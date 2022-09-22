Story Saved
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Earphones under 5000: A complete guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 22, 2022 22:00 IST
Summary:

Do not worry if you are searching for an impressive earpiece on a tight budget. We have your back. Check out the earphones under 5,000 listed below for prices, features, specifications, photos, and user reviews.

product info
Earphones under 5000 offer clarity of sound.

While most people prefer subscribing to music applications offering high-quality non-stop music, they often forget to choose the right earbuds that enhance their music experience. The earphones are a great option that falls under budget and provides the best quality sound experience. They can be charged on the go and are easy to carry in their case. Let us take a look at the best earphones under 5000 and their detailed description to find the best-suited earphones for your needs.

Let’s explore stunning under 5000:

1. boAt Airdopes 141 Pro True Wireless Earbuds

The boAt Airdopes 441 pro true wireless earbuds are affordable, fashionable, and durable. The TWS earphones are activated and placed in connection mode by the IWP (Insta Wake N' Pair) Technology as soon as the carry case lid is opened. Additionally, it has an IPX7 rating for water and perspiration resistance, guaranteeing worry-free listening. Additionally, the sophisticated capacitive touch controls let you activate the built-in voice assistant with a single touch.

Specifications:

Brand: boAt

Connector Technology: Wireless

Fit Type: In-Ear

Warranty: 1-year warranty on the product

ProsCons
IPX7 rated; 4-star ratedUnreliable after-sales service
Equipped with IWP (Insta Wake N’ Pair) technology 
It has a Type-c interface 
Provide up to 5 hours of sound per charge and an additional 150H of playback 
cellpic
boAt Airdopes 141 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with 45H Playtime, Quad Mics ENx™ Tech, 12mm Drivers, ASAP™ Charge, Beast™ Mode for Gaming & BT v5.3(Active Black)
50% off 1,499 2,990
Buy now

2. Skullcandy Dime Bluetooth Truly Wireless

If you are looking for one of the earphones under 5000 that has good sound output with great in-ear comfort, you can then never go wrong with Skullcandy Dime Bluetooth. The Skull Candy Dime is one of the top noise-cancelling earbuds under 5,000. TWS earphones go by the well-known brand name Skull Candy. This TWS has a 12-hour battery life and comes in four different colours. Using the controls on the earbuds, you can effortlessly control the music and calls. The gadget is suitable for workouts and has an IPX4 rating for water resistance.

Specifications:

Rating: 3.5/5

Product Dimensions and Weight: 6.3 x 3.9 x 2.1 cm; 32.03 g

Battery Life: 12 hours

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Secure Noise isolating fitMicro USB charging port and small charging cable
Compact charging box 
cellpic
Skullcandy Dime Bluetooth Truly Wireless In Ear Earbuds With Microphone Blue Green
68% off 2,389 7,499
Buy now

3. Logitech G 331 Wired

The Logitech G331 is our second choice on the list of best gaming headphones under 5000 The top gaming headphones have been made by Logitech since the company's inception. Logitech also provides a range of entry-level solutions to make it easier for you to enter the gaming world. Most gamers agree that the Logitech G331 model is the greatest entry-level headset. These earphones work with all smart devices, including laptops, smartphones, tablets, and PCs. What are you still holding out for? Simply select the Logitech earbuds.

Specifications:

Type: Over-Ear, Wired

Compatibility: Laptop, PC, Mobile, Nintendo, Steam deck, Xbox, Playstation

Drivers: 50mm

Frequency: 100 Hz-20 kHz

Weight: 280g

Warranty: 1 Year

ProsCons
Comes with a very impressive stereo mix.Tight around the belt
The cushions used in this headphone are very comfortable and nicely designed. 
Very easy-to-use, just plug in to start using the headphone. 
cellpic
Logitech G 331 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones, 50 mm Audio Drivers, Rotating Leatherette Ear Cups, 3.5 mm Audio Jack, with mic, Lightweight for PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch - Black/Red
34% off 4,299 6,495
Buy now

4. boAt Airdopes 171 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

The best TWS earbuds under 5,000 that offer a potent playback experience are the boAt Airdopes 171. These earphones offer a modern design and two-tone hues. Additionally, they have an IPX rating for resistance to sweat, splashes, and dust. The Airdopes 171 earbuds provide continuous playback for up to 13 hours on a single charge and an additional hour with the charging case that is supplied. These earbuds are light and cosy to wear for extended periods. Additionally, you can quickly connect them to your smartphone or other devices because they are Bluetooth-enabled.

Specifications:

Brand: BoAt

Model Name: Airdopes 171

Colour Active: Black

Form Factor: In Ear

Connector Type: Wireless

ProsCons
Powerful playback experienceSome users may find the earbuds difficult to insert
Dual tone colours and sleek design 
IPX rated for resistance to sweat, splash, and dust 
Nonstop playback of up to 13 hours with each charge 
cellpic
boAt Airdopes 171 Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds with Upto 13 Hours Battery, IPX4, Bluetooth v5.0, Dual Tone Finish with Mic(Active Black)
75% off 1,499 5,999
Buy now

5. Corsair Hs50 Pro Wired On-Ear

The Corsair HS50 Pro is an entry-level gaming headset that, like its rivals HyperX, Turtle Beach, and Astro, includes a detachable microphone as standard equipment. So let's see if it makes the ideal gaming product or not.

Large foam over-ear cups, a fabric-cushioned headband, and a detachable microphone on the left earcup are all included in the Corsair HS50 Pro. The volume up and down slider and mute button are both located on the left earcup. You receive a single wire to connect the headset to your mobile devices and game consoles.

