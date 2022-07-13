Apart from great camera features, you can expect top-notch battery backup as well.

The top phones in India under Rs. 15,000 with the best cameras are listed below. The smartphones with the highest camera review scores are at the top of the list below. The list is also up to date as per the release date. You can be sure that the photos and videos taken by the smartphones on this list are of a high calibre because they all received camera scores of at least 7 out of 10. Note that our camera score considers the quality of the smartphones' front and back camera configurations. Check out the top Camera Phones Under 15000 in 2022: 1. Motorola Moto G51 This smartphone is Motorola's entry-level 5G smartphone and follows the Moto G 5G as the second 5G device in the G series. Even though Motorola's low-cost 5G smartphone was released relatively late in 2021, it has a few advantages that set it apart. The polycarbonate unibody construction makes it rather heavy (208g), but it also has an IP52 classification against water and dust, something the competition does not. Most of this smooth and fluid software performance may be attributed to the adoption of Stock Android and modifications specifically made for Motorola. The software experience appears to be quite fluid owing to the faster refresh rate display. Key Specifications Rear Camera - 50MP + 8MP + 2MP

Pros Cons Optimal performance

Great camera

Top-notch battery backup

Dual SIM Dual VoLTE support Unobtrusive design

2. Infinix Hot 11S For someone on a strict budget, this smartphone is perfect. The phone boasts a high refresh rate screen that players will enjoy with a respectable low-cost SoC that can handle some mid-level gaming. Although the plastic shell has a classy appearance, its shiny finish feels cheap and attracts smudges. The display has decent resistance to fingerprints. This phone is a little awkward to use with one hand due to the big display. Stereo speakers are placed next to the display. They are adequately loud and work nicely for gaming. Due to limited certification, you can stream movies only in SD resolution. Excellent battery life and rapid charging are both features. Key Specifications Rear Camera - 50MP + 2MP + AI

Pros Cons Great battery life

Top-notch camera Ineffective performance

Overpriced

3. Realme 8i The smartphone has incredibly fluid technology for a revitalising experience. A blend of ARM Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 processors running at a clock speed of up to 2.05GHz power, the newly-upgraded technology provides a fluid and visually spectacular gaming experience. Every swipe is silky smooth because of the 120hz rate, which is double that of conventional screens. Your phone can conserve battery life with even six distinct refresh rates. Experience quick touch reactions and a larger field of view if you're enjoying video games and watching movies. Key Specifications Rear Camera - 50MP + 2MP + 2MP

Pros Cons Great battery life

Superior camera

Lively display Low voice

4. Redmi 10 Prime The phone features a sizable 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a family-friendly design. It packs a quad-camera at the rear and an edge fingerprint scanner on the plastic frame. The smartphone sports a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage, depending on the configuration. The phone's 6,000mAh battery has an 18W rapid charging capacity. A primary camera of 50MP, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2m depth sensor make up the Redmi 10 Prime's quad-camera configuration. While the performance of the daytime camera was average, that of the nighttime camera was subpar. Key Specifications Rear Camera -50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Pros Cons High battery capacity

Huge display

Quality built Not handy

5. Redmi Note 10 The Redmi Note 10 sets the bar for features and specifications in the Rs. 12,000 price range smartphone category. It debuts a new "Evol" design language that gives it a rather sophisticated appearance, and it is lighter and thinner than the previous version of the Redmi Note 9. The screen, which produces sharp details and vibrant colours, is a standout feature. You receive a processor capable of handling daily activities and light gaming. You can use the battery for at least a solid day, and charging takes place quickly. The camera quality is quite good, with the 48 MP primary camera producing decent images at night and good ones during the day. The selfie and ultra-wide cameras are both usable, but the macro camera is only for limited usage. Key Specifications Rear Camera - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Pros Cons Superior gaming performance

Premium slim design

Strong build Display clarity lacks

6. Samsung Galaxy M32 The Samsung Galaxy M32 sets the bar with its AMOLED display and key aspects. The Samsung Galaxy M32 proves to be a potential entertainer. The technological behemoth from South Korea has excellent cameras on both ends that can take detailed pictures. The battery capacity included in the smartphone is a noteworthy offering compared to the cost of the device. The internal storage offered is inadequate. Key Specifications Rear Camera - 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Pros Cons High battery capacity

Huge display

Quality built Not handy

7. POCO M4 Pro 5G The POCO M4 Pro 5G is the best option for your daily operations with reliable performance. This is a great tool for those who enjoy taking gorgeous pictures of landscapes and people on the fly. Additionally, a rapid charging compatible powerhouse built inside ensures a complete operational experience. It has a 4GB RAM capacity. With a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh, the smartphone runs Android 12. The smartphone is compatible with specialised fast charging. Key Specifications Rear Camera - 50MP + 8MP

Pros Cons Turbo RAM

Elegant camera

Fast charging Build quality lacks

8. Infinix Note 12 TURBO The Infinix Note 12 Turbo smartphone launched on May 20, 2022. The phone has a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. For safety, the display has Gorilla Glass. It has an 8GB RAM capacity. With a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh, the smartphone runs Android 12. The smartphone is compatible with specialised fast charging. Key Specifications Rear Camera - 50 MP + 2 MP

Pros Cons Huge display

Premium build Display quality lacks

Price of camera phones under ₹ 15,000 at a glance:

Product Price Motorola G51 5G Rs.14,799 Infinix Hot 11S Rs.11,350 Realme 8i Rs.14,100 Redmi 10 Prime Rs.11,499 Redmi Note 10 Rs.12,999 Samsung Galaxy M32 Rs.14,999 POCO M4 Pro 5G Rs.14,690 Infinix Note 12 TURBO Rs.14,999

Best 3 important features for consumers

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 Motorola G51 5G Top-notch battery backup: 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery 17.27 cm (6.8 inch) Full HD+ Display 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Expandable up to 1 TB Infinix Hot 11S Great battery life: 5000 Milliamp Hours Top-notch camera: 50MP + 2MP + AI Lens, 8MP Front Camera Best-in-class display Realme 8i Excellent battery life 120Hz display Powerful processor: MediaTek Helio G96 Processor Redmi 10 Prime Dot display with the adaptive refresh rate technology Excellent Battery Power Rating Quad Rear Camera Redmi Note 10 Equipped with a new 6.43-inch AMOLED display 360° light sensors 33W fast charging to power you up fast Samsung Galaxy M32 Versatile 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup Monster 6000 mAh Battery FHD+ resolution with 90Hz refresh rate POCO M4 Pro 5G Smart display with a refreshing rate of 90 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz 33 W rapid charging interface Features Turbo RAM Infinix Note 12 TURBO Spectacular FHD+ AMOLED Display Tremendous 5000 mAh Battery Unmatched Helio G96 Octa-Core Processor