Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
List of best Blaupunkt headphones that exude class and style

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 09, 2022 02:13 IST
Summary:

All of us know the benefits of being plugged into a pair of headphones. But did you know that most headphones users are unsatisfied with the jarring noise from poorly engineered headphones? The best Blaupunkt headphones are an answer to poor sound delivery.

product info
Best Blaupunkt headphones for your daily use!

Headphones have become an essential part of our work and life. It is impossible to think of a musical experience without being plugged into a headphone these days.

The new generation of Millennials and Gen Z prefer to try out different types of headphones. It is highly unlikely that the current generation of users would stick to just one type of headphones. They could possess every type of headphone there is in the market. However, their loyalty toward the brand and looks is also a part of the buying journey. If the right set of headphones provides them with everything they want to possess, they will pick and buy the best within their budget.

With so many options, the best Blaupunkt headphones bubble to the top of the list. Thanks to the wide range of looks and great features, these Blaupunkt headphones are available online at great prices.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab the best pair of headphones for yourself or your best friend. Here is a list of the top Blaupunkt headphones specially curated to suit your style and comfort.

Best Blaupunkt headphones

1. Blaupunkt BTW15 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds with Deep Bass

Blaupunkt BTW15 is a great example of German engineering in the headphones family. When you take these out of the charging pods, these cute-looking headphone accessories dazzle the eyes with their nice artistic design. The 10mm large dynamic driver taps the bass in sound streams with a realistic auditorium experience. Plug it into the nearest power source for 10 minutes and get 30 hours of interrupted musical playing. Moreover, these ultralight best Blaupunkt headphones are extremely robust and durable. No matter how often you drop them on the floor, they resist every force and stress. If you are looking for stylish in-ear headphones, Blaupunkt BTW15 should top your list.

Specifications:

  • Brand name: Blaupunkt
  • Model: BTW15 GR
  • Type: In-ear with dock charging pods
  • Connectivity: Wireless and Bluetooth
  • Weight: 90 grams
  • Display type: LED Digital Display
  • Mic available: Yes
ProsCons
Fast-charging with LED display docks The sound quality could be better
Good looking body with durable featuresWhirring sound when connected to the Bluetooth
Sweat and water resistant 
Connects to Bluetooth devices as well as voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri 
cellpic
Blaupunkt BTW15 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds with Deep Bass I 15 Hrs Playtime I Built in Mic I LED Digital Battery Display I TurboVolt Charging I IPX5 Sweat Resistant (Green)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Blaupunkt BTW07 ANC Moksha

BTW07 ANC Moksha byBlaupunkt is a splash-proof device that fits comfortably on any ear. Its high-grade body prevents your ears from getting scratched. The in-ear plugs deliver high-grade music delivers at 30db noise cancellation mode. External noise is muffled with more immersive delivery than any other headphones providing latency below 90ms.

Type-C charging ensures your headphones are ready to use within 10 minutes for 20 hours of non-stop gaming and music listening. One-touch operation and voice connectivity make this headphone a next-gen player's choice with ease.

Specifications:

  • Brand name: Blaupunkt
  • Model: BTW07 ANC Moksha
  • Type: In-ear with dock charging pods
  • Connectivity: Wireless and Bluetooth
  • Weight: 80 grams
  • Display type: LED Digital Display
  • Mic available: Yes
ProsCons
Battery life is good and reliableThe mic sound quality could be better
Unique design with rotating charging podsMinor software issues could arise which can be removed once updated to the latest version
Fast charging makes it easy to use outdoors or during long flights 
Connects to Bluetooth devices easily 
cellpic
Blaupunkt BTW07 ANC Moksha-30Db Bluetooth Truly Wireless In Ear Earbuds with Mic, Flip Top Rotatory Design, 40H Playtime, TurboVolt Fast Charging, Crispr Enc Tech, GameOn with 80Ms Low Latency (Black)
53% off 2,799 5,999
Buy now

3. Blaupunkt BH01 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones

Blaupunkt BH01 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones is a joy to listen to. It has German artistry all over its design, meaning you will experience the best speakers in the headphones market. The 40mm drivers belt out bass notes without sounding too noisy or jarring. Moreover, its earpiece covers the whole part, so you can enjoy the music without getting pain or scratches on your ears. Perfect for desktop and smartphone use, the Blaupunkt BH01 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones can be hooked to any device with its 3.5mm jack pins. Connectivity with Bluetooth 5.1 and touch control buttons to toggle between different modes and channels removes the struggle of looking at the display every time you want to change the music or stream.

