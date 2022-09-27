Story Saved
Samsung 2 GHz processor phones - Best choices for you

  Published on Sep 27, 2022 17:03 IST
Samsung has some great 2 GHz processor phones, from budget to flagship category. Check out our list of the best Samsung 2 GHz processor phones.

Samsung 2GHz processor phones

Samsung is one of the world's largest manufacturers of mobile phones. The South Korean tech giant has made a name for itself by continuously innovating and significantly improving its hardware. So it should be no surprise that many of their devices offer superb performance and responsiveness at a low price.The Samsung phones are such tech miracles. In recent years, there has been an increase in smartphones that come with advanced features such as virtual assistants and facial recognition software. This requires a strong processor, and Samsung has aced this.So, if you're interested in buying a new Samsung 2GHz processor phone, check out these top models.

Top 7 Samsung 2 GHz processor phones

1.Samsung Galaxy A10s

The Samsung Galaxy A10s phone aims to simplify your life with its effective performance and extended battery life. Every image you view on display will be a joy, thanks to its 15.79 cm (6.2) HD+ immersive display.

Specifications:

• Dimension: 156.90mm x 75.80mm x 7.80mm

• Display: 6.2-inches TFT display

• Chipset: Mediatek P22

• RAM: 3 GB

• Rom: 32 GB

• Camera: 13MP dual rear camera and 8MP front camera

• Battery: 4000mAh

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi, MicroUSB, GPS, Bluetooth, VoLTE

• Operating System: Android 9

• Sensors: Accelerometer and fingerprint sensor

ProsCons
Storage expansion up to 512 GBLow display quality
Dual 4G Volte supportLags in multitasking 
Long-lasting battery life 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A10s (Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
12% off 11,490 12,990
Buy now

2.Samsung Galaxy F12

The Samsung Galaxy F12 has a sleek appearance and smart features that allow you to multitask efficiently. Because of its 6000 mAh battery, you'll be able to use your phone for a long time without worrying about it being discharged. It offers dolby atmos surround sound so you can immerse in a realm of rich music.

Specifications:

• Dimension: 164 mm x 75.9 mm x 9.7 mm

• Display: 6.5-inches HD+ IPS display

• Chipset: Exynos 850

• RAM: 4 GB

• Rom: 128 GB

• Camera: 48MP quad rear camera and 8MP front camera

• Battery: 6000mAh

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi, MicroUSB, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual 4G VoLTE

• Operating System: Android 11 with One Ui 3.1

• Sensors: Accelerometer, Grip Sensor, Fingerprint Sensor, Light Sensor, and Proximity Sensor

ProsCons
Power-efficient 8mm processorOnly HD+ display
Knox security featureLow-resolution selfie camera
Excellent battery life 
Higher refresh rate 
cellpic
SAMSUNG Galaxy F12 (Celestial Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM) Dual Sim 4G 48MP Quad Rear Camera 6.515 inch HD+ Display 90 Hz Refresh Rate 5000mAh Huge Battery Power-efficient 8nm Exynos Octa-core Processor
16% off 11,699 13,990
Buy now

3.Samsung Galaxy F13

Enjoy unlimited movie marathons and smooth connectivity with the stunning Samsung Galaxy F13, which was created especially to wow entertainment fans. Loaded with many great features, this smartphone has an excellent 16.62 cm (6.6) FHD+ LCD Display that will certainly astound you with its outstanding performance.

Specifications:

• Dimension: 164 mm x 75.9 mm x 9.7 mm

• Display: 6.5-inches FHD+ IPS display

• Chipset: Exynos 850

• RAM: 4 GB

• Rom: 64 GB

• Rear Camera: 50MP + 5MP + 2MP triple camera setup

• Front Camera: 8MP

• Battery: 6000mAh with 15W charging

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB Type C, A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual 4G VoLTE

• Operating System: Android 11 with One Ui 3.1

• Sensors: Side-mounted fingerprint, G-Sensor, Ambient Light, Proximity, E-Compass, Gyroscope sensor

ProsCons
Expandable storage facility up to 1TBLow-resolution selfie camera
Marvellous battery standbyNo dual-band Wi-Fi support
No bugs in the software 
High refresh rate 
cellpic
SAMSUNG Galaxy F13 (Nightsky Green, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
24% off 11,440 14,999
Buy now

4.Samsung Galaxy M13

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is a reasonable option with 4 GB RAM, a powerful CPU, a thoughtful camera setup, and a sizable battery inside. Additionally, a sideways fingerprint sensor guarantees convenience and mobility security.

Specifications:

• Dimension: 165.4 mm x 76.9 mm x 8.4 mm

• Display: 6.6-inches FHD+ IPS display

• Chipset: Exynos 850

• RAM: 6 GB

• Rom: 128 GB

• Rear Camera: 50MP+5MP+2MP Triple camera setup

• Front Camera: 8MP

• Battery: 6000mAh with 15W charging

• Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, A-GPS, USB Type-C, 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm Audio Jack and WiFi

• Operating System: Android 12 with One Ui 4.1

• Sensors: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, compass, and Virtual proximity sensor

ProsCons
Out-of-the-box andriod 12 supportNo glass protection on display
Dedicated micro SD card optionAverage camera quality
NFC present 
Great battery back-up 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Stardust Brown, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
Check Price on Amazon

5.Samsung Galaxy M32

The Samsung Galaxy M32 makes for a great budget phone due to its Super amoled infinity U display with best-in-class capabilities. This smartphone has excellent cameras on both ends that can take stunning pictures. The battery capacity included in the smartphone is also a unique offering when considering the device's price.

