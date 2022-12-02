Popular Wellberg electric tandoor to cook delicious food

Best Wellberg Electric Tandoor

Magic happens in the kitchen. Those who dream of lip-smacking food night and day must get a Wellberg electric tandoor. These are affordable and environment-friendly. When it comes to cooking, it's not a piece of cake. But who says it cannot ever be? You need the right kitchen tools for quick and hassle-free cooking sessions. An electric tandoor is one of these kitchen tools that can come as a knight in shining armour to free you of your kitchen woes. From reheating food to baking pizza or even roasting barbeque, toast, paneer tikka kababs, and whatnot, you can make a long list of food items with the best Wellberg electric tandoor. The cherry on the cake is that it is kinder to the environment. Ergo, there's no reason for the foodie in you to give an electric tandoor a pass. So, here's a guide featuring the top Wellberg electric tandoor. Best Wellberg electric tandoor 1. Wellberg Big Exclusive Iron Electric Tandoor with Kitchen Tools This electric tool can help you grill some flavourful delicacies such as paneer, chicken tikka, healthy veggies, and much more. The Wellberg electric tandoor has shockproof and well-fitted heating elements to ensure safe and hygienic cooking. In addition to this, the tandoor is lightweight to ensure hassle-free mobility. It comes blessed with toughened front glass windows and aluminium trays to ensure that it looks more like an accessory to your kitchen than a cooking tool. It comes with a jaali, pizza cutter, recipe Book, magic cloth, glove, grill and non-stick sheets for heating. Specifications Warranty : 2 years of manufacturer warranty.

: 2 years of manufacturer warranty. Wattage : 2000 Watt

: 2000 Watt Item Weight : 3 kg

: 3 kg Item Dimensions : 36 x 29 x 23 Centimetres

: 36 x 29 x 23 Centimetres Auxiliary equipment includes 1 grill, 1 magic cloth, 4 skewers, 1 glove, 1 pizza cutter and 1 recipe book

Pros Cons Lightweight Slightly expensive Portable Safe to use

2. Wellberg Extra Large Electric Tandoor with Extra Free Accessories Make your gatherings and cooking sessions special with Wellberg's extra-large electric tandoor. The cooking appliance is ideal for cooking tandoori and grilled items such as chicken tikka, paneer tikka, and kababs. It has extra safe and shockproof heating elements to ensure a delightful and safe cooking experience. You do not even need to pre-heat before you cook. Featuring a metal body and front solid glass windows, you can rest assured that you are in for comfortable cooking. You can also defrost frozen food and reheat food with this top-notch electric tandoor. Specifications Item Weight : 6 kg 780 g

: 6 kg 780 g Item Dimensions : 41 x 28 x 25 Centimetres

: 41 x 28 x 25 Centimetres Ideal for use for continuous hours

for use for continuous hours Free accessories include 1 grill, 1 magic cloth, 4 rubber legs, 4 skewers, 1 glove, 5 Muffins, 1 pizza cutter and 1 recipe book

Pros Cons Large size Performance could have been better Front glass window Durable

3. Wellberg Electric Tandoor with Auxiliary Equipment A sheer delight for your kitchen and all food lovers, this electric tandoor comes with a box full of features to make cooking a delightful and ecstatic experience. Whether you want to reheat food, grill items like paneer, veggies, chicken or mutton, or defrost frozen food, you can do all of it with this top-class electric tandoor. What serves as the highlight of this product is the extra safe heating elements it comes with. In addition, the metal body and toughened glass windows add to the durability of this product. Specifications Item Weight : 5 kg

: 5 kg Item Dimensions : 35 x 10 x 26 Centimeters

: 35 x 10 x 26 Centimeters Wattage : 2000 KW

: 2000 KW Warranty : Comes with a 1-year warranty

: Comes with a 1-year warranty Power Requirement: 220v 50hz

Pros Cons One year warranty High energy consumption Lightweight Glass window

4. Wellberg 2000-Watt Electric Tandoor Cooking can never get simpler than this. Now cook flavoursome delicacies with Wellberg electric tandoor like a pro. This top-notch product can bake up to 1kg biscuits, 2kg tandoori chicken, and an endless list of delicacies, including shashlik, kebab, chocolate rolls, éclairs, naankhatais, chocolate sponge cake, coconut cookies, and a lot more. The electric tandoor features tough glass windows and a metal body to promote safe cooking and give the product a longer lifespan. Compatible with a power supply of 230 v 50hz, you can cook food items faster than microwaves and ovens. Specifications Item Weight : 5 kg

: 5 kg Item Dimensions : 44 x 44 x 26 Centimetres

: 44 x 44 x 26 Centimetres Warranty : 2-year warranty from date of purchase

: 2-year warranty from date of purchase Power supply : 2w 23v 5hz

: 2w 23v 5hz Wattage: 200 W

Pros Cons Two-year warranty Tray fitting should be better Portable Fast cooking

5. Wellberg iron 2 in 1 Electric Tandoor with 6 Gifts This Wellberg electric tandoor is a perfect addition to your kitchen for many reasons. The kitchen appliance comes with heat-resistant Bakelite handles and extra safe heating elements that are shockproof and corrosion-free. The highlight of this product is the extra space it provides to cook several dishes simultaneously. You can cook inside as well as on the top material. The tandoor comes with an aluminium cooking tray and a non-stick top plate to ensure that your cooking routines stay hygienic and mess-free. On top of it, this electric tandoor features rigid window panels to preserve the product's lifespan and allow customers to monitor cooking safely. Specifications Material : Iron

