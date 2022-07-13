Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
The top phones in India under Rs. 15,000 with the best cameras are listed below. The smartphones with the highest camera review scores are at the top of the list below. The list is also up to date as per the release date. You can be sure that the photos and videos taken by the smartphones on this list are of a high calibre because they all received camera scores of at least 7 out of 10. Note that our camera score considers the quality of the smartphones' front and back camera configurations.
Check out the top Camera Phones Under 15000 in 2022:
1. Motorola Moto G51
This smartphone is Motorola's entry-level 5G smartphone and follows the Moto G 5G as the second 5G device in the G series. Even though Motorola's low-cost 5G smartphone was released relatively late in 2021, it has a few advantages that set it apart.
The polycarbonate unibody construction makes it rather heavy (208g), but it also has an IP52 classification against water and dust, something the competition does not. Most of this smooth and fluid software performance may be attributed to the adoption of Stock Android and modifications specifically made for Motorola. The software experience appears to be quite fluid owing to the faster refresh rate display.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
2. Infinix Hot 11S
For someone on a strict budget, this smartphone is perfect. The phone boasts a high refresh rate screen that players will enjoy with a respectable low-cost SoC that can handle some mid-level gaming.
Although the plastic shell has a classy appearance, its shiny finish feels cheap and attracts smudges. The display has decent resistance to fingerprints. This phone is a little awkward to use with one hand due to the big display. Stereo speakers are placed next to the display. They are adequately loud and work nicely for gaming. Due to limited certification, you can stream movies only in SD resolution. Excellent battery life and rapid charging are both features.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
3. Realme 8i
The smartphone has incredibly fluid technology for a revitalising experience. A blend of ARM Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 processors running at a clock speed of up to 2.05GHz power, the newly-upgraded technology provides a fluid and visually spectacular gaming experience. Every swipe is silky smooth because of the 120hz rate, which is double that of conventional screens.
Your phone can conserve battery life with even six distinct refresh rates. Experience quick touch reactions and a larger field of view if you're enjoying video games and watching movies.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
4. Redmi 10 Prime
The phone features a sizable 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a family-friendly design. It packs a quad-camera at the rear and an edge fingerprint scanner on the plastic frame.
The smartphone sports a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage, depending on the configuration. The phone's 6,000mAh battery has an 18W rapid charging capacity. A primary camera of 50MP, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2m depth sensor make up the Redmi 10 Prime's quad-camera configuration. While the performance of the daytime camera was average, that of the nighttime camera was subpar.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
5. Redmi Note 10
The Redmi Note 10 sets the bar for features and specifications in the Rs. 12,000 price range smartphone category. It debuts a new "Evol" design language that gives it a rather sophisticated appearance, and it is lighter and thinner than the previous version of the Redmi Note 9.
