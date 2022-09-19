Realme mobile phones under 15,000: Buying guide

Realme mobile phones under ₹ 15,000: Expect good features at a modest price.

Realme is among the top five smartphone brands in India. Customers from all age categories and market segments favour the brand's cell phones. With the excellent cameras on these phones, you can record moments as clearly as possible. These phones feature large internal storage capacities that range from 16 GB to 256 GB, so there won't ever be a storage problem. Based on your interests and preferences, you may choose from a wide selection of Realme mobile phones, taking into account elements such as screen size, battery life, resolution, primary and secondary cameras 1. Realme Narzo 50A Prime The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is an appealing, low-cost mobile phone. It stands out from the competition in a comparable price range, thanks to an 8MP selfie camera and an 18W fast charging compatible 5000 mAh Li-polymer battery architecture. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has a water drop notch and a bezel-free display. The front of the smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a pixel density of 400ppi and a 1080 x 2408-pixel screen resolution. Among the features are digital zoom, ISO control, LED flash, and HDR mode. Additionally, a front-facing 8MP f/2.0 primary camera is integrated for selfies. Specifications: Screen size: 6.6 inch RAM: ‎4 GB Storage: 128 GB Processor: Unisoc T612 Rear camera: 50MP Front camera: 8MP OS: Android 11.0 Weight: 193 grams

Pros Cons Battery life Poor macro sensor Display Design

2. Realme Narzo 50A A capable phone, the Realme Narzo 50A excels in battery life and daytime photography. It comes in two variants of 4GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The Narzo 50A features a unibody polycarbonate design with the same textured appearance as the rest of the Narzo series. The MediaTek G85 SoC, which has been a mainstay for many low-cost smartphones, is in charge of handling its processing power. The Realme Narzo 50A's strong processor will carry you swiftly through the gaming universe. A powerful ARM Mali-G52 GPU is partnered with this octa-core processor, which has a maximum clock speed of 2.0GHz, to provide an outstanding gaming experience. Specifications: Screen size: 6.5 inch RAM: ‎4 GB Storage: 128 GB Processor: Helio G85 Rear camera: 50MP +2MP+2MP Front camera: 8MP OS: Android 11.0 Weight: 192.5 grams

Pros Cons Performance No WideVine L1 certification Battery life Daylight photography

3. Realme Narzo 50i The Realme Narzo 50i provides you with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. It offers high expandable memory (up to 256GB) through a dedicated microSDXC slot. The Realme Narzo 50i sports a large, bright screen of 6.5 inches. Its 8MP primary camera lets you shoot stunning pictures in dim lighting. The sleek and stylish body houses a sizable 5000 mAh battery. You may make calls for up to two hours or stay in standby mode for two days, even with just a 5% battery. Specifications: Screen size: 6.5 inch RAM: ‎4 GB Storage: 64 GB Processor: Octa-core processor Rear camera: 8MP Front camera: 5MP OS: Android 11.0 Weight: 195 grams

Pros Cons Display size No fingerprint Splash-resistant jack Dedicated memory card slot

4. Realme Narzo 50 The smartphone includes a variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and another variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a Helios G96 processor, and a 5000 mAh battery. The two available colours are Speed Blue and Speed Black. A 6.6-inch Full HD LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate is featured on the smartphone. It has a maximum brightness of 480 nits, a resolution of 2412 x 1080, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%, and a pixel density of 401. Specifications: Screen size: 6.6 inch RAM: ‎6 GB Storage: 128 GB Processor: MediaTek Helio G96 Rear camera: 50MP +2MP+2MP Front camera: 16MP OS: Android 11.0 Weight: 194 grams

Pros Cons 33W charging support Plastic unibody 7 5G bands Stereo speakers

5. Realme 9 5G The Realme 9 5G phone has a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 144 hertz and a resolution of 1080 by 2412. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Realme 9 5G runs Android 11. This phone is a "middle-ground" offering between the Realme 8 5G and the Realme 8s 5G. A 48-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera, a 2-megapixel (f/2.4), and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera are all part of the Realme 9 5G SE's triple camera configuration on the back. It boasts a single front camera arrangement with a 16MP sensor and an f/2.1 aperture for selfies. The MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset provides the best performance. Realme has attempted to balance speed and power while still handling daily tasks. A 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging capabilities also reduces the charging duration. Specifications: Screen size: 6.5 inch RAM: 4 GB Storage: 64 GB Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 810 Processor Rear camera: 48MP +2MP+2MP Front camera: 16MP OS: Android 11.0 Weight: 199 grams

Pros Cons Performance The depth and macro sensors do not help much Battery life Display

