Buying guide for camera tripods and monopods

A tripod will help you to take straight and long exposure photos. It will also help you take a bigger border view from any seen in low light. Also through this you can set a timer mode in your camera.
When searching for a tripod first check that the integrated bubble level should be available. This will help you in taking straight photos. Different brands are there making camera tripods & monopods.But you will not find this integrated bubble level.
This post will help you compare different brands and choose the best tripod for you, which will help you click photos in natural light combined with artificial light.
1. DIGITEK Platinum (DPTR 890 VD)
This DIGITEK Platinum (DPTR 890 VD) is a lightweight product with all the required multiple features. A three-way pan head gives you a smooth motion; for friction control, there is a gear-driven center column. The best feature is a bubble level, which will help you with an accurate setup. Hence this is lightweight, so it is easily movable anywhere.
Specifications
Brand: Digitek
Model: DPTR-890VD
Compatible Devices: Camera
Material: Aluminum
Item Weight: 2.1 Kilograms
|Pros
|Cons
|Completely affordable.
|Only one month warranty on this product.
|Light weight.
|Comes with multiple features.
2. Xtreme Acoustics Professional Light Weight Aluminium Extendable Monopod Tripod Stand
This Xtreme Acoustics model is the best choice for professional photographers and video shooters. Its material is aluminum, and you can use it with your camera and smartphone. Three flip-up locks are present, which will help you adjust the height according to your needs. It is a lightweight product, so you can take it anywhere. The product retails for Rs. 799.00.
Specifications:
Brand: Xtreme Acoustics
Compatible Devices: Camera, Smartphone
Material: Aluminum
Weight Limit: 3 Kilograms
Tripod Head Type: Pan Heads
Product Dimensions: 65 x 9 x 9 cm; 680 Grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Can be used on both camera and smartphone.
|No more features.
|Affordable price.
|6 month warranty. Light weight.
3. Humble 3-Way Monopod Grip Arm Tripod
This Humble 3-Way Monopod Grip Arm Tripod is a lightweight, foldable selfie stick. It is very easy to use and can be used at any angle. This monopod tripod material quality is plastic, but it is stronger and more stable. You can use it on both cameras and smartphones. You can use it as a camera grip, an extension area, and in different kinds of shorts. So this is a three-in-one design device. It is a waterproof device and can take a maximum weight of 500 grams. Its price is Rs. 407.00.
Specifications:
Color: Black
Brand: HUMBLE
Compatible Devices: Camera and smartphones
Item Dimensions LxWxH: 26 x 8 x 6 Centimeters
Item Weight: 250 Grams
|Pros
|Cons
|It is a waterproof product.
|Material is plastic.
|Light weight.
|No warranty on this product.
|You can use it on both cameras and smartphones.
4. SHOPEE Metal Handheld Adjustable 3/8" Size Tripod
The SHOPEE Metal Handheld Adjustable 3/8" Size Tripod can be used for DSLR and SLR cameras. The high-quality material and this tripod design give this device a long life. You can adjust its length up to 48 cm. Another option is an adjustable extension so that you can reach everywhere when you need it. The price is Rs. 1100.00
Specification:
Brand: SHOPEE
Compatible Devices: Camera
Item Dimensions LxWxH: 10x10x10 cms
Weight: 400 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Well designed.
|No such cons.
|High quality material.
|5 month warranty.
5. HIFFIN HF-550 Tripod, 65″ inch Special Quality Camera Tripod
This HIFFIN HF-550 Tripod, 65″ inch Special Quality Camera Tripod is specially designed for Canon Nikon DSLR, but you can use it on different cameras, smartphones, projectors, and telescopes. There are 4 section column legs and three quick-release flip locks on any single tripod column. This will help you in adjusting the heights. For macro photography, you can make use of an upside-down central column. The product is 1 kg 430 gm and the price is Rs. 5999.00.
Specifications:
Brand: Hiffin
Color: Black
Compatible Devices: Camera, Smartphone
Material: Aluminum
Item Weight: 1.43 Kilograms
|Pros
|Cons
|High compatibility.
|High cost.
|Adjustable tripod legs.
|Not waterproof.
|360-Degree Swivel Ball Head with Stability to reach your all needs.
6. Fotopro X-Go HR Chameleon 6 ft Aluminum Built in 2-in-1 Tripod + Monopod
This Fotopro X-Go HR Chameleon 6ft Aluminum Built-in 2-in-1 Tripod + Monopod is specially designed for DSLR cameras, but you can use it on other cameras. The product material is rubber and aluminum. You can fold it to any angle according to your needs. The built-in type is 2-in-1. So anytime you can convert it to a monopod. Multiple screws are there to hold different size cameras. The company gives one year warranty on this product, and the price is Rs. 7999.00.
Specifications:
Brand: Fotopro
Color:Black
Compatible Devices: Camera
Material: Rubber and aluminum
Weight Limit: 8 Kilograms
|Pros
|Cons
|Built in 2-in-1 Tripod + Monopod Stand.
|High cost.
|One year warranty.
|For the first set up there is the presence of twist locks.
7. DIGITEK Flexible Mini Tripod for Action Camera and Mobile
This Digitek flexible mini tripod is made up of both plastic and metal materials. You can use it on both cameras and smartphones. For a stable stand, the legs of the tripod are coated with rubber. You can bend the neo-rubber flexible legs and the anti-slip feet into any shape. This tripod has a high-grade ball joint to support your smartphone or cameras. The company gives only one month's warranty on this, and the price is Rs. 649.00.
