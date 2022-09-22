Earphones under 5000: A complete guide

Earphones under ₹ 5000 offer clarity of sound.

While most people prefer subscribing to music applications offering high-quality non-stop music, they often forget to choose the right earbuds that enhance their music experience. The earphones are a great option that falls under budget and provides the best quality sound experience. They can be charged on the go and are easy to carry in their case. Let us take a look at the best earphones under ₹5000 and their detailed description to find the best-suited earphones for your needs. Let’s explore stunning under ₹5000: 1. boAt Airdopes 141 Pro True Wireless Earbuds The boAt Airdopes 441 pro true wireless earbuds are affordable, fashionable, and durable. The TWS earphones are activated and placed in connection mode by the IWP (Insta Wake N' Pair) Technology as soon as the carry case lid is opened. Additionally, it has an IPX7 rating for water and perspiration resistance, guaranteeing worry-free listening. Additionally, the sophisticated capacitive touch controls let you activate the built-in voice assistant with a single touch. Specifications: Brand: boAt Connector Technology: Wireless Fit Type: In-Ear Warranty: 1-year warranty on the product

Pros Cons IPX7 rated; 4-star rated Unreliable after-sales service Equipped with IWP (Insta Wake N’ Pair) technology It has a Type-c interface Provide up to 5 hours of sound per charge and an additional 150H of playback

2. Skullcandy Dime Bluetooth Truly Wireless If you are looking for one of the earphones under 5000 that has good sound output with great in-ear comfort, you can then never go wrong with Skullcandy Dime Bluetooth. The Skull Candy Dime is one of the top noise-cancelling earbuds under ₹5,000. TWS earphones go by the well-known brand name Skull Candy. This TWS has a 12-hour battery life and comes in four different colours. Using the controls on the earbuds, you can effortlessly control the music and calls. The gadget is suitable for workouts and has an IPX4 rating for water resistance. Specifications: Rating: 3.5/5 Product Dimensions and Weight: 6.3 x 3.9 x 2.1 cm; 32.03 g Battery Life: 12 hours Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Secure Noise isolating fit Micro USB charging port and small charging cable Compact charging box

3. Logitech G 331 Wired The Logitech G331 is our second choice on the list of best gaming headphones under 5000 ₹The top gaming headphones have been made by Logitech since the company's inception. Logitech also provides a range of entry-level solutions to make it easier for you to enter the gaming world. Most gamers agree that the Logitech G331 model is the greatest entry-level headset. These earphones work with all smart devices, including laptops, smartphones, tablets, and PCs. What are you still holding out for? Simply select the Logitech earbuds. Specifications: Type: Over-Ear, Wired Compatibility: Laptop, PC, Mobile, Nintendo, Steam deck, Xbox, Playstation Drivers: 50mm Frequency: 100 Hz-20 kHz Weight: 280g Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Comes with a very impressive stereo mix. Tight around the belt The cushions used in this headphone are very comfortable and nicely designed. Very easy-to-use, just plug in to start using the headphone.

4. boAt Airdopes 171 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds The best TWS earbuds under ₹5,000 that offer a potent playback experience are the boAt Airdopes 171. These earphones offer a modern design and two-tone hues. Additionally, they have an IPX rating for resistance to sweat, splashes, and dust. The Airdopes 171 earbuds provide continuous playback for up to 13 hours on a single charge and an additional hour with the charging case that is supplied. These earbuds are light and cosy to wear for extended periods. Additionally, you can quickly connect them to your smartphone or other devices because they are Bluetooth-enabled. Specifications: Brand: BoAt Model Name: Airdopes 171 Colour Active: Black Form Factor: In Ear Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons Powerful playback experience Some users may find the earbuds difficult to insert Dual tone colours and sleek design IPX rated for resistance to sweat, splash, and dust Nonstop playback of up to 13 hours with each charge

5. Corsair Hs50 Pro Wired On-Ear The Corsair HS50 Pro is an entry-level gaming headset that, like its rivals HyperX, Turtle Beach, and Astro, includes a detachable microphone as standard equipment. So let's see if it makes the ideal gaming product or not. Large foam over-ear cups, a fabric-cushioned headband, and a detachable microphone on the left earcup are all included in the Corsair HS50 Pro. The volume up and down slider and mute button are both located on the left earcup. You receive a single wire to connect the headset to your mobile devices and game consoles. Specifications: Type: Over-Ear, Wired Drivers: 50mm Frequency: 18Hz-23,000Hz Weight: 300g Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Decent build Average surround sound It provides a comfortable fit. Old School design Offers a decent audio quality. Value for money

