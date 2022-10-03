Story Saved
Gaming consoles under 25,000: A buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 03, 2022 20:00 IST
Gaming consoles under 25,000 are user-friendly and are designed to make the user enjoy the gaming experience even more.

product info
Gaming consoles under 25,000 are useful in elevating the gaming experience.

Gaming consoles have been the talk of the town for several decades now. They have been paramount in changing the gaming world for good. With gaming consoles, you can control several functions and alter your gaming experience for good. They are built using components such as a graphics processing unit, central processing unit and RAM and are available in various shapes and sizes.

Although it is a difficult task to find a gaming console that will suit all your needs, this article has tried to simplify the concept for you. Here is a curated list of the best gaming consoles in India, along with their specifications, prices, and merits.

1. Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for Android

This is one of the best game consoles on this list. And through this console, you can easily play games on your smartphone and control them all without any hassles. It is affordable as well.

Specifications:

Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery (included)

Product Dimensions: ‎15 x 10.5 x 6 cm; 196 gm

ASIN:‎ B07XDJ5HPT

Item model number:‎ Evo Gamepad

Country of Origin: ‎China

Item Weight: ‎196 g

ProsCons
Long battery lifeNot supported with iPhones
Instant play activeNot supported with MediaTek devices
Works with Call of Duty and BGMI 
cellpic
Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for Android with Instant Play Support (Works with BGMI, Call of Duty, Mobile Legends, LOLWR, and Many More) (iPhone and MediaTek Devices Not Supported)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad

With an illuminating keyboard and several other noteworthy features, this is one of the best gaming consoles in India. It has easy-to-control keys that are compatible with most online games. It is also very affordable.

Specifications:

Band: BoAt

Item height: 15.6 cm

Item width: ‎7.4 cm

Product weight: 320 gm

Item model number: Pro Series

Power source: Corded Electric

Warranty: 1 Year

ProsCons
Immediate play availableHeating issues
Different mode optionsLimited usage due to wired interface
Long battery lifeLimited storage space
cellpic
Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad with Integrated Force Feedback, Illuminated ABXY Keys, Ergonomically Design, 1.8m USB Cable for PC
40% off 898 1,499
Buy now

3. EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console with Smart Remote and Game Controller

It is one of the most efficient gaming consoles that has a myriad of functions to enhance your gaming experience. Apart from that, it supports almost all devices and provides

a hassle-free gaming experience.

Specifications:

Processor: Quad-Core Cortex A55

GPU: Dedicated ARM Mali G31

RAM: 4 GB DDR3

Storage: 32 GB (~20 GB available) Extendable up to 128GB via Micro SD Card

Operating System: Fox OS (OTA updates)

Bluetooth: v5.0

WiFi: Dual-Band WiFi 802.11 ac

Ethernet: Yes

USB Ports: 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0

HDMI: Supports all standard SD/HD/FHD video output formats: 480i/p, 576i/p, 720p, 1080i/p and 4Kx2K

Other ports: Micro SD, AV Jack

ProsCons
Storage expandable up to 128 GBLimited storage space
Dual-band WiFiHeating issues
Latest Bluetooth version 
cellpic
EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console With Smart Remote and Game Controller | 4 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage | Dedicated 3D GPU, Quad Core Processor | Bluetooth 5.0 | Dual Band WiFi | Fox OS | 4K HDMI Output | Preloaded Games | (Coal Black)
14% off 9,459 10,999
Buy now

4. GSH Wireless Gaming Consoles 4K Retro

It is one of the best gaming consoles for kids and adults. It has some exciting functions that make it worth the money. You can easily connect it to your television and enjoy a seamless gaming experience at home.

