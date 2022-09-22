Nokia mobile phones: top picks under Rs.15000

Invest in the best Nokia Mobile Phone!

Nokia phones come up with dual-sim mobile phones for seamless functioning. Additionally, these phones are highly cost-effective. So, if you’re looking for the best Nokia Mobile Phones Under 15000, we have curated some best smartphones for you. Go through our complete list of best Nokia Mobile Phones Under 15000, and you’re sorted! List of best Nokia Mobile Phones Under 15000 1. Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 50MP Triple AI Camera | Dusk Designed for an immersive experience, Nokia G21 is an Android smartphone equipped with the latest operating system. The phone comes with an array of exciting features such as 3-day battery life, triple AI camera and excellent storage. Additionally, its sleek design adds more to the goodness. Specifications • OS - Android 11 64bits • RAM - 6GB • Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 191 Grams • Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, USB • Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required • Special features - Rear Camera, Face Unlock, Camera • GPS - True

Pros Cons Equipped with the latest OS Inadequate battery life Comes with bluetooth and USB connectivity Looks bulky Features an excellent camera to capture every moment.

2. Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Dual Rear Camera, Charcoal Nokia 2.3 android smartphone is designed to keep you hooked daily. The 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM also save all photos and videos. The phone comes with a dual rear camera to capture all moments with details. Specifications OS - Android 10.0

RAM - 2GB

Product dimensions - 15.8 x 0.9 x 7.5 cm; 183 Grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

Wireless communication technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Item model number - Nokia 2.3

Display technology - LCD

Pros Cons Equipped with the latest OS Inadequate RAM size LED display technology Supports bluetooth and USB technology

3. Nokia 6310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone with a 2.8” Screen, Wireless FM Radio and Rear Camera with Flash | Black Another Nokia mobile phone under 15,000 is the Nokia 6310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone. It is a keypad phone with a 2.8 screen for an excellent viewing experience. Additionally, features such as rear camera and wireless FM radio take care of your entertainment. Specifications OS - Nokia Series 30+

RAM - 8GB

Product dimensions - 13.6 x 5.6 x 1.4 cm; 100 Grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required

Item model number - Nokia 6310

Special features - Rear Camera, Dual_Sim, Radio

Pros Cons Great gaming experience Comes in only black colour Lightweight and easy to operate Supports bluetooth and USB technology

4. NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White) Available in stunning white colour, NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 is supported by the latest operating system,Android R.It comes with features such as3-day battery life, automatic call recording,13MP dual rear camera and dual sim for hassle-free functioning. Specifications OS -Android R

RAM - 4GB

Product dimensions - 17.8 x 7.9 x 1 cm; 237 Grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

Connectivity technologies - WiFi Bluetooth;USB

GPS - True

Other display features - Wireless

Pros Cons Comes with the rear camera Inadequate RAM size Excellent for games Supports bluetooth and USB technology

5. Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage, 13MP Dual Camera with HDR | Warm Grey If you’re on the hunt for the best Nokia mobile phones, we suggest you go with the Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone. Comes in the unique Warm grey, this phone is a complete show-stealer. The best part is the 3 day battery life which keeps you going unstoppable. Additionally, the widescreen offers an immersive experience. Specifications OS -Android 11.0

RAM - 4 GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm; 191 Grams

Batteries - 1 A batteries required

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth

GPS - True

Special features - Front Camera, Dual Camera, LED Flash

Pros Cons Equipped with the latest OS Inadequate battery life Comes with bluetooth and USB connectivity Looks bulky Features an excellent camera to capture every moment.

6. Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash | 32GB Storage (Grey) With stunning camera quality, Nokia C01 Plus 4G is designed to make every moment count. The phone comes with a wide display to offer an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the selfie camera with a front flash captures all moments with details. Also, the LED display technology offers an enthralling experience. Specifications OS - Android 11 (Go edition)

RAM -2 GB

Product dimensions - 14.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm; 157 Grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required

Item model number - C01

Wireless communication technology - Cellular

Pros Cons Comes with cellular wireless technology Inadequate RAM size Easily on pocket Supported by the latest OS

7. Nokia 2660 4G Flip Smartphone Black With long-lasting battery life and 4g technology, the Nokia 2660 4G is a flip smartphone. This phone comes in classic black colour. The best part is that it is a flip smartphone with a Foldable Screen. Specifications OS - Android

