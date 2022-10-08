Oneplus 256gb smartphones: Here are the top 10 picks

Best Oneplus 256gb smartphone

Pete Lau, the former vice president of Oppo, and co-founder Carl Pei created OnePlus in 2013. The Chinese business, which was formerly regarded as a sub-brand of OPPO, has emerged to carve its own niche in the smartphone industry. The Shenzhen-based business is best known for its inexpensive flagship gadgets, which have earned it a reputation for providing outstanding value for money throughout the years. OnePlus nearly single-handedly created this totally new class of affordable flagships and has since dominated that area. OnePlus nowadays offers a list of OnePlus mobiles that provide something for everyone, with some phones appealing to gamers and others appealing to photographers or camera experts, depending on your search. The best part is that they are affordable, have great cameras, battery life, and certified hardware. Each device goes through stringent testing and quality review procedures. This approach ensures it runs well, sans any troubles. Let us explore the range of Oneplus 256GB internal memory mobile phones. Top 10 Oneplus 256GB internal memory smartphones: 1. OnePlus 9 Pro The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a Qualcomm dragon processor and features 12 GB RAM and 256GB storage for faster, smoother performance. It is a must-buy for people looking for smartphones that are faster, store huge amounts of data, and support superior graphics. Product Specifications: Processor : Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-core core

Memory : RAM 12 GB, 256 GB Storage

Display : 6.7″ (1440 x 3216) screen

Camera : 16 MegaPixel Camera, 50 MP Back camera

Battery : 4500 mAh battery

SIM : Dual SIM

Pros Cons Weighs 2.99-pound (lightweight) UHD display but only 13 inches 16 GB RAM Price on the higher end 1TB solid-state Long battery life Robust processor

2. OnePlus 9 One Plus 9 from the house of OnePlus comes with a durable and lightweight chassis for long life. With this 256 GB internal memory phone, you can store large files without any hassle. Product Specifications: Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-core

Memory : 12 GB, 256 GB Storage

Display : 6.55″ (1080 x 2400) screen

Camera : 16 MP Camera, 50 MP Triple Camera

Battery : 4500 mAh

Pros Cons Fast and vibrant display Needs a bigger battery. Flagship-grade specs. Buggy camera software Premium design and features Premium pricing

3. OnePlus 9RT 5G OnePlus 9RT 5G rules the roost in terms of versatility, performance, and best-in-class security features. It allows you to multitask and bring creativity to life like never before. The 48 MP Triple Camera allows you to click the best pictures and capture your favourite moments in high quality! Product Specifications: Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Octa Core

Memory : 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage

Display : 6.55″ (1080 x 2400) screen

Camera : 16 MP Front Camera, 48 MP Triple Camera

Battery : 4500 mAh battery

Pros Cons Premium design and build No Curved Display Good display Powerful performance Good security features

4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G OnePlus Nord 2T comes with an attractive HDR display. The incredible performance of this phone will allow you to work faster without any hassle! Product Specifications: Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Octacore

Memory : 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage

Display : 6.43″ (1080 x 2400) screen

Camera : 32 MP Front Camera, 50 MP Triple Rear Camera

Battery : 4500 mAh battery

Pros Cons Incredible full HD display Overheats a little Good UI

5. OnePlus 10 R It is a cost-effective, high-performing phone that allows you to carry out multiple functions. Its compact, portable design with a sleek form makes it a great option. Product specifications: Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Processor

Storage : 8 GB RAM

Camera : 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear Camera

Internal storage : 256 GB Storage

Front camera : 16 MP Front Camera

Battery : 5000 mAh Battery

Display : 6.7 inches Fluid AMOLED Display

Operating system : Android v12 OS

Pros Cons 80 W Fast Charging support No expandable storage Capable Performance No IP rating In display fingerprint sensor

Are you seeking a high-quality OnePlus 256 GB internal memory mobile phone? The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is the ideal choice for you. It has a wide range of incredible features that will help you keep your data secured and make your experience delightful! Product specifications: Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor

Storage : 8 GB RAM

Camera : 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear Camera

Internal storage : 256 GB Storage

Front camera : 32 MP Front Camera

Battery : 5000 mAh Battery

Displays : 6.7 inches Fluid AMOLED Display

Operating system : Android v12 OS

Pros Cons 120Hz AMOLED display Lacks IP rating Decent Cameras No microSD card slot

7. OnePlus 10T If you are looking for a standout design of the OnePlus with impressive features, you should consider the OnePlus 10T 5G. It comes with a premium display, fast processor, and 256GB of internal storage. Product Specifications: Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor

