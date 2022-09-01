Story Saved
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Buying guide: Xiaomi mobile phones under 40,000

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 01, 2022 21:00 IST
As technology advances every day, mobile phones have evolved as a prime source to connect to the world. Xiaomi is one such brand that offers several exciting options for mobile phones under 40,000. These phones are feature-packed and priced decently. Check these out here!

Xiaomi smartphones under 40,000 come packed with impressive specs.

From calling your friend to streaming your favourite movies and shows, mobile phones are the need of the hour. It is hard to imagine life without a phone. Well, finding the right phone is even harder, but not anymore! If you're on a search for the best Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 40000, we have got you covered! Our list consists of phones that are budget-friendly yet feature-packed. Hence, it is a win-win situation for you! Explore our list of stylish and efficient phones today!

Here is the list of the top 10 Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 40000

1. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Available in unique colours like Jazz Blue, Tuscany Cora and others, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is one of the most loved Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 40000. It has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage to handle all tasks smoothly. Also, it comes with a Triple Rear camera to capture all moments beautifully. Additionally, its sleek and simple design makes it look classy.

Specifications:

OS - Android 11 MIUI 12.5 on, three years of Android updates, MIUI 12.5 on Android 11, 3 years of Android updates

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required

RAM - ‎8 GB

Connectivity technologies - WiFi Bluetooth;Infrared;USB;NFC

GPS - True

Product dimensions - 16.1 x 0.7 x 7.6 cm; 158 Grams

Display technology - AMOLED, OLED

ProsCons
Excellent RAM sizeDoes not fit in everyone’s palm
Long-lasting battery lifeHigh on price
Advanced camera features 
cellpic
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Jazz Blue 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage) | Slimmest (6.81mm) & Lightest (158g) 5G Smartphone | 10-bit AMOLED with Dolby Vision | Additional Exchange Offers Available
21% off 26,999 33,999
Buy now

2. Xiaomi 11i 5G

Packed with the latest features, the Xiaomi 11i 5G phone makes for an amazing addition to the list of Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 40000. With 6GB RAM, you can stream anything you want of your choice on this device. Also, a 5160 mAh Li-Polymer Battery keeps you one step ahead.

Specifications

OS - Android 11

Special features - Rear Camera, Front Camera, Camera

Display technology - AMOLED

Other display features - Wireless

Other camera features - Rear, Front

Form factor - Bar

Colour - Purple Mist

ProsCons
Sleek and stylish designAvailable in only one colour
Comes with excellent camera qualityNo fingerprint sensor
AMOLED display technology 
cellpic
Xiaomi 11i 5G (Purple Mist, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
22% off 23,500 29,999
Buy now

3. Xiaomi Mi A3

With the trust of Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi A3 comes with a 6.088-inch display. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory that keeps you going hassle-free. From sturdy, strong, and durable to extremely pocket friendly, it is a complete package. The best part is that it comes in a variety of colours so that you can pick your best.

Specifications:

OS - Android 9.0

RAM - 4 GB

Product dimensions - 15.3 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm; 174 Grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

Item model number - ‎Mi A3

Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Special features - Dual SIM, Proximity, Infrared, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Video Player, Music Player

ProsCons
Aesthetic design and coloursInadequate RAM size
Expandable storage 
Pocket friendly 
cellpic
Xiaomi Mi A3 (Kind of Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
17% off 12,489 14,999
Buy now

4. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

One of the best mobile phones ever launched by Xiaomi is the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G. It is a 5G phone with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. With a Triple Rear Camera, you can capture the best shots. Additionally, it features a powerful battery to keep your phone ready and on the move.

Specifications:

OS - MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

RAM - 8GB

Product dimensions - 16.4 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 204 Grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required

Item model number - B3S

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, USB, NFC

GPS - True

ProsCons
Great battery backup.The device may lag sometimes.
Excellent RAM sizeDoes not fit in everyone’s pocket
Presence of GPS 
cellpic
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone(Celestial Magic,8GB RAM,256GB Storage)|SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Additional Exchange Offer|Get 3 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
25% off 39,999 52,999
Buy now

5. Xiaomi 11i 5G

The Xiaomi 11i 5G has many exciting features such as excellent camera quality, 8GB RAM, full HD+ display and others. Using a rear or front camera, you can click amazing pictures. Additionally, long-lasting battery life never disappoints you.

