Google 5G mobile phones: Our top picks

The market offers many options for people purchasing the best 5G Android phones on a budget. We've compiled a list of the best 5G Google mobile phones that you should check out!

Mobile phones made by Google have become increasingly popular in India within a short period. With reasonable prices and excellent features, Google mobile phones make for great investments. There are a variety of reasons why these phones are so popular, including the specialised software, beautiful interface, and excellent camera performance, all of which come at a much lower price than other high-end models on the market. These devices have several unique features, such as a fingerprint sensor, a face ID lock, a superb battery, and a fantastic user interface. Hence, the Google Pixel series is the best option for most people looking for an Android phone. Here is a comprehensive list of the best Google 5G Mobile Phones. Top picks of the best Google 5G mobile phones 1.Google Pixel 6a 5G The Google Pixel comes with an all-day battery that delivers fast performance, smooth navigation, and a stunning display. With a 12-megapixel camera, you can capture stunning images with features such as the magic eraser, motion mode, and portrait mode on this smartphone. In terms of charging up the Pixel 6a, it is pretty quick to get it going once you plug it in. Specifications: Display - 6.1-inches RAM - 6 GB Storage - 128 GB Rear Camera - 12 + 12.5 MP Battery - 4410 mAh OS - Android 12 Front camera - 8 MP Processor - 8-bit Octa-core Refresh rate - 60Hz

Pros Cons Vibrant display No SD card slot Elegant design No headphone jack Long-lasting battery

2.Google Pixel 5 5G As one of the top-of-the-line smartphones designed for the next generation of technology, the Google Pixel 5 is a 5 G-enabled smartphone that offers seamless streaming of crystal clear HD content and online gaming. Besides the excellent battery backup, it is waterproof and equipped with Google's Titan M chip, ensuring the safety of the operating system and private data stored on it. In addition to its 19.5:9 display and the latest 90 Hz refresh rate display, the Pixel 5 boasts a full-screen experience with an immersive and natural viewing experience thanks to the full-screen display. Specifications: Display - 6-inches RAM - 8 GB Storage - 128 GB Rear camera - 12.2+16 MP Battery - 4000 mAh OS - Android 11 Front camera - 8 MP Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Refresh rate - 90Hz

Pros Cons Loudspeakers Relatively sluggish processor Good battery backup Solid battery life

3.Google 5a 5G With its outstanding performance coupled with the Android 12 operating system, the Google Pixel 5a is one of the best-valued Android smartphones on the market. With its crisp and sharp display, excellent battery life and qualcomm napdragon 765G processor, the Google Pixel 5a is one of the best smartphones you will find on the market, offering an immersive smartphone experience like no other. Specifications: Display - 6.3-inches RAM - 6 GB Storage - 128 GB Rear camera - 12+16 MP Battery - 4680 mAh OS - Android 12 Front camera - 8 MP Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Refresh rate - 60Hz

Pros Cons Stereo speakers No wireless charging Excellent battery life IP67 water resistance

4.Google Pixel 4a 5G The qualcomm snapdragon 730G processor powers the Google Pixel 4a. The phone has a 6.2-inch display and comes with both a 12.2 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera, alongside other excellent features. Specifications: Display - 6.2-inches RAM - 6 GB Storage - 128 GB Rear camera - 12.2 MP Battery - 3140 mAh OS - Android 10 Front camera - 8 MP Processor - Qualcomm snapdragon 730G Refresh rate - 60Hz

Pros Cons Headphone jack Average battery backup Compact size Great display

5.Google Pixel 6 5G There is a 6.40-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels with 411 pixels per inch (PPI) and a 20:9 aspect ratio on this device. A dual-core 2.8 GHz and a dual-core 2.25 GHz Google tensor processor power the Google Pixel 6's octa-core processor. Additionally, wireless and proprietary fast charging is supported by the Google Pixel 6. On the rear of the Google Pixel 6 is a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel (f/1.85, 1.2-micron) primary camera and a 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.25-micron) secondary camera. Specifications: RAM Capacity: 8 GB Processor: Mali-G78 MP20 Octa-core (2x2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 & 2x2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) ROM Storage: 128 GB Battery Description: Li-Ion 4614 mAh, non-removable Main Camera: 50 MP + 12 MP Selfie Camera: 8 MP Screen Size: 6.4 inches

Pros Cons The standout rear design is unique to Pixel 6s Camera bump prone to accumulating dust 5G network Charging can be faster Beautiful UI The display maxes out at 90Hz, and others do 120Hz

6.Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G Featuring a 6.70-inch touchscreen with 120 Hz refresh rate and 512 PPI pixel density, the phone features a 1440x3120 resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:5. Powered by an octa-core 2.8 GHz Google tensor processor with two 2.8 GHz cores and two 2.25GHz cores, Google Pixel 6 Pro offers excellent performance without compromising on battery life. The phone also supports wireless and fast charging features. Specifications: Processor: Mali-G78 MP20 Octa-core (2x2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 & 2x2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) Display: 6.71 inches RAM: 8GB/12GB ROM: 128GB/256GB Front Camera: 11.1 MP Battery: Li-Ion 5003 mAh Rear Camera: 50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP

Pros Cons Excellent display with 120Hz and great sunlight legibility No micro SD slot Google Tensor chip offers excellent graphics performance No charger is included in the box Gorgeous hardware design

The three best features of all listed products

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Google Pixel 6a 5G Processor - Octa-core Battery - 4410 mAh Rear camera - 12 + 12.5 MP Google Pixel 5 5G Processor - Qualcomm snapdragon 765G Battery - 4000 mAh Rear camera - 12.2+16 MP Google 5a 5G Processor - Qualcomm snapdragon 765G Battery - 4680 mAh Rear camera - 12+16 MP Google Pixel 4a 5G Processor - Qualcomm snapdragon 730G Battery - 3140 mAh Rear camera - 12.2 MP Google Pixel 6 5G Processor: Mali-G78 MP20 Octa-core (2x2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 & 2x2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) Battery description: Li-Ion 4614 mAh, non-removable Main camera: 50 MP + 12 MP Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G Processor: Mali-G78 MP20 Octa-core (2x2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 & 2x2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) Battery: Li-Ion 5003 mAh Rear camera: 50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP

Best value for money In terms of value for money, the Google Pixel 6a offers the best performance under 40k. You can enjoy crisp and clear picture quality on its beautiful and bright display. Taking high-quality photos with it is easy thanks to its fantastic camera. The battery backup of the phone is also excellent. Best overall product Google 5a is the best Android smartphone if you're looking for a high-end device. Compared to its plethora of features, the phone is quite affordable. Almost all your favourite files and apps can be stored on robust internal storage. In addition, you can use it for up to a day before it needs to be charged due to its long battery life. How to find the perfect Google 5G mobile phones? Several factors influence a mobile phone's price. Consider a few essential factors like design, display size, memory, RAM, processor, battery, and numerous other specifications when purchasing a new mobile phone. There may be a lot of confusion regarding the price and features of the various options, but you must choose the phone that suits your primary requirements and is within budget. Price list of all products

Product Price Google Pixel 6a 5G ₹ 34,990 Google Pixel 5 5G ₹ 39,310 Google 5a 5G ₹ 34,490 Google Pixel 4a 5G ₹ 36,790 Google Pixel 6 5G ₹ 44,000 Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G ₹ 62,900