Specifications:

Type: Over-Ear, Wired

Drivers: 50mm

Frequency: 18Hz-23,000Hz

Weight: 300g

Warranty: 1 Year

ProsCons
Decent buildAverage surround sound
It provides a comfortable fit.Old School design
Offers a decent audio quality. 
Value for money 
cellpic
Corsair Hs50 Pro Wired On Ear Headphones with Mic (Carbon Black)
30% off 4,799 6,840
Buy now

6. JBL C115 True Wireless Earbuds with Mic

JBL is one of the top brands for all your music accessories and devices. One of the best true wireless earbuds under 5000 in India, 2022 is the JBL C115 TWS. These earbuds are available in 4 colour variants and offer 1 hour of listening on 15 minutes of charging. They have a battery life of 21 hours and offer easy access to voice assistants. Though the quality of these earphones is great, it lacks active noise cancellation which could be a deal-breaker for many. Simply choose this earphone and experience the best sound output like never before.

Specifications:

Rating: 3.7/5

Product Dimensions and Weight: 16 x 10 x 4.2 cm; 73 g

Battery Life: 21 hours

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Crystal clear balanced soundActive Noise Cancellation is not offered
21 hours of battery backup 
cellpic
JBL C115 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Jumbo 21 Hours Playtime with Quick Charge, True Bass, Dual Connect, Bluetooth 5.0, Type C and Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
59% off 3,685 8,990
Buy now

7. New JBL Tune 130NC TWS | Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds

JBL Tune 130NC TWS earbuds are a great option if you're looking for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology. With four microphones, they offer up to 40dB of noise cancellation, so you can enjoy your music without distractions. They also have a long battery life, with up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Specifications:

Brand: JBL

Model Name: Tune 130NC

Colour: Black

Form Factor: In Ear

Connector Type: Wireless

ProsCons
Active noise cancellation is very effectiveSome people may find the fit to be uncomfortable
Long battery life 
Good sound quality 
cellpic
New JBL Tune 130NC TWS | Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds (Upto 40dB) | JBL APP - Adjust EQ for Extra Bass | Massive 40Hrs Playtime | Legendary JBL Sound | 4Mics for Clear Calls | BT 5.2 (Black)
29% off 4,999 6,999
Buy now

8. realme Buds Q2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

The Realme Buds Q2 are among the best noise-cancelling earbuds under 5,000. These earphones have a lengthy battery life of up to 28 hours and come in two colour options. The earplugs contain touch-sensitive controls and a type C charging connector. The earphones are resistant to perspiration and water. The earphone is known for producing great sound output which makes it a perfect product in its price segment. Also, the earphone comes with a warranty of 1 year, ensure you can replace it or get it fixed by the manufacturer itself. With great specs and comfort, buying the product will never disappoint you.

Specifications:

Rating: 3.9/5

Product Dimensions and Weight: 6.03 x 2.09 x 2.38 cm; 60 g

Battery Life: 28 hours

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Noise cancellation is offeredOutput volume is low
cellpic
realme Buds Q2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Fast Charging & Up to 28Hrs Playtime (Active Black)
25% off 3,000 3,999
Buy now

Price of earphones under 5000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
boAt Airdopes 141 Pro True Wireless Earbuds 2,990
Skullcandy Dime Bluetooth Truly Wireless 7,499
Logitech G 331 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones 6,495
boAt Airdopes 171 Bluetooth Truly Wireless 5,999
Corsair Hs50 Pro Wired On-Ear Headphones with Mic 6,840
JBL C115 True Wireless Earbuds with Mic 8,999
New JBL Tune 130NC TWS 6,999
Realme Buds Q2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless 3,499

 

Top 3 features for you:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
boAt Airdopes 141 Pro True Wireless EarbudsGood battery backupExcellent sound outputIn-ear comfort
Skullcandy Dime Bluetooth Truly WirelessExcellent sound outputGood RAMGood speaker output
Logitech G 331 Wired Over Ear Gaming HeadphonesGreat designGood RAM backup.1-year warranty
boAt Airdopes 171 Bluetooth Truly WirelessGood speaker outputGreat in-ear feelGood battery backup
Corsair Hs50 Pro Wired On-Ear Headphones with MicIn-ear comfortLoaded with featuresGood design
JBL C115 True Wireless Earbuds with MicComes with Mic facilityGood for everyday use.1-year warranty
New JBL Tune 130NC TWSComfortable fitExcellent sound systemWater-resistant
Realme Buds Q2 Bluetooth Truly WirelessTruly wirelessGreat designExcellent sound output

Best value for money

There are all the top headphones available in India for less than $5,000. For some people, purchasing headphones might be a difficult undertaking, but we made sure to give you all the information you needed. Here is something you should know if the headphones are confusing you. When purchasing something for yourself, make sure you are getting what you paid for. The boAt is a breath of fresh air because of its affordable price and superior performance. When it comes to value for money, the boAt Airdopes 141 Pro True Wireless Earbuds are the best option.

Best overall

In today’s competitive landscape, choosing the best earphones under 5,000 can be a challenging task. As a result, you must pick a phone with all the features you require. The boAt Airdopes 141 Pro True Wireless Earbuds stand out as a result of this. This model offers a fantastic amount of storage and is stylish, thin, and offers a great sound output.

How to choose the best earphones under 5000?

Although there are a lot of models to pick from, your intended usage should significantly reduce your options.

Everyone values sound quality, of course, but some people need loud bass, while others prefer open, full-range reproduction that stresses overall accuracy. Other elements including isolation, comfort, weight, portability and fit should also be taken into account. It is advised to purchase boAt Airdopes 141 Pro True Wireless Earbuds since they precisely meet every listener's needs.

Before choosing an earphone for yourself or gifting someone, you should be informed of the benefits and cons that each item has to offer.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