6. Realme C25Y The phone has a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The Realme C25Y is powered by a Unisoc T610 1.8GHz octa-core processor, two 1.8GHz cores and six 1.8GHz cores. It has 4GB of RAM built in. A 5000 mAh battery powers the Android 11-operating system of the Realme C25Y. The Realme C25Y supports a quick charging technology. It has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, Micro-USB, 3G, and 4G connectivity options. The phone has a fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, compass/magnetometer, accelerometer, and ambient light sensor. Specifications: Screen size: 6.5 inch RAM: 4 GB Storage: 128 GB Processor: Unisoc T610 Rear camera: 50MP +2MP+2MP Front camera: 8MP OS: Android 11.0 Weight: 440 grams

Pros Cons 420 nit brightness IPS LCD display 18W fast charging Battery life 18W fast charging

7. Realme 9i The Realme 9i is equipped to enhance your overall mobile operating experience, thanks to its robust processor, long battery life, and excellent visual capabilities. The 64GB of in-built storage in the Realme 9i can be increased by up to 1TB with a microSD card. The phone has connectivity options for mobile hotspots, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, A-GPS with Glonass, and 4G VoLTE. Specifications: Screen size: 6.6 inch RAM: 4 GB Storage: 64 GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (SM6225) Rear camera: 50MP +2MP+2MP Front camera: 16MP OS: Android 11.0 Weight: 190 grams

Pros Cons Battery life No optimisation for GPU-intensive games Stereo speakers Decent daylight photography

8. Realme C11 This dual-SIM phone has VoLTE capabilities. Only one Wi-Fi band is supported, although Bluetooth 5 is available. You receive all the standard sensors, including a gyroscope and compass. The storage can be increased by up to 256GB. When fully charged, the smartphone's 5000 mAh battery guarantees extended usage. The smartphone also has a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU installed for overall improved performance. Specifications: Screen size: 6.5 inch RAM: 4 GB Storage: 64 GB Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 Rear camera: 8MP Front camera: 5MP OS: Android 11.0 Weight: 190 grams

Pros Cons Long battery life Poor speaker output Can play graphic-intensive games Big screen

9. Realme 8i The phone has a 6.6-inch touchscreen HD display, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage. The phone also has a 16MP front camera and a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera. A 5000 mAh Li-Ion battery powers the phone, giving your phone that extra energy boost while using it. The phone has a stunning and modern appearance. The MediaTek Helio G96 Processor with the phone powers its processing capabilities. The device's IPS LCD boasts a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and 400 PPI of pixel density. Specifications: Screen size: 6.6 inch RAM: 4 GB Storage: 64 GB Processor: MediaTek Helio G96 Processor Rear camera: 50MP+ 2MP+ 2MP Front camera: 16MP OS: Android 11.0 Weight: 194 grams

Pros Cons Design No splash resistance Battery life RAM expansion

Price of Realme mobile phones under ₹ 15,000 at a glance:

Product Price Realme narzo 50A Prime ₹ 12,499 Realme narzo 50A ₹ 9,999 Realme narzo 50i ₹ 8,999 Realme narzo 50 ₹ 12,999 Realme 9 5G ₹ 14,899 Realme C25Y ₹ 11,670 Realme 9i ₹ 13,490 Realme C11 ₹ 8,935 Realme 8i ₹ 12,500

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Realme narzo 50A Prime 50MP AI Triple Camera 5000 mAh Battery 4 GB RAM Realme narzo 50A Helio G85 Gaming Processor 18W Quick Charge 6000 mAh Mega Battery Realme narzo 50i 88.7% screen ratio Powerful Octa-core Processor 8MP AI Camera Realme narzo 50 50MP AI Triple Camera 33W Dart Charge 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display Realme 9 5G 4 GB RAM 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Camera 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display Realme C25Y Expandable Upto 256 GB 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Unisoc T610 Octa Core Processor Realme 9i 4 GB RAM 5000 mAh Lithium ion Battery Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (SM6225) Processor Realme C11 Octa-core Processor 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera 5000 mAh Li-Ion battery Realme 8i 6.6-inch touchscreen HD display 50MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 16MP front camera 5000 mAh Li-Ion battery

Best value for money The Realme Narzo 50i offers the best value for money. At just Rs. 8,999, you get a phone that weighs less and has decent specifications for any smartphone in this range. You enjoy not only space but also the much-needed speed to use several apps at a time. Best Overall The Realme 9 5G Speed is an ambitious smartphone that raises the bar for the company's feature set while also performing in some areas a little above its price range. It's also fantastic to see the Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor in this phone. How to find the perfect Realme phone for under ₹15,000? Even if many mobile phones are available online, it might be challenging to pick the best one for yourself. Making a priority list of features or specs is the best course of action to handle this. You can choose your phone based on processor speed, camera quality, battery life, and storage. Then, you can narrow your search, which will help you pick the best phone as per your requirements. If you need a budget phone with powerful features, then go for one of the Realme mobile phones for under ₹15,000.