The screen, which produces sharp details and vibrant colours, is a standout feature. You receive a processor capable of handling daily activities and light gaming. You can use the battery for at least a solid day, and charging takes place quickly. The camera quality is quite good, with the 48 MP primary camera producing decent images at night and good ones during the day. The selfie and ultra-wide cameras are both usable, but the macro camera is only for limited usage.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
6. Samsung Galaxy M32
The Samsung Galaxy M32 sets the bar with its AMOLED display and key aspects. The Samsung Galaxy M32 proves to be a potential entertainer. The technological behemoth from South Korea has excellent cameras on both ends that can take detailed pictures. The battery capacity included in the smartphone is a noteworthy offering compared to the cost of the device. The internal storage offered is inadequate.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
7. POCO M4 Pro 5G
The POCO M4 Pro 5G is the best option for your daily operations with reliable performance. This is a great tool for those who enjoy taking gorgeous pictures of landscapes and people on the fly. Additionally, a rapid charging compatible powerhouse built inside ensures a complete operational experience. It has a 4GB RAM capacity. With a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh, the smartphone runs Android 12. The smartphone is compatible with specialised fast charging.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
8. Infinix Note 12 TURBO
The Infinix Note 12 Turbo smartphone launched on May 20, 2022. The phone has a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. For safety, the display has Gorilla Glass. It has an 8GB RAM capacity. With a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh, the smartphone runs Android 12. The smartphone is compatible with specialised fast charging.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Product
|Price
|Motorola G51 5G
|Rs.14,799
|Infinix Hot 11S
|Rs.11,350
|Realme 8i
|Rs.14,100
|Redmi 10 Prime
|Rs.11,499
|Redmi Note 10
|Rs.12,999
|Samsung Galaxy M32
|Rs.14,999
|POCO M4 Pro 5G
|Rs.14,690
|Infinix Note 12 TURBO
|Rs.14,999
Best 3 important features for consumers
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|Motorola G51 5G
|Top-notch battery backup: 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery
|17.27 cm (6.8 inch) Full HD+ Display
|4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Expandable up to 1 TB
|Infinix Hot 11S
|Great battery life: 5000 Milliamp Hours
|Top-notch camera: 50MP + 2MP + AI Lens, 8MP Front Camera
|Best-in-class display
|Realme 8i
|Excellent battery life
|120Hz display
|Powerful processor: MediaTek Helio G96 Processor
|Redmi 10 Prime
|Dot display with the adaptive refresh rate technology
|Excellent Battery Power Rating
|Quad Rear Camera
|Redmi Note 10
|Equipped with a new 6.43-inch AMOLED display
|360° light sensors
|33W fast charging to power you up fast
|Samsung Galaxy M32
|Versatile 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup
|Monster 6000 mAh Battery
|FHD+ resolution with 90Hz refresh rate
|POCO M4 Pro 5G
|Smart display with a refreshing rate of 90 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz
|33 W rapid charging interface
|Features Turbo RAM
|Infinix Note 12 TURBO
|Spectacular FHD+ AMOLED Display
|Tremendous 5000 mAh Battery
|Unmatched Helio G96 Octa-Core Processor
Best value for money
Redmi 10 Prime will be the clear choice for the best value for money considering its competitor’s price and specifications given at the cost. The best camera phones have improved over time and can now compete with more expensive models.
Best overall
It is a no-brainer to choose the Motorola G51 5G as the best camera phone under 15000. The smartphone has the perfect camera specifications and is considered one of the top phones in the given price range.
How to find the perfect camera smartphone?
The camera's aperture determines how much light can enter the device and reach the sensor. More light will enter if the opening is broader. Better photographs result from more light, especially in low-light conditions. The aperture size on almost all smartphones is set and cannot be changed, unlike with a DSLR camera. If smartphones do support aperture control, it is through software tweaking.
Raw photographs are much easier and better to edit in software like Lightroom since they have more info than JPEG files. Your smartphone must support the Camera2 API to capture and edit raw photographs. Even though it is common in modern cell phones, you might wish to check it.
More information about the potential outcome of the photographs is revealed by the quality of the megapixels combined with sensor size. A pixel's data collection includes useful and unhelpful information (noise). You require a big, high-quality sensor to operate more pixels. The pixels are reduced when companies use the same sensor with greater megapixel cameras.
FAQs
1. Which are some of the best camera smartphone brands which provide under 15000 in India?
Some of the best camera smartphone brands for phones under 15000 are Realme, Motorola, Redmi, Oppo, etc.
2. Which are some of the latest camera phones under 15000 in India?
The latest camera smartphones under 15000 in 2022 are Motorola Moto G52, Motorola Moto G51, etc.
3. Which processors are used in smartphones?
The smartphone uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Exynos 9825, etc.
4. What is the price range of these smartphones?
The smartphone ranges from Rs.20000 to Rs.30000 with brands like Oppo, Samsung, etc.
5. What are the key features to check in smartphones?
The smartphone can be assessed based on multiple aspects according to the user's needs. Refer to the above article to get a brief overview.
