List of best Blaupunkt headphones that exude class and style

Best Blaupunkt headphones for your daily use!

Headphones have become an essential part of our work and life. It is impossible to think of a musical experience without being plugged into a headphone these days. The new generation of Millennials and Gen Z prefer to try out different types of headphones. It is highly unlikely that the current generation of users would stick to just one type of headphones. They could possess every type of headphone there is in the market. However, their loyalty toward the brand and looks is also a part of the buying journey. If the right set of headphones provides them with everything they want to possess, they will pick and buy the best within their budget. With so many options, the best Blaupunkt headphones bubble to the top of the list. Thanks to the wide range of looks and great features, these Blaupunkt headphones are available online at great prices. So, what are you waiting for? Grab the best pair of headphones for yourself or your best friend. Here is a list of the top Blaupunkt headphones specially curated to suit your style and comfort. Best Blaupunkt headphones 1. Blaupunkt BTW15 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds with Deep Bass Blaupunkt BTW15 is a great example of German engineering in the headphones family. When you take these out of the charging pods, these cute-looking headphone accessories dazzle the eyes with their nice artistic design. The 10mm large dynamic driver taps the bass in sound streams with a realistic auditorium experience. Plug it into the nearest power source for 10 minutes and get 30 hours of interrupted musical playing. Moreover, these ultralight best Blaupunkt headphones are extremely robust and durable. No matter how often you drop them on the floor, they resist every force and stress. If you are looking for stylish in-ear headphones, Blaupunkt BTW15 should top your list. Specifications: Brand name: Blaupunkt

Model: BTW15 GR

Type: In-ear with dock charging pods

Connectivity: Wireless and Bluetooth

Weight: 90 grams

Display type: LED Digital Display

Mic available: Yes

Pros Cons Fast-charging with LED display docks The sound quality could be better Good looking body with durable features Whirring sound when connected to the Bluetooth Sweat and water resistant Connects to Bluetooth devices as well as voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri

2. Blaupunkt BTW07 ANC Moksha BTW07 ANC Moksha byBlaupunkt is a splash-proof device that fits comfortably on any ear. Its high-grade body prevents your ears from getting scratched. The in-ear plugs deliver high-grade music delivers at 30db noise cancellation mode. External noise is muffled with more immersive delivery than any other headphones providing latency below 90ms. Type-C charging ensures your headphones are ready to use within 10 minutes for 20 hours of non-stop gaming and music listening. One-touch operation and voice connectivity make this headphone a next-gen player's choice with ease. Specifications: Brand name: Blaupunkt

Model: BTW07 ANC Moksha

Type: In-ear with dock charging pods

Connectivity: Wireless and Bluetooth

Weight: 80 grams

Display type: LED Digital Display

Mic available: Yes

Pros Cons Battery life is good and reliable The mic sound quality could be better Unique design with rotating charging pods Minor software issues could arise which can be removed once updated to the latest version Fast charging makes it easy to use outdoors or during long flights Connects to Bluetooth devices easily

3. Blaupunkt BH01 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones Blaupunkt BH01 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones is a joy to listen to. It has German artistry all over its design, meaning you will experience the best speakers in the headphones market. The 40mm drivers belt out bass notes without sounding too noisy or jarring. Moreover, its earpiece covers the whole part, so you can enjoy the music without getting pain or scratches on your ears. Perfect for desktop and smartphone use, the Blaupunkt BH01 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones can be hooked to any device with its 3.5mm jack pins. Connectivity with Bluetooth 5.1 and touch control buttons to toggle between different modes and channels removes the struggle of looking at the display every time you want to change the music or stream. Specifications: Brand name: Blaupunkt

Model: BH01 Bluetooth Wireless

Type: On ear with mufflers/ cushions

Connectivity: Wireless and Bluetooth

Weight: 180 grams

Material: ABS Plastic body

Mic available: Yes

Pros Cons Battery life is decent The call feature is found wanting Button control is very responsive Limited colour option- Black only on most e-commerce sites Slot for Micro SD card is available Connects via wireless as well as wired cables

4. Blaupunkt BH51 ANC Moksha Another masterpiece from the house of the German brand, Blaupunkt BH51 ANC Moksha is a sweet cross-over between the on-ear headphones and modern-day wireless pod devices. It has a sensitive noise cancellation feature that instantly and easily disconnects any environmental noise. The best part about the BH15 on ear headphones is their giant battery life. Perfect for online presentations and remote working, Blaupunkt BH51 ANC Moksha comes with handy features such as instant smartphone wireless and wired connectivity, instant call connectivity using buttons, and Bluetooth. Specifications: Brand name: Blaupunkt

Model: Blaupunkt BH51 ANC Moksha

Type: On ear with cushions

Connectivity: Wired, Wireless and Bluetooth

Weight: 400 grams

Mic available: Yes

Pros Cons Great sound quality with natural bass Audio jack could be slightly stifling Button control is very responsive Adjustments required, if you are using glasses over your ears Looks dashing with its glossy and matte finish Wireless as well as wired cables for great listening

