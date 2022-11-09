Story Saved
Havells water purifier: The best deals worth your money

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 09, 2022 19:03 IST
Summary:

The demand for water purifiers in India has always been high and will continue to grow as more and more people become aware of the importance of pure drinking water. Water purifiers, as their name suggests, remove all impurities from the water, leaving it clean and ready to drink.

product info
Pure water

Havells is one of the top names when it comes to manufacturing electric water purifiers in India. They offer a complete range of water purifiers from RO (reverse osmosis), UV(Ultraviolet), and Jumbo water purifiers. We all know that drinking filtered water is better tasting, cleaner, and safer for us than drinking unfiltered water. Havells water purifier's water is free of harmful germs and purified by an RO membrane to provide clean, safe, and delicious water to the community. The Best Havells Water Purifier review will help you choose the best Havells water purifier based on your requirement and budget.

1. Havells FAB GHWRHFB015

This is safe and healthy drinking water for you, one that utilises multiple purification processes, including reverse osmosis and UV-C, and has gone through seven phases of treatment to ensure total purification. Instead of electricity or chemical-based purification processes, this design incorporates water purification through exposure to sunlight and passage over white sands. What's more, it is made of stainless steel, so it won't rust over time.

Specifications

  • Brand:Havells
  • Colour:Beige and White
  • Special features: UV, RO
  • Material:Plastic
  • Capacity: 7 Litres
ProsCons
Good water tasteLow outflow of water
Easy to use 
Easy to install 
cellpic
Havells FAB Absoulety Safe RO + UV Water Purifer , GHWRHFB015
46% off 9,499 17,499
Buy now

2. Havells Gracia Alkaline

In silver and black colours, this water purifier has a compact design and aesthetics with a stainless steel tank. The Revitalizer restructures water molecules for improved mineral absorption, and 8 stages of 100% RO and UV purification provide alkaline water with pH 8 to pH 10. The unit has a hot, warm, ambient water display, complete touch dispensing, anti-child lock protection from hot water, an LED colour temperature display, i-Protect purification monitoring, and a UV LED lamp in the tank that provides purified water at all times. In addition, there is an error and maintenance alert, a process indicator, a digital clock, and hygienic water dispensing with zero splashes.

Specifications

  • Brand: Havells
  • Colour: Black
  • Special features: UV, Alkaline, RO
  • Material: Stainless steel tank
  • Capacity: 6.5 Litres
ProsCons
Good built quality 
Easy to handle 
Good in design 
cellpic
Havells Gracia Alkaline 6.5 Litre RO + UV Purified Alkaline, Hot and Ambient Water Purifier with 8 Stages (Silver and Black)
30% off 21,990 31,549
Buy now

3. Havells Digiplus Alkaline

Digiplus Alkaline Whole House Water Filter System is a multi-stage filtration system that removes impurities from tap water, such as chlorine and odours. The Digiplus Alkaline 100% RO & UV water purifier is capable of delivering up to 15 litres of purified, alkaline water per hour from your household plumbing. The machine features advanced optical sensor technology that monitors the quality of the water flowing through the filter to ensure it meets your specific needs. The system has an iProtect pH monitor to notify you when the water quality drops below optimal levels.

Specifications

  • Brand: Havells
  • Colour: Pine Green & Black
  • Special feature: RO+, 500-1999 ppm
  • Material: ABS Plastic
  • Capacity: 6 Litres

ProsCons
Good built qualityHigh maintenance cost
Good services 
Easy to install 
cellpic
Havells Digiplus Alkaline Absolutely Safe RO + UV purified Alkaline Water Purifier with 8 Stages, Double UV Purification and Patented Alkaline Water Technology (Green and Black, 6 L)
15% off 19,999 23,499
Buy now

4. Havells Water Purifier, GHWRHFK015

Enjoy healthier and safe drinking water with this innovative 7-stage water purifier that provides you with revitalised and healthy water. This water purifier improves the alkaline minerals, adding good things such as calcium, magnesium, sodium, copper, zinc, and others that make your water healthy. UV 253.7 nm wavelength from which 85% of viruses and bacteria can be removed. Also, UV-C wavelength creates an effective germicidal force on microorganisms, killing them within no time. A beautiful brass touch tank with zero splash makes this purifier easy to place in any corner of your kitchen.

