Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Oneplus 256gb smartphones: Here are the top 10 picks

  Published on Oct 08, 2022 06:05 IST
Summary:

  • Are you planning to buy a Oneplus 256GB internal memory smartphone? OnePlus, one of the most popular smartphone manufacturers in the nation has released a lot of fascinating phones in India with a high internal memory for storage over the years at budget prices.

 Best Oneplus 256gb smartphone

Pete Lau, the former vice president of Oppo, and co-founder Carl Pei created OnePlus in 2013. The Chinese business, which was formerly regarded as a sub-brand of OPPO, has emerged to carve its own niche in the smartphone industry. The Shenzhen-based business is best known for its inexpensive flagship gadgets, which have earned it a reputation for providing outstanding value for money throughout the years. OnePlus nearly single-handedly created this totally new class of affordable flagships and has since dominated that area.

OnePlus nowadays offers a list of OnePlus mobiles that provide something for everyone, with some phones appealing to gamers and others appealing to photographers or camera experts, depending on your search.

The best part is that they are affordable, have great cameras, battery life, and certified hardware. Each device goes through stringent testing and quality review procedures. This approach ensures it runs well, sans any troubles.

Let us explore the range of Oneplus 256GB internal memory mobile phones.

Top 10 Oneplus 256GB internal memory smartphones:

1. OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a Qualcomm dragon processor and features 12 GB RAM and 256GB storage for faster, smoother performance. It is a must-buy for people looking for smartphones that are faster, store huge amounts of data, and support superior graphics.

Product Specifications:

  • Processor : Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-core core
  • Memory : RAM 12 GB, 256 GB Storage
  • Display : 6.7″ (1440 x 3216) screen
  • Camera : 16 MegaPixel Camera, 50 MP Back camera
  • Battery : 4500 mAh battery
  • SIM : Dual SIM

ProsCons
Weighs 2.99-pound (lightweight)UHD display but only 13 inches
16 GB RAMPrice on the higher end
1TB solid-state 
Long battery life 
Robust processor 
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Pine Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
21% off 54,999 69,999
Buy now

2. OnePlus 9

One Plus 9 from the house of OnePlus comes with a durable and lightweight chassis for long life. With this 256 GB internal memory phone, you can store large files without any hassle.

Product Specifications:

  • Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-core
  • Memory : 12 GB, 256 GB Storage
  • Display : 6.55″ (1080 x 2400) screen
  • Camera : 16 MP Camera, 50 MP Triple Camera
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
ProsCons
Fast and vibrant displayNeeds a bigger battery.
Flagship-grade specs.Buggy camera software
Premium design and featuresPremium pricing
OnePlus 9 5G (Arctic Sky,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
54,999
Buy now

3. OnePlus 9RT 5G

OnePlus 9RT 5G rules the roost in terms of versatility, performance, and best-in-class security features. It allows you to multitask and bring creativity to life like never before. The 48 MP Triple Camera allows you to click the best pictures and capture your favourite moments in high quality!

Product Specifications:

  • Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Octa Core
  • Memory : 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
  • Display : 6.55″ (1080 x 2400) screen
  • Camera : 16 MP Front Camera, 48 MP Triple Camera
  • Battery : 4500 mAh battery
ProsCons
Premium design and buildNo Curved Display
Good display 
Powerful performance 
Good security features 
(Renewed) OnePlus 9RT 5G (Hacker Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)+Alexa hands-free capable
18% off 38,399 46,999
Buy now

4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T comes with an attractive HDR display. The incredible performance of this phone will allow you to work faster without any hassle!

Product Specifications:

  • Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Octacore
  • Memory : 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
  • Display : 6.43″ (1080 x 2400) screen
  • Camera : 32 MP Front Camera, 50 MP Triple Rear Camera
  • Battery : 4500 mAh battery
ProsCons
Incredible full HD displayOverheats a little
Good UI 
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Jade Fog, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
33,998
Buy now

5. OnePlus 10 R

It is a cost-effective, high-performing phone that allows you to carry out multiple functions. Its compact, portable design with a sleek form makes it a great option.

Product specifications:

  • Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Processor
  • Storage : 8 GB RAM
  • Camera : 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear Camera
  • Internal storage : 256 GB Storage
  • Front camera : 16 MP Front Camera
  • Battery : 5000 mAh Battery
  • Display : 6.7 inches Fluid AMOLED Display
  • Operating system : Android v12 OS
ProsCons
80 W Fast Charging supportNo expandable storage
Capable PerformanceNo IP rating
In display fingerprint sensor 
OnePlus 10R 5G (Forest Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC)
14% off 36,999 42,999
Buy now

Are you seeking a high-quality OnePlus 256 GB internal memory mobile phone?

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is the ideal choice for you. It has a wide range of incredible features that will help you keep your data secured and make your experience delightful!

Product specifications:

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor
  • Storage : 8 GB RAM
  • Camera : 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear Camera
  • Internal storage : 256 GB Storage
  • Front camera : 32 MP Front Camera
  • Battery : 5000 mAh Battery
  • Displays : 6.7 inches Fluid AMOLED Display
  • Operating system : Android v12 OS
ProsCons
120Hz AMOLED displayLacks IP rating
Decent CamerasNo microSD card slot
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Emerald Forest, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
7% off 66,999 71,999
Buy now

7. OnePlus 10T

If you are looking for a standout design of the OnePlus with impressive features, you should consider the OnePlus 10T 5G. It comes with a premium display, fast processor, and 256GB of internal storage.