Specifications:

  • Brand name: Blaupunkt
  • Model: BH01 Bluetooth Wireless
  • Type: On ear with mufflers/ cushions
  • Connectivity: Wireless and Bluetooth
  • Weight: 180 grams
  • Material: ABS Plastic body
  • Mic available: Yes
ProsCons
Battery life is decentThe call feature is found wanting
Button control is very responsiveLimited colour option- Black only on most e-commerce sites 
Slot for Micro SD card is available 
Connects via wireless as well as wired cables 
cellpic
Blaupunkt BH01 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones with 18 Hrs* Playtime I Passive Noise Reduction I TF Card Slot & Built-in FM I 40MM Drivers & Soft Padded Ear Cushions
60% off 1,399 3,499
Buy now

4. Blaupunkt BH51 ANC Moksha

Another masterpiece from the house of the German brand, Blaupunkt BH51 ANC Moksha is a sweet cross-over between the on-ear headphones and modern-day wireless pod devices. It has a sensitive noise cancellation feature that instantly and easily disconnects any environmental noise. The best part about the BH15 on ear headphones is their giant battery life. Perfect for online presentations and remote working, Blaupunkt BH51 ANC Moksha comes with handy features such as instant smartphone wireless and wired connectivity, instant call connectivity using buttons, and Bluetooth.

Specifications:

  • Brand name: Blaupunkt
  • Model: Blaupunkt BH51 ANC Moksha
  • Type: On ear with cushions
  • Connectivity: Wired, Wireless and Bluetooth
  • Weight: 400 grams
  • Mic available: Yes
ProsCons
Great sound quality with natural bassAudio jack could be slightly stifling 
Button control is very responsiveAdjustments required, if you are using glasses over your ears
Looks dashing with its glossy and matte finish 
Wireless as well as wired cables for great listening 
cellpic
Blaupunkt BH51 ANC Moksha Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones with 32 Hrs* Long Playtime I 25dB Active Noise Cancellation I 40MM Drivers I HD Sound I Built in Mic I TurboVolt Fast Charging
46% off 2,999 5,590
Buy now

5. Blaupunkt EM01 in-Ear Wired Earphone

Looking for simple yet elegant in-ear headphones? Blaupunkt EM01 is the choice of many regarding budget and feature-rich lists. These do complete justice to German engineering, meeting a user's modern demands. Despite its relatively high pricing, users can benefit greatly from its noise isolation technology which means you can still hear from the speakers even when you are taking a call in a crowded place or train. Ideal for young users, Blaupunkt EM01 is available in two colours, blue and black. Multi-functional button touch controls make your life easy to toggle a playlist or control your calls.

Specifications:

  • Brand name: Blaupunkt
  • Model: Blaupunkt EM01
  • Type: In-ear with silicone ear cushions
  • Connectivity: Wired
  • Hardware connectivity: With laptops, MP3, and smartphones
  • Weight: 12 grams
  • Mic available: Yes
ProsCons
Impressive sound rendition with noise isolationPrice is on the higher side
Funky looks with a multi-touch button control  
Fits any device with 3.5 mm jack connection 
Durable for long playing sessions 
cellpic
Blaupunkt EM01 in-Ear Wired Earphone with Mic and Deep Bass HD Sound Mobile Headset with Noise Isolation and with customised Extra Ear gels(Blue)
59% off 449 1,099
Buy now

6. Blaupunkt BE100 Ultra-Long

Enjoy high quality sound with this “loaded with features” German Earphone. Its 600mAh battery ensures you don’t run out of charge for the entire workweek. Its LCD indicator will tell you exactly when to charge it again. With its vibration call alert, you never miss important calls, even when it's connected to your phone but not in use. Its In-line controls help control everything from your earphone easily without using it.