Specifications

  • Brand: Havells
  • Colour: Sky Blue and White
  • Special features: UV, RO
  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity: 7 Litres

ProsCons
Good built qualityServices could be better
Good in design 
Good taste of water 
cellpic
Havells Water Purifier, GHWRHFK015, FAB alkaline, 45 W, 230 V, 1 Phase AC, 50 Hz
45% off 10,999 19,999
Buy now

5. Havells UTC Alkaline

Give your body and brain the nutrients they need with Havells Alkaline Water. It uses a proprietary combination of water treatment, filtration and pH balancing technologies to deliver 100% RO & UV purification at pH 8–10 and achieve ultra-pure drinking water. This water purifier revitalises the water by giving it an extra boost of minerals through the revitalizer.

Specifications

  • Brand: Havells
  • Colour: Grey and White
  • Special features: UV, RO
  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity: 8 Litres
ProsCons
Good purificationServices could be better
Low wastage of water 
Good taste of water 
cellpic
Havells UTC Alkaline with 100% RO & UV Purified Alkaline Water Purifier (Grey and White), 8 litre
30% off 18,000 25,599
Buy now

6. Havells Delite DX

Not only does it purify water, but this ultra-modern and energy-efficient best-selling deluxe Havells water filter also provides the utmost care for your health and hygiene. With good purification capacity and anti-microbial technology, it is equipped with a germicidal ultraviolet (UV) purification system that commences at 253.7 nm wavelength to assist in killing viruses, bacteria and harmful microorganisms in the water.

Specifications

  • Brand: Havells
  • Colour: Burgundy & white
  • Special features: UV, RO
  • Material: Stainless Steel Tank and Food Grade plastic
  • Capacity: 6.5 Litres

ProsCons
Good purificationServices could be better
Hassle-free to install 
Good performance overall 
cellpic
Havells Delite DX 100% RO+UV, pH balanced SS Tank Water Purifier
28% off 16,500 22,999
Buy now

7. HAVELLS PRO ALKALINE

The Contour Water Filtration Pitcher is a space-saving solution for your kitchen or office. Featuring an Alkaline purification system, the Contour pitcher can quickly and effectively neutralise contaminants found in tap water and turn it into alkaline water with the taste enhancer. Its compact design allows you to mount it on a wall, desk or countertop. This makes it easy to refill whenever required. Refreshing and healthy water at the touch of a button!

Specifications

  • Brand: Havells
  • Colour: White, Transparent
  • Special features: UV, RO
  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity: 7 Litres

ProsCons
Fast refillingServices could be better
Good in design 
Good taste of water 
cellpic
Havells Pro Alkaline 7 Liter RO+UV Water Purifier (White, Beige)
23% off 15,380 19,900
Buy now

8. Havells Delite

Save water and time with this high recovery 100% RO and UV purifier. This should be the main consideration for all our customers to help them save money on their water bills. With this water purifier, you will enjoy smooth and tasty clean water every day of the week. It includes an 8-step 100% UV & UV purification certified safety system for additional safety features. The RO membrane guarantees safe and clean drinking water with no chance of being polluted with dangerous microorganisms that might cause illnesses.

