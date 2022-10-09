List of best Vivo 4G mobile phones

Best Vivo 4G mobile phones

Vivo is a brand that has always been associated with flagship phones. Those looking to upgrade their phones might have heard of the Vivo mobile phone line. The Vivo 4G model is among the best Android devices currently available, with an eye-catching appearance and an in-built camera. There are several alternatives on the market today. However, if you're looking to buy a new smartphone but are overwhelmed by the variety of possibilities available, browse these Vivo 4G Mobile Phones. Here Are the Best Vivo 4G Mobile Phones in India 1. Vivo Y35 The Vivo Y35 is a mid-range smartphone with a stunning design. With a 6.58" screen and 20:9 aspect ratio, the Vivo Y35 lets you enjoy all of your favourite content at its best. The Funtouch OS 12 is the latest version of Android, and it's designed to make your life more straightforward than ever. Specifications: ● Display - 6.58 inches ● RAM - 8 GB ● Storage - 128 GB ● Rear Camera - 50 + 2 + 2 MP ● Battery - 5000 mAh ● OS - Android 12 ● Front camera - 16 MP ● Processor - Snapdragon 680 ● Refresh rate - 90Hz

Pros Cons Expandable memory up to 1T. Without NFC and 5G support. Great battery life. Face wake. 44W fast charging.

2. Vivo Y75 Experience super fast and smooth performance with our Vivo Y75. Its 6.44-inch AMOLED display has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400, making it an excellent choice for avid gamers and movie buffs. Its robust internal memory can accommodate up to 1TB of data. With a 44 MP front camera with different features, you'll be sure to take a great photo every time. Specifications: ● Display - 6.44-inches ● RAM - 8 GB ● Storage - 128 GB ● Rear Camera - 50 + 8 + 2 MP ● Battery - 4050 mAh ● OS - Funtouch 12 ● Front camera - 44 MP ● Processor - Mediatek G96 Octa-Core ● Refresh rate - 60Hz

Pros Cons Excellent front camera. No NFC support. AMOLED display. 60 Hz refresh rate only. The fingerprint sensor on the screen.

3. Vivo Y33T The Vivo Y33T is a great smartphone with its modern premium design, bright display, and excellent camera. It has a large 6.58-inch FHD+ display featuring Corning Gorilla Glass that protects against scratches. The smartphone features a 90Hz refresh rate, providing smooth and fast visuals. It's also equipped with a powerful processor that works seamlessly with its large battery to deliver a great user experience. Specifications: ● Display - 6.58-inches ● RAM - 8 GB ● Storage - 128 GB ● Rear Camera - 50 + 2 + 2 MP ● Battery - 5000 mAh ● OS - Funtouch 12 ● Front camera - 16 MP ● Processor - Snapdragon 680 Octa-core ● Refresh rate - 90Hz

Pros Cons Side fingerprint sensor. Not water resistant. Expandable storage up to 1TB. 90Hz refresh rate. Great battery performance.

4. Vivo Y73 The Vivo Y73 is a premium smartphone with an AI-powered 64MP selfie camera that will brighten your social life. The 6.44" AMOLED display with a high-quality resolution of 2400x1080 pixels will give you more than enough to see. It has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity, which is expandable up to 1TB by an external microSD card. Specifications: ● Display - 6.44-inches ● RAM - 8 GB ● Storage - 128 GB ● Rear Camera - 64 + 2 + 2 MP ● Battery - 4000 mAh ● OS - Funtouch 11.1 ● Front camera - 16 MP ● Processor - Mediatek Helio G95 Octa-core ● Refresh rate - 60Hz

Pros Cons Great camera quality. 60 Hz refresh rate only. AMOLED FHD display. The fingerprint sensor on the screen.

5. Vivo Y15s The Vivo Y15s is a great smartphone bundled with all the features one could expect from a low-range device for everyday use. The Vivo Y15s is featured by a Mediatek Helio P35 processor aided by 3GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The overall display resolution, however, is lower at 1600×720 pixels but still good enough to enjoy watching videos and playing games on this budgeted smartphone. Specifications: ● Display - 6.51-inches ● RAM - 3 GB ● Storage - 32 GB ● Rear Camera - 13 + 2 MP ● Battery - 5000 mAh ● OS - Funtouch 10 ● Front camera - 8 MP ● Processor - Mediatek Helio P35 ● Refresh rate - 60Hz

Pros Cons Robust battery backup Mediocre cameras. Suitable for everyday use. Not for advanced apps. Lightweight.

6. Vivo Y01 The Vivo Y01 smartphone is a budget device and comes with impressive features and specifications. It features Helio P35 Processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM, which is enough for regular use. Vivo Y01 is the company's flagship smartphone with a side fingerprint scanner and a powerful 5000mAh battery. Specifications: ● Display - 6.51-inches ● RAM - 2 GB ● Storage - 32 GB ● Rear camera - 8 MP ● Battery - 5000 mAh ● OS - Funtouch 10 ● Front camera - 5 MP ● Processor - Helio P35 Processor ● Refresh rate - 60Hz

Pros Cons Fingerprint sensor. Low ROM and RAM. Upgradable ROM up to 1TB. Low camera quality. Huge battery capacity.

