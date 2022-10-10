Poco 2.2 Ghz processor phones

Poco is a subsidiary of Xiaomi that develops phones that are primarily targeted at the younger generation. Poco launched its first phone – POCO F1 – in 2018. Due to its cutting-edge technology and sleek design, people loved the mobile phone. Owing to its good sales and achievements, the head of Poco separated it and converted it into an independent brand. Since then, Poco has been creating high-rated, good-working mobile phones with good processors. The uniqueness of POCO is that it features high-end hardware at comparable prices. It has launched phones in four different series: F, C, M, and X. Among the various models of mobile phones launched by POCO, the POCO 2.2 GHz processor phones are quite trending and have significant features. So, let's see in detail the characteristics of phones with 2.2 GHz processors and compare them. Best Poco 2.2 Ghz processor phones for you 1. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G The Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G is the best among POCO 2.2 GHz Processor phones list.It has a 5000 mAh battery with the Snapdragon Processor 695. It is the latest phone launched by Poco in February 2022. Its rear camera is64MP + 8MP + 2MP. The front camera is 16MP. It is provided with stereo speakers and offers 1080p video quality. You can work with the phone for about 41 minutes without overheating it. Talking about the phone's design, it has a sleek and stunning design with a glass body. The phone looks quite stylish and very light in weight, so it's easy to carry the phone for a longer time. Specifications: The operating system is Android 11

The cellular network is 5G

The processor is snapdragon processor 695

Battery power rating is 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Processor Battery Camera quality Lightweight

2. Redmi Poco C3 The Redmi Poco C3 has an octa-core 2.3 GHz octa-core processor. There are triple primary cameras with a 13MP wide camera and two 2MP macro and depth cameras. It is available in two variants: 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The phone's design is quite simple and attractive, and it comes in four different colours: arctic blue, lime green, and matte black. The phone comes with a 5000 mAh non-removable battery and has two slots for nano sim cards. Specifications The operating system is Android 12.

Cellular network is 4G.

MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

The battery power rating is 5000 mAh.

Pros Cons Rare mounted fingerprint reader Battery Battery life Budget-friendly

3. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G The Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. It was released in2021. There are triple primary cameras with a 48 MP wide camera and two 2 MP macro and depth cameras. It is available in two types: 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone's design is quite simple and attractive. The phone comes with a 5000 mAh lithium non-removable battery and has fast 18W charging. The phone has two slots for nano sim cards. Specifications The operating system is Android 11

The battery power rating is 5000 mAh

Cellular network is 5G

Pros Cons Processor quality Battery Camera quality Colours

4. POCO M4 Pro 5G It is a stunning phone suited for intense gaming sessions. It is available in three colours: Poco yellow, Poco black, and cool blue. The design and the phone's colour make it attractive wherever you carry it.There are dual primary cameras with a 50 MP wide camera and 8 MP and 16 MP selfie camera. It is available in many types: 64GB internal and 4GB RAM, 64GB with 6GB RAM, 128GB with 4GB RAM, 128GB with 6GB RAM, 128GB with 8GB RAM, and 256GB with 8GB RAM. The phone comes with a 5000 mAh lithium non-removable battery and has fast 33 W charging. The phone gets charged in 59 minutes. Specifications The cellular network is 5G

The operating system is Android 11

The processor is a MediaTek dimensity 810 processor.

The battery power rating is 5000 mAh.

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Colour Excellent camera quality User friendly

5. Poco M3 The Poco M3 is a high-quality, powerful device. It comes with6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone has a very powerful Snapdragon 662 processor and has Android 10.0. The speed of the processor is 2.0 GHz. There are 4 2.0 GHz processors, which makes the phone better suited for long hours of usage. It has a strong 6000 MAh battery that can last up to one day, depending on your usage. This is the most vital plus point of the phone. It has the most potent 18W fast charging. The phone has a 48 MP camera and two 2 MP cameras. Specifications The cellular network is 4G