Specifications:

OS - Android 11

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 207 Grams

Item model number - MZB0A5EIN

Special features - Rear Camera, Front Camera, Camera

Display technology - AMOLED

Other display features - Wireless

ProsCons
Excellent camera qualityAvailable in only a few colours
Large display 
A rear camera for your pictures. 
cellpic
Xiaomi 11i 5G (Stealth Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage),Medium
27% off 23,265 31,999
Buy now

6. Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 is the next edition in the list of Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 40000. It has an array of exciting features and excellent camera quality that keeps you hooked. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage to save all your photos and videos. Additionally, the recent battery backup keeps you going from dawn and dusk.

Specifications:

OS - Android 9.0

RAM - 4 GB

Product dimensions - 15.3 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm; 174 Grams

Item model number - Mi A3

Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Special features - Dual SIM, Proximity, Infrared, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Video Player, Music Player

ProsCons
Comes in three unique coloursInadequate battery life
Excellent camera quality 
Looks heavy and bulky 
cellpic
Xiaomi Mi A3 (More Than White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
7% off 13,999 14,999
Buy now

7. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Available in four unique colours, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is the last Xiaomi mobile on our list. It comes with a 6.55-inch display with a 64 MP Triple Rear camera that clicks amazing pictures. It also comes with a front flash.

Specifications

OS - Android 10.0

RAM - ‎8 GB

Product dimension - 7.6 x 0.7 x 16.1 cm; 158 Grams

Item model number - Mi 11 Lite NE-cr

Connectivity technology - Wi-Fi

Special features - Touchscreen, Rear Camera, Front Camera, Camera, Fast Charging

Display technology - AMOLED, OLED

ProsCons
Aesthetic designDoes not fits in everyone’s pocket
Excellent RAMLimited colours
Expandable storage 
cellpic
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Vinyl Black 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage) | Slimmest (6.81mm) & Lightest (158g) 5G Smartphone | 10-bit AMOLED with Dolby Vision | Additional Exchange Offers Available
21% off 26,999 33,999
Buy now

Price of Xiaomi mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G 28,999
Xiaomi 11i 5G 29,999
Xiaomi Mi A3 14,999
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G 52,999
Xiaomi 11i 5G 31,999
Xiaomi Mi A3  14,999
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G 14,999

Best three features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5GLightweightPocket-friendlyExcellent battery backup
Xiaomi 11i 5GHD+ displayLong and quality displayDual AI camera
Xiaomi Mi A3Good storage spaceExpandable RAMDual AI camera
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5Gellent storage alongside quality cameraSleek and sturdy structureLong battery life
Xiaomi 11i 5Geasy on your pocketExcellent camera qualityAppealing colours
Xiaomi Mi A3HD+ displayLong and quality displayDual AI camera
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5GExcellent camera qualityGreat RAM storageLong-lasting battery life

Best in budget

Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 40000 offers several mobile phones. Xiaomi Mi A3 offers the best value for money amongst the mentioned Xiaomi Mobile Phones. It is priced at 13,429.

Best overall

Out of all Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 40000, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is the best and stands at the number one position. It has a 6.67" FHD+ true 10-bit AMOLED display and dual symmetrical speakers for enhanced sound quality. Besides this, it comes with 8GB RAM. It is priced at Rs. 39,999.00.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi mobile phones under 40,000?

When you're looking for a Xiaomi mobile phone for yourself, keep these things in mind:

Make sure it is sturdy, durable and lightweight.

It should have the latest OS on them.

It should be budget-friendly.

It should have a good battery backup.

It should have a camera that clicks good pictures.

The ROM storage should be sufficient.

Do not just focus on its looks alone

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