Specifications:

Brand: GSH

Age Range (Description): Kids

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 23 x 12 x 9 cm

Additional features: Double rocker control

Connection Type: TV

Game Chip: Present

ProsCons
Can be easily connected to the TVCan get heated on prolonged usage
Double rocker controlNot available in many designs
Has a professional game chip 
cellpic
GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles 4K Retro Classic Gaming Gamepads TV Family Controller for PS1/GBA/MD (32 GBÀ0 Games)
34% off 3,299 4,999
Buy now

5. GSH Video Game Box G5 WiFi 4K HD Super Console

With a good processing speed, this gaming console has more than 5600 in-built games. It also has a storage space of 32 GB, making it perfect for saving big games.

Specifications:

Platform: Linux, PlayStation, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance

Brand: GSH

Colour: Multicolor

Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB

Quantity: 2 pieces

Connection Distance: 8-10 metres

ProsCons
Supports up to 4 players at onceGets heated quickly
Pre-installed more than 5600 gamesMediocre controls
Can be connected via LAN or WiFi 
cellpic
GSH Video Game Box G5 WiFi 4K HD Super Console X 20+ Emulator 5600+ Games Retro TV Box Video Game Player for CPS, GB, GBA, GBC, MD, SFC, FC, N64, PS1, PSP and Atari Wireless Gamepad Controller
25% off 5,997 7,999
Buy now

6. NOWAIT Trendy 8 Bit LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming Console

Budget-friendly and cost-effective, this is one of the best-selling gaming consoles in India. It has a myriad of features and is suitable for anyone above the age of 8 years. You can also connect it to the television to enjoy an all-immersive gaming experience.

Specifications:

Assembly Required: ‎No

Batteries Included: ‎No

Material Type(s): ‎Plastic

Colour: Multicolor

Product Dimensions: 22 x 15 x 6 cm

Weight: 400 gm

Item part number: ‎Aokoa9

Manufacturer recommended age: ‎8 years and above

Manufacturer: ‎Aoko Gaming

Country of Origin: ‎China

ProsCons
AffordableHeavy and bulky design
Fast processorLow storage space
cellpic
NOWAIT Trendy 8 Bit LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming Console with Classic Inbuilt Game Like Super Mario Bros, Contra, Double Dragon 2, Duck Hunt, F1 Race ETC (Summer Special Deal with 1 Years Warranty)
40% off 1,199 1,999
Buy now

7. Macron (Limited 3 Year Warranty) 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gaming Console

With a three-year manufacturer warranty, this is one of the most efficient gaming consoles on the list. The screen size is enough to cover all your functions at once.

Specifications:

ASIN: B0B16RHQ9K

Item model number: AbD_2

Country of Origin: China

Manufacturer: Macron

Colour: Multicolour

Screen Size: 3 inches

ProsCons
Easy to carry due to its lightweight designHeating issues found
Battery can be easily rechargedNot suitable for very heavy graphics
3-Inch colour screenSlow connector type
cellpic
Mabron (Limited 3 Year Warranty) 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gaming Console Revise Your Childhood|Gift Your Younger Ones Awesome Gaming Console
53% off 1,395 2,999
Buy now

8. TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console USB Rechargeable/LCD Screen/Retro Classic Gaming Console

This gaming console is a favourite among children and is very beautiful. It has all the basic features of a portable gaming console and makes for a great gift under a budget.

Specifications:

Assembly Required: ‎No

Item part number: ‎TMG-AD-111-Yellow

Manufacturer recommended age: ‎5 - 18 years

Manufacturer: ‎TMG

Country of Origin: ‎China

ProsCons
Available in beautiful colourHeating issues
Good for kidsCannot be connected to all devices
cellpic
TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console USB Rechargeable/LCD Screen/Retro Classic Gaming Console Christmas and Birthday Gifts.(Blue)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Sameo ULTRAZONE Wireless 8 Bit Game Console for TV (Black)

This extremely cost-effective gaming console is best for playing multiple games. It is also incredibly lightweight and supports almost all gaming functions.

