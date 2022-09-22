Story Saved
New Delhi 27oCC
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
New Delhi 27oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Nokia mobile phones: top picks under Rs.15000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 22, 2022 23:24 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

  • In today’s world, functioning without a mobile phone seems like an impossible task. As technology advances every day, finding the phone of your dreams becomes essential.

product info
Invest in the best Nokia Mobile Phone!

Nokia phones come up with dual-sim mobile phones for seamless functioning. Additionally, these phones are highly cost-effective. So, if you’re looking for the best Nokia Mobile Phones Under 15000, we have curated some best smartphones for you. Go through our complete list of best Nokia Mobile Phones Under 15000, and you’re sorted!

List of best Nokia Mobile Phones Under 15000

1. Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 50MP Triple AI Camera | Dusk

Designed for an immersive experience, Nokia G21 is an Android smartphone equipped with the latest operating system. The phone comes with an array of exciting features such as 3-day battery life, triple AI camera and excellent storage. Additionally, its sleek design adds more to the goodness.

Specifications

• OS - Android 11 64bits

• RAM - 6GB

• Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 191 Grams

• Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, USB

• Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

• Special features - Rear Camera, Face Unlock, Camera

• GPS - True

ProsCons
Equipped with the latest OS Inadequate battery life 
Comes with bluetooth and USB connectivity Looks bulky 
Features an excellent camera to capture every moment.  

2. Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Dual Rear Camera, Charcoal

Nokia 2.3 android smartphone is designed to keep you hooked daily. The 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM also save all photos and videos. The phone comes with a dual rear camera to capture all moments with details.

Specifications

  • OS - Android 10.0
  • RAM - 2GB
  • Product dimensions - 15.8 x 0.9 x 7.5 cm; 183 Grams
  • Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required
  • Wireless communication technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Item model number - Nokia 2.3
  • Display technology - LCD

ProsCons
Equipped with the latest OSInadequate RAM size
LED display technology  
Supports bluetooth and USB technology  

3. Nokia 6310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone with a 2.8” Screen, Wireless FM Radio and Rear Camera with Flash | Black

Another Nokia mobile phone under 15,000 is the Nokia 6310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone. It is a keypad phone with a 2.8 screen for an excellent viewing experience. Additionally, features such as rear camera and wireless FM radio take care of your entertainment.

Specifications

  • OS - Nokia Series 30+
  • RAM - 8GB
  • Product dimensions - 13.6 x 5.6 x 1.4 cm; 100 Grams
  • Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required
  • Item model number - Nokia 6310
  • Special features - Rear Camera, Dual_Sim, Radio

ProsCons
Great gaming experience  Comes in only black colour 
Lightweight and easy to operate  
Supports bluetooth and USB technology  

4. NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White)

Available in stunning white colour, NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 is supported by the latest operating system,Android R.It comes with features such as3-day battery life, automatic call recording,13MP dual rear camera and dual sim for hassle-free functioning.

Specifications

  • OS -Android R
  • RAM - 4GB
  • Product dimensions - 17.8 x 7.9 x 1 cm; 237 Grams
  • Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required
  • Connectivity technologies - WiFi Bluetooth;USB
  • GPS - True
  • Other display features - Wireless

ProsCons
Comes with the rear camera Inadequate RAM size  
Excellent for games  
Supports bluetooth and USB technology  

5. Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage, 13MP Dual Camera with HDR | Warm Grey

If you’re on the hunt for the best Nokia mobile phones, we suggest you go with the Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone. Comes in the unique Warm grey, this phone is a complete show-stealer. The best part is the 3 day battery life which keeps you going unstoppable. Additionally, the widescreen offers an immersive experience.

Specifications

  • OS -Android 11.0
  • RAM - 4 GB
  • Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm; 191 Grams
  • Batteries - 1 A batteries required
  • Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth
  • GPS - True
  • Special features - Front Camera, Dual Camera, LED Flash

ProsCons
Equipped with the latest OS Inadequate battery life 
Comes with bluetooth and USB connectivity Looks bulky 
Features an excellent camera to capture every moment.  

6. Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash | 32GB Storage (Grey)

With stunning camera quality, Nokia C01 Plus 4G is designed to make every moment count. The phone comes with a wide display to offer an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the selfie camera with a front flash captures all moments with details. Also, the LED display technology offers an enthralling experience.

Specifications

  • OS - Android 11 (Go edition)
  • RAM -2 GB
  • Product dimensions - 14.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm; 157 Grams
  • Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required
  • Item model number - C01
  • Wireless communication technology - Cellular

ProsCons
Comes with cellular wireless technology Inadequate RAM size 
Easily on pocket  
Supported by the latest OS  

7. Nokia 2660 4G Flip Smartphone Black

With long-lasting battery life and 4g technology, the Nokia 2660 4G is a flip smartphone. This phone comes in classic black colour. The best part is that it is a flip smartphone with a Foldable Screen.

