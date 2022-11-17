Groove to the beat—10 Best MP3 players for the music lover in You

Top MP3 players you need to check out right now

Listening to music is an experience that needs complete immersion without interruptions. That is why owning a music player works wonders for you. You might be wondering, 'Who uses an MP3 player today?' But if you really care about the quality of your music and wish to have a hassle-free listening experience, you must seriously consider buying a music player. There are several reasons to own an MP3 player. You will never have to struggle for space to store your ever-increasing playlist as a device dedicated solely to music gives you plenty of storage. Not all phones come with great sound quality or are built for music fans, and having a music player will enhance your listening experience manifold through its many intuitive features. 1.Sony NWZ-B183F Walkman Music Player For bass lovers, nothing can be a better choice than this Sony Walkman music player. This little device can hold all your favourite songs and slip into your palms or pocket like a feather. Apart from its rich sound, what makes it worth a buy is its user-friendliness and ease of data transferability. It has a pen drive shape design that can be plugged into the PC directly without requiring additional wires. Specifications • Storage- 4GB • Battery Life- 20 hours • Additional Features- Built-in FM

Pros Cons Bass boost function The built is not strong enough and can go defunct in over a year. Offers 3-minute quick charge for 90 minutes of playback Very lightweight and compact device Easy usability

2.SanDisk 16GB Clip Sport Plus MP3 Player Now sweat it out with your favourite music playing on this lightweight, waterproof, and durable SanDisk MP3 player. This music player is designed to enhance your music listening experience with its high-quality sound and an array of features. Specifications • Display- 1.44inch TFT-LCD • Storage- 16GB • Battery Life- 20 hours • Additional features- Built-in FM radio

Pros Cons Battery time lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge The device is glitchy sometimes Wireless Bluetooth technology Can be clipped to clothes or sports gear

3.Saregama Carvaan Go Gold Music Player For old Hindi song lovers, the Saregama Carvaan is a gem of a device. Apart from being sleek and stylish in looks and rich in features, it comes pre-loaded with 3000 retro songs along with an SD card slot of 32GB storage. Specifications • Storage- 3000 pre-loaded songs and micro SD card up to 32 GB • Battery life- 7 hours • Additional Features- 6 listening modes

Pros Cons Smart and ergonomic design Poor Bluetooth connectivity Pre-loaded songs Large storage Various modes for sorting songs

4.Sony NWE393/B 4GB Walkman MP3 Player Whether you are exercising, travelling, or doing household chores, this MP3 player from Sony will prove to be a great companion. The device easily fits into your pocket and lets you enjoy your favourite music on the go. Be it listening to your stored music, FM radio or viewing photos and videos, you can find a place for all your content on this small but impactful player. Specifications • Display- 1.77 inch (128x160) colour LCD • Storage- 4 GB and 8 GB • Battery life- 35 hours • Additional features- Photo viewing, video, built-in clock

Pros Cons Easy song accessibility with playlist creation feature Not compatible with wireless headphones Dynamic normaliser feature removes audio level distortions between songs Can also be used to play videos and view photos Easy transferability of content

5.RUIZU X02 Mp3 Music Player Ultra slim and light and packed with features, this MP3 player is a music lovers’ delight. It offers the biggest battery life with 80 hours of playtime. With its easy navigations and extendable memory, music listening on this device becomes cherishable. Specifications • Display- 1.8 Inches colour display • Storage- 8 GB, extendable up to 128 GB • Battery Type- 420mAh lithium-ion • Battery life- 80 hours • Additional features- FM, recorder, video, ebook

Pros Cons Can be connected to the car No Bluetooth connectivity Voice recording Supports all types of audio formats The device weighs just 30 g

6.TIMMKOO MP3 Player Organise all your music files in one place with this TIMMKOO MP3 player. It has a 4-inch wide screen that displays content in 720p and 1080p high resolutions. This MP3 player supports almost all audio file formats and also lets you read ebooks. It’s like a mini version of a mobile phone. Specifications Display- 4.0-inch LED-backlit widescreen with IPS technology Storage- 8 GB internal and extendable up to 512 GB Battery type- 1800mAh lithium-ion with fast charging technology Battery life- 50 hours Additional features- FM, video, recorder, ebook

Pros Cons Can be connected to Bluetooth and car speakers Its operations are sometimes glitchy It has 6 types of song sorting, playlist creation option and equaliser Can be used to listen to music, watch videos and read books Fast charging technology Extendable memory

7.Tengsen Mp3 Player with Bluetooth If you are looking for a music player that does more than just play music with superior sound, then your search ends with this Tengsen MP3 player. It is compact in size but comes with a large enough screen for viewing videos and reading ebooks. Specifications • Display- 4inch LED high-resolution touchscreen • Storage- 16GB internal storage extendable up to 128 GB • Battery type- 1400 mAh lithium-ion • Battery life- 20 plus hours • Additional features- FM, video, ebook, recorder, pedometer

Pros Cons Big internal storage space and option to extend it further with built-in card slot Doesn’t allow sorting of songs into different categories Video playing and ebook reading feature It comes with a sport pedometer to keep track of steps walked

