Laptops under 80,000: Our top picks

Laptops under ₹ 80,000 come packed with many interesting features.

It's important to know what to look for in a laptop when you buy one, whether you're a die-hard Windows user, a Mac enthusiast, or open to trying something new. The OS is not the only factor. Is it a suitable screen size for you? Do the outlets accommodate the tools you use? Can it play Civilization 6 at 1080p or greater resolutions? It would help if you gave things like these some thought. If you're looking for laptops under Rs. 80,000, this article shall serve as a comprehensive guide in helping you make an informed choice. Do you want to know our picks? Scroll down and take a look. 1. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop(i5) The Acer Nitro 5 is a second-generation Nitro gaming laptop that runs on the 12th-generation Intel® CoreTM i5-12500H processor. It is comparable to some of the finest gaming laptops in terms of performance, but it also provides fantastic value for your money. You cannot go wrong with the RTX 3050 and a well-lit IPS panel if you choose the Nitro 5. Specifications: Processor: 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-12500H GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD, PCIe Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1920 x 1080 Resolution, high-brightness (300 nits), 144 Hz Refresh Rate Weight: 2.5 Kg

Pros Cons i7-12700H and RTX 3050 Ti make for a great package Bloatware 144 Hz Refresh Rate Display with G-sync/Adaptive sync Noisy when put under stress Room for Expansion Underwhelming Battery Life Thunderbolt 4 Support for Faster Data Transfer Speeds Packs RTX 3050 Ti instead of RTX 3060

2. Samsung Galaxy Book2 The Samsung Galaxy Book2 is an excellent option for business travellers. It's refreshing to see Samsung making strides toward developing a product ecosystem similar to Apple's. The Galaxy Book2 is not only an excellent laptop in its own right, but it also provides fantastic connectivity options with Samsung mobile phones. Specifications: Processor: 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U GPU: ‎Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: 16 GB LPDDR4X memory Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") 1920 x 1080 display panel Weight: 1.55 kg

Pros Cons Clean, minimalistic design 720p webcam Excellent build quality Lacks support for Thunderbolt Extremely well-integrated with Samsung phones Bloatware

3. LG Gram 16 The LG Gram 16's design centres on the fact that, at only roughly 1.19 kg, it is far lighter than any laptop available. Unlike most Windows laptops, the Gram's claimed battery life of a full day is backed up by actual performance. Thanks to its classy aesthetic and reliable build, the Gram is popular among consumers globally. Specifications: Processor: Intel 11th Gen Core i7-1165G7 GPU: Intel Xe Graphics RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X system memory Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD Display: (40.6cm) WQXGA (2560 X 1600) IPS LCD panel Weight: 1.19 kg

Pros Cons Cool, fresh design Noisy when put under stress Great ergonomics Strongly reflective display Extremely lightweight Colour reproduction of the display Extremely long battery life

4. MSI Sword 15 Gaming The MSI Sword 15 gaming laptop makes for a great choice if you're looking for a great laptop under Rs. 80,000. In contrast to other gaming laptops, this one has trouble with more demanding tasks like 3D modelling and content creation since its performance favours gaming workloads. The inclusion of RTX 3050 at this price makes it a compelling choice for most gamers. Specifications: Processor: Intel Tiger Lake i5-11400H GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX3050 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory Storage: 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD Display: 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level 144Hz Thin Bezel Display Weight: 2.25 kg

Pros Cons Great value for money Noisy when put under stress Excellent build quality Thermal throttling Awesome specs 8GB RAM might not be enough for most use cases

5. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2021) The Full HD, 144 Hz display on the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 features anti-glare and adaptive refresh rate technology, allowing you to focus on actual performance more than frame rates. The beast can run most modern games at high settings despite using a somewhat older AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and the RTX 3050 GPU. Specifications: Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD, PCIe Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution, high-brightness (300 nits), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, G-Sync Support Weight: 2.3 Kg

Pros Cons Decent Keyboard No 5G Support Great Battery Life Ads and Bloatware 144 Hz Refresh Rate Display with G-sync/Adaptive sync Underwhelming Low-Light Photography Results Room for Expansion Lacks a Biometric Sensor for Windows Hello Does not necessitate the use of dongles for basic functionality Mediocre Webcam Quality

6. Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 One of the most well-liked, low-cost gaming laptops currently available is the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU delivers excellent performance, making it an excellent choice for gaming and productivity tasks. Specifications: Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM RAM: 16 GB DDR4 system memory Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD, PCIe Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution, 120 Hz Refresh Rate Weight: 2.25 kg

Pros Cons Excellent build quality Lacks Thunderbolt support CPU does not throttle under the heaviest of loads Overkill CPU 120 Hz refresh rate with free sync support Single-channel memory Room for upgrades and expansion Noisy when put under stress

7. MSI Gaming GF63 Thin The MSI GF63 Thin may look like a lightweight notebook, but it is a robust gaming laptop. Despite its small size, it benefits from a high heat dissipation rate. It works like any other gaming laptop in its class while looking like a well-designed notebook. Specifications: Processor: 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-11400H GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD, PCIe Display: 40 cm IPS-level panel, FHD 1920 x 1080 Resolution, 60 Hz Refresh Rate Weight: 1.86 Kg

