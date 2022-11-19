Noise headphones: Our top 10 picks

Best Noise Headphones Available in 2022

Whatever your lifestyle is, owning a pair of headphones has become a necessity. Whether you are watching your favourite movie, listening to music or attending a meeting with headphones, these become uninterrupted. Everybody has a preference for music and audio. So they do need headphones for reliability and audio quality. Noise headphones are affordable and come with quick pairing, touch and control. They come with high comfort and balanced listening quality. We have compiled a list of top Noise headphones that will help you choose the right one for you. Top 10 Noise eadphones 1. Noise Buds VS204 The Noise buds VS 204 ensures that your entertainment doesn’t stop. It comes with 50 hours of playtime with 10 hours of non-stop playtime after a single charge. The Bluetooth headphones charge quickly in 10 minutes. Moreover, they connect with your smartphone quickly and feature environmental sound reduction. Specification • Product Dimensions: 6.5 x 4.9 x 2.9 cm; 40 Grams • Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth V5.3 • Play Time: Up to 50 hours • Connector Type: Wireless • Mounting Hardware: 1N Bluetooth Headphones, 1N Charging Case, 1N Charging Cable, 1N User Manual, 1N Warranty Registration Card • Driver Size: 13 mm • Special Feature: Fast Charging

Pros Cons Good Sound Quality Noise cancellation could have been better 10 hours non-stop playtime Immersive and powerful bass throughout

2. Noise Buds VS104 The Noise VS 104 comes with full-touch control. That means you can easily control your calls and playlist and activate voice assistants. The instacharge feature ensures that with a 10-minute charge, you get 30 hours of playtime. The Noise VS 104 comes with Bluetooth v5.2, which gives lag free and fuss-free connection. The headphones are workout-proof and come with IP X 5 water resistance. Specification • Product Dimensions: 35 x 2 x 1 cm; 35 Grams • Play Time: Up to 30 hours • Driver Size: 13 mm • Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth v5.2 • Mounting Hardware: 1N Bluetooth Headphones, 1N Charging Case, 1N Charging Cable, 1N User Manual, 1N Warranty Registration Card • Connector Type: Wireless • Cable Feature: In-Ear

Pros Cons Good Sound Quality Design is not durable 30 hour non-stop playtime Water resistant Supports Siri and Google Assistant

3. Noise Buds VS 402 The Noise VS 402 levels up your entertainment game by giving you a playtime of up to 35 hours. Moreover, the environmental noise cancellation features with quad mic lets you enjoy smooth conversations. The headphones from Noise come with Bluetooth v5.3 and have an instacharge feature. The stunning LED lights on the Bluetooth make the case look flawless. Specification • Product Dimensions: 6.5 x 4.9 x 2.9 cm; 40 Grams • Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth v5.3 • Driver Size: 10 mm • Play Time: Up to 35 hours • Mounting Hardware: 1N Bluetooth Headphones, 1N Charging Case, 1N Charging Cable, 1N User Manual, 1N Warranty Registration Card • Cable Feature: Without Cable • Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons Stylish design with LED flash light A bit pricey headphones Up to 35 hours of playtime Enabled with quad mic Noise cancellation

4. Noise Air Buds+ The Noise air buds+ are designed with perfection. They give you 80 minutes of playtime with just 8 minutes of instacharge. Plus, the hyper sync technology ensures that headphones establish an instant connection with your smartphone. It comes with Bluetooth v5.0 and has full touch control. The beautiful headphones are water-resistant too!

Specification • Product Dimensions: 5.8 x 4.7 x 2.3 cm; 47 Grams • Play Time: Up to 20 hours • Mounting Hardware: 1N Bluetooth Headphones, 1N Charging Case, 1N Charging Cable, 1N User Manual, 1N Warranty Registration Card • Driver Size Version: 10 mm • Bluetooth: Bluetooth v5.0 • Battery Average Life: 20 hours • Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons Water Resistant Bass quality could have been better 20 hour playtime Instacharge Dedicated individual mic

5. Noise Buds VS303 The glossy finish Noise Buds VS303 are powerful from start to finish. They come with a full touch control system to control them at your fingertips. The earbuds have a battery life of upto 6 hours after a single charge. Moreover, you would experience lag-free and stable connectivity as the earbuds are powered with Bluetooth v5.0. Specification • Product Dimensions: 6.2 x 6.2 x 3.4 cm; 42.8 Grams • Play Time: Up to 24 hour • Driver Size: 13 mm • Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth v5.0 • Mounting Hardware: 1N Bluetooth Headphones, 1N Charging Case, 1N Charging Cable, 1N User Manual, 1N Warranty Registration Card • Cable Feature: Without cable • Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons Good Sound Quality Noise cancellation is missing Google and Siri support Hyper Sync Technology Universal type C Charging

6. Noise Beads Bluetooth The Noise beads are compact and light headphones that are your go-style partner. They come with Bluetooth version v5.1 and have full touch control. You can build an instant connection with your smartphone with hyper-sync technology. These headphones give you 7 hours of straight playtime after a single charge. Moreover, just triple-tap your headphones to activate the voice assistant feature. Specification • Product Dimensions: 6.4 x 4.6 x 4.6 cm; 38 Grams • Play Time: Up to 18 hour • Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth v5.1 • Mounting Hardware: 1N Bluetooth Headphone, 1N Charging Case, 1N Type C Charging Cable, 1N User Manual, 1N Warranty Registration Card • Connector Type: Wireless • Cable Feature: Without Cable • Water Resistance: IPX5 Water Resistance

Pros Cons Full Touch Controls Sound quality could have been better Hyper Sync Technology Upgraded with the latest Bluetooth version Premium and stylish design

