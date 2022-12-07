Story Saved
Looking to buy the best Fujifilm camera as a professional or beginner

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 07, 2022 18:12 IST
Summary:

Fujifilm is the go-to brand if you're seeking a camera that uses the most advanced digital technology while maintaining the traditional mindset of film shooting. Here is a list of the top Fujifilm cameras.

Camera

Image caption: Looking to buy the best Fujifilm camera as a professional or beginner? Here is a comprehensive guide for you to get started!

Known for producing famous colour negative & colour slide film, underwater film cameras, & 35mm film point and shoots, Fujifilm is a well-known manufacturer of cameras. They still produce film and provide a top-notch range of instant cameras under the Instax brand, but they have also recently started manufacturing outstanding mirrorless digital cameras.

A variety of mirrorless digital photography is available from Fujifilm, designed with both professional and amateur photographers in mind. Fujifilm's cameras frequently weigh less than DSLRs, have settings that mimic ancient film stocks, and have design cues from vintage cameras.

1. Fujifilm X-H2

With a 40-megapixel sensor, this camera boasts an excellent resolution of any APS-C camera to date, outpacing all but a small number of full-frame cameras. It is worthwhile to give up all shutter speed & ISO settings for the status display screen on top of the X-H2. Although theoretically slower than the X-H2s, the Fujifilm X-H2 is still a highly responsive performer with quick and precise AF.


Specifications:

· APS-C X-Trans 5 HR BSI sensor

· Fujifilm X lens mount

· OLED 5.76 million-dot viewfinder

· CFexpress Type B and SD UHS-II memory cards are available.

· Video resolution cap: 8K

ProsCons

A 40MP still picture

Long recording periods for 8K video

Continuous shooting at 15–20 fps

Additional cooling fan

Better for pure speed is X-H2S

2. Fujifilm X-H2S

The Fujifilm X-H2S, which has a large pro-spec chassis and handle, a premium top-notch status monitor, and fifth-generation sensors with 4x the processing speed of its predecessor, is the fastest camera as in the Fujifilm X-mount line-up. Even just a photographer or filmmaker will require this kind of power, and it has a cost.

Specifications:

  • APS-C X-Trans 5 CMOS sensor
  • Mounting system: Fujifilm X
  • 40 fps is the maximum continuous shooting speed.
  • Maximum video res: 6K
ProsCons

40 frames per second continuous shooting

120p 6K/4K video

Inner-body balancing

The cost reflects its strength

Only high-level professionals

3. Fujifilm X-T4

With 6.5 stops of in-body image stabilisation, 4K video, a wide selection of codecs, extremely quick burst rates, a fully articulated screen, a quick EVF viewfinder, and long battery life, it may be the greatest and most advanced APS-C camera available. The sensor is a 26.1-megapixel X-Trans sensor, which is more than enough resolution for the majority of people and can also shoot 4K video at excellent quality.

Specifications:

  • APS-C sensor
  • Mounting system: Fujifilm X
  • Screen: 1,620k dots on a 3-inch articulating touchscreen
  • Maximum shutter speed: 30/15 fps
  • Maximum 4K video resolution
ProsCons

In-body stabilisation of 6.5 stops

Up to 60/50p for 4K video

Rapid fire shooting

Not the current flagship model

Only for use by professionals

Fujifilm X-T4 26 MP Mirrorless Camera Body (X-Trans CMOS 4 Sensor, EVF, Face/Eye AF, 5-Axis IBIS, Vari-Angle LCD Touchscreen, 4K/60P & FHD/240P Video, Film Simulations, Weather Resistance) - Silver
8% off 142,561 154,999
Buy now

4. Fujifilm GFX 100S

For medium format photography, Fujifilm is accomplishing something that no other company has done. It has reduced the cost of the luxury of a 100MP sensor while preserving superb image quality, quick focusing, and a premium design.