Product Specifications:

  • Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor
  • Storage : 8 GB RAM
  • Camera : 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear Camera
  • Internal storage : 256 GB Storage
  • Front camera: 16 MP Front Camera
  • Battery : 4800 mAh Battery
  • Display : 6.7 inches Fluid AMOLED Display
  • Operating system : Android v12 OS
ProsCons
Premium DesignNo IP Rating
10-bit AMOLED displayNo Expandable Storage
120Hz screen refresh rateNo Telephoto lens
Ultra-fast charging support 
OnePlus 10T 5G (Jade Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
54,999
Buy now

8. OnePlus 10R 5G

The OnePlus 10R 5G provides an excellent option for anyone looking for a premium but an affordable phone. It has innovative features, including 256GB storage and an ideal camera for clicking the perfect shots!

Product Specifications:

  • Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893 Processor
  • Storage : 12 GB RAM
  • Camera : 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear Camera
  • Internal storage : 256 GB Storage
  • Front camera : 32 MP Front Camera
  • Battery : 4500 mAh Battery
  • Display : 6.43 inches Fluid AMOLED Display
  • Operating system : Android v12 OS
ProsCons
Premium DesignMediocre Speakers
Decent Performance2 years of updates
80W Fast Charging Support 
Decent battery life for up to 12 hours 
OnePlus 10T 5G (Jade Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
54,999
Buy now

9. One Plus 8T 5G

Do you want a OnePlus phone that stands the test of time?

The OnePlus 8T is a model to last. It comes with a precision-crafted aluminum body and a display of Corning Gorilla Glass. Besides, it also offers many enticing and durable features.

Product Specifications:

  • Operating System : OxygenOS based on Android™ 11
  • CPU : Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865
  • 5G chipset : X55
  • GPU : Adreno 650
  • RAM : 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage : 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 2-LANE
  • Battery : 4,500 mAh (2S1P 2,250 mAh, non-removable)
  • Front camera : 16 MP
ProsCons
LightweightPoor Camera Quality
Stunning full HD display  
Decent battery life for up to 10 hours 
OnePlus 8T 5G (Aquamarine Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
36% off 44,999 69,999
Buy now

10. OnePlus Nord 2 X PAC-MAN

Are you looking for a fun mobile phone that has excellent features and is absolutely stunning to look at?

OnePlus Nord 2X Pac-Man is just the phone for you with a fantastic design and freakishly good camera. Plus, it has an AI-powered brain and smooth OS.

Product Specifications:

  • Operating System : OxygenOS 11.3 (based on Android™ 11)
  • CPU : Media Tek Dimensity 1200-AI
  • GPU : ARM G77 MC9
  • RAM : 6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage : 128GB/256GB UFS3.1
  • Battery : 4500mAh Dual Cell Battery
  • Motor : X-axis linear motor
ProsCons
LightweightBattery life is not adequate
A lot of RAM enables multitasking 
Good Camera 
OnePlus Nord 2 X PAC-Man Edition (Silver, PAC-Man Edition, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) (NORD2)
Check Price on Amazon

Best value for money

The OnePlus 256GB internal memory phone that offers the best value for money is the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. If you intend to buy a powerful and high-performing smartphone on a decent budget, the OnePlus 9R offers the best value for money. It comes with a premium display and excellent graphics.

Best overall

When it comes to naming the best OnePlus 256 GB internal memory smartphone considering the overall features, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is the best choice. It has advanced features, including a 32 MP front camera, 12 GB RAM, 5G connectivity, and a premium display.

So, overall, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G wins the race in terms of overall features.

How to find the perfect OnePlus 256 GB internal memory mobile phone?

Do you want to break free from what is called low storage?

Are you looking for a fast and premium smartphone?

Well!

Do you know you can find a great smartphone with 256gb internal memory?

Yes, you read it right.

Owing to the popularity of high internal storage, manufacturers are now making OnePlus smartphones with 256 GB internal storage.

Products price list:

ProductPrice
OnePlus 9 Pro 75,990
OnePlus 9 54,999
OnePlus 9 RT 5G 37,799
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G 33,998
OnePlus 9 PRO 5G 54,999
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 66,999
OnePlus 10 T 5G 54,999
OnePlus 10 R 5G 36,999
OnePlus 8T 5G 45,000
OnePlus Nord 2X PAC-MAN 37,999

Product comparison:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus 9 ProQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-core coreDual Sim50 MP Rear Camera
OnePlus 9 RT 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa core50 mp Triple Rear Camera4500 mAh battery
OnePlus 9 RT 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Octa Core6.55” screen4500 mAh battery
OnePlus Nord 2T 5GMediaTek Dimensity 1200 Octacore32 mp Front camera4500 mAh battery
OnePlus 9 PRO 5GMediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Processor5000 mAh battery6.7 inches Fluid AMOLED Display
OnePlus 10 Pro 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor6.7 inches Fluid AMOLED DisplayAndroid v12 OS
OnePlus 10 T 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor6.7 inches Fluid AMOLED DisplayAndroid v12 OS
OnePlus 10 R 5GMediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893 Processor32 MP Front CameraAndroid v12 OS
OnePlus 8T 5GQualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865OxygenOS4500 mAh battery
OnePlus Nord 2X PAC-MANMedia Tek Dimensity 1200-AIOxygenOS 11.34500 mAh battery

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase."

Frequently asked question (FAQs)

