Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Honor mobile phones: Top picks under Rs. 30,000

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 16, 2022 18:34 IST
Summary:

  • Consider buying Honor phones, which are completely worth your money, if you want to purchase a feature-rich smartphone with excellent specifications. By looking at the various pricing groups, you can choose from the brand's selection of high-end and low-end mobile phones, depending on your budget. This post will highlight the top Honor mobile phones under Rs. 30000.

product info
Honor mobile phones

Although Honor has a troubled past, it is currently making a comeback with a lineup of strong mid-range and premium handsets and its first foldable phone. The corporation primarily caters to its home country of China, although many of its products are also launched internationally, exclusively in specific regions.

The company often produces inexpensive products, with its smartphones catering to the mid-range and entry-level markets and wearables providing a wealth of capabilities at comparatively modest pricing. If you find it challenging to choose the best

Honor mobile phones under Rs. 30000

, then you are at the right place. We have curated a list for you with each entry, including the specifications, pros, and cons.

  1. Honor 9X

Along with the Honor Magic Watch 2 smartwatch and the Honor Band 5i, Honor ushered in 2020 by releasing the Honor 9X in India. A speedier SoC, a full-screen display, better cameras, and a bigger battery are just a few of the significant improvements the Honor 9X provides over the Honor 8X. The device offers appealing hardware and design combo for an affordable price range.

Key specifications

  • Display: 6.59 inches
  • Rear camera: 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Front-facing camera: 16 MP
  • Operating system: Android 9
  • Battery: 4000 mAh
  • RAM: 6 GB

ProsCons
Immersive full-screen displayBulky
Decent night modeStutters at gaming
Reliable performanceBloatware in EMIUI
cellpic
Honor 9X (Sapphire Blue, 6+128GB Storage) -Pop up Front Camera & 48MP Triple Rear Camera
10% off 17,914 19,999
Buy now

2. Huawei Honor 6 Plus

The Honor 6 Plus, the newest flagship device from Huawei under the "Honor" brand, features two 8-megapixel cameras on the back. It can capture some excellent low-light images with lots of fine detail. Additionally, Huawei has been able to enhance the Honor 6's appearance. The phone's Hisilicon Kirin 925 SoC, developed in-house, performs admirably.

Key specifications

  • Display: 5.5 inches
  • Rear camera: 8 MP
  • Front camera: 8 MP
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Battery: 3600 mAh
  • CPU: Hisilicon Kirin 925 Cortex-A15 + Cortex-A7 processor
  • Operating system: Android KitKat 4.4

ProsCons
Excellent dual rear camerasAverage audio performance
Nifty software 
Decent battery life 
cellpic
Huawei Honor 6 Plus (32 GB, 3 GB RAM, Black) Without Offer
66% off 8,999 26,499
Buy now

3. Huawei Honor Holly

Despite its alliteration, the Huawei Honor Holly is a fantastic low-cost smartphone that can compete with its rivals in a head-to-head matchup. It includes a sizable 5-inch 720p screen, 16GB of internal storage, the ability to add 32GB with a microSD card, quick processing, and decent battery life. In this pricing range, one indeed cannot ask for anything more.

Key specifications

  • Display: 5 inches
  • CPU: 1.3 GHz Quad Core Processor
  • RAM: 1 GB
  • Primary Camera: 8 MP BSI
  • OS: Android KitKat
  • Battery: 2000 mAh

ProsCons
Value for moneyGlossy cover
Higher amount of storageBelow average camera
Competent performance 
cellpic
Huawei Honor Holly (Black/White 16 GB) (1 GB RAM) Without Offer
29% off 4,999 6,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Honor 9XImmersive full-screen displayDecent night modeReliable performance
Huawei Honor 6 PlusExcellent dual rear camerasNifty softwareDecent battery life
Huawei Honor HollyValue for moneyHigher amount of storageCompetent performance

Best value for money

If we talk about choosing from the above-mentioned Honor mobile phones under Rs. 30000 in terms of the best value for money, then Huawei Honor Holly is truly a great choice.

The Honor Holly outperforms its rivals in one area: storage capacity. In addition to the 16GB of internal storage, the phone also supports microSD cards with a 32GB maximum capacity. For the majority of users, this ought to be sufficient.

The phone features 1 GB of RAM as well. A Mali-400MP2 GPU and four CPU cores running at 1.3GHz make up the Mediatek MT6582 SoC. There is a 2-megapixel secondary camera for selfies and an 8-megapixel primary camera. The only thing we often demand of phones in this price bracket is that they operate without too much lag. Thankfully, the Honor Holly delivers on this front as well.

Best overall

In terms of overall performance, Huawei Honor 6 Plus wins the race. Its standout feature is the trio of 8-megapixel cameras on the Honor 6 Plus—two on the back and one up front.

The 1080x1920 resolution of the 5.5-inch IPS LCD corresponds to a pixel density of roughly 401ppi. The display is brilliant and full of color, yet it doesn't get overly bright. Thankfully, this has no impact on legibility in direct sunshine. Additionally, the viewing angles are rather good.

The parallel camera system produces good low-light photos. If you appreciate any low-light photography, we can confidently claim that the Honor 6 Plus is the greatest Android phone to buy in this price range. In reality, the camera app's Super Night Mode dramatically slows down and widens the aperture. Moreover, the Kirin 925 processor is quite well calibrated to operate with EMUI, which explains why page-turn animations run at a steady frame rate.

How to find the best Honor mobile phones under Rs. 30,000?

If you have decided to buy an Honor mobile phone under Rs. 30,000, there are some aspects that you should take into account.

The first thing you should note is your phone's performance because it will decide how fast and efficient your device is while you are multi-tasking on it. Consider the RAM, processor, and Android version, as these are the three key factors determining your smartphone performance. If you need Honor mobile just for calling or messaging, then 1 to 3 GB RAM is sufficient; whereas, if you need to perform multi-tasking between apps and play heavier games, 6 to 12 GB RAM is very important.

The second most important thing is the display. A good display is essential for a quality screen experience. Always check the resolution, display type, and aspect ratio before putting your hands on a phone. Moreover, you should also keep in mind your phone's screen size. If you wish to have a compact and easy smartphone to carry, then a 5.5 to 6 inches screen will suit you. However, if you are a gaming addict or work demands editing documents, you can go for screen sizes larger than 6 inches.

The next important factor is storage. Although going for higher storage will cost you a little bit more, it always ensures that your smartphone has enough room for data and applications. As some Honor smartphones are costly, it is also essential to look for a warranty period as it will provide you comprehensive protection against technical or mechanical glitches.

Top Honor mobile phones under Rs. 30,000 – price list

Product nameActual priceDiscounted price
Honor 9XRs. 19,999Rs. 17,914
Huawei Honor 6 PlusRs. 26,499Rs. 8,999
Huawei Honor HollyRs. 6,999Rs. 4,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