Storage : 8 GB RAM

Camera : 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear Camera

Internal storage : 256 GB Storage

Front camera: 16 MP Front Camera

Battery : 4800 mAh Battery

Display : 6.7 inches Fluid AMOLED Display

Operating system : Android v12 OS

Pros Cons Premium Design No IP Rating 10-bit AMOLED display No Expandable Storage 120Hz screen refresh rate No Telephoto lens Ultra-fast charging support

8. OnePlus 10R 5G The OnePlus 10R 5G provides an excellent option for anyone looking for a premium but an affordable phone. It has innovative features, including 256GB storage and an ideal camera for clicking the perfect shots! Product Specifications: Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893 Processor

Storage : 12 GB RAM

Camera : 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear Camera

Internal storage : 256 GB Storage

Front camera : 32 MP Front Camera

Battery : 4500 mAh Battery

Display : 6.43 inches Fluid AMOLED Display

Operating system : Android v12 OS

Pros Cons Premium Design Mediocre Speakers Decent Performance 2 years of updates 80W Fast Charging Support Decent battery life for up to 12 hours

9. One Plus 8T 5G Do you want a OnePlus phone that stands the test of time? The OnePlus 8T is a model to last. It comes with a precision-crafted aluminum body and a display of Corning Gorilla Glass. Besides, it also offers many enticing and durable features. Product Specifications: Operating System : OxygenOS based on Android™ 11

CPU : Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865

5G chipset : X55

GPU : Adreno 650

RAM : 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X

Storage : 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 2-LANE

Battery : 4,500 mAh (2S1P 2,250 mAh, non-removable)

Front camera : 16 MP

Pros Cons Lightweight Poor Camera Quality Stunning full HD display Decent battery life for up to 10 hours

10. OnePlus Nord 2 X PAC-MAN Are you looking for a fun mobile phone that has excellent features and is absolutely stunning to look at? OnePlus Nord 2X Pac-Man is just the phone for you with a fantastic design and freakishly good camera. Plus, it has an AI-powered brain and smooth OS. Product Specifications: Operating System : OxygenOS 11.3 (based on Android™ 11)

CPU : Media Tek Dimensity 1200-AI

GPU : ARM G77 MC9

RAM : 6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR4X

Storage : 128GB/256GB UFS3.1

Battery : 4500mAh Dual Cell Battery

Motor : X-axis linear motor

Pros Cons Lightweight Battery life is not adequate A lot of RAM enables multitasking Good Camera

Best value for money The OnePlus 256GB internal memory phone that offers the best value for money is the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. If you intend to buy a powerful and high-performing smartphone on a decent budget, the OnePlus 9R offers the best value for money. It comes with a premium display and excellent graphics. Best overall When it comes to naming the best OnePlus 256 GB internal memory smartphone considering the overall features, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is the best choice. It has advanced features, including a 32 MP front camera, 12 GB RAM, 5G connectivity, and a premium display. So, overall, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G wins the race in terms of overall features. How to find the perfect OnePlus 256 GB internal memory mobile phone? Do you want to break free from what is called low storage? Are you looking for a fast and premium smartphone? Well! Do you know you can find a great smartphone with 256gb internal memory? Yes, you read it right. Owing to the popularity of high internal storage, manufacturers are now making OnePlus smartphones with 256 GB internal storage. Products price list:

Product Price OnePlus 9 Pro ₹ 75,990 OnePlus 9 ₹ 54,999 OnePlus 9 RT 5G ₹ 37,799 OnePlus Nord 2T 5G ₹ 33,998 OnePlus 9 PRO 5G ₹ 54,999 OnePlus 10 Pro 5G ₹ 66,999 OnePlus 10 T 5G ₹ 54,999 OnePlus 10 R 5G ₹ 36,999 OnePlus 8T 5G ₹ 45,000 OnePlus Nord 2X PAC-MAN ₹ 37,999

Product comparison:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus 9 Pro Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-core core Dual Sim 50 MP Rear Camera OnePlus 9 RT 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa core 50 mp Triple Rear Camera 4500 mAh battery OnePlus 9 RT 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Octa Core 6.55” screen 4500 mAh battery OnePlus Nord 2T 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Octacore 32 mp Front camera 4500 mAh battery OnePlus 9 PRO 5G MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Processor 5000 mAh battery 6.7 inches Fluid AMOLED Display OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor 6.7 inches Fluid AMOLED Display Android v12 OS OnePlus 10 T 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor 6.7 inches Fluid AMOLED Display Android v12 OS OnePlus 10 R 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893 Processor 32 MP Front Camera Android v12 OS OnePlus 8T 5G Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 OxygenOS 4500 mAh battery OnePlus Nord 2X PAC-MAN Media Tek Dimensity 1200-AI OxygenOS 11.3 4500 mAh battery