Specifications:

  • Brand name: Blaupunkt
  • Model: BE100 BL Bluetooth Wireless
  • Type: In-ear Neckband
  • Connectivity: Wireless and Bluetooth
  • Weight: 30 grams
  • Battery Indicator: Yes
  • Mic available: Yes
ProsCons
LCD battery IndicatorNoise Cancellation is not upto the mark
Vibration Call alert to prevent missing calls when ear it's connected but not in useFeels a bit heavy
Fast charging and long battery life 
Control buttons for call and music 
cellpic
Blaupunkt BE100 Ultra-Long 100 Hrs Playtime Wireless Bluetooth Neckband I 600mAh Battery I Vibration Call Alert I Real Time Monitoring I Turbo Volt Charging with Magnetic Eartips (Blue)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Blaupunkt BTW100 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

You can now play for 40+ hours of non-stop music with the Blaupunkt BTW100 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. Its deep bass and HD sound make it a treat for music lovers. Gamers looking for something light should go for it as its 80ms low latency and advanced 5.1 Bluetooth connection is a rare find in earbuds. Its robust design ensures anyone can use it without damage for a long time.

Specifications:

  • Brand name: Blaupunkt
  • Model: BTW100 BK
  • Type: In-ear with dock charging pods
  • Connectivity: Wireless and Bluetooth
  • Weight: 90 grams
  • Display type: LED Digital Display
  • Mic available: Yes
ProsCons
Call clarity is highBass too much for people liking low bass
The unique design of the charging podsBuds provided with the pods need to be changed for comfortable use
Fast charging and long-lasting battery 
Bluetooth 5.1 ensures very good connectivity. 
cellpic
Blaupunkt BTW100 Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Mic, ENC CRISPR TECH I HD Sound I 80ms Low Latency I 40H PlaytimeI TurboVolt Charging I BT Version 5.1 I Intuitive Touch Controls (Black)
53% off 1,399 2,999
Buy now

Best features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Blaupunkt BTW15 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds with Deep Bass 15 hours IPX5 sweat Resistance Yes                  
Blaupunkt BTW07 ANC Moksha 40 hours Sweat, Splash and Dust Resistant Yes
Blaupunkt BH01 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones 18 hours None No
Blaupunkt BH51 ANC Moksha 32 hours None Yes
Blaupunkt EM01 in-Ear Wired Earphone Not Applicable None No
Blaupunkt BE100 Ultra-Long 100 hours Sweat Resistant Yes
Blaupunkt BTW100 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds 40 hours Sweat, Splash and Dust Resistant Yes

Best budget buy

Blaupunkt EM01 in-Ear Wired Earphone is one of the most budget-friendly and best Blaupunkt headphones in this list. For 499, you can experience almost every feature you can expect from the top-end models.

Best overall

BTW07 ANC Moksha by Blaupunkt has the best overall capabilities. For some great pricing options starting at 2999, you get the best Blaupunkt headphones with advanced Bluetooth and wireless connectivity.

How to find the best Blaupunkt headphones for your calls and meetings?

Let's get started on choosing the best headphones that suit your needs.

  1. Create a checklist of all the features and technologies you seek in your headphones;
  2. Look out for different types of headphones — in-ear, on-ear, cabled or wireless;
  3. Use filters to find the right product for you using keywords such as brand name, connectivity, weight, and colours;
  4. Compare prices and features based on your requirements, discounts and coupons;
  5. Read product reviews and check star ratings on various e-commerce sites;
  6. Pick the best headphones based on your specifications, price and features list.

When you compare all these aspects, BTW07 ANC Moksha by Blaupunkt emerges as the best Blaupunkt headphones.

Products price list:

S.No.ProductPrice
1.Blaupunkt BTW15 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds with Deep Bass 1,381
2.Blaupunkt BTW07 ANC Moksha 2,999
3.Blaupunkt BH01 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones 1,499
4.Blaupunkt BH51 ANC Moksha 2,999
5.Blaupunkt EM01 in-Ear Wired Earphone 449
6.Blaupunkt BE100 Ultra-Long 1,299
7.Blaupunkt BTW100 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds 1,299

electronics FOR LESS