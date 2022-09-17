Oppo 5000 mAh battery phones

OPPO is constantly innovating new methods to improve people's lifestyles. The brand is enhancing information accessibility and personalisation through 5G, adding interactive enjoyment to daily activities, and enhancing its customers' convenience.Oppo comes with a comprehensive perspective made possible by the sophisticated camera configuration, making it one of the best mobile phone brands. Take pictures of the globe with ultra-wide angles and long focus distances that are vivid, detailed, and dazzlingly clear. The ever-lasting battery life of the Oppo phones will help you use the phone for several hours without the phone getting heated since the phones have a temperature controlling system too. If you are inclined to buy Oppo 5000 mAh battery phones, then look at the following options. 1. OPPO A54 The OPPO A54 is a smart, user-friendly, incredibly stylish device made to keep up with your busy lifestyle! On a full charge, you can talk on this phone for up to 27 hours because of the huge 5000 mAh battery. In addition, the 48MP AI quad rear camera makes sure every picture you snap looks sharp. Also, this phone offers a stunning FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate for all of your entertainment demands. Specifications: Display: 6.51 inches

Battery: 5000 mAh

Resolution: HD+

RAM: 6GB

Rear camera: 13 MP

Internal storage: 128 GB

Operating system: colourOS 7.2 based on Android 10

Biometrics: Face lock and fingerprint lock supported

Connectivity: USB 2.0

Network: 5G

Pros Cons HD screen resolution (Full screen) USB 2.0 is out of date Supports 5G network No wireless charging Long battery life One cannot record 4K quality video

2. Oppo A74 5G The OPPO A74 5G is equipped with a Qualcomm 5G SoC to enhance your phone's speed. This phone stores more and moves faster, thanks to its 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The OPPO A74 5G uses AI to recognise your preferred brightness levels and automatically settles the brightness according to it. A 5000 mAh battery powers this phone for 40 hours of standby time, 13 hours of video playback, and 27 hours of talk time without needing continual recharging Specifications: Display: 6.5 inches

RAM: 6GB

Internal storage: 128 GB

Resolution: FHD+

Rear camera: 48 MP

Connectivity: USB 2.0

Battery: 5000 mAh

Biometrics: Side fingerprint and face lock supported

Network: 5G

Operating system: colourOS 11.1 based on Android 11

Pros Cons Amazing battery life Bloatware Supports 5G networks Corning glass protection is not available Colour effects are vibrant

3. Oppo F19s The Oppo F19s undoubtedly packs a powerful punch with its resistance to fingerprints and distinctive feel. This thin smartphone has the best in-hand feel, thanks to its 7.95 mm thickness. Weighing at 490 grams, this phone has a 5000 mAh battery. It also looks good, thanks to its 3D curved body. Specifications: RAM:6GB

Internal storage: 128 GB

Display: 6.4 inches

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear camera: 48 MP

Biometrics: In-display face lock and fingerprint supported

Operating system: colourOS 11.1 based on Android 11

Networks: 5G

Resolution: FHD+

Pros Cons Stylish modern design Performance is poor Long battery life Low refresh rate Good camera quality The depth and macro sensors rarely have any purpose

4. Oppo K10 5G With the 33W SUPERVOOCTM1 charging technology used by the OPPO K10 5G, you can instantly refuel your phone. It also has enhanced temperature controls and hardware protection. The assurance of optimal performance, even on the most demanding platforms, is provided by a flagship 5G chip with a 6nm processor. The 5000 mAh long-lasting OPPO K10 5G battery features a super power saving mode and overnight standby. Your experience will be even smoother, thanks to the RAM expansion technology, which temporarily accesses spare storage space and uses it as "running memory." Specifications: RAM: 8GB

Internal storage: 128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Display: 6.56 inches

Resolution: HD+

Rear camera: 48 MP

Biometrics: Fingerprint and face unlock available

Pros Cons Superfast processor The refresh rate is low Amazing battery life The resolution could have been better Large display

5. Oppo A57 With twin speakers and the exclusive Dirac 3.0 technology, which delivers industry-leading stereo-quality sound, you can host a dance party wherever you want. In addition, the Super Volume Mode can be activated to increase volume levels by almost 100% and provide clearer sound independent of ambient noise. The huge, brilliant, colour-rich display brings images and videos to life. With the AI Eye Comfort and blue light reduction features created to offer a comfortable all-day viewing experience, enjoy reading or playing games all night. Specifications: RAM: 4GB

