Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 17, 2022 17:07 IST
Summary:

This article has a list of Oppo 5000 mAh battery phones, with all the necessary details. In addition, the pros and cons of every phone are described in a very easy-to-understand manner.

product info
Oppo 5000 mAh battery phones

OPPO is constantly innovating new methods to improve people's lifestyles. The brand is enhancing information accessibility and personalisation through 5G, adding interactive enjoyment to daily activities, and enhancing its customers' convenience.Oppo comes with a comprehensive perspective made possible by the sophisticated camera configuration, making it one of the best mobile phone brands. Take pictures of the globe with ultra-wide angles and long focus distances that are vivid, detailed, and dazzlingly clear. The ever-lasting battery life of the Oppo phones will help you use the phone for several hours without the phone getting heated since the phones have a temperature controlling system too.

If you are inclined to buy Oppo 5000 mAh battery phones, then look at the following options.

1. OPPO A54

The OPPO A54 is a smart, user-friendly, incredibly stylish device made to keep up with your busy lifestyle! On a full charge, you can talk on this phone for up to 27 hours because of the huge 5000 mAh battery. In addition, the 48MP AI quad rear camera makes sure every picture you snap looks sharp. Also, this phone offers a stunning FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate for all of your entertainment demands.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.51 inches
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Resolution: HD+
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Rear camera: 13 MP
  • Internal storage: 128 GB
  • Operating system: colourOS 7.2 based on Android 10
  • Biometrics: Face lock and fingerprint lock supported
  • Connectivity: USB 2.0
  • Network: 5G
ProsCons
HD screen resolution (Full screen)USB 2.0 is out of date
Supports 5G networkNo wireless charging 
Long battery lifeOne cannot record 4K quality video 
cellpic
Oppo A54 (Crystal Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
2. Oppo A74 5G

The OPPO A74 5G is equipped with a Qualcomm 5G SoC to enhance your phone's speed. This phone stores more and moves faster, thanks to its 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The OPPO A74 5G uses AI to recognise your preferred brightness levels and automatically settles the brightness according to it. A 5000 mAh battery powers this phone for 40 hours of standby time, 13 hours of video playback, and 27 hours of talk time without needing continual recharging

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.5 inches
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Internal storage: 128 GB
  • Resolution: FHD+
  • Rear camera: 48 MP
  • Connectivity: USB 2.0
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Biometrics: Side fingerprint and face lock supported
  • Network: 5G
  • Operating system: colourOS 11.1 based on Android 11

ProsCons
Amazing battery life Bloatware 
Supports 5G networks Corning glass protection is not available 
Colour effects are vibrant  
cellpic
OPPO A74 5G (Fluid Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
3. Oppo F19s

The Oppo F19s undoubtedly packs a powerful punch with its resistance to fingerprints and distinctive feel. This thin smartphone has the best in-hand feel, thanks to its 7.95 mm thickness. Weighing at 490 grams, this phone has a 5000 mAh battery. It also looks good, thanks to its 3D curved body.

Specifications:

  • RAM:6GB
  • Internal storage: 128 GB
  • Display: 6.4 inches
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Rear camera: 48 MP
  • Biometrics: In-display face lock and fingerprint supported
  • Operating system: colourOS 11.1 based on Android 11
  • Networks: 5G
  • Resolution: FHD+
ProsCons
Stylish modern designPerformance is poor
Long battery lifeLow refresh rate
Good camera quality The depth and macro sensors rarely have any purpose
cellpic
Oppo F19s (Black) | 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM | 48MP+2MP+2MP Primary Camera | 16MP Selfie Camera | 5000 mah Battery | 6.43' inch Display
4. Oppo K10 5G

With the 33W SUPERVOOCTM1 charging technology used by the OPPO K10 5G, you can instantly refuel your phone. It also has enhanced temperature controls and hardware protection. The assurance of optimal performance, even on the most demanding platforms, is provided by a flagship 5G chip with a 6nm processor. The 5000 mAh long-lasting OPPO K10 5G battery features a super power saving mode and overnight standby. Your experience will be even smoother, thanks to the RAM expansion technology, which temporarily accesses spare storage space and uses it as "running memory."

Specifications:

  • RAM: 8GB
  • Internal storage: 128GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Display: 6.56 inches
  • Resolution: HD+
  • Rear camera: 48 MP
  • Biometrics: Fingerprint and face unlock available
ProsCons
Superfast processorThe refresh rate is low
Amazing battery lifeThe resolution could have been better
Large display 
cellpic
OPPO K10 5G (Ocean Blue, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage)
5. Oppo A57

With twin speakers and the exclusive Dirac 3.0 technology, which delivers industry-leading stereo-quality sound, you can host a dance party wherever you want. In addition, the Super Volume Mode can be activated to increase volume levels by almost 100% and provide clearer sound independent of ambient noise. The huge, brilliant, colour-rich display brings images and videos to life. With the AI Eye Comfort and blue light reduction features created to offer a comfortable all-day viewing experience, enjoy reading or playing games all night.

