Realme 8 GB RAM mobile phone: Top picks

As a major brand in the budget smartphone market, Realme has grown steadily since 2018.

New smartphones with the latest features are launching daily due to technological advancement. Smartphones are capable of doing everything from emailing to gaming. Smartphone options abound today, so choosing a phone that meets your requirements is essential. High-resolution cameras and high-performance gaming are some features available on different smartphones. Hre, we tell you about the best Realme 8GB RAM mobile phones. Best Realme 8 GB RAM Mobile Phones 1.Realme 9 5G SE In terms of value for money, the Realme 9 5G SE is one of the best all-around Android phones available at a budget price. Despite the fact that it is one of the best Realme mobile phones under ₹21,000, there are some issues with its camera performance, which is sometimes unpredictable. However, its battery life is great, and it has a sleek design and user-friendly software. Specifications: Processor: Qualcomm snapdragon 778G processor Screen size: 6.6-inches Battery: 5000 mAh RAM: 8 GB Rear camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera: 16 MP

Pros Cons Affordable price Low light photography is not up to the mark User-friendly software Low display brightness Solid battery life Feels gimmicky

2.Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G If you are willing to live with the Realme Narzo 30 pro 5G, which has an average camera and a short battery life, then this would be a fantastic choice. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G features a bezel-free display with a water-drop-shaped notch at the bottom of the selfie camera. The rear camera array on the Realme 5G-enabled device consists of a triple array of cameras for imaging purposes. On the back of the device is a fingerprint sensor that can be used to unlock it safely. Specifications: Processor: Mediatek dimensity 800U processor Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP RAM: 8 GB Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display Storage: 128 GB Front camera: 16 MP Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Affordable price Charges slowly Strong processor Low-light photography needs improvement Solid battery life Still on Android 10

3.Realme 8s 5G The Realme 8s 5G is one of the few smartphones under the mid-range segment that delivers exactly what it promises, as far as low-priced smartphones are concerned. It can be summarised as an attractive, slightly more powerful, and efficiently designed Realme 8s 5G, which features a better rear camera (64MP + 2MP + 2MP) than the one it replaces and is also a bit more affordable. Specifications: RAM: 8GB Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD panel with 90hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness Processor: Mediatek dimensity 810 Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.1) ROM: 128GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

Pros Cons Great battery life Lacks 4K video recording capabilities A great rear camera and improved image stabilisation Bloatware renders the UX unusable at times Solid performance Lacks a stereo speakers setup

4.Realme 9 Pro+ 5G In terms of specifications, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G has a 6.4-inches Full HD+ AMOLED display and 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. The rear camera is 50MP + 8MP + 2MP, and the front camera is 16MP. The Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor and a 4500 mAh Li-ion battery equip this phone with the latest technology. Specifications: RAM Capacity: 8 GB Processor: Mediatek dimensity 920 processor ROM Storage: 128 GB Battery Description: 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Main Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted) Selfie Camera: 16 MP Screen Size: 6.4 inches

Pros Cons 5000 mAh Lithium-ion battery No stereo speakers 11 band 5G network Average camera quality 3.5 audio jack Plastic build

5.Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G With a mediatek dimensity 920 5G powerful processor, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G features 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, making it a powerful gaming smartphone. Its primary camera has a triple-lens setup with a 48 MP camera, an 8 MP camera, a 2 MP camera, and a 16 MP camera for taking selfies. In addition, the phone's 5000 mAh battery can sustain the phone for most of the day without needing to charge it. Specifications: RAM Capacity: 8 GB Processor: Mediatek dimensity 920 5G powerful gaming processor ROM Storage: 128 GB Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Main Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Biometric Security: Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted) Selfie Camera: 16 MP Screen Size: 6.4 inches

Pros Cons Mediatek dimensity 920 5G powerful gaming processor No wireless charging 5G network Decent camera quality 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery No micro SD card slot

6.Realme X2 Pro In terms of specifications, the Realme X2 Pro appears to be one of the biggest phones on the market. The Realme X2 Pro packs many features available on more expensive mid-range flagship smartphones for a starting price of ₹29,990, thereby increasing its value proposition instantly. Specifications: Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1000 nits peak brightness. RAM: 6GB/8GB/12GB Fast Charging: Yes, SuperVOOC 50W (100% charging in 35 minutes) ROM: 64GB/128GB/256GB Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0) Battery: 4000 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 13 MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens

Pros Cons Snappy fingerprint reader Ultrawide and telephoto sensors do not support 4K video recording Great performance Mediocre night-time photography results 50W Super VOOC fast charging Average battery life

7.Realme X50 Pro 5G With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Realme X50 Pro is one of the most premium Realme smartphones in the market. With a dual front camera setup of 32 MP + 8 MP (32MP + 50MP + 2MP), the Realme X50 Pro offers a 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera setup. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor powers the phone, and a lithium-ion battery capable of discharging 4200 mAh powers the phone. There are a few things to complain about with the Realme X50 Pro, as it performs well, and the camera quality is excellent. Specifications: RAM Capacity: 8 GB Main Camera: 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Processor: Qualcomm snapdragon 865 octa-core processor ROM Storage: 128 GB Battery Description: 4200 mAh Lithium-ion Selfie Camera: 32 MP + 8 MP Screen Size: 6.44 inches Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

Pros Cons Splash-resistant body with matte gorilla glass No wireless charging Large AMOLED, HDR10+, 90Hz, very bright display Decent camera Superb fast charging No OIS on the main camera

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Realme 9 5G SE Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor Battery: 5000 mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800U Processor Battery: 5000 mAh Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Realme 8s 5G Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 Battery: 5000 mAh 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor Battery Description: 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Main Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming Processor Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Main Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Realme X2 Pro Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC Battery: 4000 mAh Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 13MP+2MP Realme X50 Pro 5G Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor Battery Description: 4200 mAh Lithium-ion Main Camera: 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Best value for money Among smartphones in this category, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G offers the best value for money. The phone comes loaded with features that tick all the essential boxes, including a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 8 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage, and a 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear-facing camera. It also has a 16 MP front-facing camera. It also has a Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor and a decent 4500 mAh Li-ion battery. This phone has several advantages that you should consider. The phone offers excellent value for money and quality that lives up to expectations. Best overall product Realme's many phones make it very difficult to choose the best one. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G variant is an excellent option if you want a smartphone that offers the best-in-class experience. It not only supports 5G networks but also allows you to expand the storage capacity up to 1TB so that you can store photos, videos, and other data on it. How to find the perfect Realme 8 GB RAM mobile phone? Smartphones are available in different price ranges in the market, so there are many options to choose from. It is essential to consider how you will use your new smartphone when you purchase it. For example, while some people use their smartphones for gaming, others use them for running heavy applications, and still others use them for photography. When choosing a smartphone, it is essential to keep the following things in mind: • RAM and ROM should be of decent quality • The battery life is a crucial factor to consider • A good quality camera is a must • The bandwidth of the network • Processors with good performance Price list of all products

Product Price Realme 9 5G SE ₹ 20,999 Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G ₹ 18,999 Realme 8s 5G ₹ 17,998 Realme 9 Pro+ 5G ₹ 27,999 Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G ₹ 17,999 Realme X2 Pro ₹ 23,890 Realme X50 Pro 5G ₹ 34,999