Specifications

  • OS - Android
  • RAM - 48GB
  • Package dimensions - 18 x 13 x 11 cm; 136 Grams
  • Batteries - 1 Unknown battery required
  • Item model number - 2660 FLIP
  • Wireless communication technology - Cellular, Bluetooth

ProsCons
Comes with excellent wireless communication technology Available in only one colour 
Easy connectivity  
Supported by the latest OS  

8. Nokia G20 Smartphone, Dual SIM 4G, 4GB RAM/64GB Storage, 48MP Quad Camera with 6.5” (16.51 cm) Screen | Silver, 4GB+64Gb

Another excellent launch by Nokia is the Nokia G20 smartphone. It comes with a great battery backup that keeps you going from dawn to dusk. Beside this, the stunning silver colour grabs all eyes. Additionally, the phone comes with a 48MP quad-camera to capture all moments successfully.

Specifications

  • OS - Android 11
  • RAM - 4GB
  • Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 196 Grams
  • Item model number - Nokia G20 4G MTK Helio G35 Octa Core-cr
  • Wireless communication - Cellular
  • Connectivity technologies - WiFi Bluetooth;USB

ProsCons
Comes with 4GB RAM Available in only one colour 
Supported by cellular wireless communication technology  
Supported by the latest OS  

9. Nokia 215 4G Dual SIM 4G Phone

Another excellent mobile phone launched by Nokia is the Nokia 215. It has a wide collection of features such as great storage and the latest operating system. It comes in a stunning Black colour which looks stunning.

Specifications

  • OS - Series 30+
  • RAM - 64
  • Product dimensions - 12.5 x 5.1 x 1.4 cm; 90 Grams
  • Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required
  • Item model number - Nokia 215 4G
  • Wireless communication technology - Cellular

ProsCons
Light in weight Inadequate RAM size 
Easily on pocket  
Supported by the latest OS  

10. Nokia 225

With a decent display and excellent viewing experience, Nokia 225 is a keypad mobile phone with sleek and simple design. Additionally, the phone comes with 4g connectivity which keeps you going unstoppable. It is a great option if you’re on the hunt for the best Nokia mobile phones under 15,000.

Specifications

  • Brand - Nokia
  • Storage : 64 MB
  • Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required
  • Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, 4g
  • Product dimensions - 12.5 x 5.1 x 1.4 cm; 91 Grams
  • OS: Series 30+

ProsCons
4g connectivity technology Inadequate RAM size
Easy to use interface  
Supported by the latest OS  

Best three features

Nokia G21 Android SmartphoneNokia 2.3 Android 10 SmartphoneNokia 6310 Dual SIM Keypad PhoneNOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64Nokia C21 Plus Android SmartphoneNokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ ScreenNokia 2660 4G Flip Smartphone Black Nokia G20 SmartphoneNokia 215Nokia 225
Ample storage space.Stunning colours are available.Good Ram HD+ displayExpandable MemorySmooth and clear display Large screen size Good Ram Ample storage spaceLong-lasting battery 
Good RAM backup.Good RAM backup.Excellent battery life Long and quality displayBluetooth EnabledGreat storage capacity Big and Bold FontExcellent battery life Good RAM backup.Simple design 
Great battery backup.Good camera resolution.Latest operating system.Dual AI cameraPowerful processor Power saving mode Latest technology Latest operating system.Great battery backup.Excellent battery backup 

Best value for money

If you’re in search of a Nokia phone that fits your budget, the best one is the Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone. This phone is priced at 7,990.00 after discount making it an ideal choice for people looking for budget-friendly phones. Besides this, a long list of excellent features keeps you going from dawn to dusk.

Best overall

Out of all the options on our list of best Nokia Mobile Phones Under 15,000, one phone that stands out is the Nokia G21 Android Smartphone. The model is designed to offer you an experience of life. With excellent RAM and decent screen resolution, it is one of the best picks that never goes out of demand. It is priced moderately at 13,999.00 after discounts.

How to find the perfect Nokia Mobile Phones Under 15000?

Finding a phone for yourself can be a hectic task especially when you’re on a tight budget. Here is the complete list of pointers to consider when investing in a phone.

  • Great camera quality
  • Sufficient storage capacity
  • All-day battery life
  • Full HD display
  • High resolution
  • Price of the mobile
  • Power saving mode

Product price list

Product name Actual Price Discounted price 
Nokia G21 Android Smartphone 16,999 13,999.00
Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone 10,999 7,899
Nokia 6310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone 4,499 3,299.00
NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 13,499 10,249
Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone 12,999 11,049
Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen 7,999 6,280
Nokia 2660 4G Flip Smartphone Black  19,999 7,999
Nokia G20 Smartphone 14,999 11,990
Nokia 215 3,799 3,249
Nokia 225 4,399 3,749

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

RELATED STORIES
Earphones under 5000: A complete guide
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Get up to 90% off on smart tech products
Top 3 Samsung phones with 2.2 GHz processor that are worth your money
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on MI mobiles: Get up to 33% off
Best mobile phones under 50,000

Nokia mobile phones: top picks under Rs.15000

1. Name the best Nokia mobile phones under 15,000

2. What are some specifics of the Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone?

3. What is the price range for Nokia Mobile Phones?

4. What features to look for in an ideal mobile phone?

5. Does Nokia have budget-friendly phones?

View More
electronics FOR LESS