: Iron Product Dimensions : 32.6D x 23.3W x 30H Centimeters

: 32.6D x 23.3W x 30H Centimeters Wattage : 1500 Watts

: 1500 Watts Item Weight: 4000 Grams

Pros Cons Multiple functions High energy consumption Overheat protection Durable

6. Wellberg Advance Mini Combo Electric Tandoor This Wellberg electric tandoor offers you the best of both worlds – safety and durability. It is a must-make addition to your kitchen, featuring front solid glass windows and shockproof heating components. From baking cookies and cakes to grilling paneer tikkas, chicken tikkas and kababs, there's a host of food items you can cook easily. The highlight of this electric tandoor is its compactness. This could be the right pick if space has always been an issue in your kitchen. On the plus side, it has four rubbers to ensure your kitchen slabs are not stained. Specifications Material : Iron

: Iron Item Weight : 4 kg 790 g

: 4 kg 790 g Item Dimensions : 32 x 23 x 30 Centimetres

: 32 x 23 x 30 Centimetres Warranty : 2 years

: 2 years Wattage: 150 Watts

Pros Cons Portable Overheat issues faced by some customers Two-year warranty Ergonomic design

7. Wellberg Electric & Charcoal BBQ Grill & Tandoor Portable Barbecue Have frequent gatherings at home? If yes, this Wellberg electric and charcoal BBQ grill tandoor is all you need to add flavour to the food and the fun times you have with your loved ones. This top-notch tandoor gives you the best of both worlds – an electric and charcoal barbeque grill. It comes with 4 skewers, 1 glove and 1 grill to make cooking and grilling as convenient as ever. Specifications Material : ‎Stainless Steel, Alloy Steel, Iron

: ‎Stainless Steel, Alloy Steel, Iron Item Dimensions : 35 x 19 x 42 Centimetres

: 35 x 19 x 42 Centimetres Item Weight : ‎4 Kilograms

: ‎4 Kilograms Heating Power/ Wattage: ‎900 Kilowatts

Pros Cons Easy to use The electric cord is short Works with coal and electricity Portable

8. Wellberg Iron Electric Tandoor Combo with Full Accessories Why go old-school when you have this next-gen electric tandoor to make your lives easier? Wellberg iron electric tandoor has plenty of features to make it a must-have appliance in your kitchen. For starters, it is made of shockproof and the highest standard heating elements to ensure your cooking experience stays as safe as possible. On top of it, it's lightweight and elegant, making it a perfect addition to indoor or outdoor settings. From defrosting frozen food items such as kababs or potato bites, you can cook and bake a wide variety of food. Relish and cherish the oil-free tandoori food while also caring for your health! Specifications Item Weight : 5 kg 620 g

: 5 kg 620 g Item Dimensions : 41 x 21 x 31 Centimetres

: 41 x 21 x 31 Centimetres Power Supply/ Wattage : 2000 Watt

: 2000 Watt Warranty: 2 years of warranty

Pros Cons Two-year warranty Performance could have been better Front glass window Compact design

Best 3 features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Wellberg Iron Electric Tandoor Shockproof Lightweight Auxillary equipment Wellberg Extra Large Electric Tandoor Aluminium Tray Accessories Shockproof Wellberg Electric Tandoor with Auxiliary Equipment 1-year warranty Corrosion-proof Durable Wellberg 2000-Watt Electric Tandoor Durable Aluminium Tray 2-year warranty Wellberg iron 2 in 1 Electric Tandoor Shockproof 2-in1 Cooking Durable Wellberg Advance Electric Tandoor Front glass window Durable Shockproof Wellberg Electric & Charcoal BBQ Grill Affordable Portable Stainless steel material Wellberg Iron Electric Tandoor Combo Available in different colours Accessories Safe heating elements

Best value for money wellberg electric tandoor The best value for money is the Wellberg iron 2-in-1 Electric Tandoor with 6 Gifts. Priced at Rs. 2999, you can cook or grill multiple meals at the internal and top deck. To make the offer even spicier, it comes with 6 gifts. These include gloves, a recipe book, a pizza cutter, non-stick sheets, and much more. All these features make it the best Wellberg electric tandoor on a budget. Overall best wellberg electric tandoor If you are to decide on a winner, it has to be Wellberg Iron Electric Tandoor Combo. It performs various functions, including roasting, baking, toasting and cooking. The highlight of this product is that it is compact and ideal for homes and kitchens with space constraints. It comes with a 2-year warranty and extra safe heating elements for a hassle-free and safe cooking experience. All these aspects make it the best Wellberg electric tandoor. How to find the perfect wellberg electric tandoor? The best Wellberg electric tandoor is the one that meets your basic needs and aligns with your budgets and purchase objectives. Therefore, bring a pen and page, list down the features you are looking for and your budget to decide which electric tandoor would be perfect for you. Some features you should consider while buying electric tandoor are dimensions, material and mode of operations. Price list

S.no Product Price 1. Wellberg Iron Electric Tandoor Rs. 2,697 2. Wellberg Extra Large Electric Tandoor Rs. 2,497 3. Wellberg Electric Tandoor with Auxiliary Equipment Rs. 2,374 4. Wellberg 2000-Watt Electric Tandoor Rs. 2,497 5. Wellberg iron 2 in 1 Electric Tandoor Rs. 2,999 6. Wellberg Advance Electric Tandoor Rs. 2,297 7. Wellberg Electric & Charcoal BBQ Grill Rs. 1,797 8. Wellberg Iron Electric Tandoor Combo Rs. 2,297