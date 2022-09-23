Find top mobiles under 30,000: Amazon great Indian festival 2022 sale

mobiles under ₹ 30,000

Buying a phone can mean many things – maybe you're looking to upgrade your camera, looking for better features, or simply want a lifestyle upgrade. With so many choices in the market at such affordable prices, it's impossible to choose the perfect smartphone. Based on your requirements and technical specifications, we've rounded up the top mobiles on sale for this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. Have a budget of ₹30,000? Don't worry! Some of the best smartphones in the market are going on sale and are available in this budget! Find the right smartphone for yourself, which has high-end software, offers top productivity and is great to own. Let's explore the range of mobiles available under ₹30,000 on the Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale 2022. Top mobiles under ₹30,000 1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor powers the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. Available with 8GB RAM, this smartphone is a top pick in the under ₹30,000 category because of its attractive features. It comes with a 128GB internal memory, which is expandable up to 1TB. It has the latest Android 11.0 operating system and dual SIM capacity. Love taking photos? The phone has a triple rear camera setup. Take beautiful photos with a 12MP dual-pixel ultra-wide OIS F1.8 wide rear camera and go creative with the amazing night mode capability of the camera, which features 30X Space Zoom. Specifications: Camera: Triple rear camera (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) | 32 MP front camera; Triple rear camera setup - 12MP (Dual Pixel) OIS F1.8 wide rear camera + 8MP OIS Tele camera + 12MP ultra wide, 32MP F2.2 front punch hole camera

Pros Cons Lightweight 8 GB RAM High-quality camera 6.5-inch screen - slightly smaller if you are looking for a larger display Extendable internal storage Long battery life Robust processor - 5G ready

2. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G One of the best smartphones on an excellent budget, the Samsun Galaxy M53 5G is a great phone. The phone has amazing features – from a photo remaster to single-take photo capability and object eraser; users love this phone for its affordability and camera quality. Available with a display of 6.7 inches, it offers a fantastic 108MP quad camera setup. One of the biggest pros of the phone is that it cuts out loud background noise, so a user can take calls even amid loud traffic or other noise. In addition, the phone offers very good voice quality and top security features. With auto data switching and dual sim, this is a great phone for professional and personal use. Users also have access to excellent offers, cashbacks and no-cost EMI. Specifications: Camera: 108MP Quad camera setup, 2MP Macro, 2MP depth camera, 32MP front camera, 8MP ultra wide camera

Pros Cons Offers an immersive experience 6 GB RAM Lag-free gaming No NFC feature Knox security Side fingerprint sensor and facial recognition

3. iQOO 9 SE 5G Available in a beautiful space fusion colour, the iQOO phone is power-packed with features and allows you to multitask between productivity and creativity beautifully. If you're a gamer, consider this phone, as it offers a world-class multi-dimensional gaming experience. The phone comes with a dual stereo speaker and 4D game vibration with a linear motor. From extreme sports mode to pro-sports mode, the phone's camera quality is impressive. Take crystal clear photos where the clarity is retained even after enlargening the photograph. With over 25 million+ customers worldwide, the iQOO is quickly gaining popularity in the market. Managed by Vivo, the brand offers excellent customer support with 650+ service centres around the country. Ranked 114 in smartphones, this is one of the coolest emerging phones in the market on a budget right now. If you love technical specifications, the phone has an improved 25% and 35% GPU performance. Specifications: Camera: 48MP OIS triple rear camera, 13MP wide-angle camera supports 120° ultrawide shots (108° after distortion correction) and macro shots with the minimum focal length of 2.5 cm

Pros Cons Intelligent display chip Low internal storage 66W flash charge Heating issues 120Hz AMOLED display Non-metal build Motion estimation & motion compensation Lightweight

4. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Love a phone which can offer you a world of features? Get the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. With in-built Alexa, the phone can control your smart home, read the news, and respond to other commands such as playing music and more. This phone comes with Dolby Vision. Extraordinarily light and loaded with features, this phone has been considered one of the best at this price point. With three years of software and four years of security updates, you can't go wrong with this smartphone. The best part? Exchange offers are also available for this smartphone. Product Specifications: Camera: ‎Triple rear camera (64MP+8MP+5MP) | 20 MP front camera

Pros Cons Extremely slim design Rear camera quality Cinematic display MIUI processor Ultimate performance Unparalleled photography

5. Redmi K50i 5G Cost-effective and highly functional, this Redmi phone is a smartphone user's delight. The phone comes in a stealth black colour and offers a flagship Mediatek Dimensity 8100 processor. If you love technology and voice recognition features, this phone is perfect as it provides an in-built Alexa. The phone is 5G enabled and offers highly immersive multimedia and gaming. The device has been created aesthetically and is very comfortable to hold - even if you have to hold it for long periods. The phone has an excellent camera. So, it is an excellent choice if you love travelling and taking photos. The best part? The battery can be turbo-charged immediately, so you never run out of juice! Product specifications: Camera: 64MP ISOCELL primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro triple camera

Pros Cons Amazingly lightweight and great build quality MIUI software but no major bugs High-quality main camera LCD display Great battery performance Good connectivity Excellent voice quality and sound

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Lightweight High-quality camera Extendable internal storage Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Lag-free gaming Knox security Side fingerprint sensor and facial recognition iQOO 9 SE 5G Intelligent display chip Motion estimation and motion compensation Lightweight Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Slim design and amazing aesthetics Cinematic display High performance Redmi K50i 5G Lightweight Great battery life Excellent voice and sound quality

Best value for money The best mobile in a budget under ₹30,000 available on the Great Indian Amazon Festival 2022 Sale in terms of the best value for money is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. With proven high-quality technology and world-class support, this is a great phone when it comes to affordability. Best overall When it comes to naming the best overall mobile in the ₹30,000 bracket, it is the iQOO 9 SE 5G. This phone has all the features, including the latest software and amazing camera quality, at a sweet price point. From cost to voice quality and picture quality, this phone beats all the others in the market. How to find the best mobile in a ₹30,000 budget? Looking for the ultimate smartphone in the ₹30,000 budget? Want to compare phones and choose something that looks highly sophisticated and has all the capabilities? Find the best smartphones at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. Products price list

Mobile Price (Starts from) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G ₹ 29,990 Samsung Galaxy M53 5G ₹ 21,999 iQOO 9 SE 5G ₹ 29,990 Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G ₹ 23,999 Redmi K50i 5G ₹ 24,999