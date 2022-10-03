Story Saved
Realme 8 GB RAM mobile phone: Top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 03, 2022 18:15 IST
As a major brand in the budget smartphone market, Realme has grown steadily since 2018. Below mentioned is a comprehensive list of the best Realme 8 GB RAM mobile phones.

As a major brand in the budget smartphone market, Realme has grown steadily since 2018.

New smartphones with the latest features are launching daily due to technological advancement. Smartphones are capable of doing everything from emailing to gaming. Smartphone options abound today, so choosing a phone that meets your requirements is essential. High-resolution cameras and high-performance gaming are some features available on different smartphones. Hre, we tell you about the best Realme 8GB RAM mobile phones.

Best Realme 8 GB RAM Mobile Phones

1.Realme 9 5G SE

In terms of value for money, the Realme 9 5G SE is one of the best all-around Android phones available at a budget price. Despite the fact that it is one of the best Realme mobile phones under 21,000, there are some issues with its camera performance, which is sometimes unpredictable. However, its battery life is great, and it has a sleek design and user-friendly software.

Specifications:

Processor: Qualcomm snapdragon 778G processor

Screen size: 6.6-inches

Battery: 5000 mAh

RAM: 8 GB

Rear camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front camera: 16 MP

ProsCons
Affordable priceLow light photography is not up to the mark
User-friendly softwareLow display brightness
Solid battery lifeFeels gimmicky
cellpic
Realme 9 5G SE (Azure Glow, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
19% off 21,948 26,999
Buy now

2.Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

If you are willing to live with the Realme Narzo 30 pro 5G, which has an average camera and a short battery life, then this would be a fantastic choice. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G features a bezel-free display with a water-drop-shaped notch at the bottom of the selfie camera. The rear camera array on the Realme 5G-enabled device consists of a triple array of cameras for imaging purposes. On the back of the device is a fingerprint sensor that can be used to unlock it safely.

Specifications:

Processor: Mediatek dimensity 800U processor

Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP

RAM: 8 GB

Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display

Storage: 128 GB

Front camera: 16 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Affordable priceCharges slowly
Strong processorLow-light photography needs improvement
Solid battery lifeStill on Android 10
cellpic
realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Sword Black)(128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Check Price on Amazon

3.Realme 8s 5G

The Realme 8s 5G is one of the few smartphones under the mid-range segment that delivers exactly what it promises, as far as low-priced smartphones are concerned. It can be summarised as an attractive, slightly more powerful, and efficiently designed Realme 8s 5G, which features a better rear camera (64MP + 2MP + 2MP) than the one it replaces and is also a bit more affordable.

Specifications:

RAM: 8GB

Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD panel with 90hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness

Processor: Mediatek dimensity 810

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.1)

ROM: 128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

ProsCons
Great battery lifeLacks 4K video recording capabilities
A great rear camera and improved image stabilisationBloatware renders the UX unusable at times
Solid performanceLacks a stereo speakers setup
cellpic
realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage), Medium
Check Price on Amazon

4.Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

In terms of specifications, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G has a 6.4-inches Full HD+ AMOLED display and 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. The rear camera is 50MP + 8MP + 2MP, and the front camera is 16MP. The Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor and a 4500 mAh Li-ion battery equip this phone with the latest technology.

Specifications:

RAM Capacity: 8 GB

Processor: Mediatek dimensity 920 processor

ROM Storage: 128 GB

Battery Description: 4500 mAh Lithium-ion

Main Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

Selfie Camera: 16 MP

Screen Size: 6.4 inches

ProsCons
5000 mAh Lithium-ion batteryNo stereo speakers
11 band 5G networkAverage camera quality
3.5 audio jackPlastic build
cellpic
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Sunrise Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
14% off 25,800 29,999
Buy now

5.Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

With a mediatek dimensity 920 5G powerful processor, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G features 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, making it a powerful gaming smartphone. Its primary camera has a triple-lens setup with a 48 MP camera, an 8 MP camera, a 2 MP camera, and a 16 MP camera for taking selfies. In addition, the phone's 5000 mAh battery can sustain the phone for most of the day without needing to charge it.

