Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Realme mobile phones under 15,000: Buying guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 19, 2022 18:51 IST
Summary:

Realme provides people with an engaging smartphone on all levels by fusing premium design elements with intuitive features. Realme consistently produces high-quality smartphones. Here, we tell you about the best Realme mobile phones under 15,000.

product info
Realme mobile phones under 15,000: Expect good features at a modest price. 

Realme is among the top five smartphone brands in India. Customers from all age categories and market segments favour the brand's cell phones. With the excellent cameras on these phones, you can record moments as clearly as possible. These phones feature large internal storage capacities that range from 16 GB to 256 GB, so there won't ever be a storage problem. Based on your interests and preferences, you may choose from a wide selection of Realme mobile phones, taking into account elements such as screen size, battery life, resolution, primary and secondary cameras

1. Realme Narzo 50A Prime

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is an appealing, low-cost mobile phone. It stands out from the competition in a comparable price range, thanks to an 8MP selfie camera and an 18W fast charging compatible 5000 mAh Li-polymer battery architecture.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has a water drop notch and a bezel-free display. The front of the smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a pixel density of 400ppi and a 1080 x 2408-pixel screen resolution. Among the features are digital zoom, ISO control, LED flash, and HDR mode. Additionally, a front-facing 8MP f/2.0 primary camera is integrated for selfies.

Specifications:

Screen size: 6.6 inch

RAM: ‎4 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Processor: Unisoc T612

Rear camera: 50MP

Front camera: 8MP

OS: Android 11.0

Weight: 193 grams

ProsCons
Battery lifePoor macro sensor
Display 
Design 
cellpic
realme narzo 50A Prime (Flash Blue, 4GB RAM+128GB Storage) FHD+ Display | 50MP AI Triple Camera (No Charger Variant)
14% off 12,449 14,449
Buy now

2. Realme Narzo 50A

A capable phone, the Realme Narzo 50A excels in battery life and daytime photography. It comes in two variants of 4GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The Narzo 50A features a unibody polycarbonate design with the same textured appearance as the rest of the Narzo series.

The MediaTek G85 SoC, which has been a mainstay for many low-cost smartphones, is in charge of handling its processing power. The Realme Narzo 50A's strong processor will carry you swiftly through the gaming universe. A powerful ARM Mali-G52 GPU is partnered with this octa-core processor, which has a maximum clock speed of 2.0GHz, to provide an outstanding gaming experience.

Specifications:

Screen size: 6.5 inch

RAM: ‎4 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Processor: Helio G85

Rear camera: 50MP +2MP+2MP

Front camera: 8MP

OS: Android 11.0

Weight: 192.5 grams

ProsCons
PerformanceNo WideVine L1 certification
Battery life 
Daylight photography 
cellpic
realme narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue , 4GB RAM + 64 GB Storage) Helio G85 Processor | 6000 mAh Battery
23% off 9,999 12,999
Buy now

3. Realme Narzo 50i

The Realme Narzo 50i provides you with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. It offers high expandable memory (up to 256GB) through a dedicated microSDXC slot. The Realme Narzo 50i sports a large, bright screen of 6.5 inches. Its 8MP primary camera lets you shoot stunning pictures in dim lighting. The sleek and stylish body houses a sizable 5000 mAh battery. You may make calls for up to two hours or stay in standby mode for two days, even with just a 5% battery.

Specifications:

Screen size: 6.5 inch

RAM: ‎4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Processor: Octa-core processor

Rear camera: 8MP

Front camera: 5MP

OS: Android 11.0

Weight: 195 grams

ProsCons
Display sizeNo fingerprint
Splash-resistant jack 
Dedicated memory card slot 
cellpic
realme narzo 50i (Mint Green, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) - 6.5" inch Large Display | 5000mAh Battery
19% off 8,110 9,999
Buy now

4. Realme Narzo 50

The smartphone includes a variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and another variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a Helios G96 processor, and a 5000 mAh battery. The two available colours are Speed Blue and Speed Black.

A 6.6-inch Full HD LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate is featured on the smartphone. It has a maximum brightness of 480 nits, a resolution of 2412 x 1080, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%, and a pixel density of 401.

Specifications:

Screen size: 6.6 inch

RAM: ‎6 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Processor: MediaTek Helio G96

Rear camera: 50MP +2MP+2MP

Front camera: 16MP

OS: Android 11.0

Weight: 194 grams

ProsCons
33W charging supportPlastic unibody
7 5G bands 
Stereo speakers 
cellpic
realme narzo 50 (Speed Black, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Helio G96 Processor | 50MP AI Triple Camera | 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display
20% off 11,999 15,000
Buy now

5. Realme 9 5G

The Realme 9 5G phone has a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 144 hertz and a resolution of 1080 by 2412. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Realme 9 5G runs Android 11. This phone is a "middle-ground" offering between the Realme 8 5G and the Realme 8s 5G.

A 48-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera, a 2-megapixel (f/2.4), and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera are all part of the Realme 9 5G SE's triple camera configuration on the back. It boasts a single front camera arrangement with a 16MP sensor and an f/2.1 aperture for selfies. The MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset provides the best performance.

Realme has attempted to balance speed and power while still handling daily tasks. A 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging capabilities also reduces the charging duration.