6. JBL C115 True Wireless Earbuds with Mic JBL is one of the top brands for all your music accessories and devices. One of the best true wireless earbuds under 5000 in India, 2022 is the JBL C115 TWS. These earbuds are available in 4 colour variants and offer 1 hour of listening on 15 minutes of charging. They have a battery life of 21 hours and offer easy access to voice assistants. Though the quality of these earphones is great, it lacks active noise cancellation which could be a deal-breaker for many. Simply choose this earphone and experience the best sound output like never before. Specifications: Rating: 3.7/5 Product Dimensions and Weight: 16 x 10 x 4.2 cm; 73 g Battery Life: 21 hours Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Crystal clear balanced sound Active Noise Cancellation is not offered 21 hours of battery backup

7. New JBL Tune 130NC TWS | Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds JBL Tune 130NC TWS earbuds are a great option if you're looking for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology. With four microphones, they offer up to 40dB of noise cancellation, so you can enjoy your music without distractions. They also have a long battery life, with up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge. Specifications: Brand: JBL Model Name: Tune 130NC Colour: Black Form Factor: In Ear Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons Active noise cancellation is very effective Some people may find the fit to be uncomfortable Long battery life Good sound quality

8. realme Buds Q2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds The Realme Buds Q2 are among the best noise-cancelling earbuds under ₹5,000. These earphones have a lengthy battery life of up to 28 hours and come in two colour options. The earplugs contain touch-sensitive controls and a type C charging connector. The earphones are resistant to perspiration and water. The earphone is known for producing great sound output which makes it a perfect product in its price segment. Also, the earphone comes with a warranty of 1 year, ensure you can replace it or get it fixed by the manufacturer itself. With great specs and comfort, buying the product will never disappoint you. Specifications: Rating: 3.9/5 Product Dimensions and Weight: 6.03 x 2.09 x 2.38 cm; 60 g Battery Life: 28 hours Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Noise cancellation is offered Output volume is low

Price of earphones under ₹ 5000 at a glance:

Product Price boAt Airdopes 141 Pro True Wireless Earbuds ₹ 2,990 Skullcandy Dime Bluetooth Truly Wireless ₹ 7,499 Logitech G 331 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones ₹ 6,495 boAt Airdopes 171 Bluetooth Truly Wireless ₹ 5,999 Corsair Hs50 Pro Wired On-Ear Headphones with Mic ₹ 6,840 JBL C115 True Wireless Earbuds with Mic ₹ 8,999 New JBL Tune 130NC TWS ₹ 6,999 Realme Buds Q2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless ₹ 3,499

Top 3 features for you:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 boAt Airdopes 141 Pro True Wireless Earbuds Good battery backup Excellent sound output In-ear comfort Skullcandy Dime Bluetooth Truly Wireless Excellent sound output Good RAM Good speaker output Logitech G 331 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones Great design Good RAM backup. 1-year warranty boAt Airdopes 171 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Good speaker output Great in-ear feel Good battery backup Corsair Hs50 Pro Wired On-Ear Headphones with Mic In-ear comfort Loaded with features Good design JBL C115 True Wireless Earbuds with Mic Comes with Mic facility Good for everyday use. 1-year warranty New JBL Tune 130NC TWS Comfortable fit Excellent sound system Water-resistant Realme Buds Q2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Truly wireless Great design Excellent sound output

Best value for money There are all the top headphones available in India for less than $5,000. For some people, purchasing headphones might be a difficult undertaking, but we made sure to give you all the information you needed. Here is something you should know if the headphones are confusing you. When purchasing something for yourself, make sure you are getting what you paid for. The boAt is a breath of fresh air because of its affordable price and superior performance. When it comes to value for money, the boAt Airdopes 141 Pro True Wireless Earbuds are the best option. Best overall In today’s competitive landscape, choosing the best earphones under 5,000 can be a challenging task. As a result, you must pick a phone with all the features you require. The boAt Airdopes 141 Pro True Wireless Earbuds stand out as a result of this. This model offers a fantastic amount of storage and is stylish, thin, and offers a great sound output. How to choose the best earphones under 5000? Although there are a lot of models to pick from, your intended usage should significantly reduce your options. Everyone values sound quality, of course, but some people need loud bass, while others prefer open, full-range reproduction that stresses overall accuracy. Other elements including isolation, comfort, weight, portability and fit should also be taken into account. It is advised to purchase boAt Airdopes 141 Pro True Wireless Earbuds since they precisely meet every listener's needs. Before choosing an earphone for yourself or gifting someone, you should be informed of the benefits and cons that each item has to offer.