RAM - 48GB

Package dimensions - 18 x 13 x 11 cm; 136 Grams

Batteries - 1 Unknown battery required

Item model number - 2660 FLIP

Wireless communication technology - Cellular, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Comes with excellent wireless communication technology Available in only one colour Easy connectivity Supported by the latest OS

8. Nokia G20 Smartphone, Dual SIM 4G, 4GB RAM/64GB Storage, 48MP Quad Camera with 6.5” (16.51 cm) Screen | Silver, 4GB+64Gb Another excellent launch by Nokia is the Nokia G20 smartphone. It comes with a great battery backup that keeps you going from dawn to dusk. Beside this, the stunning silver colour grabs all eyes. Additionally, the phone comes with a 48MP quad-camera to capture all moments successfully. Specifications OS - Android 11

RAM - 4GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 196 Grams

Item model number - Nokia G20 4G MTK Helio G35 Octa Core-cr

Wireless communication - Cellular

Connectivity technologies - WiFi Bluetooth;USB

Pros Cons Comes with 4GB RAM Available in only one colour Supported by cellular wireless communication technology Supported by the latest OS

9. Nokia 215 4G Dual SIM 4G Phone Another excellent mobile phone launched by Nokia is the Nokia 215. It has a wide collection of features such as great storage and the latest operating system. It comes in a stunning Black colour which looks stunning. Specifications OS - Series 30+

RAM - 64

Product dimensions - 12.5 x 5.1 x 1.4 cm; 90 Grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

Item model number - Nokia 215 4G

Wireless communication technology - Cellular

Pros Cons Light in weight Inadequate RAM size Easily on pocket Supported by the latest OS

10. Nokia 225 With a decent display and excellent viewing experience, Nokia 225 is a keypad mobile phone with sleek and simple design. Additionally, the phone comes with 4g connectivity which keeps you going unstoppable. It is a great option if you’re on the hunt for the best Nokia mobile phones under 15,000. Specifications Brand - Nokia

Storage : 64 MB

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required

Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, 4g

Product dimensions - 12.5 x 5.1 x 1.4 cm; 91 Grams

OS: Series 30+

Pros Cons 4g connectivity technology Inadequate RAM size Easy to use interface Supported by the latest OS

Best three features

Nokia G21 Android Smartphone Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone Nokia 6310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen Nokia 2660 4G Flip Smartphone Black Nokia G20 Smartphone Nokia 215 Nokia 225 Ample storage space. Stunning colours are available. Good Ram HD+ display Expandable Memory Smooth and clear display Large screen size Good Ram Ample storage space Long-lasting battery Good RAM backup. Good RAM backup. Excellent battery life Long and quality display Bluetooth Enabled Great storage capacity Big and Bold Font Excellent battery life Good RAM backup. Simple design Great battery backup. Good camera resolution. Latest operating system. Dual AI camera Powerful processor Power saving mode Latest technology Latest operating system. Great battery backup. Excellent battery backup

Best value for money If you’re in search of a Nokia phone that fits your budget, the best one is the Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone. This phone is priced at ₹7,990.00 after discount making it an ideal choice for people looking for budget-friendly phones. Besides this, a long list of excellent features keeps you going from dawn to dusk. Best overall Out of all the options on our list of best Nokia Mobile Phones Under 15,000, one phone that stands out is the Nokia G21 Android Smartphone. The model is designed to offer you an experience of life. With excellent RAM and decent screen resolution, it is one of the best picks that never goes out of demand. It is priced moderately at ₹13,999.00 after discounts. How to find the perfect Nokia Mobile Phones Under 15000? Finding a phone for yourself can be a hectic task especially when you’re on a tight budget. Here is the complete list of pointers to consider when investing in a phone. Great camera quality

Sufficient storage capacity

All-day battery life

Full HD display

High resolution

Price of the mobile

Power saving mode Product price list

Product name Actual Price Discounted price Nokia G21 Android Smartphone ₹ 16,999 ₹ 13,999.00 Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone ₹ 10,999 ₹ 7,899 Nokia 6310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone ₹ 4,499 ₹ 3,299.00 NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 ₹ 13,499 ₹ 10,249 Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone ₹ 12,999 ₹ 11,049 Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen ₹ 7,999 ₹ 6,280 Nokia 2660 4G Flip Smartphone Black ₹ 19,999 ₹ 7,999 Nokia G20 Smartphone ₹ 14,999 ₹ 11,990 Nokia 215 ₹ 3,799 ₹ 3,249 Nokia 225 ₹ 4,399 ₹ 3,749