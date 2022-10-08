OPPO 6 GB RAM mobile phone: Top picks

OPPO 6 GB RAM Mobile Phone

With the advancement of technology, new smartphones are launched every day. With the right smartphone, you can live a fulfilling life. Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives. From emailing to gaming, smartphones do it all. It would help if you chose a smartphone that suits your needs. Various smartphones offer high-resolution cameras and gaming capabilities. Top picks of the best OPPO 6 GB RAM mobile phones 1. OPPO A31 There are a variety of functions available on this phone, which was released in February 2020. It has a 64-gigabyte storage space with the ability to expand it up to 256 gigabytes and a 6 GB RAM memory. Further, its octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor ensures a seamless operation of a wide range of programs due to its ability to handle numerous tasks simultaneously. Also, it has a battery capacity of 4320 mAh, which makes it an excellent battery backup device. In addition to 4G VoLTE, the phone can also connect to a 4G network, a 3G network, and a 2G network. The camera comes with a triple-camera configuration on the rear, consisting of the main camera, a macro lens, and a depth camera. Specifications: Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 processor

Pros Cons Affordable price Type-C port missing User-friendly software Low Display Brightness Solid battery life Doesn’t support fast charging

2. OPPO A74 5G Undoubtedly, the OPPO A74 5G will get you up and running in no time. This smartphone has plenty of impressive features, including excellent cameras, huge RAM, a small memory space, and a sizable battery that allows it to run all day long. When it comes to video watching, having a device with a superb display would benefit you if you are an avid viewer. OPPO A74 5G comes with a bezel-less 6.5-inch hyper color display with a punch-hole for a better viewing experience and a pixel density of 405ppi with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels on its screen. Specifications: Processor: Qualcomm snapdragon 480 5G GPU 619 at 650 MHz

Pros Cons Quad Camera ( 48MP Main + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens) Charges slowly Strong processor Non-removable battery Appealing design The front camera could have been more powerful

3. OPPO A54 As of March 26, 2021, the OPPO A54 is one of the most popular smartphones in the world. The phone has a 6.51-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. It has a pixel density of 268 pixels per inch (PPI) and a sharp resolution of 720x1600 pixels. Depending on the model, it comes with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. For the OPPO A54 to operate, its 5000 mAh battery is responsible for running the Android ten operating system. With the OPPO A54, you can charge your device quickly. This OPPO A54 has a triple camera configuration on the back. On the primary camera side, there are 13 megapixels, and on the secondary camera side, there are 2 megapixels and 2 megapixels. Specifications: RAM: 6GB

Pros Cons Great battery life Build quality could be better Faster processing Bloatware renders the UX unusable at times Good camera quality Wireless charging is not supported

4. OPPO K10 Offering storage capacities of 128 GB and expanding up to a whopping 1 TB, Oppo K10 is reasonably priced. Using the device for long hours is comfortable, with a big display and full HD resolution. Dirt and scratch resistance has also been prioritized on the device's exterior. Additionally, dual speakers contribute to the higher quality of music. Although the phone might be a bit heavy, the night flare portrait mode and outstanding 50MP primary camera make it possible for users to capture high-quality photos even in the dark. Specifications: Screen size: 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)

Pros Cons 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery Older version of Android Dual speaker Average camera quality Expandable ROM Plastic build

5. OPPO A76 Undoubtedly the Oppo A76 is a powerful device in every aspect, whether it is processing, storage, or battery power. The device's battery life is excellent, with a capacity of 5000 mAh. Furthermore, it can be charged quickly. You can binge-watch movies and shows with a 5-minute charge that lasts two hours. It has 128GB of internal memory that can be expanded to 256GB. One of the best OPPO mobile phones under 30,000 results from these features. A fingerprint sensor is also included on the device's exterior, which is another great feature. Specifications: RAM capacity: 6 GB

Pros Cons Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor No wireless charging Fast charging Decent camera quality 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery No microSD card slot

6. OPPO A55 Despite its price range, the Oppo A55 has a lot to offer. There is a lot to like about this phone's display. Additionally, the screen-to-body ratio of 89.2% is impressive. One of the best features is the side-mounted fingerprint sensor. With a 50 MP back camera and 16MP front camera, the Oppo A55 comes highly recommended in this price range. Most tasks can be completed with the 5000 mAh battery. The device also offers a fast charge feature of 18 watts. The device lacks only 5G connectivity. Specifications: Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 GPU IMG GE8320

Pros Cons MediaTek Helio G35 GPU IMG GE8320 No 5G Great performance Average battery life Snappy fingerprint reader No expandable memory

7.OPPO F19 One of the most premium OPPO smartphones on the market is the OPPO F19, which has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. There are quad cameras on the rear of the OPPO F19 (48MP Main + 2MP Wide Angle Macro + 2MP Macro Mono Lens) and one camera on the front (16MP). The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 GPU 610 at 950 MHz and a Lithium-ion battery with a 5000mAh capacity. Despite its excellent camera quality and good performance, there are a few problems with the OPPO F19. Specifications: RAM capacity: 6 GB

Pros Cons Excellent camera quality No 5G 6.43" Inch (16.3cm) FHD+ AMOLED Punch-hole Display No wireless charging Superb fast charging No expandable memory

Comparison table (Three best features of the different products listed)

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OPPO A31 Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 processor Battery: 4230mAH lithium-polymer battery Rear camera: 12MP + 2MP + 2MP OPPO A74 5G Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G GPU 619 at 650 MHz Battery: 5000mAh Camera: Quad Camera ( 48MP Main + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens) OPPO A54 Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 GPU IMG GE8320 680 MHz Powerful 2.3 GHz Octa-core processor Battery: 5000mAh Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 GPU IMG GE8320 680 MHz Powerful 2.3 GHz Octa-core processor OPPO K10 Processor: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) Battery: 5000mAh Processor: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) OPPO A76 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor Battery: 5000mAh Main Camera: 13MP + 2MP OPPO A55 Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 GPU IMG GE8320 Battery: 5000mAh Rear Camera: 50MP Main + 2MP Mono + 2MP macro Lens OPPO F19 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 GPU 610 at 950 MHz Battery: 5000mAh Main Camera: 48MP Main + 2MP Wide Angle Macro + 2MP Macro Mono Lens

Best value for money Many features make the OPPO A31 stand out from other phones in this price range, starting at Rs. 11,990. Photos and videos can be stored on them. With this phone, you can also take high-quality pictures. Best overall product Our top Oppo phone is the A31. With its excellent storage space, stylish design, thin body, and lightweight design, this phone is perfect for any user. This phone is also capable of taking stunning images. The device also supports dual SIM cards and 4G. As well as good display and resolution, it offers a reasonable price. How to find the perfect OPPO 6 GB RAM mobile phone? Online markets offer a wide variety of high-quality phones. The best phone for you, however, must always be chosen. Be honest about your financial situation and needs. You can then narrow down the search after you have sorted that out. To make an informed decision, you should also pay close attention to the storage capacity, including the RAM and ROM. Search for the most recent OPPO mobile phones and operating systems when buying OPPO 6 GB RAM mobile phones. You should also be aware of the advantages and disadvantages of each phone before choosing one. Price list of all products

S.no Product Price 1. OPPO A31 ₹ 11990 2. OPPO A74 5G ₹ 14990 3. OPPO A54 ₹ 13989 4. OPPO K10 ₹ 14490 5. OPPO A76 ₹ 16490 6. OPPO A55 ₹ 14990 7. OPPO F19 ₹ 19990