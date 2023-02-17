Grab these 10 of the best wired earphones under 500 today

What are wired earphones?
Wired earphones are headphones that require a physical connection to a device, typically through a 3.5mm audio jack or USB port, to play sound
Summary:
Wired earphones are still the preferred choice for many people due to their reliability, high-quality audio, and affordability. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. That's why we've compiled a list of 10 of the best-wired earphones under 500 to help you make an informed decision. These earphones offer a balance of sound quality, comfort, and affordability, making them a great choice for music lovers and everyday users. Whether you're looking for a pair for your daily commute or extended listening sessions, you're sure to find something that fits your needs on this list.
1. boAt Bassheads 225 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Blue)
The boAt Bassheads 225 in-ear wired earphones are stylish and durable for music lovers. With a PVC cable that is both tangle-free and sturdy, these earphones are easy to use on the go. They have a frequency response of 20Hz-20KHz and a sensitivity of 92db ±3db, ensuring clear sound quality. With a built-in microphone, you can easily take calls or use voice control. The additional earbuds and warranty cards are included, making these earphones convenient and reliable. The innovative housing design and 10mm drivers provide a comfortable fit and powerful sound for an immersive audio experience. With a compatible 3.5mm AUX cable, these earphones are ready for use with any Android or iOS device.
Specifications:
Brand: boAt
Product Dimension: 120 x 1 x 1 cm
Colour: Blue
Special Features: Lightweight, Microphone Feature, Tangle-Free Cord
|Pros
|Cons
|Good Build and Sound Quality
|Earbuds Sometimes Slips
|Good Bass Output
|Microphone Quality
2. Blaupunkt EM10 in-Ear Wired Earphone
The Blaupunkt EM10 in-ear wired earphones to deliver premium sound quality with HD audio and deep bass. With a built-in microphone and remote control, they offer hands-free convenience. The L-shaped connector and 45-degree angled design provide durability and a secure fit for active use. The sound-isolating feature blocks out 90% of ambient noise. From the iconic German brand established in 1924, these earphones are widely compatible with audio devices featuring a 3.5mm jack.
Specifications:
Brand: Blaupunkt
Product Dimension: 120 x 1 x 1 cm
Colour: Blue
Special Feature: Secure fit, multi-functional remote
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money
|Build Quality
|Good Bass Quality
3. boAt Bassheads 152
The boAt Bassheads 152 in-ear earphones deliver HD sound with its 10mm drivers. Experience powerful bass and crystal-clear audio. A built-in microphone provides clear communication. The earphones are portable and easy to carry with a foldable design and tangle-resistant braided cable. Plug into your device with a 3.5mm angled jack and enjoy music all day long. Immerse yourself in great sound with the boAt Bassheads 152.
Specifications:
Brand: boAt
Product Dimensions: 120 x 1 x 1 cm
Colour: Jazzy Blue
Special Feature: Durable Superior Coated Cable
|Pros
|Cons
|Good Build Quality
|Noise Cancellation is not great
|Bass is good
4. REDMI Wired Earphone
The REDMI Wired High Definition in-Ear Earphones are designed for optimal comfort and quality sound. With a 10mm driver and metal sound chamber, these earphones deliver dynamic bass and clear audio. The earbuds are made from silicone material for a gentle and comfortable fit, and the 1.25-meter cable includes an L-shaped 3.5mm jack for compatibility with various devices. The in-line microphone and multi-function button allow seamless music and calls control.
Specifications:
Brand: Xiaomi
Product Dimensions: 125 x 1 x 1 cm
Colour: Black
Special Feature: Anti-ear wax earplugs, Mini Remote control
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money
|Slips from Ear
|Good Sound Quality
5. boAt BassHeads 100
The boAt BassHeads 100 is a stylish and eye-catching in-ear wired earphone that will make you stand out from the crowd. With its "Hawk" inspired design, these earphones are a definite fashion statement. The powerful 10mm dynamic driver with a speaker resistance of 16 ohms delivers a punchy and rhythmic sound response to even the most demanding tracks. With its HD microphone, you can make crystal-clear calls with ease. The in-line one-click button allows you to play/pause music or answer/end calls with just one tap, and the two-click and three-click buttons allow you to track forward or back easily.
Specifications:
Brand: boAt
Product Dimensions: 120 x 1 x 1 cm
Colour: Black
Special Feature: Microphone Feature;Lightweight;Tangle-Free Cord
|Pros
|Cons
|Great for price range
|Build Quality
|Good and crisp sound quality
6. realme Buds 2 Neo
Realme Buds 2 Neo delivers immersive sound with its 11.2mm dynamic driver. Tangles are reduced by a gear-shaped cable design, made of durable, sweatproof TPU material. Single remote controls calls and music with clear audio from an HD microphone. 90° audio jack offers durability, and better grip for gaming. High-precision microphone provides clear calls and voice assistant access. The vibrant blue colour adds style, and acoustic tuning delivers deep and powerful bass.
Specifications:
Brand: Realme
Colour: Blue
Product Dimension : 132 x 2.8 x 1.5 cm
Special Feature: Durable Angled Design, 11.2mm Dynamic Driver
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable
|No Voice Cancellation
|Good Sound Quality
7. Mivi Rock and Roll E5
The Mivi Rock and Roll E5 Wired In-Ear Earphones feature a 10mm neodymium driver for immersive audio and powerful bass. With a comfortable fit, built-in microphone and tangle-free cable, these earphones are perfect for music and phone calls. The earbuds are made of premium materials and available in several colors. Enjoy peace of mind with a 1-year warranty from the manufacturer. The earphone's design optimizes sound waves for powerful bass and crystal-clear audio. Experience an optimized music experience with the Mivi Rock and Roll E5.
