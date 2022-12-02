Story Saved
New Delhi 22oCC
Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Dec 02, 2022
New Delhi 22oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Popular Wellberg electric tandoor to cook delicious food

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 02, 2022 11:57 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Cooking, baking or reheating food should be a manageable task. Here is a list of the best Wellberg electric tandoor options. Go through the price list, specifications and features to make a perfect choice.

product info
Best Wellberg Electric Tandoor

Magic happens in the kitchen. Those who dream of lip-smacking food night and day must get a Wellberg electric tandoor. These are affordable and environment-friendly.

When it comes to cooking, it's not a piece of cake. But who says it cannot ever be? You need the right kitchen tools for quick and hassle-free cooking sessions. An electric tandoor is one of these kitchen tools that can come as a knight in shining armour to free you of your kitchen woes.

From reheating food to baking pizza or even roasting barbeque, toast, paneer tikka kababs, and whatnot, you can make a long list of food items with the best Wellberg electric tandoor. The cherry on the cake is that it is kinder to the environment.

Ergo, there's no reason for the foodie in you to give an electric tandoor a pass. So, here's a guide featuring the top Wellberg electric tandoor.

Best Wellberg electric tandoor

1. Wellberg Big Exclusive Iron Electric Tandoor with Kitchen Tools

This electric tool can help you grill some flavourful delicacies such as paneer, chicken tikka, healthy veggies, and much more. The Wellberg electric tandoor has shockproof and well-fitted heating elements to ensure safe and hygienic cooking. In addition to this, the tandoor is lightweight to ensure hassle-free mobility. It comes blessed with toughened front glass windows and aluminium trays to ensure that it looks more like an accessory to your kitchen than a cooking tool. It comes with a jaali, pizza cutter, recipe Book, magic cloth, glove, grill and non-stick sheets for heating.

Specifications

  • Warranty: 2 years of manufacturer warranty.
  • Wattage:  2000 Watt
  • Item Weight: 3 kg
  • Item Dimensions: 36 x 29 x 23 Centimetres
  • Auxiliary equipment includes 1 grill, 1 magic cloth, 4 skewers, 1 glove, 1 pizza cutter and 1 recipe book
ProsCons
  • Lightweight 
  • Slightly expensive 
  • Portable 
 
  • Safe to use 
 
cellpic
Wellberg Big Exclusive Iron Electric Tandoor with Kitchen Tools
46% off 2,697 4,999
Buy now

2. Wellberg Extra Large Electric Tandoor with Extra Free Accessories

Make your gatherings and cooking sessions special with Wellberg's extra-large electric tandoor. The cooking appliance is ideal for cooking tandoori and grilled items such as chicken tikka, paneer tikka, and kababs. It has extra safe and shockproof heating elements to ensure a delightful and safe cooking experience. You do not even need to pre-heat before you cook. Featuring a metal body and front solid glass windows, you can rest assured that you are in for comfortable cooking. You can also defrost frozen food and reheat food with this top-notch electric tandoor.

Specifications

  • Item Weight: 6 kg 780 g
  • Item Dimensions: 41 x 28 x 25 Centimetres
  • Ideal for use for continuous hours
  • Free accessories include 1 grill, 1 magic cloth, 4 rubber legs, 4 skewers, 1 glove, 5 Muffins, 1 pizza cutter and 1 recipe book
ProsCons
  • Large size 
  • Performance could have been better 
  • Front glass window
 
  • Durable 
 
cellpic
Wellberg Extra Large Electric Tandoor with Extra Free Accessories
62% off 2,497 6,499
Buy now

3. Wellberg Electric Tandoor with Auxiliary Equipment

A sheer delight for your kitchen and all food lovers, this electric tandoor comes with a box full of features to make cooking a delightful and ecstatic experience. Whether you want to reheat food, grill items like paneer, veggies, chicken or mutton, or defrost frozen food, you can do all of it with this top-class electric tandoor. What serves as the highlight of this product is the extra safe heating elements it comes with. In addition, the metal body and toughened glass windows add to the durability of this product. 

