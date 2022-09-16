Latest Apple iPhones under 50,000 you can buy in 2022

Apple iPhone

Are you looking to buy the best Apple iPhone under ₹50,000 in India but are confused about which model to choose? Have a look at the latest price list of Apple iPhoneswith their features, pros and cons, so you can compare easily before buying a phone from this big brand. The iPhone is an Apple phone featuring a touchscreen display that integrates a desktop, digital camera, iPod, and cellular phone. The iPhone uses the Apple iOS operating system. Its lasr big release, the iPhone 13, was released in 2021 with a maximum of 1 Terabyte of storage and a 12mp camera. 1. Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) Since this iPhone 11 sports a 6.1-inch liquid retinal IPS LCD screen with a size of 828 x 1792 pixels and an aspect proportion of 19.5:9, you may enjoy a fantastic viewing experience, whether watching films or playing video games. Aside from that, the phone runs iOS 14. It also has a suitable 20W rapid charging capability that will help your phone to run for long. Furthermore, you do not need to power your iPhone 11 regularly because it can function for an extended time on a full charge. Take some incredible photos and movies with the iPhone 11, which features a dual camera arrangement on the back. A 12 MP main camera featuring an f/1.8 aperture and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera having an f/2.4 aperture is included. Specifications: Display: 6.1 inches (828x1792 )

) Height: 5.9 inch

5.9 inch Storage capacity: 64GB

64GB Rear camera resolution: 12 MP

12 MP Operating system : iOS 14

: iOS 14 Colour: Red Best features: Good camera quality

Water-resistant

Full HD display

Pros Cons Good battery backup No Gorilla Glass protection Dual camera system Not having 5G connectivity Fast charge capable Selfie camera quality is not good Wireless charge

2. Apple iPhone SE (128GB) A dazzling4.7-inchRetina HD display, combined with the security and speed of the fingerprint sensor, delivers a significantly improved user interface. The iPhone SE, which has a small and light structure, is waterproof for around 30 minutes up to 1 meter. This smartphone's speedy A15 Bionic CPU allows you to run apps, play video games, and do other things at breakneck speed. Prepare to see four times the clarity of Full HD with 4K video, and with QuickTake, you may start shooting video in picture mode by simply pressing the button. Apple devices are designed to preserve your privacy and give you complete management over your data. Specifications: Display: 4.7 inches

4.7 inches Processor: A15 Bionic CPU

A15 Bionic CPU Storage capacity: 128 GB

128 GB Rear camera resolution: 12 MP

12 MP Operating system : IOS

: IOS Colour: Red Best features: 1080p video capture

Video playback time of up to 15 hours

Pros Cons Water resistance and IP67 durability Memory cannot be expanded Touch ID on the home button for safe authentication Poor selfie camera quality

3. Apple iPhone 11 (128GB) Purchase your Apple iPhone 11, which features a stunning display, a superb camera, and a strong CPU. It comes in various vibrant colours and has a sleek design that is comfortable to handle and created for optimal grip. Its own 3110 mAh battery is ideal for prolonged usage. This can charge up to 50% in 30 minutes using a 20-Watt charger or higher (available separately), wireless charging, and charging through USB to a computing device or power converter. It has a unique mix of 12-megapixel Ultra-Wide and 12-megapixel wide cameras. Use the Apple iPhone 11, which comes with a storage capacity of 128GB, allows you to save data easily. The iOS 14 operating system powers this smartphone. Specifications: Display: 6.1 inches (828x1792 )

) OS: IOS 14

IOS 14 Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Rear camera resolution: 12 MP

12 MP Colour: Black

Pros Cons Smart Look 5G is not present LCD display with liquid Retina HD Slightly thicker bezels High battery backup Telephoto lens absent Fingerprint scanner feature

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) Good camera quality Water resistant Full HD display Apple iPhone SE (128 GB) 4.7-inch display 1080p video capture Video playback time of up to fifteen hours Apple iPhone 11 (128GB) Big display 128GB Amazing battery life with fast charging

Best value for money Apart from the big display and huge battery, the Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) is a budget gaming phone under ₹50,000.Its compact 6.1-inch display has a stunning and highly functional design. TheApple iPhone 11 (64GB)has 64 GB of storage withIOS 14. It indeed offers the best value for money. Best overall The Apple iPhone 11 (128Gb)is the best overall phone on our list. The set price of theApple iPhone 11 (128Gb)phone offers quite an intriguing set of features, making it worth buying. How to find the perfect Apple iPhone under 50000? With so many options available for every budget, choosing the best mobile can be confusing. And if you are looking for an Apple iPhone for under ₹50,000, these are some things you should keep in mind: Make sure the mobile you choose fits your budget. Select the colour that enhances your personality. Compare the prices and features before selecting the best, for example, RAM, processor, camera, memory, etc. Pick the one phone that satisfies your expectations and budget. Products price list

S.No Mobile phone Price 1. Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) Rs. 41,990 2. Apple iPhone SE (128 GB) Rs. 48,900 3. Apple iPhone 11 (128GB) Rs. 48,900