Specifications:

  • Medium format sensor
  • Mount for lens: Fujifilm G
  • 3.69 million dot EVF viewfinder; maximum continuous shot speed: 5 frames per second
  • Maximum video resolution is 4K at 30 frames per second.
  • very small and reasonably priced
ProsCons

102MP pictures

Excellent AF performance

More effective picture stabilisation

The 8-way joystick is still

weighty for prolonged handheld usage

5. Fujifilm X-S10

Despite having fewer exterior control knobs and buttons than other cameras in the X-series, it has a fully articulating screen and typically handles quite well. Being able to shoot hand-held at slower shutter speeds is made much simpler by having IBIS, which is a great benefit for low-light photography.


Specifications:

  • Aperture: APS-C
  • Mounting system: Fujifilm X
  • 2,360k-dot electronic viewfinder
  • Maximum shooting rate: 30/8 frames per second.
  • Maximum 4K video resolution
ProsCons

Excellent construction quality and small size

Flexible touchscreen

Body-based image stabilisation

The traditional technique of dialling

Not for beginners

Fujifilm X-S10 Mirrorless Camera Body Only (Digital Zoom, APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 Sensor, EVF, IBIS, Vari-Angle LCD Touchscreen, Face/Eye AF, 4K/30P & FHD/240P Video Vlogging, Film Simulations) - Black
7% off 92,924 99,999
Buy now

6. Fujifilm X100V

The original Fujifilm X100 was the first camera to ignite public interest in Fujifilm's retro-inspired contemporary cameras. The Fujifilm X100V is still a top pick for anyone who wants a high-end camera without the hassle of changing lenses even after five models. It is the ideal camera for both street and portrait photographers since it has a fixed lens that is suitable for the streets and is comparable to a 35mm lens.

Specifications:

  • Aperture: APS-C
  • Lens: f/2 35mm (effective)
  • 3-inch tilting LCD with 1,620 k pixels
  • Maximum 4K video resolution
ProsCons

Integrated viewfinder

Max shooting rate continuously: 20 / 11 fps

Opulent visual quality

Optical stabilisation is absent

Pretty expensive

7. Fujifilm X-T30 II

This Fujifilm X-T30 has long been regarded as one of the most popular and loved cameras because it incorporates some pro-level technology into a body that is compact, lightweight and affordable for beginners. With a bigger screen and borrowed focusing technology from the premium X-T4, the X-T30 II is a small refresh to the original X-T30.

Specifications:

  • Aperture: APS-C
  • Mounting system: Fujifilm X
  • 2,360k-dot electronic viewfinder
  • 30 fps is the maximum continuous shooting speed
  • Maximum 4K video resolution
ProsCons

Small size and conventional style

3,620k-dot tilting touchscreen

Better autofocus

X-T30 (which costs less) has a minor upgrade

No in-body stabilisation yet

8. Fujifilm X-Pro3

Those looking for a vintage camera with contemporary functionality should read the Fujifilm X-Pro3 review. It employs a tiny digital screen that resembles the film package slots on the rear of film cameras instead of a display that always displays an image and folds flat against the body. It differs from previous Fujifilm cameras in that it has a hybrid electrical/optical viewfinder and enables three shooting modes: entirely electronic, optical with electronic overlays, and digital rangefinder.

Specifications:

  • Aperture: APS-C
  • Mounting system: Fujifilm X
  • 3-inch tilting touchscreen with 1,620 k dots
  • Maximum continuous photography speed: 11 frames per second with a mechanical shutter, 20 frames per second with an electronic camera, and 30 frames per second with a crop
  • Maximum video resolution: UHD 4K

9

ProsCons

Excellent vintage style

The optical and electronic hybrid viewfinder

Brand-new "hidden" screen

Costly  compared to other options
Fujifilm X-Pro3 Mirrorless Digital Camera - Dura Black (Body Only)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Fujifilm X-E4

The Fujifilm X-E4 could initially appear to be quite similar to an X-T4 but is quite a distinct camera. The X-E4 is more geared toward enthusiasts or trip photographers who require something small and portable with the handling of such a old-school camera. The X-E4 tends to come in a kit with Fujifilm XF 27mm f/2.8 lens, that not only appears and feels well-built but also offers premium performance.

Specifications:

  • Aperture: APS-C
  • mounting system: Fujifilm X
  • Viewfinder: EVF, 2.36 million dots
  • 8–10 fps is the maximum continuous shooting speed.
  • Maximum 4K video resolution.