7. Noise Air Buds Pro The Noise air buds pro ensures you tune out distractions when listening, watching or talking with your headphones on. They come with noise reduction of up to -25 dB. The quad mic in the Bluetooth headphones gives more clarity while talking. The best part is you could choose the size of silicon tips as per your ear size. Also, easily connect your phone with the hyper sync technology. Specification • Product Dimensions: 6.5 x 4.9 x 2.9 cm; 50 Grams • Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth V5.0 • Play Time: Up to 20 hours • Mounting Hardware: 1N Bluetooth Headphone, 1N Charging Case, 1N Charging Cable, 1N User Manual, 1N Warranty Registration Card • Driver Size: 10 mm • Connector Type: Wireless • Cable Feature: Without Cable

Pros Cons Active noise cancellation The build quality could have been better Hyper Sync technology with the latest Bluetooth version Ergonomic design IPX5 Water Resistance

8.Noise Buds VS 201 The Noise Buds VS 201 has complete touch control and up to 14-hour playtime. With these headphones, you can enjoy the music the way you like by switching between bass and normal mode. While the full touch control ensures you manage calls, change track and do more via touch. With the ergonomic design, you could wear headphones for the whole day. Specification • Product Dimensions: 7 x 3.9 x 3 cm; 50 Grams • Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth v5.1 • Driver Size: 6 mm • Play Time: Up to 14 hours • Mounting Hardware: 1N Bluetooth Headphone, 1N Charging Case, 1N Charging Cable, 1N User Manual, 1N Warranty Registration Card • Connector Type: Wireless • Cable Feature: Without cable

Pros Cons Fuss-free full touch controls Noise cancellation could have been better Dual Equalisers Crystal clear calls Ergonomic Design

9. Noise Active-Pro Wireless Neckband Get unlimited performance and up to 60 hours of playtime with the Noise Active pro wireless neckband. The headphones charge instantly with just 10 minutes of charge and give straight 10 hours of playtime. Plus, you could experience clear calls on the go with the environmental sound reduction. Also, you could switch between tasks easily by pairing the earbuds with two devices simultaneously. Specification • Product Dimensions: 35 x 2 x 1 cm; 35 Grams • Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth v5.2 • Play Time: Up to 60 hours • Driver Size: 10 mm • Mounting Hardware: 1x Bluetooth Headphone, 1x Charging Cable, 2x Extra Eartips, 1x User Manual, 1x Warranty Registration Card • Connector Type: Wireless • Cable Feature: Without Cable

Pros Cons Clear Communication Design could have been better Unlimited performance IPX5 water resistance Dual Pairing

10. Noise Xtreme In-Ear Bluetooth Let the binge session begin with the Noise Xtreme In-Ear Bluetooth headphones. The headphones come with a playtime of 100-plus hours. Moreover, you could easily connect them to your smartphone via hyper sync technology. The dual pairing feature gives you ease to switch between two devices easily. Specification • Product Dimensions: 35 x 2 x 1 cm; 35 Grams • Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth v5.2 • Driver Size: 10 mm • Play Time: Up to 100 plus hours • Connector Type: Wireless • Cable Feature: Without Cable • Mounting Hardware: 1x Bluetooth Headphone, 1x Charging Cable, 2x Extra Eartips, 1x User Manual, 1x Warranty Registration Card

Pros Cons 100 plus hour playtime A bit pricey Environmental sound reduction Dual Pairing IPX5 water resistance

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 (Play time) Feature 2 (Bluetooth version) Feature 3 (Driver size) Noise Buds VS204 Up to 50 hours v5.3 13 mm Noise Buds VS104 Up to 30 hours v5.2 13 mm Noise Buds VS 402 Up to 25 hours v5.3 10 mm Noise Air Buds+ Up to 20 hours v5.0 10 mm Noise Buds VS303 Up to 24 hours v5.0 13 mm Noise Beads Bluetooth Up to 18 hours v5.1 NA Noise Air Buds Pro Up to 20 hours v5.0 10 mm Noise Buds VS 201 Up to 14 hours v5.1 6 mm Noise Active-Pro Wireless Neckband Up to 60 hours v5.2 10 mm Noise Xtreme In-Ear Bluetooth Up to 100 plus hours v5.2 10 mm

Best value for money The Noise headphones that offer the best value for money are Noise VS 204. Enjoy listening to your favourite music with a noise reduction feature for 10 hours non-stop after a single charge. Moreover, it comes with 50-hour playtime. The hyper sync technology lets you connect easily with your smartphone. Best overall Noise Xtreme In-Ear Bluetooth is the best overall product. It comes with a playtime of up to 100 hours and connects easily with the smartphone. These wireless Bluetooth has dual pairing features that ensure the convenience of switching between the two devices. The earbuds give you the ease of listening for a long time. How to find the perfect Noise Headphones? Are you thinking of buying new headphones? Well, what kind of features do you want in the headphones? When choosing a headphone, the most important feature is the sound quality. Most headphones from Noise provide crystal clear listening and long playtime and ensure comfort. Moreover, charging time, comfort, wireless, and design are important features. In this case, you are in luck, as Noise has a wide variety of headphones and is feature loaded. So, list the features you are looking for and choose the right headphones from Noise. Product price list

Product Price Noise Buds VS204 Rs. 3,999 Noise Buds VS104 Rs. 3,499 Noise Buds VS 402 Rs. 3,999 Noise Air Buds+ Rs. 5,999 Noise Buds VS303 Rs. 3,499 Noise Beads Bluetooth Rs. 3,499 Noise Air Buds Pro Rs. 2,999 Noise Active-Pro Wireless Neckband Rs. 2,999 Noise Xtreme In-Ear Bluetooth Rs. 3,999 Noise Buds VS 201 Rs. 2,999