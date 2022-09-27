Samsung 2 GHz processor phones - Best choices for you

Samsung 2GHz processor phones
Samsung is one of the world's largest manufacturers of mobile phones. The South Korean tech giant has made a name for itself by continuously innovating and significantly improving its hardware. So it should be no surprise that many of their devices offer superb performance and responsiveness at a low price.The Samsung phones are such tech miracles. In recent years, there has been an increase in smartphones that come with advanced features such as virtual assistants and facial recognition software. This requires a strong processor, and Samsung has aced this.So, if you're interested in buying a new Samsung 2GHz processor phone, check out these top models.
Top 7 Samsung 2 GHz processor phones
1.Samsung Galaxy A10s
The Samsung Galaxy A10s phone aims to simplify your life with its effective performance and extended battery life. Every image you view on display will be a joy, thanks to its 15.79 cm (6.2) HD+ immersive display.
Specifications:
• Dimension: 156.90mm x 75.80mm x 7.80mm
• Display: 6.2-inches TFT display
• Chipset: Mediatek P22
• RAM: 3 GB
• Rom: 32 GB
• Camera: 13MP dual rear camera and 8MP front camera
• Battery: 4000mAh
• Connectivity: Wi-Fi, MicroUSB, GPS, Bluetooth, VoLTE
• Operating System: Android 9
• Sensors: Accelerometer and fingerprint sensor
|Pros
|Cons
|Storage expansion up to 512 GB
|Low display quality
|Dual 4G Volte support
|Lags in multitasking
|Long-lasting battery life
|
2.Samsung Galaxy F12
The Samsung Galaxy F12 has a sleek appearance and smart features that allow you to multitask efficiently. Because of its 6000 mAh battery, you'll be able to use your phone for a long time without worrying about it being discharged. It offers dolby atmos surround sound so you can immerse in a realm of rich music.
Specifications:
• Dimension: 164 mm x 75.9 mm x 9.7 mm
• Display: 6.5-inches HD+ IPS display
• Chipset: Exynos 850
• RAM: 4 GB
• Rom: 128 GB
• Camera: 48MP quad rear camera and 8MP front camera
• Battery: 6000mAh
• Connectivity: Wi-Fi, MicroUSB, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual 4G VoLTE
• Operating System: Android 11 with One Ui 3.1
• Sensors: Accelerometer, Grip Sensor, Fingerprint Sensor, Light Sensor, and Proximity Sensor
|Pros
|Cons
|Power-efficient 8mm processor
|Only HD+ display
|Knox security feature
|Low-resolution selfie camera
|Excellent battery life
|
|Higher refresh rate
|
3.Samsung Galaxy F13
Enjoy unlimited movie marathons and smooth connectivity with the stunning Samsung Galaxy F13, which was created especially to wow entertainment fans. Loaded with many great features, this smartphone has an excellent 16.62 cm (6.6) FHD+ LCD Display that will certainly astound you with its outstanding performance.
Specifications:
• Dimension: 164 mm x 75.9 mm x 9.7 mm
• Display: 6.5-inches FHD+ IPS display
• Chipset: Exynos 850
• RAM: 4 GB
• Rom: 64 GB
• Rear Camera: 50MP + 5MP + 2MP triple camera setup
• Front Camera: 8MP
• Battery: 6000mAh with 15W charging
• Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB Type C, A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual 4G VoLTE
• Operating System: Android 11 with One Ui 3.1
• Sensors: Side-mounted fingerprint, G-Sensor, Ambient Light, Proximity, E-Compass, Gyroscope sensor
|Pros
|Cons
|Expandable storage facility up to 1TB
|Low-resolution selfie camera
|Marvellous battery standby
|No dual-band Wi-Fi support
|No bugs in the software
|
|High refresh rate
|
4.Samsung Galaxy M13
The Samsung Galaxy M13 is a reasonable option with 4 GB RAM, a powerful CPU, a thoughtful camera setup, and a sizable battery inside. Additionally, a sideways fingerprint sensor guarantees convenience and mobility security.
Specifications:
• Dimension: 165.4 mm x 76.9 mm x 8.4 mm
• Display: 6.6-inches FHD+ IPS display
• Chipset: Exynos 850
• RAM: 6 GB
• Rom: 128 GB
• Rear Camera: 50MP+5MP+2MP Triple camera setup
• Front Camera: 8MP
• Battery: 6000mAh with 15W charging
• Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, A-GPS, USB Type-C, 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm Audio Jack and WiFi
• Operating System: Android 12 with One Ui 4.1
• Sensors: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, compass, and Virtual proximity sensor
|Pros
|Cons
|Out-of-the-box andriod 12 support
|No glass protection on display
|Dedicated micro SD card option
|Average camera quality
|NFC present
|
|Great battery back-up
|
5.Samsung Galaxy M32
The Samsung Galaxy M32 makes for a great budget phone due to its Super amoled infinity U display with best-in-class capabilities. This smartphone has excellent cameras on both ends that can take stunning pictures. The battery capacity included in the smartphone is also a unique offering when considering the device's price.