5. Blaupunkt EM01 in-Ear Wired Earphone Looking for simple yet elegant in-ear headphones? Blaupunkt EM01 is the choice of many regarding budget and feature-rich lists. These do complete justice to German engineering, meeting a user's modern demands. Despite its relatively high pricing, users can benefit greatly from its noise isolation technology which means you can still hear from the speakers even when you are taking a call in a crowded place or train. Ideal for young users, Blaupunkt EM01 is available in two colours, blue and black. Multi-functional button touch controls make your life easy to toggle a playlist or control your calls. Specifications: Brand name: Blaupunkt

Model: Blaupunkt EM01

Type: In-ear with silicone ear cushions

Connectivity: Wired

Hardware connectivity: With laptops, MP3, and smartphones

Weight: 12 grams

Mic available: Yes

Pros Cons Impressive sound rendition with noise isolation Price is on the higher side Funky looks with a multi-touch button control Fits any device with 3.5 mm jack connection Durable for long playing sessions

6. Blaupunkt BE100 Ultra-Long Enjoy high quality sound with this “loaded with features” German Earphone. Its 600mAh battery ensures you don’t run out of charge for the entire workweek. Its LCD indicator will tell you exactly when to charge it again. With its vibration call alert, you never miss important calls, even when it's connected to your phone but not in use. Its In-line controls help control everything from your earphone easily without using it. Specifications: Brand name: Blaupunkt

Model: BE100 BL Bluetooth Wireless

Type: In-ear Neckband

Connectivity: Wireless and Bluetooth

Weight: 30 grams

Battery Indicator: Yes

Mic available: Yes

Pros Cons LCD battery Indicator Noise Cancellation is not upto the mark Vibration Call alert to prevent missing calls when ear it's connected but not in use Feels a bit heavy Fast charging and long battery life Control buttons for call and music

7. Blaupunkt BTW100 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds You can now play for 40+ hours of non-stop music with the Blaupunkt BTW100 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. Its deep bass and HD sound make it a treat for music lovers. Gamers looking for something light should go for it as its 80ms low latency and advanced 5.1 Bluetooth connection is a rare find in earbuds. Its robust design ensures anyone can use it without damage for a long time. Specifications: Brand name: Blaupunkt

Model: BTW100 BK

Type: In-ear with dock charging pods

Connectivity: Wireless and Bluetooth

Weight: 90 grams

Display type: LED Digital Display

Mic available: Yes

Pros Cons Call clarity is high Bass too much for people liking low bass The unique design of the charging pods Buds provided with the pods need to be changed for comfortable use Fast charging and long-lasting battery Bluetooth 5.1 ensures very good connectivity.

Best features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Blaupunkt BTW15 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds with Deep Bass 15 hours IPX5 sweat Resistance Yes Blaupunkt BTW07 ANC Moksha 40 hours Sweat, Splash and Dust Resistant Yes Blaupunkt BH01 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones 18 hours None No Blaupunkt BH51 ANC Moksha 32 hours None Yes Blaupunkt EM01 in-Ear Wired Earphone Not Applicable None No Blaupunkt BE100 Ultra-Long 100 hours Sweat Resistant Yes Blaupunkt BTW100 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds 40 hours Sweat, Splash and Dust Resistant Yes

Best budget buy Blaupunkt EM01 in-Ear Wired Earphone is one of the most budget-friendly and best Blaupunkt headphones in this list. For ₹499, you can experience almost every feature you can expect from the top-end models. Best overall BTW07 ANC Moksha by Blaupunkt has the best overall capabilities. For some great pricing options starting at ₹2999, you get the best Blaupunkt headphones with advanced Bluetooth and wireless connectivity. How to find the best Blaupunkt headphones for your calls and meetings? Let's get started on choosing the best headphones that suit your needs. Create a checklist of all the features and technologies you seek in your headphones; Look out for different types of headphones — in-ear, on-ear, cabled or wireless; Use filters to find the right product for you using keywords such as brand name, connectivity, weight, and colours; Compare prices and features based on your requirements, discounts and coupons; Read product reviews and check star ratings on various e-commerce sites; Pick the best headphones based on your specifications, price and features list. When you compare all these aspects, BTW07 ANC Moksha by Blaupunkt emerges as the best Blaupunkt headphones. Products price list:

S.No. Product Price 1. Blaupunkt BTW15 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds with Deep Bass ₹ 1,381 2. Blaupunkt BTW07 ANC Moksha ₹ 2,999 3. Blaupunkt BH01 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones ₹ 1,499 4. Blaupunkt BH51 ANC Moksha ₹ 2,999 5. Blaupunkt EM01 in-Ear Wired Earphone ₹ 449 6. Blaupunkt BE100 Ultra-Long ₹ 1,299 7. Blaupunkt BTW100 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds ₹ 1,299