Specifications:
Brand: Mivi
Product Dimensions: 155 x 2 x 1 cm
Colour: Black
Special Feature: 10mm Neodymium Driver
|Pros
|Cons
|Good for the price Range
|Build Quality
8. JBL C50HI
The JBL C50HI wired in-ear headphones are a must-have for music lovers. With JBL's signature sound, these headphones offer high clean bass for an immersive listening experience. The noise isolation microphone provides crystal clear phone calls, and the one-button universal remote with the mic allows for quick and easy access to your favorite virtual assistants, like Google Assistant or Siri. The lightweight design and three different sizes of ear tips ensure a comfortable fit, while the high-fidelity twin cable adds durability to the overall design. The package includes one pair of JBL C50HI headphones, three ear tips (S, M, L), and a user manual.
Specifications:
Brand: JBL
Product Dimensions: 6 x 3 x 17.5 Centimetres
Colour: Blue
Special Feature: JBL TrueBass
|Pros
|Cons
|Good Sound and Mic Quality
|Average Build Quality
9. PHILIPS Audio TAE1126
The Philips Audio TAE1126 Wired in Ear Earphones provide a high-quality audio experience with their 10 mm driver delivering powerful bass and clear sound. The perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise for an immersive listening experience. The integrated microphone and call button make it easy to take calls on the go. The earphones come with 3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for an optimal fit and a 1.2 m long cable ideal for outdoor use. The rubberized cable relief enhances durability, ensuring a long-lasting product. Get ready to enjoy your favorite tunes with the Philips Audio TAE1126 Wired in Ear Earphones.
Specifications:
Brand: PHILIPS
Product Dimensions: 3 x 5 x 17 cm
Colour: Black
Special Feature: 1.2m Long Cable
|Pros
|Cons
|Good Sound Quality
|Build Quality
10. PTron Boom Ultima
PTron Boom Ultima 4D is a dual-driver in-ear gaming headphone that offers high-quality sound with powerful bass. An in-line remote control and microphone offer easy control for music and calls. The dual-driver technology provides better sound separation for an immersive experience. The earphones are designed for comfort and durability with a passive noise cancelling feature and a gold-plated 3.5mm audio jack. The 1.2m tangle-free cable and on-the-cord remote control with mic and volume control make it user-friendly. It comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty.
Specifications:
Brand: Ptron
Product Dimensions: 120 x 0.8 x 0.8 cm
Colour: Dark Blue
Special Feature: Dual Driver Earphone, Ergonomic Fit
|Pros
|Cons
|Good Value for money
|Needs to work on noise cancellation
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|boAt Bassheads 225
|Lightweight
|Microphone Feature
|Tangle-Free Cord
|Blaupunkt EM10
|Secure Fit
|Multi Functional Remote
|Isolate Noise
|boAt Bassheads 152
|Durable Superior Coated Cable
|3.5mm Gold plated angled jack
|Multifunction button
|REDMI Wired Earphones
|In-built HD Microphone
|Anti-ear wax earplugs
|Feather Light Weight
|boAt BassHeads 100
|Hawk inspired Design
|Smooth Multifunctional Control
|Lightweight
|realme Buds 2 Neo
|Tangle Free Cable
|11.2mm Dynamic Driver
|Durable Angled Design
|Mivi Rock and Roll E5
|Lightweight
|Tangle Free Cord
|10mm neodymium driver
|JBL C50HI
|JBL True Bass
|Voice assistant compatible
|One Button Remote Microphone
|PHILIPS Audio TAE1126
|10mm Driver
|3 Interchangeable Ear tips
|1.2m Long Cable
|PTron Boom Ultima
|Ergonomic Fit
|Durable TPE Wire
|Passive Noise Cancellation
Best overall product:
The boAt Bassheads 225 in-ear wired earphones offer stylish durability for music lovers. With a tangle-free PVC cable, clear sound quality (20Hz-20KHz, 92db ±3db), and a built-in microphone for easy call and voice control, they are a convenient and reliable choice. They also come with extra earbuds and a warranty card. The innovative housing design and 10mm drivers provide a comfortable fit and powerful sound for an immersive audio experience. Compatible with all Android and iOS devices via a 3.5mm AUX cable.
Best value for money:
The Mivi Rock and Roll E5 Wired In-Ear Earphones are a great value-for-money choice, with their 10mm neodymium driver providing immersive audio and powerful bass. With a comfortable fit, clear phone calls, and tangle-free cable, these earphones offer a premium experience at an affordable price. With a 1-year warranty from the manufacturer, you can trust in their durability and quality. The range of stunning colors makes them a stylish option for all music lovers.
How to find the best Wired Earphones for yourself?
Finding the best-wired earphone for yourself involves considering several factors. Firstly, determine your budget. Then, think about the type of sound you prefer, whether it's a balanced sound or one with enhanced bass. Next, consider the frequency response and sensitivity, as these determine the sound quality. Additionally, consider the design and comfort of the earbuds, as well as the length of the cable and the presence of a built-in microphone for calls and voice control. Finally, read reviews from other users to get a better idea of the performance of the earphone. Remember to choose the one that fits your needs and preferences.
|Product
|Price
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Wired earphones transmit sound through a physical cable connection to an audio device. The audio signal is carried through the cable to the earphone drivers, which convert it into sound waves that the user can hear.
It depends on the individual's needs and preferences. Wired earphones offer a reliable and stable connection with no need for charging. They can also have a better sound quality and lower latency than wireless earphones. On the other hand, wireless earphones offer greater mobility and convenience.
Wired earphones offer a stable and reliable connection, often with better sound quality and lower latency compared to some wireless options. They also typically cost less and don't require charging.
The main disadvantage of wired earphones is the limited mobility they offer due to the physical connection to the audio device. They can also get tangled and be more cumbersome to store and transport than wireless earphones.