Pros Cons Elegant Design 60 Hz Refresh Rate Great Performance 8GB RAM might not be enough for most use cases Lightweight Average Build Quality

8. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (2021) A significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Asus Zenbook 13 OLED's gorgeous, ergonomic design is only one of its many highlights. The laptop has a reasonable price for its offerings but can heat up quickly when subjected to a significant workload. Specifications: Processor: 11th Gen Intel EVO Core i5-1135G7 GPU: Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM: 16GB onboard LPDDR4X Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD Display: 13.3-inch, 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 90Hz refresh rate, 550 nits peak brightness Weight: 1.16 kg

Pros Cons Beautiful OLED display Poor battery life 90 Hz refresh rate Underwhelming webcam performance Highly colour accurate display Mediocre battery life Room for upgrades and expansion Thermal issues

9. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go The Surface Laptop Go's price tag may appear high, and in some respects, it is. However, the Surface Laptop Go has a strong case for being the most excellent Surface laptop overall. The laptop's gorgeous screen and sturdy build create a delightful user experience. Specifications: Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 GPU: Intel UHD Graphics RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 128 GB NVME SSD, PCIe Display: 12.4” PixelSense™ Display Resolution: 1536 x 1024 (148 PPI) Aspect ratio: 3:2 Touch: 10 point multi-touch Weight: 1.11 kg

Pros Cons Attractive design Display resolution Solid build quality Lacks keyboard backlight Class-leading keyboard Underwhelming specs Great battery life Lacks expandable storage

10. Lenovo Legion 5 The Lenovo Legion 5 makes for a fantastic choice for gamers and video editors. Highly demanding applications like video editing, programming, or 3D rendering can be easily handled on its powerful CPUs and GPUs. Under severe load, the fans can grow quite loud, but they prevent performance from slowing down by thermals, making them excellent for demanding workloads. Specifications: Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory Storage: 256 GB NVME SSD, PCIe + 1 TB HDD Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution, 120 Hz Refresh Rate Weight: 2.3 kg

Pros Cons Great build quality Poor battery life 120 Hz refresh rate Uses previous-gen hardware Decent value for money Poor audio output Room for upgrades and expansion Thermal issues

Price of laptops under ₹ 80000 at a glance:

Product Price Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop(i5) Rs. 79,990 Samsung Galaxy Book2 Rs. 79,490 LG Gram 16 Rs. 79,999 MSI Sword 15 Gaming Rs. 76,990 ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2021) Rs. 76,990 Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Rs. 79,500 MSI Gaming GF63 Thin Rs. 62,990 ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (2021) Rs. 65,949 Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Rs. 62,990 Lenovo Legion 5 Rs. 67,490

Best 3 important features for consumers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop(i5) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-12700H processor Thunderbolt 4 Support Samsung Galaxy Book2 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U processor 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM Weighs just 1.55 Kg LG Gram 16 Intel 11th Gen Core i7-1165G7 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM Weighs just 1.19 Kg MSI Sword 15 Gaming Intel Tiger Lake i7-11800H CPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 GPU 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2021) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 GPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor 144 Hz Refresh Rate Display with G-sync/Adaptive sync Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 GPU 16 GB DDR4 RAM MSI Gaming GF63 Thin NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 GPU 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-11400H processor 512 GB NVME SSD ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (2021) 11th Gen Intel EVO Core i5-1135G7 processor 16GB LPDDR4X RAM 512 GB NVME SSD Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor Intel UHD Graphics 256 GB NVME SSD Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 GPU 8 GB DDR4 system memory

Best budget laptop - ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (2021) At around Rs. 65,000, the Asus Zenbook 13 OLED offers outstanding value with its powerful hardware, long battery life, and gorgeous OLED display. The Zenbook 13 OLED's impressive performance is tailored to the needs of design professionals. Despite fierce competition in the space that it is in, the Zenbook 13 OLED stands out as the best budget laptop on this list. Best overall - Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop(i5) The Acer Nitro 5 makes gaming enthusiasts and power users an amazing choice. This laptop has a current-generation Intel Core i5 processor and a mid-range RTX 3060 GPU. You can predict its performance to a large extent even before you take it out of the box. In a market saturated with underpowered gaming laptops at this price point, the new Acer Nitro 5 stands out as a compelling alternative. How to find the perfect laptops under Rs. 80000? When shopping for a laptop, it's essential to think about more than just the machine's specs alone. The process of purchasing a laptop may seem complicated, but we've broken it down for you here. Your requirements: The primary factor to consider must be your needs. To make a future-proof purchase, viewing all the different ways you may utilise it would be helpful. A comprehensive view: When typing on a laptop, having flex in the chassis or keyboard can be pretty frustrating. A sluggish user interface, however, can also be disturbing for the user. Unless you strongly prefer one aspect over another, it's advisable to view all components of a laptop as equally important. Display Quality: Whether it is attending online classes, working from home, or looking at your accounts for the month, the display is what will probably be the centre of your attention. Therefore, choosing a half-decent display that will help you improve your ownership experience is essential.