Specifications:
Brand: Digitek
Compatible Devices: Camera, Smartphone
Material: Plastic, Metal
Item Weight: 320 Grams
Weight Limit: 3 Kilograms
|Pros
|Cons
|High quality ball joint for stable stand.
|Only One month warranty.
|Not high cost.
|Can rotate the ball head to any angle.
8. Eryue OBO Foldable Portable Ex ble Carbon Fiber DSLR Camera Tripod Unipod Monopod
This Eryue brand tripod is made of carbon fiber material and can easily convert into a unipod and monopod as per your need. The ball head is present to adjust the holding power of the tripod. You can pull out the buckle if you want to adjust that at different angles. It is very easy to operate with the rubber non-slip armguard. There is no warranty on this product, and the price is Rs. 9486.00
Specification:
Brand: Eryue
Compatible Devices: Camera
Material: Carbon Fiber
Item Weight: 1 kg 550 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Convert into a monopod.
|High cost.
|Semi-automatic hook, to hang bag.
|No warranty is applicable on this tripod.
|Removable foot pad.
|Product
|Price
|DIGITEK Platinum (DPTR 890 VD)
|₹3190.00
|Xtreme Acoustics Professional Light Weight Aluminium Extendable Monopod Tripod Stand
|₹799.00
|Humble 3-Way Monopod Grip Arm Tripod
|₹407.00
|SHOPEE Metal Handheld Adjustable 3/8" Size Tripod
|₹1100.00
|HIFFIN HF-550 Tripod, 65″ inch Special Quality Camera Tripod
|₹5999.00
|Fotopro X-Go HR Chameleon 6 ft Aluminum Built in 2-in-1 Tripod
|₹7999.00
|DIGITEK Flexible Mini Tripod for Action Camera and Mobile
|₹649.00
|Eryue OBO Foldable Portable Ex ble Carbon Fiber DSLR Camera Tripod Unipod Monopod
|₹9486.00
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Compatible Devices
|Bubble level available
|Operating height
|DIGITEK Platinum (DPTR 890 VD)
|Camera
|Available
|5.83 feet
|Xtreme Acoustics Professional Light Weight Aluminium Extendable Monopod Tripod Stand
|Camera and smartphone
|No
|25-70 inch
|Humble 3-Way Monopod Grip Arm Tripod
|Camera
|No
|Not available
|SHOPEE Metal Handheld Adjustable 3/8" Size Tripod
|Camera
|No
|⅜ inch
|HIFFIN HF-550 Tripod, 65″ inch Special Quality Camera Tripod
|Camera and smrtphone
|Available
|5.57 feet
|Fotopro X-Go HR Chameleon 6 ft Aluminum Built in 2-in-1 Tripod
|Camera
|No
|Not available
|Eryue OBO Foldable Portable Ex ble Carbon Fiber DSLR Camera Tripod Unipod Monopod
|Camera
|No
|Not available
Best value for money
If you want to buy a tripod at a reasonable price and with good features, then Humble 3-Way Monopod Grip Arm Tripod will be the best choice for you. You can carry it anywhere as it is lightweight and foldable. You can use this on both cameras and smartphones. You will get this waterproof product for Rs. 407.00.
Best overall product
The best overall product on this list is HIFFIN HF-550 Tripod, 65″ inch Special Quality Camera Tripod. You can use these devices, such as projectors, smartphones, cameras, telescopes, etc. You may need to click photos from different angles if you are a professional photographer or videographer. This one is the best choice for you. It comes in an excellent design with various features. So, experience a new style of photography through this tripod.
How to find the best camera tripod and monopod?
Choosing a tripod & monopod might take a lot of work. First off, a tripod is a relatively straightforward piece of equipment that we can use to stabilize our cameras when working in dim lighting. Second, there are other factors to consider when selecting a tripod, including its height, weight, stability, and the amount of weight it can support. These are the only questions you need to look for before purchasing a new tripod so that you may decide which meets your needs in terms of photography.
You can achieve the most steady camera position with a tripod. However, they can be large and sluggish to handle. Although less stable than a tripod, a monopod gives you much more freedom of movement. Therefore, you can pick a person based on your photography needs. A monopod is the best for your mobile. For cameras, the tripod is the best option.
To avoid bending over to look through the viewfinder, a tripod should, at the very least, be the same height as you. Your camera's viewfinder should be at eye level once it is stabilized on a tripod. It is acceptable if it exceeds your eye level because you may easily shorten the legs. So height and how much warranty the company gives on your chosen product. Both are the main points before choosing the right tripod.
Many experienced real estate shooters may choose the pan heads' for improved clarity. On the other hand, ball heads are more adaptable, simple to use, and can follow a moving subject more quickly. Comparatively to a pan head, a ball head allows you to shoot in various situations.
Tripod carbon - fibres are often more robust than those made of aluminium and are more rigid, lighter, and weather- or scratch-resistant. They feel and look better, too! Tripods made of aluminium are more stable and frequently less expensive than identical tripods made of carbon fibre.
Ball Heads, 3-Way Heads, 2-Way Heads, Geared Heads, and Fluid Video Heads are the most famous varieties of tripod heads. However, it will depend upon your use, event, location and the type of photography. You can pick the ideal one based on your requirements.