Here is your ultimate buying guide for best 6-Inch Google phones

Explore the wide range of 6-inch Google phones in India

Google Phones have gained a lot of popularity in recent times. It is because they're endowed with the trust of Google. They are not only adapted to suit all the needs of the customers but it also has stunning looks to keep you ahead in the game. We will explore all Google phones that have a 6-inch plus display here. It has been a long time since Google launched its mobile phones in the market. They are not only prominent for their stunning designs, built, and strength but they're also blessed with a smart, interactive, and customized user interface. It is very fast and has a responsive touch as well. It also comes with a great and strong camera that can be used to click some amazing pictures. Google phones are one of the most popular Android phones across the globe. It comes close to all the leading smartphones in the world. It has been preferred by adults as well as youngsters. Due to this, the sales of Google phones have increased as well. You can easily buy them even when you are on a budget. The screen resolution is large enough as well. Here's a list of the best Google phones with 6-inch screens in India are: 1.Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 128 GB Storage, 6GB RAM) The Google Pixel 6a is one of the latest smartphones that was launched last year. It has a stunning design that can be flaunted everywhere you go. It is also bestowed with more than 128GB of storage. • Brand: Google • Model Name: Pixel 6a • Colour: Chalk • Internal memory: 128 GB • RAM Memory: 6GB • Screen Size: 6.1 Inches • Operating System: Android 12 • Connector Type: USB Type C • Network Service Provider: Unlocked • Wireless network technology: GSM, UMTS, LTE

Pros Cons Unique colors are available Heating issues detected Fast charging present Problem with a fingerprint sensor Strong camera with great resolution Limited Google One storage

2.Google Pixel 5 5G (Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) This is one of the most iconic Google phones that became most popular. It has a good camera that will help you click amazing portraits and even videos. It also comes with a good battery backup. • Brand: Google • Model Name: Pixel 5 5G • Colour: Sorta Sage • RAM Storage: 8GB • Storage space: 128 GB • Screen Size: 6 Inches • Cellular Technology: 5G • Operating system: Android 12 • Front Photo Sensor: 8MP

Pros Cons Sufficient storage space available Unresponsive fingerprint sensor Fast and interactive user interface Availability of limited colors Adapted for 5G Technology The battery gets drained fast

3.Google Pixel 5a 5G (Mobile Black) The best thing about this Google phone is its affordability. It makes Google Pixel affordable to all. It has amazing looks and a sturdy build as well. It is also available in many colors. • Brand: Google • Model Name: Pixel 5a 5G • Network Service Provider: T-Mobile • Operating System: Android 12 • Connectivity Technologies: Wi-Fi • Colour: Black • Screen Size: 6.3 Inches • Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB • Wireless Technology: GSM

Pros Cons Equipped with the latest operating system Heating issues can be found Has a large resolution The battery is not powerful Ample storage space

4.Google Pixel 4 (Just Black, 128 GB) This is one of the most efficient phones on the list. It is designed in a way that it will not only serve as an attractive phone but also get all the work done. • Brand: Google • Model Name: Pixel 4 • Colour: Black • Internal Storage: 128 GB • Operating system: Android • Network Service Provider: Unlocked • Front Camera Resolution: 8 MP • CPU Speed: 2.84 GHz

Pros Cons Good battery backup Not suitable for heavy apps Sufficient storage space available internally Low camera resolution for selfies Fast and easy operating system present

5.Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) This is one of the latest models of Google Pixel available online. It is available in some stunning shades. With a whopping rear camera resolution, this is the perfect 6-inch Google phone. • Brand: Google • Model Name: Pixel 6 5G • RAM Storage: 8GB • Storage Space: 128 GB • Colour: Sorta Seafoam • Operating System: Android 12 • Screen Size: 6.4 Inches • Connector Type: USB • Network Service Provider: Unlocked

Pros Cons Stunning design and build The fingerprint sensor is unresponsive Ample RAM storage is available Heating issues detected Perfect rear camera resolution Issues with certain apps

6.Google Pixel 3a XL (Just Black, 64 GB) This is one of the most efficient phones on the list. It is available in subtle yet classy colors that are perfect to go with your aesthetics. It also has a fast processor at your service. • Brand: Google • Model Name: Pixel 3a XL • Colour: Just Black • Internal Storage: 64 GB • Operating system: Android 9.0 • Connectivity Technology: 4G • Front Camera: 8 MP • Rear Camera: 12.2 MP • Screen Size: 14.22 Centimeters

Pros Cons Available in classy colors Limited screen size Strong and sturdy built Absence of the latest operating system Fast processor present Fast charging is absent

