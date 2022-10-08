Here are some amazing Realme 2 GHz processor phones you shouldn’t miss

Realme 2 GHz processor phones

If you need a high-performance phone, apart from the RAM and internal storage, you also need to look into its processor speed. A mobile phone with a 2 GHz processor will allow you not just to do most of the regular tasks effectively but also to use heavy apps, do things like image and video editing, and also allow you to play heavy games quite seamlessly. Realme 2GHz processor phones are popular for their durability and robust performance. In this article, we have listed a few handpicked Realme 2 GHz processor phones for you. We have presented an impartial and objective analysis of each model, their specs, and pros and cons. We have also given a price chart to make it easy for you to select the one you think is the best among them. 10 Best Realme 2 Ghz processor phones 1. Realme 9 Pro 5G Launched on 16th February 2022, Realme 9 Pro 5G displays great camera qualities with triple rear and a selfie camera. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core smart processor to give the best gaming experience. It comes in two variants – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. This model is available in three beautiful colours – aurora green, sunrise blue, and midnight black. Specifications: 6.6-inch full-HD+ display

1080x2412 pixel resolution

Qualcomm SM6375 snapdragon 695 5G processor

5000mAh battery

16MP front camera and 64MP + 8MP + 2 MP rear camera setup

Android 12

6GB and 8GB RAM

128GB internal storage

Pros Cons Amazing battery life with 33W fast charging Plastic body High-quality processor Stereo speakers are not available Good camera quality

2. Realme 9i 5G Realme 9i 5G is one of the latest smartphones with an attractive ‘Vintage CD Design’ and a high-quality MediaTek’processor. It carries a triple camera at the back and a strong battery that supports 18W charging. It is a lightweight and ultra-thin smartphone with flat edges making it easy to handle. Specifications: 6.6-inch full-HD+ display

1080x2408 pixel resolution

MediaTek MT6833P dimensity 810 processor

5000mAh battery

8MP front camera and 50MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear camera

Android 12

4GB and 6GB RAM

64GB and 128GB internal storage

Pros Cons Strong battery performance Low-quality selfie camera Attractive design Decent overall performance

3. Realme 9 5G SE Launched in March 2022, Realme 9 5G Speed Edition never fails to impress with its performance. It runs the Android 11 version with a little update, making the device more user-friendly. It has a powerful 5000mAh battery, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. It has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display and a wonderful 48MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup. This phone’s 16MP front camera clicks excellent selfies, helping you capture your vivid mood at any time of the day. Specifications: 6.6-inch full-HD+ display

1080x2412 pixel resolution

Qualcomm SM7325 snapdragon 778G 5G processor

5000mAh battery

16MP front camera and 48MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup

Android 11

8GB RAM

128GB internal storage

Pros Cons Impressive battery Stereo speakers are not available Good performance Pictures in low light are not clear Decent display

4. Realme 9 Pro Plus Realme 9 Pro Plus is a high-quality smartphone. It has an attractive design with an AMOLED HD display that comes in an affordable price range to fit your budget. It is packed with a high-speed and smart octa-core processor that allows you to run heavy applications seamlessly. The phone comes in three variants – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It has an impressive battery life and manages to work for 24 hours continuously with heavy usage. SpecificatDoesn’t.4-inch HD display 1080x2400 pixel resolution

MediaTek dimensity 920 5G processor

4500mAh battery

50MP+ 8MP+ 2MP triple rear and 16MP front camera

Android 12

6GB and 8GB RAM

128GB and 256GB internal storage

Pros Cons Attractive design Doesn’t support 4K video recording Good performance Comes with loud stereo speakers

5. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Equipped with a MediaTek octa-core processor, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is best suited for gamers. It works efficiently for long hours, exhibiting an impressive battery performance. Its unique and latest design attracts many smartphone users.The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G comes in two variants – 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. Specifications: 6.4-inch full-HD+ display

1080x2400 pixel resolution

MediaTek dimensity 920 5G octa-core processor

5000mAh battery

48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP triple rear camera and 16MP front camera

Android 11

6GB and 8GB RAM

128GB internal storage

Pros Cons Attractive design Contains bloatware Impressive battery life Doesn’t have a microSD card slot Great overall performance

6. Realme Narzo 50A Realme Narzo 50A is popular among many smartphone users because of its long battery life and simple body. It supports a charging capacity of 18W. With this mobile, you can enjoy a great photography experience in daylight. It provides satisfactory performance at an affordable price range to fit your budget. Specifications: 6.5-inch HD+ display

720x1600 pixel resolution

Mediatek Helio G85 octa-core 5G processor

6000mAh battery

50MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear camera and 8MP front camera

Android 12

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage expandable up to 256GB

Pros Cons Attractive design and performance The camera doesn’t work well at night Impressive battery life Inadequate RAM and internal storage Decent camera quality in daylight

7. Realme Narzo 50 Realme Narzo 50 is a decent phone with a high-quality octa-core processor. It is known for its outstanding overall performance. It has a simple design with a side-mounted fingerprint cum power button. It comes with triple rear cameras that provide decent photography in sunlight. However, one of its major disadvantages is that it still works on Android 11. The Realme Narzo 50 has two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. Specifications: 6.6-inch full-HD+ display