Specifications:
• Dimension: 159.4 mm x 74 mm x 9.3 mm
• Display: 6.4-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate
• Chipset: Mediatek G80
• RAM: 6 GB
• Rom: 128 GB
• Rear Camera: 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup
• Front Camera: 20MP
• Battery: 6000mAh with 15W charging
• Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB Type C, A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual 4G VoLTE
• Operating System: Android 11 with One Ui 3.1
• Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), gyro, accelerometer, compass, and proximity sensor
|Pros
|Cons
|Bright super amoled display
|No 5G
|Expandable storage option up to 1TB
|No power-efficient processor
|Excellent camera performance
|
6.Samsung Galaxy F22
The Samsung Galaxy F22 is a true value-for-money phone which costs just ₹12,000. It makes for the right partner for entertainment, work, and conversation due to its 90 Hz refresh rate, HD+ amoled display, and 6000 mAh battery.
Specifications:
• Dimension: 159.4 mm x 74 mm x 9.3 mm
• Display: 6.4-inches HD+ 90Hz Super AMOLED display
• Chipset: Mediatek G80
• RAM: 4 GB
• Rom: 64 GB
• Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad camera setup
• Front Camera: 13MP
• Battery: 6000mAh
• Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB Type C, A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual 4G VoLTE
• Operating System: Android 11 with One Ui 3.1
• Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass, and proximity sensor
|Pros
|Cons
|Clean one UI and 4-year software update
|No EIS for video stabilisation
|Decent camera performance in daylight
|Need improvement in low light performance
|Blazing fast fingerprint scanner
|Only 720p display
|Fast charging support
|
7.Samsung Galaxy A21s
The Samsung Galaxy A21s comes with an infinity-O display and has established itself as one of the best smartphones in the top-spec premium mid-range flagship market. The phone boasts a great camera setup, the newest hardware, a long battery life, and 4 GB RAM, making it an excellent investment.
Specifications:
• Dimension: 163 mm x 75 mm x 8.9 mm
• Display: 6.4-inches HD+ TFT display
• Chipset: Exynos 850
• RAM: 4 GB
• Rom: 64 GB
• Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP uad camera setup
• Front Camera: 13MP
• Battery: 5000mAh
• Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB Type C, A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual 4G VoLTE,
• Operating System: Android 10 with One Ui 2.1
• Sensors: Fingerprint (rear-mounted), gyro, accelerometer, compass, and proximity sensor
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery life
|Display quality isn't up to mark
|Dual 4G VoLTE support
|Expensive compared to the price-to-features ratio
|8mm Fabrication Exynos 850 processor
|
|Decent camera quality in daylight
|
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Samsung Galaxy A10s
|Compact & stylish look
|Expandable storage option up to 512 GB
|Fast fingerprint sensor
|Samsung Galaxy F12
|Huge 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
|High internal storage
|Dolby atoms surround sound
|Samsung Galaxy F13
|RAM extension feature up to 8 GB
|Gyroscope sensor for better gaming performance
|Triple rear camera setup for better photography
|Samsung Galaxy M13
|6 GB RAM with 128GB storage
|Latest andriod 12 support
|Side-mounted fingerprint sensor for easy to use
|Samsung Galaxy M32
|Dynamic RAM expansion facility up to 12 GB
|90Hz Super amoled display
|64MP camera setup
|Samsung Galaxy F22
|4-year software upgrade promise
|Long-lasting battery
|Mediatek hyperengine 2.0 gaming technology support
|Samsung Galaxy A21s
|Curved back panel easy to hold
|8mm power efficient processor
|Dual 4G VoLTE
Best value for money
The Galaxy M13 is the best value for money Samsung 2 GHz processor phone. The system's power-efficient 8mm construction and Exynos 850 octa-core CPU provide exceptional performance for the entry-level market. With a 6.6-inch screen, the Galaxy M13 offers a better viewing and gaming experience. Since it is also splash-proof, this Samsung 2 GHz Processor phone is more durable than other budget phones.
Best overall product
The Galaxy M32 is the best product in this Samsung 2 GHz processor phone list. Samsung has packed this phone with the most significant features at a cost that won't break the bank for users. It includes a 6,000mAh battery, 90 Hz AMOLED display, and 128 GB storage, offering seamless performance to every user. Moreover, the dynamic RAM expansion feature is icing on the cake for gamers. Its 64-megapixel quad-rear is another feature of attraction. With all these characteristics, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is the standout device in the Samsung 2 GHz processor phone category in the Indian market.
How To find the perfect Samsung 2 GHz processor phone?
Today, smartphones are crucial in almost every aspect of our lives. However, due to the wide variety of models available, selecting the right phone is never an easy task. Here are a few tips you can keep up your sleeve when buying a new phone.
• Before choosing any phone, you must determine your requirements. You may search various internet merchants to find out more about your options.
• You may compare several model specifications like RAM, Processor, and Internal Memory to choose the best Samsung 2 GHz Processor Phone. If you enjoy taking pictures, consider the camera sensor rather than the megapixel count.
Price list of all Samsung 2 GHz processor phones
|S.No
|Product
|Price
|1
|Samsung Galaxy A10s
|Rs. 11,490
|2
|Samsung Galaxy F12
|Rs. 11,690
|3
|Samsung Galaxy F13
|Rs. 12,625
|4
|Samsung Galaxy M13
|Rs. 13,999
|5
|Samsung Galaxy M32
|Rs. 13,499
|6
|Samsung Galaxy F22
|Rs. 11,440
|7
|Samsung Galaxy A21s
|Rs. 17,989
