as a Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 120Hz AMOLED screen. With the Neo 6, you are not reinventing the wheel. With 8GB/12GB RAM options and outstanding performance, the iQOO Neo 6 is a top choice for those searching for a powerful smartphone.

Specifications:

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC

Display : 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with HDR10+ support, 120hz adaptive refresh rate, and 1300 nits peak brightness

Rear camera : 64MP(f/1.9) + 2MP(f/2.4) + 8MP (f/2.2)

Front camera : 16MP (f/2.0)

RAM : 8GB/12GB

Internal storage : 128GB/256GB

Battery : 4700 mAh

Fast charging : Yes, 80W (32 minutes for 100% charging)

ProsCons
6.62-inch AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightnessAll Snapdragon 888 phones have throttling issues
80W fast chargingBloatware
A powerful snapdragon 870 5G processorSometimes, OIS does not produce the results expected
cellpic
iQOO Neo 6 5G (Cyber Rage, 12GB RAM,256GB Storage) | Snapdragon® 870 5G | 80W FlashCharge
20% off 31,999 39,999
Buy now

4. iQOO Vivo Z5 5G

While the iQOO Z5 5G boasts an average design and build quality, it is marketed as a low-cost smartphone with good performance. One of the first phones in its price range with Qualcomm’s 778G 5G processor, as well as 8GB RAM, makes it an excellent choice for those looking for high-end features in an affordable price range. The phone offers an overall package with a great stereo speaker setup and a fast charger.

Specifications:

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor

Display : 6.67 Inches IPS LCD panel with 650 nits peak brightness, HDR10 support, and 120hz adaptive refresh rate

RAM : 8/12GB

Internal storage : 128GB/256GB

Rear camera : 64MP(f/1.8) + 2MP(f/2.4) + 8MP (f/2.2)

Front camera : 16MP (f/2.5)

Battery : 5000 mAh

Fast charging : Yes, 44W (50% charging in 26 minutes)

ProsCons
Support for 44W fast chargingOnly two 5G bands are supported
120Hz refresh rate IPS LCD panelBloatware
Powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processorBuild quality is average
cellpic
iQOO vivo Z5 5G (Arctic Dawn, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor | 5000mAh Battery | 44W FlashCharge
33% off 19,990 29,990
Buy now

5. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G

A few improvements were made to iQOO’s Z6 Pro, which is supposed to supplant the Z5. However, the Z6 retains some basic features as well. Middle-tier mobile gamers will undoubtedly be attracted to the iQOO Z6 Pro because of its impressive performance. In addition to its stunning AMOLED screen, this device has a long-lasting battery life and easy-to-use software. Several areas, including the camera quality, could be improved, however.

Specifications:

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC

Display : 6.44-inch HDR10+ support with 90hz adaptive refresh rate, 1300 nits peak brightness, and AMOLED panel

RAM : 6/8/12GB

Internal storage : 128/256GB

Rear camera : 64MP(f/1.8) + 2MP(f/2.4) + 8MP (f/2.2)

Front camera : 16MP(f/2.0)

Battery : 4700 mAh

Fast charging : Yes, 66W (50% charge in 18 minutes)

ProsCons
66W fast chargingPhotographs taken in low light are underwhelming
Performs excellentlyBloatware
AMOLED display with 90hz refresh rateNo support for OIS
cellpic
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G (Phantom Dusk, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 778G 5G | 66W FlashCharge | 1300 nits Peak Brightness | HDR10+
23% off 22,999 29,990
Buy now

6. iQOO Z6 5G

With the Z6 5G, Vivo’s iQOO hopes to establish itself as a strong competitor in the budget smartphone market. With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G System-on-Chip (SoC), the iQOO Z6’s performance is optimised for an affordable price. The Snapdragon 695 5G SoC supports Qualcomm’s 5G technology. Android 12 is preloaded on this device and features a 120Hz LCD screen and a 5,000mAh battery.