Specifications

  • Item Weight: 5 kg
  • Item Dimensions: 35 x 10 x 26 Centimeters
  • Wattage: 2000 KW
  • Warranty: Comes with a 1-year warranty
  • Power Requirement: 220v 50hz
ProsCons
  • One year warranty 
  • High energy consumption
  • Lightweight
 
  • Glass window 
 

4. Wellberg 2000-Watt Electric Tandoor

Cooking can never get simpler than this. Now cook flavoursome delicacies with Wellberg electric tandoor like a pro. This top-notch product can bake up to 1kg biscuits, 2kg tandoori chicken, and an endless list of delicacies, including shashlik, kebab, chocolate rolls, éclairs, naankhatais, chocolate sponge cake, coconut cookies, and a lot more. The electric tandoor features tough glass windows and a metal body to promote safe cooking and give the product a longer lifespan. Compatible with a power supply of 230 v 50hz, you can cook food items faster than microwaves and ovens. 

Specifications

  • Item Weight: 5 kg
  • Item Dimensions: 44 x 44 x 26 Centimetres
  • Warranty: 2-year warranty from date of purchase
  • Power supply: 2w 23v 5hz
  • Wattage: 200 W
ProsCons
  • Two-year warranty 
  • Tray fitting should be better 
  • Portable 
 
  • Fast cooking 
 
cellpic
Wellberg 2000-Watt Electric Tandoor with Auxiliary Equipment (Black)
38% off 2,497 3,999
Buy now

5. Wellberg iron 2 in 1 Electric Tandoor with 6 Gifts

This Wellberg electric tandoor is a perfect addition to your kitchen for many reasons. The kitchen appliance comes with heat-resistant Bakelite handles and extra safe heating elements that are shockproof and corrosion-free. The highlight of this product is the extra space it provides to cook several dishes simultaneously. You can cook inside as well as on the top material. The tandoor comes with an aluminium cooking tray and a non-stick top plate to ensure that your cooking routines stay hygienic and mess-free. On top of it, this electric tandoor features rigid window panels to preserve the product's lifespan and allow customers to monitor cooking safely. 

Specifications

  • Material: Iron
  • Product Dimensions: 32.6D x 23.3W x 30H Centimeters
  • Wattage: 1500 Watts
  • Item Weight: 4000 Grams
ProsCons
  • Multiple functions
  • High energy consumption
  • Overheat protection 
 
  • Durable 
 
cellpic
Wellberg iron 2 in 1 Electric Tandoor with 6 Gifts (Black, 10 IN)
25% off 2,999 3,999
Buy now

6. Wellberg Advance Mini Combo Electric Tandoor

This Wellberg electric tandoor offers you the best of both worlds – safety and durability. It is a must-make addition to your kitchen, featuring front solid glass windows and shockproof heating components. From baking cookies and cakes to grilling paneer tikkas, chicken tikkas and kababs, there's a host of food items you can cook easily. The highlight of this electric tandoor is its compactness. This could be the right pick if space has always been an issue in your kitchen. On the plus side, it has four rubbers to ensure your kitchen slabs are not stained.

Specifications

  • Material: Iron
  • Item Weight: 4 kg 790 g
  • Item Dimensions: 32 x 23 x 30 Centimetres
  • Warranty: 2 years
  • Wattage: 150 Watts
ProsCons
  • Portable
  • Overheat issues faced by some customers 
  • Two-year warranty
 
  • Ergonomic design 
 
cellpic
Wellberg Advance Mini Combo Electric Tandoor (Rosting+Toasting+Baking+Cooking)
42% off 2,306 3,999
Buy now

7. Wellberg Electric & Charcoal BBQ Grill & Tandoor Portable Barbecue

Have frequent gatherings at home? If yes, this Wellberg electric and charcoal BBQ grill tandoor is all you need to add flavour to the food and the fun times you have with your loved ones. This top-notch tandoor gives you the best of both worlds – an electric and charcoal barbeque grill. It comes with 4 skewers, 1 glove and 1 grill to make cooking and grilling as convenient as ever.