Battery power rating is 6000 mAh

The processor is the Qualcomm snapdragon 662

Pros Cons High battery life Processor 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 662 Storage

6. Poco C31 The POCO C31 is an Android 10.0 phone with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It is also available in 4GB and 64GB RAM versions. It is primarily known for its plastic backside body and the front display of 16.58 cms. It comes with a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor. There are two slots for two sim cards and one additional slot for expandable memory up to 512 GB. The fingerprint sensor and face look system allow you to have better protection. It supports a 4G network and has a battery of 5000 mAh that lasts up to 2 days, depending on your usage. Specifications The operating system is Android 10

The cellular network is LTE

The battery power rating is 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Low price Less Storage Battery life 2.3 octa-core processor

7. MI Poco M2 The MI Poco M2 is the 2.0 GHz processor phone launched by Poco in 2020. The phone has a plastic frame and a Gorilla Glass cover over the screen. It has 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and is provided with two slots for sim cards and one for memory cards, expandable up to 512 GB. The phone's battery is 5000 mAh and can be charged fast with the 18W charger. It is available in three colours: pitch black, slate blue, and brick red. There are three primary cameras with 13 MP for a comprehensive view. The front selfie camera is of 8MP configuration. Specifications The battery power rating is 5000 mAh.

The cellular network is 4G.

The operating system is Android 10.

MediaTek Helio G80 processor

Pros Cons Low price Camera quality Battery life Design Unique colours Fast charging

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi Poco X4 pro 5 G 5000mAh 64 MP+ 13MP 2.2 GHz Xiaomi Poco C3 5000mAh 13MP + 8MP 2.3GHz Xiaomi Poco M3 pro 5 G 5000mAh 48MP 2.2 GHz POCO M4 Pro 5G 5000mAh 50 MP+ 16MP 2.4GHz Poco M3 6000mAh 48 MP 2.0GHz Poco C31 5000mAh 13MP+ 5MP 2.3GHz MI Poco M2 5000mAh 13MP + 8MP 2.0GHz

Best value for money The Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G offers the best value for money among the list of Poco 2.2 GHz processor phones. This phone provides a 2.2 GHz processor at just ₹8,710. It has a high camera quality of 64 MP + 13MP. That allows you to take high-quality photos and selfies. The battery of 5000 mAh allows for long hours of phone usage without excessive heating. One more feature makes the phone the best value for money as it supports 5G. Best overall product The Poco M4 Pro 5G is the overall best product at the price of ₹14,400. It has a fantastic octa-core processor with a 2.4 GHz of speed. It is the highest speed processor available among all the Poco phones. Along with the high-speed processor, it also has a high-quality camera for both selfies and rear photography. A 50 MP rear wide camera and the 16 MP camera make it the best among the list of Poco 2.2 GHz processor phones. Along with the processor and good battery life, it also has a 5000 mAh battery that gets charged at 33W. The phone can be ultimately charged in about 59 minutes, and you can use it for two days. The high-speed processor and the high battery life make the phone high-duty and heat resistant even after long hours of usage. How to find the perfect Poco phone? Whenever you decide to purchase any product, you must know that each one will have some pros and cons. So, it would help if you first determined what features you are looking for in the development and how much you're willing to spend on the product. Once you have set your priorities and needs for the product, you can search for the product on Amazon. Set the filters on Amazon according to your requirement. The search filters of Amazon will guide you towards the profit that you are looking for. Please go through the products displayed to you and select the best one among them. The above list of the products, comparison table, and pros and cons will help you to know each product in detail. You can even finalise the product according to your priority in this list and directly buy it from Amazon by clicking on the link to the product on amazon. Products price list

S.no Product Price 1. Xiaomi Poco X4 pro 5 G ₹ 18,999 2. Xiaomi Poco C3 ₹ 9,490 3. Xiaomi Poco M3 pro 5 G ₹ 16,999 4. POCO M4 Pro 5G ₹ 14,400 5. Poco M3 ₹ 10,999 6. Poco C31 ₹ 8,710 7. MI Poco M2 ₹ 10,990