Specifications:

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Display : 6.58 inches 120hz refresh rate with the IPS LCD panel

RAM : 4/6/8GB

Internal storage : 128GB

Rear camera : 50MP(f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) + 2MP(f/2.4)

Front camera : 16MP (f/2.0)

Battery : 5000 mAh
Fast charging : Yes, 18W

ProsCons
Battery life is perfectWaterdrop notch
Excellent performanceBloatware
Feels great in the handMediocre camera setup
cellpic
iQOO Z6 5G (Chromatic Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 695-6nm Processor | 120Hz FHD+ Display | 5000mAh Battery
23% off 16,999 21,990
Buy now

7. Vivo iQOO Z3 5G

Vivo’s iQOO Z3 is distinguished by its design from similar smartphones. Unsurprisingly, IQOO’s Z3 is one of the most formidable new entries in the low-cost premium smartphone market. India’s first phone introduced the powerful Snapdragon 768G 5G processor. With 6/8/12GB of RAM variants and 128/256GB internal storage, this phone remains a significant challenger to other brands in its price band.

Specifications:

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G

Display : 6.58-inch Super AMOLED panel along with HDR10 support andwith 120hz refresh rate

RAM : 6/8/12GB

Internal storage : 128GB/256GB

Rear camera : 64MP(f/1.8) + 2MP(f/2.4) + 8MP( f/2.2)

Front camera : 16MP (f/2.0)

Battery : 4400 mAh

Fast charging : Yes, 55W

ProsCons
Support for 55W fast chargingHaptic motors are unimpressive
Excellent performanceBloatware
Amazing stereo speakersImprovements could be made to the cameras

 

Three best features of the iQOO 5G mobile phones

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
iQOO 9 SE 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)Battery: 4500 mAhRear camera: 48MP(f/1.8) +13MP (f/2.2) + 2MP(f/2.4) 
iQOO 7 Legend 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)Battery: 4000 mAhRear camera: 48MP(f/1.8) +13MP (f/2.5) +13MP(f/2.2
iQOO Neo 6 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoCBattery: 4700 mAhRear camera: 64MP(f/1.9) +8MP (f/2.2) +2MP(f/2.4)
iQOO Vivo Z5 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processorBattery: 5000 mAhRear camera: 64MP(f/1.8) + 8MP (f/2.2) + 2MP(f/2.4)
iQOO Z6 Pro 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processorBattery: 4700 mAhRear camera: 64MP(f/1.8) + 8MP f/2.2 + 2MP(f/2.4) 
iQOO Z6 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 695 5GBattery: 5000 mAhRear camera: 50MP(f/1.8) + 2MP(f/2.4)+ 2MP (f/2.4)
Vivo iQOO Z3 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5GBattery: 4400 mAhRear camera: 64MP(f/1.8)+ 8MP( f/2.2) + 2MP(f/2.4) 

Best value for money

In our list, the iQOO Z6 represents the best value for money among the iQOO smartphones. This phone is a must-buy with features like a 120Hz IPS LCD panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, and an affordable price. Right out of the box, this phone has Android 12 preinstalled. Users will be able to experience a satisfactory ownership experience throughout two years for major Android updates and three years for security upgrades.

Best overall iQOO 5G mobile phone

This iQOO 7 Legend smartphone is one of the best overall Android smartphones on this list due to its affordable price and Snapdragon 888 processor, making it a top-of-the-line iQOO phone. The device has a large 6.2-inch AMOLED screen that offers a variable refresh rate from 60 to 120 Hz. The colours are crisp and punchy on the vibrant display. The camera also performs pretty well.

How to find the perfect iQOO 5G mobile phone?

Each brand, model, and processor has its positives and negatives, as well as those common to all. Before you begin shopping for the perfect phone, you need to decide what you are looking for, as iQOO offers a wide range of smartphones with 5G bandwidth support.

After you figure out what type of iQOO 5G mobile phone you want, list the specs you need, especially the processor, RAM, internal storage and cameras. If you need a phone for heavy application usage or gaming, look for an iQOO 5G mobile phone with larger RAM, internal storage capacity, and a faster processor. For photography or making reels, look for a phone that can take great selfies and work in low-light mode.

Then, you need to decide on the budget that you can allocate for the iQOO 5G mobile phone. After fixing the budget, you need to check the phones on Amazon and go through their customer reviews and ratings to shortlist the one that you think is perfect for you.

Vivo iQOO 5G mobile phones’ price list (September)

ProductPrice
iQOO 9 SE 5G 29,990
iQOO 7 Legend 5G 39,990
iQOO Neo 6 5G 39,990
iQOO Vivo Z5 5G 18,990
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G 21,999
iQOO Z6 5G 17,499
Vivo iQOO Z3 5G 22,990