Specifications

  • Material: ‎Stainless Steel, Alloy Steel, Iron
  • Item Dimensions: 35 x 19 x 42 Centimetres
  • Item Weight: ‎4 Kilograms
  • Heating Power/ Wattage: ‎900 Kilowatts
ProsCons
  • Easy to use
  • The electric cord is short 
  • Works with coal and electricity 
 
  • Portable 
 
cellpic
Wellberg Electric & Charcoal BBQ Grill & Tandoor Portable Barbecue, Stainless Steel Grill, Both for Outdoor & Indoor Electric Grill
55% off 1,797 3,999
Buy now

8. Wellberg Iron Electric Tandoor Combo with Full Accessories

Why go old-school when you have this next-gen electric tandoor to make your lives easier? Wellberg iron electric tandoor has plenty of features to make it a must-have appliance in your kitchen. For starters, it is made of shockproof and the highest standard heating elements to ensure your cooking experience stays as safe as possible. On top of it, it's lightweight and elegant, making it a perfect addition to indoor or outdoor settings. From defrosting frozen food items such as kababs or potato bites, you can cook and bake a wide variety of food. Relish and cherish the oil-free tandoori food while also caring for your health!

Specifications

  • Item Weight: 5 kg 620 g
  • Item Dimensions: 41 x 21 x 31 Centimetres
  • Power Supply/ Wattage: 2000 Watt
  • Warranty: 2 years of warranty
ProsCons
  • Two-year warranty 
  • Performance could have been better 
  • Front glass window 
 
  • Compact design 
 
cellpic
Wellberg Iron Electric Tandoor Combo with Full Accessories (Black, 14-inch, Big)
54% off 2,297 4,999
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Wellberg Iron Electric TandoorShockproofLightweight Auxillary equipment
Wellberg Extra Large Electric Tandoor Aluminium Tray Accessories Shockproof 
Wellberg Electric Tandoor with Auxiliary Equipment 1-year warranty Corrosion-proof Durable 
Wellberg 2000-Watt Electric TandoorDurable Aluminium Tray 2-year warranty 
Wellberg iron 2 in 1 Electric Tandoor Shockproof 2-in1 Cooking Durable 
Wellberg Advance Electric TandoorFront glass window Durable Shockproof 
Wellberg Electric & Charcoal BBQ Grill Affordable Portable Stainless steel material 
Wellberg Iron Electric Tandoor Combo Available in different colours Accessories Safe heating elements 

Best value for money wellberg electric tandoor

The best value for money is the Wellberg iron 2-in-1 Electric Tandoor with 6 Gifts. Priced at Rs. 2999, you can cook or grill multiple meals at the internal and top deck. To make the offer even spicier, it comes with 6 gifts. These include gloves, a recipe book, a pizza cutter, non-stick sheets, and much more. All these features make it the best Wellberg electric tandoor on a budget. 

Overall best wellberg electric tandoor

If you are to decide on a winner, it has to be Wellberg Iron Electric Tandoor Combo. It performs various functions, including roasting, baking, toasting and cooking. The highlight of this product is that it is compact and ideal for homes and kitchens with space constraints. It comes with a 2-year warranty and extra safe heating elements for a hassle-free and safe cooking experience. All these aspects make it the best Wellberg electric tandoor.

How to find the perfect wellberg electric tandoor?

The best Wellberg electric tandoor is the one that meets your basic needs and aligns with your budgets and purchase objectives. Therefore, bring a pen and page, list down the features you are looking for and your budget to decide which electric tandoor would be perfect for you. Some features you should consider while buying electric tandoor are dimensions, material and mode of operations.

Price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Wellberg Iron Electric Tandoor Rs. 2,697 
2.Wellberg Extra Large Electric Tandoor Rs. 2,497 
3.Wellberg Electric Tandoor with Auxiliary Equipment Rs. 2,374 
4.Wellberg 2000-Watt Electric Tandoor Rs. 2,497 
5.Wellberg iron 2 in 1 Electric Tandoor Rs. 2,999 
6.Wellberg Advance Electric Tandoor Rs. 2,297 
7.Wellberg Electric & Charcoal BBQ Grill Rs. 1,797 
8.Wellberg Iron Electric Tandoor Combo Rs. 2,297 

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

RELATED STORIES
Best Lifelong digital massagers: A complete buying guide
Your guide to the best epilators for women
Best Atlantis water dispensers: They are perfect for office and home use
Amazon sale on lipsticks: It's time to put on a nice shade, grab up to 29% off
Best Instacuppa coffee makers for your home

Popular Wellberg electric tandoor to cook delicious food

Why should I consider buying an electric tandoor?

What should I be looking for when buying an electric tandoor?

Is the installation of a Wellberg a complicated process?

How is electric tandoor better than traditional tandoor?

What would be the average price range of electric tandoors?

View More
electronics FOR LESS