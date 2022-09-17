Micromax 4000 mAh battery phones: Our top picks

Since it was founded about a decade ago, Micromax has been at the forefront of removing obstacles to the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technology in India by making previously inaccessible advancements available at affordable prices. With the assistance of this detailed guide, you can choose which Micromax phone is ideal for you to purchase according to your budget constraints. Our suggestions are backed by in-depth research and analysis, including head-to-head comparisons and real user reviews. We list the best Micromax 4000 mAh battery phones to present your options. Each phone on this list has 4000 mAh or higher battery capacity.

Best value for money

The 4GB RAM variant of the Micromax IN Note 1 comes with 64GB of internal storage. This Micromax smartphone has a lot to offer in terms of display, cameras, battery life, and software. Equipped with a quad-camera setup, it can capture fantastic images despite facing staunch competition from devices in its price segment. The design is not the best, but the design is not a strong suit for devices in this price range. The Micromax IN Note 1 can win many hearts and is an excellent device for people looking to support an Indian smartphone manufacturer.

Best overall

The 6GB RAM variant of the Micromax IN Note 1 also comes with 64GB of internal storage. This Micromax smartphone has a lot to offer in terms of display, cameras, battery life, and software. Equipped with a quad-camera setup, it can capture fantastic images. It is the best overall phone in our list.

How to find the perfect Micromax 4000 MAh battery phones:

Choosing the best smartphone for your needs requires some careful consideration. It's essential to think about the specific ways in which you put your phone to use.

Things to consider:

Battery life: Around 6+ hours of screen-on time is the benchmark for flagship smartphones. Higher capacities can help even heavy users. Flagship phones and certain mid-range phones can exceed 8-10 hours of screen-on time. The phone should last one day of heavy use. Before buying, verify online battery tests. Also, check if the phone has a power-saving mode and fast charging capabilities. Most Micromax mobile phones lack basic features such as fast charging, and even the fastest ones support only 18W fast charging, which is mediocre at best.

Storage: Lower-end models usually include 64GB and flagships anywhere between 128GB to 512GB of onboard storage. Almost all of us import every GB of data from our old phones to our new ones. We recommend 128GB or higher to have ample space for your files and apps. Look for phones with expandable memory. Apart from that, your smartphone's storage solution also plays an important role. It is highly recommended to go with a UFS-based option. Most Micromax phones on this list support eMMC storage; therefore, if it is not something you can manage, you might want to go with a different brand altogether.

Performance/Processor: Your smartphone processor, also known as the chipset or the SoC, is the component that is responsible for just about everything functioning on your smartphone. A powerful CPU can improve your phone's performance and several other aspects. Most Micromax phones on this list have underpowered, dated processors, and if you are looking for something more powerful, it would be best to consider phones from Xiaomi or Realme in the same price range.

Display panel: The display panel makes a pretty important consideration for most users. Options for image quality include Full HD, Full HD+, and Quad HD. Even though QHD displays provide sharper images, the difference between FHD and QHD is not particularly noticeable, especially to the untrained eye. Whether or not your phone offers screen protection on your device should also be checked. The screen will be reasonably protected by Gorilla 5 and 6, found in most modern smartphones. Most phones on this list only support dated IPS LCDs.