1080x2412 pixel resolution

MediaTek Helio G96 5G processor

5000mAh battery

50MP + 2MP + 2MP AI triple rear camera and 16MP front camera

Android 11

4GB and 6GB RAM

64GB and 128GB internal storage

Pros Cons Great overall performance It runs an older Android version Impressive battery life Lack of an OLED panel Good camera performance in daylight

8. Realme 9 Realme 9 has a great HD-quality display, fast charging, and decent camera quality in daylight. It has a 90 Hz OLED display panel and supports fast charging with a 33W charger. It has expandable internal storage of 128GB. Moreover, it runs on a high-speed Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor. Specifications: 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

1080x2400 Pixel resolution

Qualcomm SM6225 snapdragon 680 4G processor

5000mAh battery capacity

108MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera and 16MP front camera

Android 12

6GB

128GB internal storage

Pros Cons Decent display with 90 Hz OLED panel The video recording is not up-to-date Impressive battery life with fast charging More powerful processors are available at this price range Lightweight and affordable

9. Realme 8s 5G Realme continues to expand its market with Realme 8s 5G. It comes with a 6.5-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display and better camera quality. It is the perfect under-budget smartphone suitable for gamers. It dispDoesn’tgreat battery life with a fast charging option. However, it still runs on an older version of Android. The Realme 8s 5G has 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB. Specifications: 6.5-inch full-HD+ display

1080x2412 pixel resolution

MediaTek MT6833P dimensity processor

5000mAh battery

64MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear camera and 16MP front camera

Android 11

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage expandable up to 1TB

Pros Cons Decent camera Stereo speakers are not available User-friendly interface Doesn’t support 4K video recording Attractive design and provides excellent overall performance

10. Realme 8 Realme 8 is an updated version of Realme 7 with a high-power MediaTek processor. It has a slightly smaller display packed with an AMOLED panel. It continues to serve for long and heavy work hours with its strong battery life. It enables fast charging with a 30W charger. It comes with a peak brightness of 1000 nits, making the phone’s display work efficiently even in sunlight. There are three variants of the Realme 8 – 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Specifications: 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

1080x2412 pixel resolution

MediaTek Helio 695 processor

5000mAh battery

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad rear camera and 16MP front camera

Android 11 operating system

4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM

128GB internal storage

Pros Cons Impressive battery life with fast charging Average sound quality Decent camera quality No stereo speakers Solid performance at an affordable price

Three best features of the Realme 2GHz phones

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Realme 9 Pro 5G 8GB RAM and 128GB storage High-speed Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 processor 64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera Realme 9i 5G Up to 1TB expandable memory 50MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear camera Exceptionally smooth display Realme 9 5G SE 48MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear camera 30W rapid charging 144 Hz adaptive gaming screen Realme 9 Pro Plus 8GB RAM + 256GB storage combo 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup Beautiful design Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G 90 Hz super AMOLED display 8GB RAM and 128GB storage expandable up to 256GB Triple rear camera setup Realme Narzo 50A 6000 mAh battery MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor Memory expandable up to 256GB Realme Narzo 50 2.05GHz MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core gaming processor 33W Dart charging 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate Realme 9 High-speed Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor 33W fast-charging 108MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup Realme 8s 5G Under-budget gaming phone Expandable memory up to 1TB Decent camera setup Realme 8 Quad rear camera 5000 mAh battery with fast-charging Thredon’tiants available

Best value for money Out of all the above-mentioned Realme 2 GHz processor phones,the Realme 9 Pro 5G provides the best value for money. It is one of the latest launches of Realme. It is equipped with various latest features and a user-friendly interface. This phone is one of the most in-demand gaming phones by Realme. It displays an attractive design while supporting 5G technology. Its budget-friendly design makes it a worthy deal to get the best value against investment. Best overall product Realme is widely known for launching affordable smartphones with high-speed octa-core processors. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G secures a top position among all Realme 2 GHz processor phones. Its ultra-thin and lightweight design make it comfortable to hold during long gaming hours. Most importantly, this model doesn’t charge a bomb! Its cost may vary depending on the variant memory sizes and colours. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G offers impressive overall performance with excellent features at an affordable price range. How to find the perfect Realme 2 GHz processor phone? We have mentioned some common tips and tricks to pick the perfect Realme 2 GHz processor phone: Keep track of your budget, and don’t pay more than your requirement.

List the particular specifications and features that you require.

Look for a Realme phone with a solid battery life that lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge.

Shortlist and research the Realme phones with the required features.

Compare the advantages and disadvantages of the shortlisted phones.

Pick the one that satisfies all the parameters. Best Realme 2 GHz processor phone price list

S.no Product Price 1. Realme 9 Pro 5G ₹ 21,690 2. Realme 9i 5G ₹ 17,499 3. Realme 9 5G SE ₹ 21,993 4. Realme 9 Pro Plus ₹ 25,939 5. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G ₹ 20,999 6. Realme Narzo 50A ₹ 11,499 7. Realme Narzo 50 ₹ 14,499 8. Realme 9 Rs. 16,999 9. Realme 8s 5G Rs. 15,940 10. Realme 8 Rs. 14,990