Internal storage: 64GB

Display: 6.56 inches

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Battery: 5000 mAh

Network: 4G

Operating system: colourOS 12.1

Pros Cons Latest operating system No 5G network supported Long-lasting battery life Low internal storage space Colour rich display Low RAM according to its price

6. Oppo A77 The OPPO A77 5G is a fantastic smartphone that offers excellent photographic capabilities (50MP + 2MP Rear AI dual camera), captivating aesthetics, and extended usage on a single battery. In addition, the brand has a remarkable selection of setups to provide strong performance in every work. The OPPO A77 5G is equipped with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD. Its display has a 20:9 aspect ratio, 269 PPI pixel density, and 720 x 1612 resolution. Also, the 90Hz refresh rate makes every video run smoothly. Specifications: RAM: 4GB

Internal storage: 64GB

Display: 6.56 inches

Battery: 5000 mAh

Operating system: Android v12

Sim: Dual sim

Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP

Connectivity: USB 2.0

Pros Cons 5G network available 720p low resolution Amazing camera quality No wireless charging is available Very long battery life Old-fashioned USB 2.0

7. Oppo A96 Since the Oppo A96 has AI night charge protection, you can sleep soundly without worrying about your phone's charging. It prevents nighttime overcharging and keeps your battery fresh. In addition, the USB port has been put through 20,000 plug-in tests. Its anti-burnout protection guarantees consistently secure charging. Enjoy 96% NTSC wide colour gamut visuals that are vivid and fascinating. Thanks to the 90Hz refresh rate, you can watch movies and play immersive games that run smoothly. The power-saving adaptive refresh technology also offers a slick performance. Specifications: RAM: 8GB

Internal storage: 128 GB

Screen ratio: 90.80%

Refresh rate: Up to 90 Hz

Rear camera: 50 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0

Operating system: colourOS 11.1

Resolution: FHD+

Pros Cons Amazing RAM NFC support is not available Long-lasting battery life Latest operating system is not available Very good camera quality No gorilla glass protection

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Oppo A54 Full HD screen resolution 48MP AI quad camera 90Hz refresh rate Oppo A74 5G Super nighttime standby uses only 2% of battery life Delivers a rich and realistic colour experience An amazing camera quality, rear camera: 48MP Oppo F19s Eye-caring display automatically adjusts the screen's brightness FHD+ AMOLED display High screen-to-body ratio Oppo K10 5G RAM expansion7 technology 33W SUPERVOOCTM1 charging technology Superfast processor, making your phone run smoothly. Oppo A57 Twin speakers and the exclusive Dirac 3.0 technology A brilliant colour-rich display brings images and videos to life AI eye comfort and blue light reduction features Oppo A77 6.56-inch IPS LCD 720 x 1612 resolution 90Hz refresh rate Oppo A96 AI night charge protection 96% NTSC wide colour gamut visuals that are vivid and fascinating Power-saving adaptive refresh technology

Best value for money The Oppo A54 offers the best value for money because it costs ₹11,990. It comes under the category of Oppo 5000 mAh battery phones. It has a very good long-lasting battery life. One can click sharp, vivid pictures with its 48 MP AI quad camera. Best overall product The best overall Oppo 5000 mAh battery phoneon our list is the Oppo A96. Its features include a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display screen, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM that is expandable up to 256 GB, a 50MP + 2MP rear camera, a 16MP front camera, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, and a 5000 mAh battery. How to find the perfect Oppo 5000 mAh battery phone? To find the best Oppo 5000 mAh battery phone, one must keenly look into the internal battery storage and its RAM. When looking for a long-lasting battery phone, it becomes crucial to check the temperature control of that particular phone. When buying a phone, one must also take care of the camera quality. Products price list

Name of the phone Price Oppo A54 Rs. 13,990 Oppo A74 5G Rs. 14,990 Oppo F19s Rs. 16,990 Oppo K10 5G Rs. 18,447 Oppo A57 Rs. 13,999 Oppo A77 Rs. 15,490 Oppo A96 Rs. 17,999