7. Vivo Y15C Get the latest feature and a good battery backup with the Vivo Y15C. The Vivo Y15C is a budget-friendly smartphone with impressive specifications for regular use. Featured by the Helio P35 chipset, the phone runs on Funtouch OS 12.0, with a slew of amazing apps, rapid performance and powerful security settings. The dual sim phone comes with 3GB and 32GB RAM and expandable storage options, up to 1TB via SD card. Specifications: ● Display - 6.51-inches ● RAM - 3 GB ● Storage - 32 GB ● Rear Camera - 13 + 2 MP ● Battery - 5000 mAh ● OS - Funtouch 12 ● Front camera - 8 MP ● Processor - Helio P35 Octa-core ● Refresh rate - 60Hz

Pros Cons Elegant design. Low storage and RAM. Great battery backup. 60Hz refresh rate only. Upgradable storage up to 1TB

8. Vivo Y21 Vivo Y21 is the perfect phone for those who want to enjoy the beauty of a premium phone but at a low cost. The Vivo Y21 is an affordable smartphone with many features, including triple cameras and an HD+ display. It also comes with dual-SIM functionality for extended connectivity options. The device packs a 5000mAh battery and has support for the Mediatek Helio-P35 chipset. Specifications: ● Display - 6.51-inches ● RAM - 4 GB ● Storage - 64 GB ● Rear Camera - 13 + 2 MP ● Battery - 5000 mAh ● OS - Funtouch 11.1 ● Front camera - 8 MP ● Processor - Mediatek Helio-P35 Octa-core ● Refresh rate - 60Hz

Pros Cons Expendable ROM up to 1TB. Mediocre camera quality. Face wake. No NFC support. Excellent battery capacity.

9. Vivo Y53s The Vivo Y53s is an inexpensive smartphone with a mid-range performance at a lesser cost. This phone also has 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory and comes in various colours, such as Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow. It delivers a crystal-clear picture and FHD display. This phone has an 18W fast charging with a 5000mAh battery allowing you to be on your device for longer. Specifications: ● Display - 6.58-inches ● RAM - 8 GB ● Storage - 128 GB ● Rear Camera - 64 + 2 + 2 MP ● Battery - 5000 mAh ● OS - Funtouch 11.1 ● Front camera - 16 MP ● Processor - Helio G80 Octa-core ● Refresh rate - 90Hz

Pros Cons Large HD display No NFC. Great camera performance. Not water resistant. Great overall performance.

10. Vivo Y21T With the Y21T, you can enjoy all the features and improvements of a high-end smartphone. A great combination of impressive speed and performance, a stunning camera, an intelligent battery and a dazzling display is yours to enjoy. The Vivo Smartphone has a 5000mAh battery and a 16.71cm display. Specifications: ● Display - 5.58-inches ● RAM - 4 GB ● Storage - 128 GB ● Rear Camera - 50 + 2 + 2 MP ● Battery - 5000 mAh ● OS - 12 ● Front camera - 8 MP ● Processor - Snapdragon 680 Octa-core ● Refresh rate - 90Hz

Pros Cons Side-mounted fingerprint. Not waterproof. 90Hz refresh rate. No NFC Great camera. Great battery backup.

Best 3 features for you:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vivo Y35 5000 mAh battery capacity Snapdragon 680 90Hz refresh rate Vivo Y75 4050 mAh battery capacity Mediatek G96 Octa-Core 60Hz refresh rate Vivo Y33T 5000 mAh battery capacity Snapdragon 680 Octa-core 90Hz refresh rate Vivo Y73 4000 mAh battery capacity Mediatek Helio G95 Octa-core 60Hz refresh rate Vivo Y15s 5000 mAh battery capacity Mediatek Helio P35 60Hz refresh rate Vivo Y01 5000 mAh battery capacity Helio P35 Processor 60Hz refresh rate vivo Y15C 5000 mAh battery capacity Helio P35 Octa-core 60Hz refresh rate Vivo Y21 5000 mAh battery capacity Mediatek Helio-P35 Octa-core 60Hz refresh rate Vivo Y53s 5000 mAh battery capacity Helio G80 Octa-core 60Hz refresh rate Vivo Y21T 5000 mAh battery capacity Snapdragon 680 Octa-core 90Hz refresh rate

Best value for money Vivo 4G mobile phones If you are looking for the best value-for-money smartphone, theVivo Y35is the perfect option. It has good speed, ample internal storage, and a camera that makes your day. The camera and battery empower it to receive excellent reviews throughout its price range. Its display is big and has impressive viewing angles. It has an expandable memory of up to 1TB to store a lot of data. Best overall Vivo 4G mobile phones TheVivo Y21T is among the best overall Vivo 4G Mobile Phones you can purchase if you're looking for a phone that's easy to use, stylish, and affordable. It has a large display and fast processor and includes a front camera with a wide angle lens. Moreover, it features 128 GB of internal memory, which means it has ample space. It also has numerous additional features, including dual SIM slots and a triple rear camera setup that can take high-quality pictures even in low light conditions. How to find the perfect Vivo 4G mobile phones? When it comes to buying a smartphone, there are several things to consider. You don't want to get the first one you see at the store, but rather, view your options and find the right fit. Here are some aspects to take into consideration: Budget : Price is among the crucial elements that should be considered. Display : A good quality display will provide you with the best experience. Storage : If your smartphone has less storage space, it becomes tough to store all the data in the device. Processor : The processor helps control the overall speed of your phone Battery : A good battery will help you stay connected without worrying about taking long breaks from your device. Price list:

S. No. Product Price 1. vivo Y35 ₹ 18,499 2. Vivo Y75 ₹ 20,990 3. Vivo Y33T ₹ 17,990 4. Vivo Y73 ₹ 19,989 5. vivo Y15s ₹ 9,499 6. Vivo Y01 ₹ 8,499 7. vivo Y15C ₹ 9,499 8. Vivo Y21 ₹ 13,490 9. Vivo Y53s ₹ 17,980 10. Vivo Y21T ₹ 15, 490