ProsCons

Small size

Controls on physical exposure

Identical image quality to the X-T4

In-body stability is absent

Uncomfortable with higher zooms

Fujifilm X-E4 Mirrorless Camera Body Only - Silver (Compact Body, X-Trans CMOS 4 Sensor, Fast AF, Face/Eye AF, 180° Tilting LCD Screen, EVF, 4K Video, Film Simulation Modes)
7% off 74,424 79,999
Buy now

10. Fujifilm GFX 50S II

With its relatively compact and reasonably priced large-sensor mirrorless GFX line of cameras, Fujifilm changed the medium format photography industry. The 6.5-stop optical zoom feature, which is new to this model and better than that of the other GFX cameras, increases the camera's practical utility. As a result, the Pixel Shift Multi-Shot option may be added, which combines 16 RAW photographs to produce enormous 200MP files.


Specifications:

  • Medium format sensor
  • Mount for lens: Fujifilm G
  • 3.2-inch touchscreen with three-way tilt and 2,360k dots.
  • EVF, 3.69 million dots; viewfinder
  • 3 fps is the maximum continuous shooting speed.
  • Maximum video resolution is Full HD.

ProsCons

Cost-effective for medium format

A body with an ergonomic design

Beautiful pictures

Nothing in 4K

Solely for professional use

Best 3 features

ProductTypeMega pixelsUser level
Fujifilm X-H2  Mirrorless40Expert/professional
Fujifilm X-H2S Mirrorless26.1Expert/professional
Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless26.1Expert/professional
Fujifilm GFX 100S Mirrorless102Professional
Fujifilm X-S10 Mirrorless26.1Intermediate/Expert
Fujifilm X100V Mirrorless26.1Beginners
Fujifilm X-T30 IIMirrorless26.1Professional/beginners
Fujifilm X-Pro3 Mirrorless26.1Professional/beginners
Fujifilm X-E4Mirrorless26.1Beginners
Fujifilm GFX 50S IIMirrorless51.4Professional

Best budget

The Fujifilm X-T30 has long been one of the company's most popular cameras because it incorporates pro-level technology into a body that is small and affordable for a more casual user. It is unquestionably the greatest budget camera.

Best overall

The Fujifilm X-S10 is our top selection for the best overall APS-C camera because it offers a better mix of features, functionality, and pricing than any other model you could find. It undoubtedly packs a lot of functionality and power into its very small frame, with in-body image stabilisation being the standout feature (IBIS).

How to find the perfect Fujifilm camera

Body style

Only mirrorless cameras are produced by Fujifilm, however, they come in two different body types: SLR-style and rangefinders. For photographers who come with Canon or Nikon systems, SLR-like layouts like the X-T4 will feel comfortable. On such a camera with such a mirror inside, the viewfinder is located where you would anticipate it to be. Some shooters find the more rectangular form of optical viewfinder cameras such as the X100V & X-Pro3 to be more aesthetically pleasing. Your habits will determine which one you favour.

Select a system

Depending on your demands, Fujifilm provides a variety of solutions. Both fixed & interchangeable lenses are offered with the X series. Fixed-lens cameras are frequently smaller and more portable, which makes them excellent in travel, travel photography, and documenting daily life. As you expand your lens selection, the X series camera with interchangeable lenses tends to become more expensive while also providing you with a lot more shooting options. Larger sensor interchangeable lenses are available with the GFX range. They usually have better picture quality, but they have fewer lens options, cost more money, and are bulkier.

Futureproofing

The company's continued support of older cameras through routine firmware upgrades is one of the nicest aspects of the Fujifilm camera system. Every time Fujifilm adds a new camera to its line-up, they act quickly to provide software that gives prior versions part of the new capability. Because of this, Fujifilm is a fantastic camera for long-term investment.

Products price list in table

ProductPrice
Fujifilm X-H2 1,25,498
Fujifilm X-H2S 1,25,489
Fujifilm X-T4 1,43,999
Fujifilm GFX 100S 1,85,999
Fujifilm X-S10 92,940
Fujifilm X100V 1,30,000
Fujifilm X-T30 II 1,22,026
Fujifilm X-Pro3 3,16,297
Fujifilm X-E4 74,389
Fujifilm GFX 50S II 3,38,741