Specifications

  • Brand: Havells
  • Colour: White, Transparent
  • Special features: UV, RO
  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity: 6.5 Litres

ProsCons
Fast installationServices could be better
Good built quality 
Stylish looks 
cellpic
Havells Delite High Recovery 6.5 Litre Absolutely Safe RO+UV Purified Alkaline Water Purifier with 8 Stages Triple Protection: SS Tank with UV LED (Beige and White)
21% off 22,000 27,917
Buy now

9. Havells Active Plus

With die-cut indications, Havells Active Plus is a trendy, small, and elegantly constructed device. In terms of volume, it is 30% smaller than the best-selling rival product. It completely protects you from germs, viruses, and cysts thanks to its four-stage purification process. The best purification and optimal dose are provided by an 11w strong UV light and moderate water flow, which eliminates the risk of water-borne disease. 60 LPH flow rate optimised to provide thorough filtration. Smart notifications, energy-saving mode, and electrical safety.

Specifications

  • Brand: Havells
  • Price: Rs. 7499
  • Colour: Sea Green and White
  • Special feature: UV, 1-199 ppm
  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity: 6 Litres
ProsCons
Budget-friendlyServices could be better
Overall good performance 
Smooth functioning 
cellpic
Havells Active Plus Absolute Safety with Double Purification through UF and UV Water Purifier with 4 Stages with Smart Alerts and Electrical Protection system (Green and White)
38% off 7,425 11,999
Buy now
ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Havells FAB GHWRHFB015UV, ROCartridge life indicatorEasy to install
Havells Gracia AlkalineFuturistic designGood build qualityPurification technology
Havells Digiplus Alkaline6 Litres capacity500-1999 ppmRO+
Havells Water Purifier, GHWRHFK0157 Litres capacityUV, RORevitalizer
Havells UTC Alkaline8 Litres capacityEasy to installUV, RO
Havells Delite DX6.5 Litres capacityStainless steel tankUV, RO
HAVELLS PRO ALKALINEUV, RO8 Litres capacityFast refilling
Havells Delite6.5 Litres capacityUV, ROFast installation
Havells Active PlusUV, 1-199 ppm6 Litres capacityBudget-friendly

Best value for money

HAVELLS PRO ALKALINE is the best value for money water purifier. This space-saving water filter pitcher is ideal for the kitchen or office. With an Alkaline purification system, the Contour pitcher can quickly and effectively neutralise contaminants in tap water and turn it into alkaline water. In addition, this compact unit can be mounted on a wall, desk, or countertop, so you can refill it whenever you need it. Water that's refreshing and healthy at your fingertips.

Best overall

Havells Gracia Alkaline is one of the best water purifiers, and it comes in silver and black colours with a stainless steel tank. It restructures water molecules for better mineral absorption and provides alkaline water with pH 8 to 10. It provides a hot, warm, ambient water display, touches dispensing, anti-child lock protection from hot water, an LED colour temperature display, i-Protect purification monitoring, and a UV LED lamp within the tank, ensuring clean water at all times. In addition, the system also features an error and maintenance alert, a process indicator, a digital clock, and hygienic water dispensing without splashing.

How to find the best Havells water purifier

Examine what features you require in your Havells Water Purifier and the prices of the various products you're considering, and then compare the prices.

If you are considering buying a Havells water purifier, make a list of your specifications and do not decide what you want until you have everything in mind. Determine the brand and type that best suits you and research. The best way to find something you are looking for on Amazon is to search through filters. Plenty of options are available, ranging from many brands and models.

To avoid buying the wrong product, choose a model to compare and purchase the item that's best for your needs.

Products price list in table

Sl No.ProductPrice
1.Havells FAB GHWRHFB0159499
2.Havells Gracia Alkaline21990
3.Havells Digiplus Alkaline19999
4.Havells Water Purifier, GHWRHFK01510999
5.Havells UTC Alkaline18000
6.Havells Delite DX16200
7.HAVELLS PRO ALKALINE14900
8.Havells Delite22000
9.Havells Active Plus6973

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

1. What is the best RO for high TDS?

2. Does high TDS in water have any negative effects?

3. How much TDS is considered a good level?

4. How long does RO live?

5. What is an alkaline filter for a water purifier?

View More