Specifications:

RAM Capacity: 8 GB

Processor: Mediatek dimensity 920 5G powerful gaming processor

ROM Storage: 128 GB

Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion

Main Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Biometric Security: Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)

Selfie Camera: 16 MP

Screen Size: 6.4 inches

ProsCons
Mediatek dimensity 920 5G powerful gaming processorNo wireless charging
5G networkDecent camera quality
5000 mAh lithium-ion batteryNo micro SD card slot
cellpic
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Blue 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 920 5G Processor |90Hz Super AMOLED Display
27% off 18,999 25,999
Buy now

6.Realme X2 Pro

In terms of specifications, the Realme X2 Pro appears to be one of the biggest phones on the market. The Realme X2 Pro packs many features available on more expensive mid-range flagship smartphones for a starting price of 29,990, thereby increasing its value proposition instantly.

Specifications:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1000 nits peak brightness.

RAM: 6GB/8GB/12GB

Fast Charging: Yes, SuperVOOC 50W (100% charging in 35 minutes)

ROM: 64GB/128GB/256GB

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0)

Battery: 4000 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 13 MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens

ProsCons
Snappy fingerprint readerUltrawide and telephoto sensors do not support 4K video recording
Great performanceMediocre night-time photography results
50W Super VOOC fast chargingAverage battery life
cellpic
Realme X2 Pro (Neptune Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

7.Realme X50 Pro 5G

With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Realme X50 Pro is one of the most premium Realme smartphones in the market. With a dual front camera setup of 32 MP + 8 MP (32MP + 50MP + 2MP), the Realme X50 Pro offers a 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera setup. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor powers the phone, and a lithium-ion battery capable of discharging 4200 mAh powers the phone. There are a few things to complain about with the Realme X50 Pro, as it performs well, and the camera quality is excellent.

Specifications:

RAM Capacity: 8 GB

Main Camera: 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Processor: Qualcomm snapdragon 865 octa-core processor

ROM Storage: 128 GB

Battery Description: 4200 mAh Lithium-ion

Selfie Camera: 32 MP + 8 MP

Screen Size: 6.44 inches

Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

ProsCons
Splash-resistant body with matte gorilla glassNo wireless charging
Large AMOLED, HDR10+, 90Hz, very bright displayDecent camera
Superb fast chargingNo OIS on the main camera
cellpic
Realme X50 Pro (Moss Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
19% off 34,999 42,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Realme 9 5G SEProcessor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G ProcessorBattery: 5000 mAhRear camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5GProcessor: MediaTek Dimensity 800U ProcessorBattery: 5000 mAhCamera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Realme 8s 5GProcessor: MediaTek Dimensity 810Battery: 5000 mAh64MP + 2MP + 2MP
Realme 9 Pro+ 5GProcessor: Mediatek Dimensity 920 ProcessorBattery Description: 4500 mAh Lithium-ionMain Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5GProcessor: Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming ProcessorBattery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ionMain Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Realme X2 ProProcessor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoCBattery: 4000 mAhRear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 13MP+2MP
Realme X50 Pro 5GProcessor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processorBattery Description: 4200 mAh Lithium-ionMain Camera: 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Best value for money

Among smartphones in this category, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G offers the best value for money. The phone comes loaded with features that tick all the essential boxes, including a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 8 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage, and a 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear-facing camera. It also has a 16 MP front-facing camera. It also has a Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor and a decent 4500 mAh Li-ion battery. This phone has several advantages that you should consider. The phone offers excellent value for money and quality that lives up to expectations.

Best overall product

Realme's many phones make it very difficult to choose the best one. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G variant is an excellent option if you want a smartphone that offers the best-in-class experience. It not only supports 5G networks but also allows you to expand the storage capacity up to 1TB so that you can store photos, videos, and other data on it.

How to find the perfect Realme 8 GB RAM mobile phone?

Smartphones are available in different price ranges in the market, so there are many options to choose from. It is essential to consider how you will use your new smartphone when you purchase it. For example, while some people use their smartphones for gaming, others use them for running heavy applications, and still others use them for photography. When choosing a smartphone, it is essential to keep the following things in mind:

• RAM and ROM should be of decent quality

• The battery life is a crucial factor to consider

• A good quality camera is a must

• The bandwidth of the network

• Processors with good performance

Price list of all products

ProductPrice
Realme 9 5G SE 20,999
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G 18,999
Realme 8s 5G 17,998
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G 27,999
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G 17,999
Realme X2 Pro 23,890
Realme X50 Pro 5G 34,999

Realme 8 GB RAM mobile phone: Top picks

