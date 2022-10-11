Story Saved
New Delhi
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Infinix mobile phones under 20,000: Buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 11, 2022 20:15 IST
Summary:

The Infinix smartphones listed below have all specifications that one searches for while buying a budget smartphone. All the listed Infinix phones are under 20,000.

product info
Infinix smartphones under 20,000 are sturdy, classy and affordable.

There are a variety of smartphones to select from in the market these days. Various brands offer budget smartphones, and Infinix is no different. This article lists some of the best Infinix mobile phones under 20,000, along with their key features and specifications. Comparing them will help you decide which one has the best set of features that match your needs.

Have a look here!

1. Infinix Hot 11 2022

Infinix Hot 11 has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, which can be extended up to 1TB. It has a full HD display of 17.02 cm or 6.7 inches. The depth lens is 13MP+2MP, and the front camera is 8MP. This mobile phone has a Li-ion polymer battery of 5000 mAh with a UniSoc T610 Processor.

Specifications:

Operating System – Android 11

RAM – 4GB

Special Feature – 8MP AI Front Camera

Device Interface – Touchscreen

Battery Power – 5000mAh

Manufacturer – Infinix

Item Weight – 331g

Country of Origin – India

ProsCons
5000 milliamp hours BatteryThe camera quality is not good
Touch screenOnly available in a single colour
AI dual camera 
cellpic
Infinix Hot 11 2022 (Aurora Green, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
32% off 8,870 12,999
Buy now

2. Infinix Hot 11S

The Infinix Hot 11S has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM that can be expanded up to 256 GB. It has a full HD display of 6.78 inches and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The phone has a 50 MP+2MP rear camera with an AI lens and an 8MP front camera. It has a 5000 mAh battery with MediaTek Helio G88 Processor.

Specifications:

Operating System – Android 11

RAM – 4GB

Special Feature – LED Flash

Battery Power – 5000 Milliamp Hours

Manufacturer – G-Mobile Device Pvt Ltd

Item Weight – 430g

Country of Origin – India

ProsCons
Touch screenDoes not have much memory
LED flashOnly available in a single colour
5000 Mph battery 
cellpic
Infinix Hot 11S (Green Wave, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
22% off 10,850 13,999
Buy now

3. Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition

The Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition comes with a 6.95-inch Full HD display, a 50 MP rear camera, a 2 MP front camera for telephoto and closeup, and a 2 MP depth lens. It includes a MediaTek Helio G96 processor and 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Specifications:

RAM – 6GB

Audio Jack – Lightning, USB

Battery Power – 5000 mAh

Manufacturer – Infinix

Item Weight – 213 grams

Country of Origin – India

ProsCons
USBOnly available in a single colour
Long battery life 
Lightweight 
cellpic
Infinix Note 11s (Haze Green, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Infinix Zero 5G

The Infinix Zero 5G has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM, which can be expanded up to 256 GB, and has a 6.78 inches full HD display. The rear camera has a 48 MP + 13 MP portrait lens + 2 MP bokeh Lens and 16 MP front camera. It also has Mediatek Dimensity 900 processor.

Specifications:

Operating System – Android 11

RAM – 8GB

Manufacturer – G-Mobile Device Pvt Ltd

Item Weight – 580g

Country of Origin – India

ProsCons
5G connectivityOnly available in a single colour
Protective screen guardNot lightweight
8 GB RAM 
cellpic
Infinix Zero 5G (Cosmic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Infinix Smart 5A

The Infinix Smart 5A has 2 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM, expandable up to 256 GB, and a 6.52-inch HD display with an 8MP rear camera and a depth sensor. Its battery is 5000 mAh.

Specifications:

Operating System – Android

RAM – 2GB

Product Dimensions – 0.877.641655 cm

Battery Power – 5000 mAh

Manufacturer – G-Mobile Device Pvt Ltd

Item Weight – 430 g

Country of Origin – India

ProsCons
Fingerprint scannerOnly available in a single colour
Face lockLess RAM
Touch screen 
cellpic
Infinix Smart 5A (Ocean Wave, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) (X657C)
3% off 7,769 7,999
Buy now

6. Infinix Smart 6 Plus

Infinix Smart 6 Plus has 3 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM that can be expanded up to 512 GB. It has an HD display of 6.82 inches, a depth lens of 8 MP, and a front camera of 5MP. It has a battery of 5000 mAh with a Helio G25 Processor.

Operating System – Android 12

RAM – 3GB

Battery Power – 5000 mAh

Manufacturer – G-Mobile Devices Private Ltd

Item Weight – 420g

Country of Origin – India

ProsCons
Dual FlashlightOnly available in a single colour
AR ShotLess RAM and ROM
Beauty Portrait 
cellpic
Infinix Smart 6 Plus (Tranquil Sea Blue, 3GB RAM 64GB Storage)
12% off 8,809 9,999
Buy now

7. Infinix HOT 12 Play

The Infinix HOT 12 Play includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable internal memory. The phone has a 6.82-inch HD display, an 8MP front camera, and a 13MP+ depth lens. The Infinix HOT 12 Play also comes with a 6000 mAh battery and a Unisoc T610 processor.

