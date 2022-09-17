Micromax 4000 mAh battery phones: Our top picks

1. Is Micromax an Indian brand?
Micromax is a company based out of India. Micromax rebrands Chinese-manufactured smartphones and sells them in India. The brand offers some promising devices at great prices.
Summary:
Since it was founded about a decade ago, Micromax has been at the forefront of removing obstacles to the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technology in India by making previously inaccessible advancements available at affordable prices. With the assistance of this detailed guide, you can choose which Micromax phone is ideal for you to purchase according to your budget constraints. Our suggestions are backed by in-depth research and analysis, including head-to-head comparisons and real user reviews. We list the best Micromax 4000 mAh battery phones to present your options. Each phone on this list has 4000 mAh or higher battery capacity.
1. Micromax in Note 1 (4GB/ 128GB)
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent performance
|Lacks support for Gorilla glass or any kind of display protection
|Stock Android
|Mediocre camera performance but at par with other brands in its price segment
|5000 mAh battery
|Unoptimised UI/UX
2. Micromax Infinity N11
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great battery backup
|Lack of accompanying accessories
|Fast fingerprint sensor
|Insufficient RAM
|Solid build quality
|Underpowered processor
3. Micromax in Note 1 ( 4GB/64GB)
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent performance
|Lacks support for gorilla glass or any kind of display protection
|Stock Android
|Mediocre camera performance but at par with other brands in its price segment
|5000 mAh battery
|Unoptimised UI/UX
4. Micromax in 2C
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant design
|Poor camera quality
|Stock Android
|Lacks a fingerprint sensor
|Great battery backup
|Low RAM and storage options
5. Micromax in 2B
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Refreshed design
|Low peak brightness
|Stock Android
|Poor camera quality
|Decent battery backup
|Lacks support for fast charging
6. Micromax in 1B
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Fresh design
|Buggy software experience
|USB Type-C charging
|Display quality could use some improvement
|Stock Android
|Underpowered processor
7. Micromax in 1
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent cameras
|Underpowered processor
|Stock Android
|Slow shutter speeds and buggy camera experience
|5000 mAh battery
|Bland design
Best three features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Micromax in Note 1 ( 4GB/64GB)
|MediaTek Helio G85 processor
|4 GB RAM
|128 GB storage
|Micromax Infinity N11
|Mediatek Helio P22 processor
|4000 mAh battery
|32GB storage
|Micromax in Note 1 ( 6GB/64GB)
|MediaTek Helio G85 processor
|6 GB RAM
|128 GB storage
|Micromax in 2C
|Unisoc T610 processor
|5000 mAh battery
|32GB storage
|Micromax in 2B
|Unisoc T610 processor
|5000 mAh battery
|64 GB storage
|Micromax in 1B
|MediaTek Helio G35 processor
|5000 mAh battery
|64 GB storage
|Micromax In 1
|MediaTek Helio G35 processor
|5000 mAh battery
|64 GB storage
Best value for money
The 4GB RAM variant of the Micromax IN Note 1 comes with 64GB of internal storage. This Micromax smartphone has a lot to offer in terms of display, cameras, battery life, and software. Equipped with a quad-camera setup, it can capture fantastic images despite facing staunch competition from devices in its price segment. The design is not the best, but the design is not a strong suit for devices in this price range. The Micromax IN Note 1 can win many hearts and is an excellent device for people looking to support an Indian smartphone manufacturer.
Best overall
The 6GB RAM variant of the Micromax IN Note 1 also comes with 64GB of internal storage. This Micromax smartphone has a lot to offer in terms of display, cameras, battery life, and software. Equipped with a quad-camera setup, it can capture fantastic images. It is the best overall phone in our list.
How to find the perfect Micromax 4000 MAh battery phones:
Choosing the best smartphone for your needs requires some careful consideration. It's essential to think about the specific ways in which you put your phone to use.
Things to consider:
Products price list (August 2022)
|Phone
|Price
|Micromax in Note 1
|₹13,599
|Micromax Infinity N11
|₹12,999
|Micromax in Note 1
|₹9,999
|Micromax in 2C
|₹7,475
|Micromax in 2B
|₹8,499
|Micromax in 1B
|₹8,499
|Micromax In 1
|₹9,750
Despite being inactive for many years, Micromax had a pretty smooth comeback, allowing them to get back on track for growth. With Micromax investing hundreds of crores into the Indian economy to create an excellent smartphone brand, Micromax does seem like a trustworthy brand.
Micromax has a decent network of service locations. With the experience of more than a decade of providing support for Micromax phones and TVs, the brand also offers great after-sales support to all Micromax users.
The Micromax IN Note 2 is a fantastic option for about ₹17,999, as it has many useful features such as a 48 MP rear camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and decent hardware specs.