7.Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stormy Black, 12GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) This is one of the best 6 Inch Google phones on the list because it adheres to all the latest features. It is also updated to the latest Android version for added security and safety. • Brand: Google • Model Name: Pixel 6 Pro 5G • Colour: Stormy Black • Internal Storage: 128 GB • RAM Storage: 12 GB • Screen Size: 6.7 Inches • Wireless Network Service: GSM, LTE • Cellular Technology: 5G • Operating System: Android 12

Pros Cons Large screen display Limited accessibility to many apps Powerful camera resolution Absence an of adapter in the box Amazing battery backup Absence of headphone jack

8.Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) It is one of those Google models that have been in demand for a long time. It has sufficient storage space as well. The colors available in this range are great too. • Brand: Google • Model Name: Pixel 3 XL • Colour: Not Pink • Storage Space: 128 GB • RAM Storage: 4GB • Screen Size: 6.3 Inches • Network Service Provider: Unlocked • Display: OLED • Wireless Network Technology: GSM

Pros Cons Available in quirky colors Heating issues found Budget-friendly Interfaces may lag sometimes Large screen resolution Limited camera resolution

9.Google Pixel 2 XL (Black, 64 GB) This is yet another value-added Google phone with a large display and stunning looks. It also consists of some amazing features that make it apart from all the other phones. • Brand: Google • Model Name: Pixel 2 XL • Colour: Black • Storage Space: 64 GB • Operating System: Android Oreo 8.0 • Weight: 540 Grams • RAM: 4 GB • Display: 6 Inch QHD+ • Rear Camera Resolution: 12.2 MP • Front Camera: 8 MP

Pros Cons Fast processor Heating issues found Ample storage space Lagging interface present Large screen resolution Limited camera resolution

10.Google Pixel 4 XL (Clearly White, 64 GB) This Google Pixel phone has been a bestseller since the time it was released in the market. It is also available in some classy colors. It has ample storage as well. • Brand: Google • Model Name: Pixel 4 XL • Colour: White • Storage Space: 64 GB • Screen Size: 6.3 Inches • Front Photo Sensor Resolution: 8 MP • Connectivity Technology: 4G • OS: Android

Pros Cons Large screen resolution present Heating issues found Good battery backup Limited storage space available Fast Android OS is present

Best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Great camera resolution Magic eraser tool present Customized layout present Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 128 GB Storage, 6GB RAM) The latest cellular technology is present Classy colors are present Powerful camera resolution Google Pixel 5 5G (Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Good battery life Good camera resolution Large screen resolution Google Pixel 5a 5G (Mobile Black) Good camera resolution Customization of home screen available Classy colors are available Google Pixel 4 (Just Black, 128 GB) Sufficient storage space available. The latest operating system is present Good battery backup Google Pixel 3a XL (Just Black, 64 GB) Good battery life Available in many colors Large screen resolution Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stormy Black, 12GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Magic eraser tool present Super camera resolution Fast charging present Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Fast processing speed Good battery life Stylish built Google Pixel 2 XL (Black, 64 GB) Good battery backup Fast touch technology Ample storage space Google Pixel 4 XL (Clearly White, 64 GB) Classy colors are present Fast processing speed Good battery backup

Best value for money: Since Google always offers phones that are a class apart, you must have the right mind to choose a phone that is effective yet budget-friendly. There are many options to consider for these phones. However, the Google Pixel 3a XL (Just Black, 64 GB) stands out. It is priced at Rs. 22,999 after a discount. It is originally priced at Rs. 80,000. Best overall: Since there are so many options to consider when you're browsing through the list of Google phones, you must make a wise choice. It should be cost-effective, stylish, and even have good battery life. Apart from that, it should fit your budget. If you want such a phone, you should go for the Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) which is priced at Rs. 44,500. The original price is Rs. 99,000. How to find the perfect phone? There are many things that you should consider if you want the best 6-inch Google phone for yourself. These are: • Screen Size • Pricing • Good Camera Resolution • Good Front Camera • Screen Resolution • Battery Backup • Colour • Built • Processor • Operating System Product price list

Product Price Discounted price Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 99,000 Rs. 44,500 Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 128 GB Storage, 6GB RAM) Rs. 54,999 Rs. 36,500 Google Pixel 5 5G (Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 59,990 Rs. 40,700 Google Pixel 5a 5G (Mobile Black) Rs. 71,999 Rs. 34,590 Google Pixel 4 (Just Black, 128 GB) Rs. 49,999 Rs. 31,999 Google Pixel 3a XL (Just Black, 64 GB) Rs. 37,500 Rs. 27,500 Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stormy Black, 12GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 1,47,000 Rs. 62,990 Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs 80,000 Rs. 22,999 Google Pixel 2 XL (Black, 64 GB) Rs. 35,600 Rs. 27,500 Google Pixel 4 XL (Clearly White, 64 GB) Rs. 54,999 Rs. 32,899