Specifications:

Screen size: 6.5 inch

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 810 Processor

Rear camera: 48MP +2MP+2MP

Front camera: 16MP

OS: Android 11.0

Weight: 199 grams

ProsCons
PerformanceThe depth and macro sensors do not help much
Battery life 
Display 
cellpic
Realme 9 5G (Meteor Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
23% off 14,689 18,999
Buy now

6. Realme C25Y

The phone has a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The Realme C25Y is powered by a Unisoc T610 1.8GHz octa-core processor, two 1.8GHz cores and six 1.8GHz cores. It has 4GB of RAM built in. A 5000 mAh battery powers the Android 11-operating system of the Realme C25Y. The Realme C25Y supports a quick charging technology. It has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, Micro-USB, 3G, and 4G connectivity options. The phone has a fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, compass/magnetometer, accelerometer, and ambient light sensor.

Specifications:

Screen size: 6.5 inch

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Processor: Unisoc T610

Rear camera: 50MP +2MP+2MP

Front camera: 8MP

OS: Android 11.0

Weight: 440 grams

ProsCons
420 nit brightness IPS LCD display18W fast charging
Battery life 
18W fast charging 
cellpic
Realme C25Y (Glacier Blue, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)
15% off 11,850 13,990
Buy now

7. Realme 9i

The Realme 9i is equipped to enhance your overall mobile operating experience, thanks to its robust processor, long battery life, and excellent visual capabilities. The 64GB of in-built storage in the Realme 9i can be increased by up to 1TB with a microSD card. The phone has connectivity options for mobile hotspots, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, A-GPS with Glonass, and 4G VoLTE.

Specifications:

Screen size: 6.6 inch

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (SM6225)

Rear camera: 50MP +2MP+2MP

Front camera: 16MP

OS: Android 11.0

Weight: 190 grams

ProsCons
Battery lifeNo optimisation for GPU-intensive games
Stereo speakers 
Decent daylight photography 
cellpic
realme 9i (Prism Black, 64 GB)  (4 GB RAM)
21% off 12,630 15,999
Buy now

8. Realme C11

This dual-SIM phone has VoLTE capabilities. Only one Wi-Fi band is supported, although Bluetooth 5 is available. You receive all the standard sensors, including a gyroscope and compass. The storage can be increased by up to 256GB. When fully charged, the smartphone's 5000 mAh battery guarantees extended usage. The smartphone also has a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU installed for overall improved performance.

Specifications:

Screen size: 6.5 inch

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Processor: MediaTek Helio G35

Rear camera: 8MP

Front camera: 5MP

OS: Android 11.0

Weight: 190 grams

ProsCons
Long battery lifePoor speaker output
Can play graphic-intensive games 
Big screen 
cellpic
realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage), Medium (RMX3231)
8,750
Buy now

9. Realme 8i

The phone has a 6.6-inch touchscreen HD display, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage. The phone also has a 16MP front camera and a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera. A 5000 mAh Li-Ion battery powers the phone, giving your phone that extra energy boost while using it. The phone has a stunning and modern appearance. The MediaTek Helio G96 Processor with the phone powers its processing capabilities. The device's IPS LCD boasts a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and 400 PPI of pixel density.

Specifications:

Screen size: 6.6 inch

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Processor: MediaTek Helio G96 Processor

Rear camera: 50MP+ 2MP+ 2MP

Front camera: 16MP

OS: Android 11.0

Weight: 194 grams

ProsCons
DesignNo splash resistance
Battery life 
RAM expansion 
cellpic
realme 8i (Space Purple, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage), Medium
25% off 11,999 15,999
Buy now

Price of Realme mobile phones under 15,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Realme narzo 50A Prime 12,499
Realme narzo 50A 9,999
Realme narzo 50i 8,999
Realme narzo 50 12,999
Realme 9 5G 14,899
Realme C25Y 11,670
Realme 9i 13,490
Realme C11 8,935
Realme 8i 12,500

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Realme narzo 50A Prime50MP AI Triple Camera5000 mAh Battery4 GB RAM
Realme narzo 50AHelio G85 Gaming Processor18W Quick Charge6000 mAh Mega Battery
Realme narzo 50i88.7% screen ratioPowerful Octa-core Processor8MP AI Camera
Realme narzo 5050MP AI Triple Camera33W Dart Charge120Hz Ultra Smooth Display
Realme 9 5G4 GB RAM48MP + 2MP + 2MP Camera16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display
Realme C25YExpandable Upto 256 GB50MP + 2MP + 2MPUnisoc T610 Octa Core Processor
Realme 9i4 GB RAM5000 mAh Lithium ion BatteryQualcomm Snapdragon 680 (SM6225) Processor
Realme C11Octa-core Processor8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera5000 mAh Li-Ion battery
Realme 8i6.6-inch touchscreen HD display50MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 16MP front camera5000 mAh Li-Ion battery

Best value for money

The Realme Narzo 50i offers the best value for money. At just Rs. 8,999, you get a phone that weighs less and has decent specifications for any smartphone in this range. You enjoy not only space but also the much-needed speed to use several apps at a time.

Best Overall

The Realme 9 5G Speed is an ambitious smartphone that raises the bar for the company's feature set while also performing in some areas a little above its price range. It's also fantastic to see the Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor in this phone.

How to find the perfect Realme phone for under 15,000?

Even if many mobile phones are available online, it might be challenging to pick the best one for yourself. Making a priority list of features or specs is the best course of action to handle this.

You can choose your phone based on processor speed, camera quality, battery life, and storage. Then, you can narrow your search, which will help you pick the best phone as per your requirements. If you need a budget phone with powerful features, then go for one of the Realme mobile phones for under 15,000.

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