Specifications:

Operating System – Android 11

RAM – 4GB

Battery Power – 6000 mAh

Item Weight – 420 g

Manufacturer – Infinix

ProsCons
Good battery lifeHeavy
LED flashNot a good front camera
Fingerprint scanner 
cellpic
Infinix HOT 12 Play (Horizon Blue, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
25% off 8,999 11,999
Buy now

8. Infinix Hot 12 Pro

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro has 64GB or 128GB of internal storage and uses XOS 10.6, which is based on Android 12. Dual-SIM functionality is available on the Infinix Hot 12 Pro. The Infinix Hot 12 Pro is 164mm tall, 75mm wide, 8.42mm thick, and weighs 191 grams. The phone is available in electric blue and lightsaber red.

Specifications:

Operating System – Android 12

RAM – 8GB

Special Features – 8MP AI Camera

Battery Power – 5000 mAh

Manufacturer – Infinix

Item Weight – 191g

Country of origin – India

ProsCons
Good RAMDoes not have a good battery life
Good camera quality 
Lightweight 
cellpic
Infinix Hot 12 Pro (Lightsaber Green, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage)
13% off 13,999 15,999
Buy now

9. Infinix Smart 6

The Infinix Smart 6 has 32GB of built-in storage that can be increased with a microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot and operates on XOS 7.6, based on Android 11. The Infinix Smart 6 is compatible with both Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards, making it a dual-SIM device.

Specifications:

Operating System – Android 11

RAM – 2GB

Battery Power – 5000 mAh

Manufacturer – Infinix

Item Weight – 195 g

Country of origin – India

ProsCons
LightweightDoes not have much space
Good battery lifeCamera isn't very good
Touch screen 
cellpic
Infinix Smart 6 (Starry Purple, 2GB RAM 64GB Storage)
17% off 7,499 8,999
Buy now

10. Infinix Smart 4

The Infinix Smart 4 has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM. It has a 6.82 inches HD display with a 13 MP depth camera and 8 MP front camera. It has a battery of 6000mAh with a MediaTek Helio A22 processor.

Operating System – Android 10.0

RAM – 2GB

Special Feature – Dual Sim

Audio Jack – 3.5 mm

Battery Power – 6000 mAh

Manufacturer – Infinix

Item Weight – 470g

Country of origin – India

ProsCons
4K video recordingOnly Available in a single colour
Fingerprint SensorLess RAM and ROM
Dual SimBad camera quality
cellpic
Infinix Smart 4 (Quetzal Cyan, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
23% off 8,490 10,999
Buy now

Price of Infinix mobile phones under 20,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Infinix Hot 11Rs. 12,990
Infinix Hot 11SRs. 13,999
Infinix hot 11s free fire editionRs. 16,999
Infinix zero 5GRs. 24,999
Smart 5ARs. 7,999
Infinix Hot 12 PlayRs. 9999
Infinix Smart 6 PlusRs. 11,990
Infinix Hot 12 proRs. 15,999
Infinix smart 6Rs. 8,999
Infinix smart 4Rs. 10999

3 best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Infinix Hot 11Android 11Ram: 4gbBattery: 5000mah
Infinix Hot 11SAndroid 11Ram: 4gbBattery: 5000mah
Infinix hot 11s free fire editionAndroid Ram: 6gbBattery: 5000mah
Infinix zero 5GAndroid 11Ram: 8gbBattery: 5000mah
Smart 5AAndroid  Ram: 2gbBattery: 5000mah
Infinix Hot 12 PlayOperating System:Ram: 4gbBattery: 6000mah
Infinix Smart 6 PlusOperating System: AndroidRam: 3gbSpecial features: AI dual camera
Infinix Hot 12 proAndroid 12Ram: 8gbBattery: 5000mah
Infinix smart 6OS- Android 11RAM-2gbBattery: 5000mah
Infinix smart 4Android 11RAM-2gbSpecial Features – Dual Sim

Best value for money

The best value-for-money mobile phone on the list is the Infinix Hot 11, which costs around 9,400 on Amazon. It is the best and the most efficient mobile phone in this range with all the essential specifications at a very fair price. It offers 64 GB of expandable ROM and 4 GB of RAM. It boasts a full HD display of 17.02 cm (6.7 inches). The front camera is 8MP, and the depth lens is 13MP+2MP. This smartphone also contains a UniSoc T610 processor and a 5000mAh Li-ion polymer battery.

Best overall

The best out of all the abovementioned mobile phones is the Infinix Hot 12 Pro. This handset was launched on 2nd August 2022 with a 50MP depth lens and 6.6 inches display. It has 6 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. It is a dual SIM mobile phone with an Android v12 operating system. This mobile phone provides a fingerprint sensor for security purposes and is available in four colours. The chipset used in this phone is Unisoc T616, and the processor is Octa-core, 1.8 GHz. This phone's internal memory is 64 GB but can be expanded up to 256 GB. The camera used in this mobile phone has various features that the user will love.

How to find the best Infinix smartphone under 20,000

One must always see all the features of the mobile phone before buying it and know their needs. When searching for the best mobile phones for around 20,000, these essential factors one must consider:

Make sure that the mobile phone is within budget.

Processor performance and quality must be good.

RAM and ROM of the model must be high.

The mobile phone must have good picture quality.

The operating system used should be the latest.

The sound quality of the mobile phone must be good.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Infinix mobile phones under 20,000

electronics FOR LESS