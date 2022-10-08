Story Saved
OPPO 6 GB RAM mobile phone: Top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 08, 2022 22:21 IST
Summary:

Willing to buy the best OPPO 6 GB RAM Mobile Phone? Our comprehensive list of the best OPPO 6 GB RAM Mobile Phones is here. As a major brand in the budget smartphone market, OPPO has grown steadily since 2018. Below is a comprehensive list of the best OPPO 6 GB RAM Mobile Phones.

product info
OPPO 6 GB RAM Mobile Phone

With the advancement of technology, new smartphones are launched every day. With the right smartphone, you can live a fulfilling life. Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives. From emailing to gaming, smartphones do it all. It would help if you chose a smartphone that suits your needs. Various smartphones offer high-resolution cameras and gaming capabilities.

Top picks of the best OPPO 6 GB RAM mobile phones

1. OPPO A31

There are a variety of functions available on this phone, which was released in February 2020. It has a 64-gigabyte storage space with the ability to expand it up to 256 gigabytes and a 6 GB RAM memory. Further, its octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor ensures a seamless operation of a wide range of programs due to its ability to handle numerous tasks simultaneously. Also, it has a battery capacity of 4320 mAh, which makes it an excellent battery backup device. In addition to 4G VoLTE, the phone can also connect to a 4G network, a 3G network, and a 2G network. The camera comes with a triple-camera configuration on the rear, consisting of the main camera, a macro lens, and a depth camera.

Specifications:

  • Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 processor
  • Screen size: 16.5 centimeters (6.5-inch) waterdrop multi-touch screen with an 89% screen-to-body ratio | 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 269 PPI pixel density
  • Battery: 4230mAH lithium-polymer battery
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Rear camera: 12MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Front camera: 8MP

ProsCons
Affordable priceType-C port missing
User-friendly softwareLow Display Brightness
Solid battery lifeDoesn’t support fast charging
cellpic
OPPO A31 (Mystery Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off 11,990 15,990
Buy now

2. OPPO A74 5G

Undoubtedly, the OPPO A74 5G will get you up and running in no time. This smartphone has plenty of impressive features, including excellent cameras, huge RAM, a small memory space, and a sizable battery that allows it to run all day long. When it comes to video watching, having a device with a superb display would benefit you if you are an avid viewer. OPPO A74 5G comes with a bezel-less 6.5-inch hyper color display with a punch-hole for a better viewing experience and a pixel density of 405ppi with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels on its screen.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Qualcomm snapdragon 480 5G GPU 619 at 650 MHz
  • Camera: Quad camera ( 48MP Main + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens)
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Display: 6.49" Inch (16.5cm) FHD+ Punch-hole display with 2400x1080 pixels. Larger screen-to-body ratio of 90.5%.|Side fingerprint sensor. bluetooth audio codec: SBC, AAC, APTX HD, LDAC
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Front camera : 8 MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh

ProsCons
Quad Camera ( 48MP Main + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens)Charges slowly
Strong processorNon-removable battery
Appealing designThe front camera could have been more powerful
cellpic
OPPO A74 5G (Fluid Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off 14,990 20,990
Buy now

3. OPPO A54

As of March 26, 2021, the OPPO A54 is one of the most popular smartphones in the world. The phone has a 6.51-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. It has a pixel density of 268 pixels per inch (PPI) and a sharp resolution of 720x1600 pixels. Depending on the model, it comes with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. For the OPPO A54 to operate, its 5000 mAh battery is responsible for running the Android ten operating system. With the OPPO A54, you can charge your device quickly. This OPPO A54 has a triple camera configuration on the back. On the primary camera side, there are 13 megapixels, and on the secondary camera side, there are 2 megapixels and 2 megapixels.

Specifications:

  • RAM: 6GB
  • Display: 6.51" Inch 16.5cm HD+ Puch-hole display with 1600x720 pixels.
  • Processor: MediaTek helio P35 GPU IMG GE8320 680 MHz powerful 2.3 GHz Octa-core processor
  • Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.1)
  • ROM: 64/128GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Rear camera:13MP Quad camera 13MP Main + 2MP Macro + 2MP Bokeh lens
  • Fast charging: Yes, 33W
ProsCons
Great battery lifeBuild quality could be better
Faster processingBloatware renders the UX unusable at times
Good camera qualityWireless charging is not supported
cellpic
Oppo A54 6GB 128 GB (A54 6GB 128GB Crystal Black)
12% off 15,900 17,990
Buy now

4. OPPO K10

Offering storage capacities of 128 GB and expanding up to a whopping 1 TB, Oppo K10 is reasonably priced. Using the device for long hours is comfortable, with a big display and full HD resolution. Dirt and scratch resistance has also been prioritized on the device's exterior. Additionally, dual speakers contribute to the higher quality of music. Although the phone might be a bit heavy, the night flare portrait mode and outstanding 50MP primary camera make it possible for users to capture high-quality photos even in the dark.

Specifications:

  • Screen size: 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
  • Operating system: Android 11
  • Processor: Qualcomm SM6225 snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Rear camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Front camera: 16 MP
  • Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
5000 mAh Lithium-ion BatteryOlder version of Android
Dual speakerAverage camera quality
Expandable ROMPlastic build
cellpic
OPPO K10 (Blue Flame, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
33% off 13,989 20,999
Buy now

5. OPPO A76

Undoubtedly the Oppo A76 is a powerful device in every aspect, whether it is processing, storage, or battery power. The device's battery life is excellent, with a capacity of 5000 mAh. Furthermore, it can be charged quickly. You can binge-watch movies and shows with a 5-minute charge that lasts two hours. It has 128GB of internal memory that can be expanded to 256GB. One of the best OPPO mobile phones under 30,000 results from these features. A fingerprint sensor is also included on the device's exterior, which is another great feature.