Specifications:

• Dimension: 159.4 mm x 74 mm x 9.3 mm

• Display: 6.4-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate

• Chipset: Mediatek G80

• RAM: 6 GB

• Rom: 128 GB

• Rear Camera: 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup

• Front Camera: 20MP

• Battery: 6000mAh with 15W charging

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB Type C, A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual 4G VoLTE

• Operating System: Android 11 with One Ui 3.1

• Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), gyro, accelerometer, compass, and proximity sensor

ProsCons
Bright super amoled displayNo 5G 
Expandable storage option up to 1TBNo power-efficient processor 
Excellent camera performance 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display | 6000mAh Battery | 64MP Quad Camera
29% off 13,499 18,999
Buy now

6.Samsung Galaxy F22

The Samsung Galaxy F22 is a true value-for-money phone which costs just 12,000. It makes for the right partner for entertainment, work, and conversation due to its 90 Hz refresh rate, HD+ amoled display, and 6000 mAh battery.

Specifications:

• Dimension: 159.4 mm x 74 mm x 9.3 mm

• Display: 6.4-inches HD+ 90Hz Super AMOLED display

• Chipset: Mediatek G80

• RAM: 4 GB

• Rom: 64 GB

• Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad camera setup

• Front Camera: 13MP

• Battery: 6000mAh

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB Type C, A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual 4G VoLTE

• Operating System: Android 11 with One Ui 3.1

• Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass, and proximity sensor

ProsCons
Clean one UI and 4-year software update No EIS for video stabilisation
Decent camera performance in daylightNeed improvement in low light performance
Blazing fast fingerprint scannerOnly 720p display
Fast charging support 
cellpic
SAMSUNG Galaxy F22 (Denim Black, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
13% off 12,990 14,999
Buy now

7.Samsung Galaxy A21s

The Samsung Galaxy A21s comes with an infinity-O display and has established itself as one of the best smartphones in the top-spec premium mid-range flagship market. The phone boasts a great camera setup, the newest hardware, a long battery life, and 4 GB RAM, making it an excellent investment.

Specifications:

• Dimension: 163 mm x 75 mm x 8.9 mm

• Display: 6.4-inches HD+ TFT display

• Chipset: Exynos 850

• RAM: 4 GB

• Rom: 64 GB

• Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP uad camera setup

• Front Camera: 13MP

• Battery: 5000mAh

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB Type C, A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual 4G VoLTE,

• Operating System: Android 10 with One Ui 2.1

• Sensors: Fingerprint (rear-mounted), gyro, accelerometer, compass, and proximity sensor

ProsCons
Good battery lifeDisplay quality isn't up to mark
Dual 4G VoLTE supportExpensive compared to the price-to-features ratio
8mm Fabrication Exynos 850 processor  
Decent camera quality in daylight 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A21s (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

Best features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy A10sCompact & stylish lookExpandable storage option up to 512 GBFast fingerprint sensor
Samsung Galaxy F12Huge 6000mAh battery with 15W fast chargingHigh internal storage Dolby atoms surround sound 
Samsung Galaxy F13RAM extension feature up to 8 GBGyroscope sensor for better gaming performanceTriple rear camera setup for better photography 
Samsung Galaxy M136 GB RAM with 128GB storage Latest andriod 12 supportSide-mounted fingerprint sensor for easy to use
Samsung Galaxy M32 Dynamic RAM expansion facility up to 12 GB90Hz Super amoled display64MP camera setup 
Samsung Galaxy F22 4-year software upgrade promiseLong-lasting batteryMediatek hyperengine 2.0 gaming technology support
Samsung Galaxy A21sCurved back panel easy to hold8mm power efficient processorDual 4G VoLTE 

Best value for money

The Galaxy M13 is the best value for money Samsung 2 GHz processor phone. The system's power-efficient 8mm construction and Exynos 850 octa-core CPU provide exceptional performance for the entry-level market. With a 6.6-inch screen, the Galaxy M13 offers a better viewing and gaming experience. Since it is also splash-proof, this Samsung 2 GHz Processor phone is more durable than other budget phones.

Best overall product

The Galaxy M32 is the best product in this Samsung 2 GHz processor phone list. Samsung has packed this phone with the most significant features at a cost that won't break the bank for users. It includes a 6,000mAh battery, 90 Hz AMOLED display, and 128 GB storage, offering seamless performance to every user. Moreover, the dynamic RAM expansion feature is icing on the cake for gamers. Its 64-megapixel quad-rear is another feature of attraction. With all these characteristics, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is the standout device in the Samsung 2 GHz processor phone category in the Indian market.

How To find the perfect Samsung 2 GHz processor phone?

Today, smartphones are crucial in almost every aspect of our lives. However, due to the wide variety of models available, selecting the right phone is never an easy task. Here are a few tips you can keep up your sleeve when buying a new phone.

• Before choosing any phone, you must determine your requirements. You may search various internet merchants to find out more about your options.

• You may compare several model specifications like RAM, Processor, and Internal Memory to choose the best Samsung 2 GHz Processor Phone. If you enjoy taking pictures, consider the camera sensor rather than the megapixel count.

Price list of all Samsung 2 GHz processor phones

S.NoProductPrice
1Samsung Galaxy A10sRs. 11,490
2Samsung Galaxy F12Rs. 11,690
3Samsung Galaxy F13Rs. 12,625
4Samsung Galaxy M13Rs. 13,999
5Samsung Galaxy M32 Rs. 13,499
6Samsung Galaxy F22 Rs. 11,440
7Samsung Galaxy A21sRs. 17,989

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Samsung 2 GHz processor phones - Best choices for you