Specifications:

  • RAM: 4GB
  • Internal storage: 64GB
  • Display: 6.56 inches
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Network: 4G
  • Operating system: colourOS 12.1
ProsCons
Latest operating system No 5G network supported
Long-lasting battery lifeLow internal storage space
Colour rich displayLow RAM according to its price 
cellpic
OPPO A57 (Glowing Green, 4GB RAM, 64 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
6. Oppo A77

The OPPO A77 5G is a fantastic smartphone that offers excellent photographic capabilities (50MP + 2MP Rear AI dual camera), captivating aesthetics, and extended usage on a single battery. In addition, the brand has a remarkable selection of setups to provide strong performance in every work. The OPPO A77 5G is equipped with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD. Its display has a 20:9 aspect ratio, 269 PPI pixel density, and 720 x 1612 resolution. Also, the 90Hz refresh rate makes every video run smoothly.

Specifications:

  • RAM: 4GB
  • Internal storage: 64GB
  • Display: 6.56 inches
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Operating system: Android v12
  • Sim: Dual sim
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP
  • Connectivity: USB 2.0
ProsCons
5G network available 720p low resolution 
Amazing camera quality No wireless charging is available 
Very long battery life Old-fashioned USB 2.0
cellpic
OPPO A77 (Sky Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
7. Oppo A96

Since the Oppo A96 has AI night charge protection, you can sleep soundly without worrying about your phone's charging. It prevents nighttime overcharging and keeps your battery fresh. In addition, the USB port has been put through 20,000 plug-in tests. Its anti-burnout protection guarantees consistently secure charging. Enjoy 96% NTSC wide colour gamut visuals that are vivid and fascinating. Thanks to the 90Hz refresh rate, you can watch movies and play immersive games that run smoothly. The power-saving adaptive refresh technology also offers a slick performance.

Specifications:

  • RAM: 8GB
  • Internal storage: 128 GB
  • Screen ratio: 90.80%
  • Refresh rate: Up to 90 Hz
  • Rear camera: 50 MP + 2 MP
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0
  • Operating system: colourOS 11.1
  • Resolution: FHD+
ProsCons
Amazing RAMNFC support is not available 
Long-lasting battery life Latest operating system is not available 
Very good camera quality No gorilla glass protection 

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Oppo A54Full HD screen resolution48MP AI quad camera90Hz refresh rate
Oppo A74 5GSuper nighttime standby uses only 2% of battery lifeDelivers a rich and realistic colour experienceAn amazing camera quality, rear camera: 48MP
Oppo F19sEye-caring display automatically adjusts the screen's brightnessFHD+ AMOLED displayHigh screen-to-body ratio
Oppo K10 5GRAM expansion7 technology33W SUPERVOOCTM1 charging technology Superfast processor, making your phone run smoothly.
Oppo A57Twin speakers and the exclusive Dirac 3.0 technologyA brilliant colour-rich display brings images and videos to lifeAI eye comfort and blue light reduction features
Oppo A776.56-inch IPS LCD720 x 1612 resolution90Hz refresh rate
Oppo A96AI night charge protection96% NTSC wide colour gamut visuals that are vivid and fascinatingPower-saving adaptive refresh technology

Best value for money

The Oppo A54 offers the best value for money because it costs 11,990. It comes under the category of Oppo 5000 mAh battery phones. It has a very good long-lasting battery life. One can click sharp, vivid pictures with its 48 MP AI quad camera.

Best overall product

The best overall Oppo 5000 mAh battery phoneon our list is the Oppo A96. Its features include a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display screen, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM that is expandable up to 256 GB, a 50MP + 2MP rear camera, a 16MP front camera, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, and a 5000 mAh battery.

How to find the perfect Oppo 5000 mAh battery phone?

To find the best Oppo 5000 mAh battery phone, one must keenly look into the internal battery storage and its RAM. When looking for a long-lasting battery phone, it becomes crucial to check the temperature control of that particular phone. When buying a phone, one must also take care of the camera quality.

Products price list

Name of the phonePrice 
Oppo A54 Rs. 13,990
Oppo A74 5GRs. 14,990
Oppo F19sRs. 16,990
Oppo K10 5GRs. 18,447
Oppo A57Rs. 13,999
Oppo A77Rs. 15,490
Oppo A96Rs. 17,999