Specifications:

Batteries: 1 AA battery required

Language: English

ASIN: B09YVMC1T1

Item part number: SE/7349

Country of Origin: China

Item Weight: 400 g

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 30 x 30 x 5 cm

Included Components: AV Cable

ProsCons
HandheldHeating issues
PortableHeavy and bulky design
Long battery lifeConnection issues
cellpic
Sameo ULTRAZONE Wireless 8 Bit Game Console for TV (Black)
2,599
Buy now

10. Nintendo Switch Lite - Blue Console

One of the most useful and best consoles on the list, this console is equipped with all the features that make it a perfect fit for all your gaming activities.

Specifications:

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion battery (included)

Release date:‎ 21 May 2021

ASIN: ‎B092VT1JGD

Item model number: HDHSBBZAA

Country of Origin: ‎Japan

Manufacturer: Nintendo

Item Weight: ‎699 gm

Item Dimensions LxWxH:‎ 7 x 19.8 x 18 cm

Net Quantity: 1.00 count

ProsCons
Easily portable deviceHeating issues
Long battery lifeSeveral bugs found
Good screen size 
cellpic
Nintendo Switch Lite-Blue Console
43% off 15,490 26,999
Buy now

Price of gaming consoles under 25000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for AndroidRs. 2,599
Redgear Pro Series Wired GamepadRs. 1,499
EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console with Smart Remote and Game ControllerRs. 10,999
GSH Wireless Gaming Consoles 4K RetroRs. 4,999
GSH Video Game Box G5 WiFi 4K HD Super ConsoleRs. 8,999
NOWAIT Trendy 8 Bit LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming ConsoleRs. 1,999
Macron (Limited 3 Year Warranty) 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gaming ConsoleRs. 2,999
TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console USB Rechargeable/LCD Screen/Retro Classic Gaming ConsoleRs. 1,499
Sameo Wireless 8-Bit Gaming ConsoleRs. 2,599
Nintendo Switch Lite - Blue ConsoleRs. 2,599Rs. 26,999

Top three features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for AndroidSmall and handheldGood battery backupCan be easily recharged
Redgear Pro Series Wired GamepadBudget-friendlyLightweight designGood battery backup
EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console with Smart Remote and Game ControllerComes with a console and remoteLong battery lifeFast processor present
GSH Wireless Gaming Consoles 4K Retro4K resolution presentSleek and stylishCompact and handheld
GSH Video Game Box G5 WiFi 4K HD Super ConsoleLightweight designGood battery backup4K resolution present
NOWAIT Trendy 8 Bit LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming ConsolePlug-in connectionSmart and trendyLong battery life
Macron (Limited 3 Year Warranty) 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gaming ConsoleGood battery backup3-year warrantyPortable and travel are friendly
TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console USB Rechargeable/LCD Screen/Retro Classic Gaming ConsoleRecharges easilyEasily connected to LCDRetro and classic modes
Sameo Wireless 8-Bit Gaming ConsoleBudget-friendlyGood for kids.Easy to operate
Nintendo Switch Lite - Blue ConsoleCompact and handheldBudget-friendlyGood battery backup

Best value for money

Whenever you buy any device online, you must make a choice that is light in your pocket. This way, you can enjoy all the benefits and be on a budget. The GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles 4K Retro is a gaming console that fits this criterion. It is priced at Rs. 4,999 and reduced to Rs. 3999 after a discount. It can be easily connected to your TV for unlimited fun.

Best overall

EvoFox Game Box TB Gaming Console is one of the best gaming consoles under 25000 in the market right now. It is stylish and has many exciting features like 4K resolution. It also has long battery life. It is originally priced at Rs. 10999, but it can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 9999.

How to find the perfect gaming console?

With our list that talks about all the specifications, including the merits and demerits, it is essential to make a wise choice among all. You should set a goal and objective of buying whenever you want to explore a list of affordable gaming consoles in India. Several things should be kept in mind while shopping for a gaming console; they include:

Number of Components

Battery Description

Battery Life

Pricing

Size and Shape

Mode of Recharge

Connector Type

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

electronics FOR LESS