Specifications:

  • RAM capacity: 6 GB
  • Processor: Qualcomm snapdragon 680 processor
  • ROM storage: 128 GB
  • Battery description: 5000 mAh lithium-ion
  • Main camera: 13MP + 2MP
  • Biometric security: Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)
  • Selfie camera: 8 MP
  • Screen size: 16.66 cm (6.56 inch) HD+ display

ProsCons
Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 ProcessorNo wireless charging
Fast chargingDecent camera quality
5000 mAh Lithium-ion BatteryNo microSD card slot
cellpic
OPPO A76 (Glowing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off 16,490 21,999
Buy now

6. OPPO A55

Despite its price range, the Oppo A55 has a lot to offer. There is a lot to like about this phone's display. Additionally, the screen-to-body ratio of 89.2% is impressive. One of the best features is the side-mounted fingerprint sensor. With a 50 MP back camera and 16MP front camera, the Oppo A55 comes highly recommended in this price range. Most tasks can be completed with the 5000 mAh battery. The device also offers a fast charge feature of 18 watts. The device lacks only 5G connectivity.

Specifications:

  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 GPU IMG GE8320
  • Display: 6.51" Inch (16.53cm) HD+ punch hole display
  • RAM: 6GB
  • ROM: 128GB
  • Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.0)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Rear camera: 50MP Main + 2MP Mono + 2MP macro lens
ProsCons
MediaTek Helio G35 GPU IMG GE8320No 5G
Great performanceAverage battery life
Snappy fingerprint readerNo expandable memory
cellpic
OPPO A55 (Rainbow Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

7.OPPO F19

One of the most premium OPPO smartphones on the market is the OPPO F19, which has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. There are quad cameras on the rear of the OPPO F19 (48MP Main + 2MP Wide Angle Macro + 2MP Macro Mono Lens) and one camera on the front (16MP). The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 GPU 610 at 950 MHz and a Lithium-ion battery with a 5000mAh capacity. Despite its excellent camera quality and good performance, there are a few problems with the OPPO F19.

Specifications:

  • RAM capacity: 6 GB
  • Main camera: 48MP Main + 2MP wide angle macro + 2MP macro mono lens
  • Processor: Qualcomm snapdragon 662 GPU 610 at 950 MHz
  • ROM storage: 128 GB
  • Battery description: 5000mAh lithium-ion
  • Selfie camera: 16MP
  • Screen size: 6.43" Inch (16.3cm) FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display with 2400x1080 pixels
ProsCons
Excellent camera qualityNo 5G
6.43" Inch (16.3cm) FHD+ AMOLED Punch-hole DisplayNo wireless charging
Superb fast chargingNo expandable memory
cellpic
OPPO F19 (Midnight Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 48MP Triple Camera | AMOLED FHD+ Display | 5000 mAh Battery
5% off 19,990 20,990
Buy now

Comparison table (Three best features of the different products listed)

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OPPO A31Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 processorBattery: 4230mAH lithium-polymer batteryRear camera: 12MP + 2MP + 2MP
OPPO A74 5GProcessor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G GPU 619 at 650 MHzBattery: 5000mAhCamera: Quad Camera ( 48MP Main + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens)
OPPO A54Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 GPU IMG GE8320 680 MHz Powerful 2.3 GHz Octa-core processorBattery: 5000mAhProcessor: MediaTek Helio P35 GPU IMG GE8320 680 MHz Powerful 2.3 GHz Octa-core processor
OPPO K10Processor: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)Battery: 5000mAhProcessor: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
OPPO A76Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 ProcessorBattery: 5000mAhMain Camera: 13MP + 2MP
OPPO A55Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 GPU IMG GE8320Battery: 5000mAhRear Camera: 50MP Main + 2MP Mono + 2MP macro Lens
OPPO F19Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 GPU 610 at 950 MHzBattery: 5000mAhMain Camera: 48MP Main + 2MP Wide Angle Macro + 2MP Macro Mono Lens

Best value for money

Many features make the OPPO A31 stand out from other phones in this price range, starting at Rs. 11,990. Photos and videos can be stored on them. With this phone, you can also take high-quality pictures.

Best overall product

Our top Oppo phone is the A31. With its excellent storage space, stylish design, thin body, and lightweight design, this phone is perfect for any user. This phone is also capable of taking stunning images. The device also supports dual SIM cards and 4G. As well as good display and resolution, it offers a reasonable price.

How to find the perfect OPPO 6 GB RAM mobile phone?

Online markets offer a wide variety of high-quality phones. The best phone for you, however, must always be chosen. Be honest about your financial situation and needs. You can then narrow down the search after you have sorted that out. To make an informed decision, you should also pay close attention to the storage capacity, including the RAM and ROM. Search for the most recent OPPO mobile phones and operating systems when buying OPPO 6 GB RAM mobile phones. You should also be aware of the advantages and disadvantages of each phone before choosing one.

Price list of all products

S.noProductPrice
1.OPPO A31  11990
2.OPPO A74 5G 14990
3.OPPO A54 13989
4.OPPO K10 14490
5.OPPO A76 16490
6.OPPO A55 14990
7.OPPO F19 19990

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase”

OPPO 6 GB RAM mobile phone: Top picks

Is OPPO service free?

How long does an OPPO mobile phone battery last?

Can I play games on OPPO smartphones?

Why are Oppo phones special?

What kind of phone brand is OPPO?