8.JOLIKE MP3 Player You can use this single device to listen to music, read books, watch movies, record audio, and even while jogging because of its compact size and steps counting feature. Invest in this smart device to enjoy a music-listening experience like never before. Specifications • Display- 1.8-inch touch screen • Storage- 16Gb internal and extendable up to 128GB • Battery type- 220mAh Lithium-ion Polymer • Battery life- 21 hours • Additional features- FM, video, recorder, ebook, pedometer

Pros Cons Super cute and eye-catching design Battery is not that powerful and dies down quickly Large internal storage that can be expanded Bluetooth connectivity is not wide-reaching Multi-functional music player

9.AGPTEK A02 8GB MP3 Player This powerhouse of a device is your true partner for when you need to get lost in the world of sensory immersion. Packed with impactful sound, this music player also lets you read books watch videos, record audio, listen to FM, and even set an alarm. A very handy device, this one is. Specifications • Storage- 8 GB internal and extendable up to 128 GB • Battery life- 70 hours • Additional features- FM, video, ebook, alarm, recor

Pros Cons Multi-functional music player Doesn’t include earphones Provides up to 70 hours of usage time No Bluetooth technology Short charging time

10.RUIZU X52 8GB Mp3 Player with Bluetooth This light and mini MP3 player is designed to add extra fun to your daily exercise regime. Its tiny and clip-on design is easy to attach to your clothes and sports gear or even fit into your pocket seamlessly. Its intuitive user interface makes flipping through apps, organising and repeating songs easy. Specifications • Display- 1.5 inch TFT colour screen with upgraded UI • Storage- 16GB internal memory with 128 GB extendable • Battery type- Powerful and fast-charging lithium-ion battery • Battery life- 6 hours • Additional features- FM, voice recorder, video, ebook, clock, pedometer

Pros Cons The intuitive interface allows easy usage and uploading Poor Bluetooth connectivity Multi-functional player The bookmark feature lets you play from where you left Includes instructions to restart the device in case it crashes

Best three features at a glance

Products Storage Playtime Extra Functions Sony NWZ-B183F Walkman Digital Music Player Up to 900 songs Up to 20 hours Only for music SanDisk Clip Sport Plus MP3 Player Up to 4000 songs Up to 20 hours Only for music Saregama Carvaan Go Gold music player 3000 pre-loaded songs Up to 7 hours Only for music Sony NWE393/B Walkman MP3 Player Up to 900 songs Up to 35 hours Viewing photos and Clock with alarm and sleep timer RUIZU X02 Mp3 Music Player Up to 2000 songs (expandable up to 128GB) Up to 80 hours Recorder, videos, and ebooks TIMMKOO MP3 Player Up to 2000 songs (expandable up to 512GB) Up to 50 hours Videos, ebooks, and recorder Tengsen MP3 Player Up to 4000 songs (expandable up to 128GB) 20+ hours Photos, videos, ebooks, and pedometer. JOLIKE MP3 Player Up to 4000 songs (expandable up to 128GB) Up to 21 hours Videos, ebooks, pedometer, and recorder AGPTEK A02 MP3 Player Up to 2000 songs (expandable up to 128 GB) Up to 70 hours Ebook, video, alarm. RUIZU X52 Mp3 Player Up to 2000 songs (expandable up to 128GB) Up to 6 hours Video, ebook, recorder, stopwatch, and pedometer

Best value for money Priced at Rs. 4,331, the Sony NWZ-B183F Walkman MP3 Player offers the best value for money as it has all the features one needs to enjoy a seamless music listening experience. It has exceptional sound quality and comes loaded with a powerful battery that provides up to 20 hours of uninterrupted play. Its pen-drive shape comes in handy in more ways than one. You can clasp it in your palm securely or slip it into your pocket among other things. It also allows for wireless data transfer- simply attach it to the pen drive slot of your PC or laptop. Best overall product The SanDisk Clip Sport Plus MP3 Player tops in the best overall product category. This mini and light music player has a clip-on design that can be attached to your clothes or sports gear, making it the perfect companion for jogs, exercises and even dancing. It offers large storage so you never go out of space for new additions. Wireless connectivity, long hours of playtime, and water-resistant body are some of the other features that cut this MP3 player above the rest. How to find the perfect MP3 player? Getting your hands on a music player that is perfect for you is easy if you pay attention to these points- • Clip-on design- An MP3 player is usually small in size- even those that offer video and ebook reading functions. So the device can easily fall or get lost. To avoid this, look for players with clip-on design or those that come with a wearable band to attach it to your clothes when in use. • Expandable storage- A true audiophile’s inventory of songs is ever-increasing. And to make sure you never run out of space for your growing music list, you need to pick an MP3 player that has either 32 GB internal storage or expandable memory via a card slot. • Multi-functional- Features like alarm clock, ebook reader, video and photo player, voice recorder, etc. can come in handy in a device dedicated to music. Price List

Products Price Sony NWZ-B183F Walkman Music Player Rs. 4,331 SanDisk Clip Sport Plus MP3 Player Rs. 9,867 Saregama Carvaan Go Gold Rs. 3,990 Sony NWE393/B Walkman MP3 Player Rs. 11,634 RUIZU X02 Mp3 Music Player Rs. 2,990 TIMMKOO MP3 Player Rs. 7,644 Tengsen MP3 Player Rs. 7,627 AGPTEK A02 MP3 Player Rs. 5,350 RUIZU X52 Mp3 Player Rs. 4,145 JOLIKE MP3 Player Rs. 6,895